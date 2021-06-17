You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, Tabuk governor discuss bilateral ties
Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar meets Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz at his office in Tabuk. (SPA)
RIYADH: Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar called on Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Fahd received Akbar and his accompanying delegation at his office in Tabuk.

The governor praised the depth of relations between the two countries, while the ambassador expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and lauded the development work under way in the region.

Earlier, the Pakistani ambassador met Abbas bin Ahmed Hadi, chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed several issues of common interest, especially the relations between the two parliamentary bodies and ways of advancing the efforts of the committees in both countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share long-standing and historic relations, rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

Last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Kingdom on a two-day tour upon an official invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit, the two leaders held talks to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

In a joint statement, the two sides said they reviewed regional and international issues and examined ways of expanding cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

MAKKAH: A Saudi engineer has transformed his family’s private farm into a splendid garden, which he has called the “botanical bridge garden.” 

He has used his new attraction to introduce visitors to the various delicious fruits found in Al-Baha province. A 100-meter suspension bridge hosts the botanical garden, designed to allow the visitors to safely take photos and enjoy the 10,000-square-meter botanical cover.

The project manager, Ahmed Ali Al-Qurai, said that the idea began during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He wanted to create a garden and develop it from a private family farm that boasted various trees and fruits to be used for hospitality.

Al-Qurai told Arab News that the idea soon turned into a tourist investment project with a bridge suspended through expert engineering. “This idea is the fruit of many years of experience that culminated with implementing a zip line ride and the free-sliding-down ride in Raghadan Park in Al-Baha two years ago.”

He noted that the project is proceeding at an accelerated pace, witnessing more events and various recreational activities throughout the summer. He added that the team has constructed various seating areas in the park.

“The bridge is suspended using wires, it is safe and can hold very large loads according to tight engineering foundations,” he said.

The garden covers more than 10,000 square meters of green terraces and flats with several fruit tree species including pomegranates, grapes, spiny figs, apricots and peaches.

The idea sparked great interest among vacationers from Al-Baha and beyond. “Visitors’ opinions and perceptions helped us  to further develop the project and enrich the events. We aim through this project to promote various channels of tourist attractions in the region,” said Al-Qurai.

He pointed out that rural tourism is a major economic driver, and that there are many similar attractions globally that have met a growing demand.

Al-Baha is one of the most beautiful areas in Saudi Arabia, he said, noting that it is characterized by its cold weather in the summer and its continuous rainfall, turning it into a safe haven from the high temperatures that hit most Saudi cities. “Visitors can, thanks to these projects, enjoy the weather and services provided.”

Al-Qurai explained that the Botanical Bridge Park adopts the best safety requirements and is considered an architectural masterpiece built in harmony with nature.

A company specialized in tourism projects built the park in Al-Qura village in the province of Baljurashi, where visitors can enjoy the rural atmosphere and the beauty of the garden, taking pictures from the top of the bridge and relishing the spirit of adventure.

He added that the garden has a watercourse that runs through all corners, seating areas and sites. The seating areas along with the bridge are designed to form tourist attractions, emulating the ancient heritage of Al-Baha.

Moreover, the farm has more than 250 trees that give shade and take the visitor to different worlds of rural culture and relaxation.

Al-Qurai said that agricultural tourism gives people a chance to escape the world of concrete facilities and that it revives the rural culture that allows us to enjoy nature, interact with pastoral life, expand vegetation cover areas to reduce pollution, and create agricultural environments.

He added that Saudi Arabia has areas that enjoy all of the components for the formation of a strong agricultural power, “if we conduct the required studies and support the specialized ideas in this context.”

The implementation of such projects will guide the compass to the Saudi interior, he said, and even find permanent tourist complexes to visit the various regions and cities of the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 23rd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022 upon agreement with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
The event will be organized by the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud.
Held biennially by ALECSO with 22 hosting member states, the conference is an important cultural event in the Arab world as it enhances the exchange of cultures and bridges gaps between Arab countries.
The Kingdom last chaired the conference in 2015 in its 19th session that was held under the title “Arabic language, a platform for cultural-humanitarian integration.” The UAE held the 22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2020.
Hosting the conference is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s fruitful efforts in educational, cultural, and scientific fields at the local and regional levels.
The cultural sector in the Kingdom has proven its readiness in preparing and developing a series of cultural activities, initiatives, and events despite the difficult circumstances the world has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and ALECSO spans 51 years since the establishment of the organization.
The Kingdom has hosted a number of ALECSO-related activities, with the latest being a meeting of 70 leaders from 50 Saudi entities from the governmental, private and nonprofit sectors. At the forefront was ALECSO’s Mohamed Ould Amar, director-general, who briefed the leaders about the organization’s vision, aspirations, initiatives, and programs.
In partnership with King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), ALECSO will also launch the “Arab Gifted” initiative, the first of its kind to discover and sponsor talented Arabs.
Over the past 10 years, talented students discovered by Mawhiba have represented Saudi Arabia in scientific competitions and events around the world. They have won 500 international prizes, including 85 international prizes at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s most prestigious science competition for students.
Earlier this week, Mawhiba announced that 6,000 students from the Kingdom will have the chance to become engineers, doctors, and scientists in 23 different fields for 21 days as part of its academic enrichment program, one of the world’s largest scientific programs.

JEDDAH: Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested 21 people for violating quarantine regulations while infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Thirteen were taken into custody in Madinah region and eight in Al-Baha region. They included people who had arrived from abroad.

Lt. Col. Hussein Al-Qahtani, a spokesman for Madinah police, confirmed the arrests in the region. The cases will be referred to the Public Prosecution. The penalties for ignoring regulations designed to prevent the spread of the virus include fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,330) and up to two years in prison. The punishments can be doubled for those who violate regulations a second time. Non-Saudis also face deportation and a permanent ban on entering the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been found to reduce the risk of severe disease and death by more than 80 percent in most people. He added that the protection provided by this initial dose lasts for several months. The Ministry of Health reiterated that the vaccines being used in the Kingdom are safe and effective.

Saudi authorities on Wednesday reported 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19, taking the overall toll in the Kingdom to 7,621.

A further 1,239 infections have been confirmed, meaning that 469,414 people in the country have contracted the disease. Of these 10,606 cases remain active, with 1,549 patients in critical condition. Of the latest cases, 371 are in Makkah, 253 in Riyadh, 229 in the Eastern Province and 71 in Madinah.

In addition, the ministry said an additional 932 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 451,187. Saudi Arabia has conducted 20,617,677 tests for the disease, including 90,874 in the previous 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic began. Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those with no or mild symptoms, or who think they might have had contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to patients with more severe symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

To date, 16,163,397 people in the country have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Wednesday held a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh with the Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney.

The two sides discussed during the meeting bilateral relations and means to develop them and exchanged views on regional and international matters of common interest.

Al-Jubeir organized an official luncheon for the Irish minister and his delegation.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by the Director General of the European Administration Sultan bin Khuzaim, the Irish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Gerard McCoy and the delegation accompanying the Irish minister.

 

Meshaal bin Omairah was recently appointed as chief executive officer of Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Co.

A financial expert with more than 25 years of experience in multinational and multidivisional companies, he also has specialist business skills in motivational etiquette, organization, analytics, and time management.

In addition, as a management professional his areas of knowledge include organizational development, corporate governance (strategic and financial), capital and funding optimization, financial engineering and restructuring, corporate risk assessment, and consultancy.

Bin Omairah has been a member of the Saudi Fisheries Co.’s audit committee since December 2017, and chairman of the audit and risk committee at Aljazierah Home Appliances since November 2018.

He previously served as chairman of the audit and risk committee and a member of the board of directors at both Rajhi Steel and the Global Beverage Co.

He has sat on the board of Manafea Holding since 2018 and is chairman of the company’s audit committee, and was CEO and a board member of Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al-Rajhi and Sons Investment Co.

Since January 2018, he has been an advisory board member at Bank Muscat and has been vice chairman and a member of the board of directors at Falcon Plastic Products Co. since September 2016.

Other board memberships and audit and executive committee roles held by Bin Omairah have been at the Benaa company for building materials, Jesco, Ardiseis, Sanjel International Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., and Air Liquide Arabia LLC.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University and certificates in corporate governance and global management via INSEAD.

