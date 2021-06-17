You are here

date 2021-06-17

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
Australia has administered 3.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and it has been linked to 60 cases of blood clots. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago

Reuters
Reuters

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
  • Several European Union member states have stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people below a certain age, usually ranging from 50 to 65
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY/CANBERRA: Australia will recommend only people over 60 receive AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Thursday, following a spate of blood clots in those who have received the inoculation.
Australia has administered 3.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and it has been linked to 60 cases of blood clots, the government has said. So far, two people have died, which Hunt said has driven the policy shift.
“The government places safety above all else,” Hunt told reporters in Canberra.
“This updated advice received today is based on new evidence demonstrating a higher risk for the very rare (thrombocytopenia syndrome) condition in the 50-59 year-old age group.”
Australia in April moved to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 50 years old.
Several European Union member states have stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people below a certain age, usually ranging from 50 to 65, restricting its use to older people, due to very rare cases of blood clotting, mainly among young people.
Hunt said the recommendation would not delay its inoculation timetable, which has a target of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to every Australian before the end of 2021.
Australia in April expanded its order of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 40 million doses, while it has also ordered 25 million shots from Moderna .
Australia’s amended vaccine policy comes as the country’s most populous state battles to contain a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
New South Wales said it now recorded four local cases of COVID-19, with the source of the outbreak still unclear.
“At this stage, we are all on high alert,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
A man in his 60s, who works as a driver for international airline crews, was detected with the virus on Wednesday, the state’s first case in more than a month, and his wife has since tested positive. Genetic tests found the man has the Delta virus strain, officials said.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Nearly a dozen venues in Sydney including a cinema in a shopping center in the popular tourist spot of Bondi and a supermarket have been listed as virus hotspots.
Australia has successfully suppressed past outbreaks through snap lockdowns, swift contact tracing and tough social distancing rules. It has reported just under 30,300 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus AstraZeneca

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman

Updated 17 June 2021

AP

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman
  • Authorities in southern California are also investigating another attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime
  • The two cases are the latest in America's increasing hate-motivated attacks against Asian Americanwomen
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

CULVER CITY, California: San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, officials said.
Officers responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the 35-year-old man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers found the suspect and arrested him.
He faces charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail, among others.
Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.
The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the US
In Southern California, authorities said Wednesday they are investigating another attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime. A man assaulted the victim around 1 a.m. Monday as she walked to work in Culver City, a Los Angeles suburb.
The attack was recorded by security cameras, and the video was released by police in an effort to identify the assailant, who fled the scene.
The Culver City Police Department said the man asked the woman for a cigarette and she said she did not have one.
“As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head causing her to fall to the ground,” a police statement said.
Firefighters treated the woman for a severe laceration of her right ear and took her to a hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

 

Topics: Hate Crime San Francisco Police Department US hate crimes

OIC institute offers scholarships to 500 Palestinians at Pakistani universities

Updated 17 June 2021

OIC institute offers scholarships to 500 Palestinians at Pakistani universities
Updated 17 June 2021

COMSTECH's initiative will be supported by 38 private and public universities over the next two years

SAIMA SHABBIR

OIC institute offers scholarships to 500 Palestinians at Pakistani universities
  • COMSTECH’s initiative will be supported by 38 private and public universities over the next two years
Updated 17 June 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani chapter of COMSTECH, an institute established by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will provide 500 fully funded scholarships to Palestinian students over the next two years, one of its spokespersons told Arab News on Wednesday.

Launched by 57 OIC member states at the platform’s Islamic Summit in Makkah in 1981, COMSTECH is the OIC’s Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

One of its main goals is to enhance member states’ capabilities in science and technology.

The scholarships were first announced on Tuesday by Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, COMSTECH coordinator general in Islamabad.

The new scholarships are separate from the Pakistani government’s annual provision of 100 scholarships. COMSTECH has launched this new program to cover research fellowships, technician training and workshop grants for all disciplines.

“These are 500 fully funded scholarships which will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students in partnership with the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan, and member institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence,” the committee’s media advisor, Murtaza Noor, told Arab News.

He added that the initiative was supported by 24 private and 14 public sector universities in Pakistan, with work on scholarships scheduled to start by “the end of this month.”

Noor added: “It will be offered in the coming academic year, which is starting from September this year, at most of the universities.

“Each scholarship will cost around Rs1,000,000 ($13,600) on average,” he explained, adding that the amount “could go up depending on the discipline and whether the student planned to attend a private or a public university.”

Noor said COMSTECH launched the initiative to support Palestinians after years of violence and conflict had “systematically destroyed the educational and socioeconomic infrastructures of the Palestinian state.”

He added: “Higher education is our mandate, and we want to provide them modern education at the best Pakistani universities,

“We will cover (the) students’ travel, other logistics, lodgings, academics and all other expenses.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students need to be Palestinian refugees or residents of the state of Palestine.

“For the selection, students shall meet eligibility criteria of the university for their respective discipline,” Noor said.

He explained that COMSTECH is setting up a project management unit in collaboration with universities to implement the scholarship scheme.

“We will also involve the Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad in the selection process to verify the nationality of these students,” Noor said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for allowing Palestinian students to study at its institutions.

“We are grateful to Pakistan for opening its educational institutions for Palestinian students,” the envoy said.

“Our thanks go to COMSTECH for its initiative in cooperation with the government of Pakistan. This new scholarships scheme will be very beneficial for the Palestinian students.”

Topics: COMSTECH Palestinian students Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

It takes a village to build a mosque in this remote Indian district

Updated 17 June 2021

It takes a village to build a mosque in this remote Indian district
Updated 17 June 2021

Residents of mainly Sikh and Hindu village crowdfunding new site for Muslim neighbors

Sanjay Kumar

It takes a village to build a mosque in this remote Indian district
  • Residents of mainly Sikh and Hindu village crowdfunding new site for Muslim neighbors
Updated 17 June 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Residents of a predominantly Sikh and Hindu village in a remote district of India’s Punjab state have joined hands to build a mosque for Muslim families in the area, in a message of community spirit and harmony amid growing concerns over rising religious tensions in the country.

The Bhaloor village of 12,000 people, located in Punjab’s Moga district, has seven gurdwaras as well as two temples, but lacks a mosque for its 20 Muslim residents.

Village head Pala Singh told Arab News that an old mosque existed in the area before the partition in 1947, when the British colony of India was divided into the separate countries of Pakistan and India.

However, the condition of the mosque deteriorated after many Muslim residents left the village.

“After the partition, most Muslim families left for Pakistan and the mosque went into ruins after that. The new mosque will be built on the same land,” Singh, 45, said, adding: “We are proud to be part of this initiative.”

On Sunday, village officials laid the foundation stone for the Mohammadi mosque, with people from all faiths attending the ceremony.

“Some people donated RS200,000 ($2,800) at the venue itself and more help was assured,” Anwar Khan, head of the mosque’s managing committee, told Arab News, adding that many nonresident Indians from Punjab had also pledged support for the mosque.

Khan, 32, said that plans to build the new mosque had been in place “for quite some time,” with construction expected to be completed by next year at a total cost of $17,000.

“But I think the opportune time has come now. We are a close-knit village, people respect all religions, and the mosque would not have been possible without the emotional and moral support of the villagers,” he said.

“It’s an example of communal harmony at a time when we hear all kinds of disturbing news about religious violence,” he added.

Punjab’s chief Muslim cleric, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was among the top religious figures who attended Sunday’s event.

“The day the foundation ceremony took place it was written in golden letters in history, because the whole village and the local gurdwara associated themselves with the event,” he said.

“The mosque is the reflection of the love of the villagers,” Ludhianvi said, adding that Sikhs and Muslims share a “very close historical bond,” and that “a true Sikh and a true Muslim never harm each other.”

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2014, has been accused of promoting communal politics in several states in north India, dividing communities along Hindu-Muslim lines.

Last month in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, the local administration destroyed a century-old mosque, claiming that it “never existed.”

In another incident in the same state, Muslim families who had lived in the vicinity of a temple for more than a century were asked to vacate their ancestral homes “for security reasons.”

Village head Singh said: “The rest of the country needs to take a lesson from us.

“Punjab has a history of communal harmony, and we felt that Muslim families too have the right to offer their prayers in their religious place.”

Topics: India village

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power

Updated 16 June 2021

AP

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
Updated 16 June 2021
AP

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
  • Egypt remains reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs, and a gigantic cloud of air pollution often hovers over Cairo
  • But President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government is taking steps toward renewables
Updated 16 June 2021
AP

CAIRO: The United States is planning to increase funding to Egypt to help it convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, US special envoy for climate John Kerry said in Cairo on Wednesday.
Egypt is “blessed to be the number one country in the world” when it comes to making use of solar energy, Kerry told reporters following meetings with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry.
Egypt remains reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs, and a gigantic cloud of air pollution often hovers over its capital of Cairo, home to some 20 million people.
But President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government is taking steps toward renewables. El-Sisi has said that he aims to take greater advantage of the country’s optimal solar and wind conditions for energy harvesting. Officials have said they plan to get 20 percent of the country’s energy needs met by renewables before 2022, and 43 percent by 2035.
Kerry said that switching to renewable energy could help Egypt create jobs as well. Roughly a third of Egyptian citizens live below the poverty line, according to a government study from 2019. And the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have also hit hard the tourism-dependent nation.
Kerry also told reporters that the world has a long way to go before it meets international goals that were set by the historic 2015 Paris climate accord.
President Joe Biden, who has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities, had the United States rejoin the historic Paris accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the US withdrawal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.
Major emitters of greenhouse gases are preparing for the next UN climate summit, due in November in Glasgow, UK The summit aims to relaunch global efforts to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as agreed in the Paris accord.

Topics: US Egypt solar power

’Time on no one’s side’ in Iran nuclear talks: France

’Time on no one’s side’ in Iran nuclear talks: France
Updated 16 June 2021
AFP

’Time on no one’s side’ in Iran nuclear talks: France

’Time on no one’s side’ in Iran nuclear talks: France
  • French foreign ministry said "significant disagreements persist"
  • US President has indicated a willingness to rejoin the agreement, once it is certain Iran’s willing to respect its commitments
Updated 16 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: France said Wednesday that “time is on no one’s side” in talks aiming to bring the US back into the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
This comes two days ahead of an Iranian presidential election expected to be won by a hard-liner.
The French foreign ministry said “significant disagreements persist” as representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran meet in Vienna in search of a breakthrough.
US President Joe Biden has indicated a willingness to rejoin the agreement, once it is certain that Iran is willing to respect its commitments, after his predecessor Donald Trump walked out of the accord.
But the expected victory of hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in Friday’s presidential election in Iran could add a new complication, even if supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has always had the final say on the issue.
“The negotiations become more difficult as they focus on the more difficult issues. Significant disagreements persist,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
“This means courageous decisions are needed, which will have to be taken quickly, because we all share the opinion that time is on no one’s side,” it added.
Raisi is regarded as the clear favorite to win after heavyweight rivals, including conservative figures, were disqualified in pre-vote vetting by an oversight body, the Guardians Council.
The French ministry was responding to comments in an Italian newspaper by UN atomic agency chief Rafael Grossi who indicated there was no prospect of a deal until a new Iranian government takes office, which may not be until August.
The landmark 2015 accord has been hanging by a thread since Trump took the United States out of the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions. That led Tehran to step up its nuclear activities, which were curtailed by the deal.
Negotiators from the US are taking part indirectly in the EU-chaired discussions in Vienna.
The Iranian presidency has been held for the last eight years by Hassan Rouhani, a former chief nuclear negotiator seen as a relatively pragmatic figure on the issue.
The constitution bars him from seeking a third consecutive term.

Topics: French foreign ministry Iran talks Vienna nuclear agreement' US

