Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage

People seen walking in a street left in darkness by a power outage due to a cyberattack in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (File/AFP)
People seen walking in a street left in darkness by a power outage due to a cyberattack in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

  • The latest outage unleashed a flood of complaints on social media as anger spread among thousands of people
  • People were forced to throw out food and refrigerated medication including insulin in recent days
SAN JUAN: A sudden power failure left more than 337,000 customers in the dark across Puerto Rico late Wednesday, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the US territory just days ago.

Luma Energy, a private company that took over the island’s power transmission and distribution system on June 1, said three units were knocked offline for reasons not immediately known. At first, the company said some 190,000 customers had been affected, but it later tweeted that power had been restored to more than 252,700 customers, leaving more 84,000 still without electricity.

Various spokeswomen did not return calls for comment.

The latest outage unleashed a flood of complaints on social media as anger spread among thousands of people who were forced to throw out food and refrigerated medication including insulin in recent days. Some also complained about damaged appliances as lights flickered on and off since Thursday’s outage that left 900,000 people in the dark.

Wednesday’s outage came just hours after Luma warned that services would be interrupted nightly for the next three days given pre-scheduled maintenance at one plant and interruptions in the generation of power run by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority. The most recent outage is not related to the upcoming interruptions in service, Luma said.

It’s the latest challenge to hit a company that has come under scrutiny amid high expectations that it would briskly solve problems despite having to rely on aging infrastructure and a fragile power grid that has not been strengthened since Hurricane Maria razed it in 2017 as a Category 4 storm, leaving some customers without power for up to a year.

Victoria Pérez, who lives in the capital of San Juan, said power in her neighborhood of Río Piedras usually goes out two to three times a week, but that outages have recently worsened. She and her family already had spent two days without electricity when Thursday’s massive outage hit, adding that they have had to adjust their budget and buy gasoline to keep their generator going.

“These days it’s been running like it’s Maria all over again,” she said. “The entire neighborhood is noisy.”

The outages have been so constant lately that several mayors have declared states of emergency and handed out generators and ice to those most in need, as well as hired private crews to restore power after saying that Luma informed them they lacked enough brigades.

Earlier Wednesday, Luma said it was still probing what caused a large fire at a main substation that led to Thursday’s outage, adding that the investigation won’t be finalized for another four to six weeks.

Luma is a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston. It serves roughly 1.5 million customers as part of a 15-year contract with Puerto Rico’s government, which remains the owner and operator of the island’s power generators.

Topics: Puerto Rico SAN JUAN power outage Cyberattack cybercrime

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

  • The country is set to receive around 40 million doses of vaccines from various makers
KYIV: Ukraine, which has maintained lockdown restrictions though the number of new COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections has fallen, has set a record for the daily number of coronavirus inoculations, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said 76,538 Ukrainians were vaccinated on Wednesday. That compared with the previous record of 73,376 shots on April 29.

The government has said the country is set to receive around 40 million doses of vaccines from various makers, and that 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16.

On Wednesday, the government extended COVID-19 lockdown measures until Aug. 31, but eased some restrictions.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most-affected European countries, with around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,902 deaths as of June 17.

Topics: Ukraine kiev COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 vaccine Vaccines vaccinations vaccination COVID-19 vaccination

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

  • Several European Union member states have stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people below a certain age, usually ranging from 50 to 65
SYDNEY/CANBERRA: Australia will recommend only people over 60 receive AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Thursday, following a spate of blood clots in those who have received the inoculation.
Australia has administered 3.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and it has been linked to 60 cases of blood clots, the government has said. So far, two people have died, which Hunt said has driven the policy shift.
“The government places safety above all else,” Hunt told reporters in Canberra.
“This updated advice received today is based on new evidence demonstrating a higher risk for the very rare (thrombocytopenia syndrome) condition in the 50-59 year-old age group.”
Australia in April moved to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 50 years old.
Several European Union member states have stopped administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people below a certain age, usually ranging from 50 to 65, restricting its use to older people, due to very rare cases of blood clotting, mainly among young people.
Hunt said the recommendation would not delay its inoculation timetable, which has a target of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to every Australian before the end of 2021.
Australia in April expanded its order of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 40 million doses, while it has also ordered 25 million shots from Moderna .
Australia’s amended vaccine policy comes as the country’s most populous state battles to contain a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
New South Wales said it now recorded four local cases of COVID-19, with the source of the outbreak still unclear.
“At this stage, we are all on high alert,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
A man in his 60s, who works as a driver for international airline crews, was detected with the virus on Wednesday, the state’s first case in more than a month, and his wife has since tested positive. Genetic tests found the man has the Delta virus strain, officials said.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Nearly a dozen venues in Sydney including a cinema in a shopping center in the popular tourist spot of Bondi and a supermarket have been listed as virus hotspots.
Australia has successfully suppressed past outbreaks through snap lockdowns, swift contact tracing and tough social distancing rules. It has reported just under 30,300 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus AstraZeneca

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman

Man arrested in San Francisco for stabbing 95-year-old Asian woman
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

  • Authorities in southern California are also investigating another attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime
  • The two cases are the latest in America's increasing hate-motivated attacks against Asian Americanwomen
CULVER CITY, California: San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, officials said.
Officers responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the 35-year-old man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers found the suspect and arrested him.
He faces charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail, among others.
Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.
The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the US
In Southern California, authorities said Wednesday they are investigating another attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime. A man assaulted the victim around 1 a.m. Monday as she walked to work in Culver City, a Los Angeles suburb.
The attack was recorded by security cameras, and the video was released by police in an effort to identify the assailant, who fled the scene.
The Culver City Police Department said the man asked the woman for a cigarette and she said she did not have one.
“As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head causing her to fall to the ground,” a police statement said.
Firefighters treated the woman for a severe laceration of her right ear and took her to a hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

 

Topics: Hate Crime San Francisco Police Department US hate crimes

OIC institute offers scholarships to 500 Palestinians at Pakistani universities

OIC institute offers scholarships to 500 Palestinians at Pakistani universities
Updated 17 June 2021

  • COMSTECH’s initiative will be supported by 38 private and public universities over the next two years
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani chapter of COMSTECH, an institute established by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will provide 500 fully funded scholarships to Palestinian students over the next two years, one of its spokespersons told Arab News on Wednesday.

Launched by 57 OIC member states at the platform’s Islamic Summit in Makkah in 1981, COMSTECH is the OIC’s Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

One of its main goals is to enhance member states’ capabilities in science and technology.

The scholarships were first announced on Tuesday by Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, COMSTECH coordinator general in Islamabad.

The new scholarships are separate from the Pakistani government’s annual provision of 100 scholarships. COMSTECH has launched this new program to cover research fellowships, technician training and workshop grants for all disciplines.

“These are 500 fully funded scholarships which will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students in partnership with the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan, and member institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence,” the committee’s media advisor, Murtaza Noor, told Arab News.

He added that the initiative was supported by 24 private and 14 public sector universities in Pakistan, with work on scholarships scheduled to start by “the end of this month.”

Noor added: “It will be offered in the coming academic year, which is starting from September this year, at most of the universities.

“Each scholarship will cost around Rs1,000,000 ($13,600) on average,” he explained, adding that the amount “could go up depending on the discipline and whether the student planned to attend a private or a public university.”

Noor said COMSTECH launched the initiative to support Palestinians after years of violence and conflict had “systematically destroyed the educational and socioeconomic infrastructures of the Palestinian state.”

He added: “Higher education is our mandate, and we want to provide them modern education at the best Pakistani universities,

“We will cover (the) students’ travel, other logistics, lodgings, academics and all other expenses.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students need to be Palestinian refugees or residents of the state of Palestine.

“For the selection, students shall meet eligibility criteria of the university for their respective discipline,” Noor said.

He explained that COMSTECH is setting up a project management unit in collaboration with universities to implement the scholarship scheme.

“We will also involve the Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad in the selection process to verify the nationality of these students,” Noor said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for allowing Palestinian students to study at its institutions.

“We are grateful to Pakistan for opening its educational institutions for Palestinian students,” the envoy said.

“Our thanks go to COMSTECH for its initiative in cooperation with the government of Pakistan. This new scholarships scheme will be very beneficial for the Palestinian students.”

Topics: COMSTECH Palestinian students Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

It takes a village to build a mosque in this remote Indian district

It takes a village to build a mosque in this remote Indian district
Updated 17 June 2021

  • Residents of mainly Sikh and Hindu village crowdfunding new site for Muslim neighbors
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Residents of a predominantly Sikh and Hindu village in a remote district of India’s Punjab state have joined hands to build a mosque for Muslim families in the area, in a message of community spirit and harmony amid growing concerns over rising religious tensions in the country.

The Bhaloor village of 12,000 people, located in Punjab’s Moga district, has seven gurdwaras as well as two temples, but lacks a mosque for its 20 Muslim residents.

Village head Pala Singh told Arab News that an old mosque existed in the area before the partition in 1947, when the British colony of India was divided into the separate countries of Pakistan and India.

However, the condition of the mosque deteriorated after many Muslim residents left the village.

“After the partition, most Muslim families left for Pakistan and the mosque went into ruins after that. The new mosque will be built on the same land,” Singh, 45, said, adding: “We are proud to be part of this initiative.”

On Sunday, village officials laid the foundation stone for the Mohammadi mosque, with people from all faiths attending the ceremony.

“Some people donated RS200,000 ($2,800) at the venue itself and more help was assured,” Anwar Khan, head of the mosque’s managing committee, told Arab News, adding that many nonresident Indians from Punjab had also pledged support for the mosque.

Khan, 32, said that plans to build the new mosque had been in place “for quite some time,” with construction expected to be completed by next year at a total cost of $17,000.

“But I think the opportune time has come now. We are a close-knit village, people respect all religions, and the mosque would not have been possible without the emotional and moral support of the villagers,” he said.

“It’s an example of communal harmony at a time when we hear all kinds of disturbing news about religious violence,” he added.

Punjab’s chief Muslim cleric, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was among the top religious figures who attended Sunday’s event.

“The day the foundation ceremony took place it was written in golden letters in history, because the whole village and the local gurdwara associated themselves with the event,” he said.

“The mosque is the reflection of the love of the villagers,” Ludhianvi said, adding that Sikhs and Muslims share a “very close historical bond,” and that “a true Sikh and a true Muslim never harm each other.”

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power since 2014, has been accused of promoting communal politics in several states in north India, dividing communities along Hindu-Muslim lines.

Last month in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, the local administration destroyed a century-old mosque, claiming that it “never existed.”

In another incident in the same state, Muslim families who had lived in the vicinity of a temple for more than a century were asked to vacate their ancestral homes “for security reasons.”

Village head Singh said: “The rest of the country needs to take a lesson from us.

“Punjab has a history of communal harmony, and we felt that Muslim families too have the right to offer their prayers in their religious place.”

Topics: India village

