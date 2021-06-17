You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma869

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal

Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
  • Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said
  • The number of deadly floods and landslides has increased in recent years in Nepal
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Thimpu, Bhutan: At least a dozen people have been killed in Bhutan and Nepal and several others are missing as torrential monsoon rains hit the region, triggering landslides and inundating homes, officials said Thursday.
The annual monsoon season is crucial to replenish water supplies across South Asia, but it also causes death and destruction.
Ten collectors of cordyceps — a fungus valued for its alleged aphrodisiac properties — died when their remote mountain camp north of Bhutan’s capital Thimpu was washed away early Wednesday.
Five others were injured and were in a stable condition in hospital, officials said.
Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering offered his prayers and condolences and said a rescue team had been sent to the site.
“I urge everyone across the country to avoid visiting or camping by the riverside, and to be cautious of such possible mishaps during (the) monsoon,” he added in a message on Facebook.
In Nepal, the bodies of two Chinese workers were recovered on Thursday from Sindhupalchok near the capital Katmandu, taking the total death toll from floods in the district to three.
Their bodies were found more than a hundred kilometers from where they had initially been swept away by the overflowed Melamchi River, officials said.
Thirteen others are still missing while hundreds more were displaced from their homes, they added.
“We still see possibilities of rescuing alive those who are missing, because some of them could be taking shelter in safer places,” Arun Pokharel, the local district chief, told AFP.
More than 70 people have been rescued so far.
But rescue efforts have been hampered by telecommunication failures in the area, Pokharel added.
The number of deadly floods and landslides has increased in recent years in Nepal. Experts say climate change and more road construction could be triggering the deadly disasters.
More than 200 people were killed in landslides and floods during last year’s monsoon season in Nepal.

Topics: nepal floods

Related

13 killed in floods near Nepal’s Mount Annapurna
World
13 killed in floods near Nepal’s Mount Annapurna
Floods in Nepal force 2 million residents to flee
World
Floods in Nepal force 2 million residents to flee

House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
AP

House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
  • The White House said in a statement that it supports the House bill and stressed that no ongoing military activities are reliant upon the 2002 authorization
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Democratic-led House, with the backing of President Joe Biden, is expected to approve legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, a step supporters say is necessary to constrain presidential war powers even though it is unlikely to affect US military operations around the world.
A vote on Thursday would come one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he intends to bring repeal legislation to the Senate floor this year.
“The Iraq War has been over for nearly a decade,” Schumer said. “The authorization passed in 2002 is no longer necessary in 2021.”
The White House said in a statement that it supports the House bill and stressed that no ongoing military activities are reliant upon the 2002 authorization.
The growing momentum behind the repeal measure follows years of debate over whether Congress has ceded too much of its war-making authority to the White House. Many lawmakers, particularly Democrats, say passage of the 2002 authorization, or AUMF, was a mistake, and some Republicans agree the authority should be taken off the books. Some lawmakers say the 2001 resolution to fight terrorism, passed after the Sept. 11 attacks, should be reexamined as well.
“Once we pass a repeal of the 2002 AUMF, we must keep up our fight to repeal the 2001 AUMF so that no future president has the unilateral power to plunge us into endless wars,” said the House bill’s sponsor, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.
Schumer said he wanted to be clear that legislation terminating the use of force in Iraq does not mean the US is abandoning the country and the shared fight against the Daesh group. He said the measure would eliminate the possibility of a future administration “reaching backing into the legal dustbin to use it as a justification for military adventurism.”
He cited the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani in January 2020 as an example.
The Trump administration said Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered many American troops and officials across the Middle East. The national security adviser at the time, Robert O’Brien, told reporters that President Donald Trump exercised America’s right to self-defense and that the strike was a fully authorized action under the 2002 authorization to use military force.
“There is no good reason to allow this legal authority to persist in case another reckless commander in chief tries the same trick in the future,” Schumer said.
Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Wednesday in a joint statement with Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Todd Young, R-Indiana, that the committee would take up legislation to repeal not only the 2002 authorization, but also the 1991 authorization for use of force in Iraq, which remains on the books.
The 1991 authorization gave President George H.W. Bush the authority to use force against Iraq to enforce a series of UN Security Council resolutions passed in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. The 2002 authorization was directed against the Saddam Hussein regime as “necessary and appropriate” to “defend US national security against the continuing threat posed by Iraq” and to “enforce all relevant Security Council resolutions regarding Iraq.”
“Repealing the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs will also send a clear diplomatic signal that the United States is no longer an adversary of Iraq, but a partner,” Young said.
The Senate and House would have to work out any differences in their bills and vote on a final product before it can go to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
In the end, legislation terminating the 2002 authorization will need 60 votes in an evenly divided Senate to overcome any procedural hurdles. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he opposes the effort to terminate the authorization.
“We used it to get Soleimani and there might be another Soleimani out there,” Inhofe said.
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas will speak against the House bill Thursday. He said a serious reform effort, “which we all agree is needed,” would have included discussions with national security leaders and a replacement to address the evolving war on terrorism.
“Democrats are playing politics with national security in an effort to taint one of President Trump’s biggest national security successes,” said McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Related

Special Analysis: How Iran reaped the rewards of Saddam’s 1990 Kuwait invasion graphic
Middle-East
Analysis: How Iran reaped the rewards of Saddam’s 1990 Kuwait invasion
UN says at least 15,000 civilians killed in Iraq war
World
UN says at least 15,000 civilians killed in Iraq war

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
  • Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines
  • So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Can you mix and match two-dose COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines?

It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure.

The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies, noted Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit.

“Based on the basic principles of how vaccines work, we do think that the mix-and-match regimens are going to work,” she said.

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom are testing combinations of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech. Smaller trials are also ongoing in Spain and Germany.

“We really just need to get the evidence in each of these (vaccine) combinations,” O’Brien said.

So far, limited data suggests an AstraZeneca shot followed by the Pfizer shot is safe and effective. The combination also appears to come with a slightly higher likelihood of temporary side effects like aches and chills.

That might be because mixing and matching different types of vaccines can often produce a stronger immune response, said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

In some places, health officials already suggest mixing in select circumstances.

After the AstraZeneca vaccine was linked to extremely rare blood clots, many European countries including Germany, France and Spain recommended people who got it as a first dose get a Pfizer or Moderna shot as a second dose instead.

In Britain and Canada, officials say people should aim to get the same vaccine for their second dose if possible. If they got AstraZeneca as their first shot, they’re advised to get another vaccine only if they have a history of blood clots or other conditions that might put them at higher risk of clots.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines vaccinations COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccines Oxford United Kingdom England

Related

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
World
Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60
World
Australia limits use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60

Windsor Mayor expresses solidarity with Muslims in wake of hate murders

Windsor Mayor expresses solidarity with Muslims in wake of hate murders
Updated 17 June 2021
RAY HANANIA

Windsor Mayor expresses solidarity with Muslims in wake of hate murders

Windsor Mayor expresses solidarity with Muslims in wake of hate murders
  • The family were killed when the driver of a truck swerved into them
Updated 17 June 2021
RAY HANANIA

A family of five in London, Ontario, Canada, were waiting at a crosswalk on June 6 when the driver of a truck intentionally swerved his vehicle into them, killing four.

Canadian police later concluded that the driver, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who was later apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby shopping mall, had intentionally targeted the family because they were Muslim, describing it as a hate crime.

Although the murders occurred more than 200 miles to the northeast of his city, Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Canada, told Arab News that he was compelled to reach out to Windsor’s Muslim community and reassure them that they were welcomed, loved and supported, not just in his city, but throughout Canada.

 

 

“The message that I tried to convey is, as a community, we are educating one another, that we all have a responsibility to the greater good of society. To understand different religions. To understand different cultures,” Dilkens said.

“It doesn’t mean you have to buy into different religions, or you have to hang out at a community center that is designed for a people of a different culture. It doesn’t mean any of that. But it means we coexist here in Windsor, one of the most diverse communities in Canada. And that is actually what makes us stronger.”

Dilkens said he was shocked by the killings and sympathized with the family and the Muslim community, adding that he went to a local Mosque in Windsor to assure them that they are supported and that locals understand their concerns.

“It’s just something that is so wrong, on every front. It is wrong. No one can be tolerant of this. No one can sort of look aside and carry on with their day. You need to pause. You need to reflect on what happened here,” Dilkens said.

A public funeral was held on June 10 for members of the deceased family including: Salman Afzaal, 46, a physiotherapist who worked in long-term care homes; his wife Madiha Salman, 44, who was a doctoral student in civil engineering; their daughter, Yumna, 15; and Afzaal’s mother, Talat Afzaal, 74.

Fayez Afzaal, 9 — who survived the attack and is expected to recover — remains hospitalized with serious injuries. He is now an orphan. 

Dilkens said that every parent can identify with the fear of this tragedy.

Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police said they are also categorizing Veltman’s violence as an act of terrorism, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denouncing the hate crime as “an act of terrorism.”

 

 

“It’s just one of those events that just feels so inhumane. If you are a parent and you have children, you recognize this 9-year-old innocent boy is now orphaned. I think it just impacts just any parent, any human to their core. And the closer it is to home, the more real it seems,” Dilkens said.

“In my comments to the Muslim community at one of the Dua’as that they held, I basically said that we all know this could have happened here which is why this feels so real because this was so indiscriminate. You think of any community anywhere in the world, where after dinner a family would go out for a walk. That could be anywhere. You realize when it is so close to you just up the highway, it could have happened here. And families out here walk.”

Muslims make up about 5 percent of the population of Windsor, Dilkens said, emphasizing “that is growing each and every day. … I can’t break down every religion but every religion is represented.”

 

 

“That bright light that will survive, that young Fayaz, maybe orphaned from his parents, but he now has an entire nation that will support him and love him and make sure he is taken care of,” Dilkens said.

Windsor has seen racial change, but the city adapts and respects all religions, Dilkens said.

“We as a country and as a city have been welcoming to immigrants. I think just a few years ago our country accepted some 25,000 Syrian refugees. We had over 1,000 come down to our community alone and in fact I live next door to one of those people,” Dilkens said.

“When you start to understand the story, it really humanizes the trials and tribulations that some people have gone through to come to a country like ours and to have a better life and to accomplish the same goals that all of us have is to improve our own life, to raise our own children peacefully, to set them on a path to success, and then be able to enjoy the golden years with some activity and a good circle of friends in a safe way, of course.”

Dilkens said the racism of the past is being recognized and confronted by Canadians throughout the country.

“Those barriers that may have once existed 30 years ago are already being broken and that is fantastic. It is this melting pot, we call it the fabric of society. Everyone is woven into the fabric in Canada. It is on proud display. It is on proud display here and our community is just richer because of it,” Dilkens said noting he is proud of “the great relationship” he has with the Muslim community.

“They are welcomed and their opinions and concerns are important to me. … When things like this happen, to be there for them, to say I listen, I have your back and I support you and I am going to stand up and be with you at this particular time because I know how something like this hurts.”

Dilkens said he does not support a bill that was introduced by officials in the nearby province of Quebec, Bill 21, which would ban the display of religious objects while at work.

“When you see something that you don’t understand and it makes you curious, don’t bury that feeling and somehow harbor that some sort of resentment against an entire group of people, ask why. And through that understanding then maybe you develop an appreciation, and more importantly a respect. And respect is what allows us to live harmoniously together as a diverse community.”

Dilkens made his comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” Wednesday, June 16 broadcast on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. The radio program is broadcast on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News newspaper.

The audio podcast and video of the radio interview can be found on the newspaper’s website at ArabNews.com.

Topics: Canada crime

Related

Man charged with terrorism for deadly truck attack on Canada Muslims
World
Man charged with terrorism for deadly truck attack on Canada Muslims

Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage

Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage

Power outage hits 337K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage
  • The latest outage unleashed a flood of complaints on social media as anger spread among thousands of people
  • People were forced to throw out food and refrigerated medication including insulin in recent days
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

SAN JUAN: A sudden power failure left more than 337,000 customers in the dark across Puerto Rico late Wednesday, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the US territory just days ago.

Luma Energy, a private company that took over the island’s power transmission and distribution system on June 1, said three units were knocked offline for reasons not immediately known. At first, the company said some 190,000 customers had been affected, but it later tweeted that power had been restored to more than 252,700 customers, leaving more 84,000 still without electricity.

Various spokeswomen did not return calls for comment.

The latest outage unleashed a flood of complaints on social media as anger spread among thousands of people who were forced to throw out food and refrigerated medication including insulin in recent days. Some also complained about damaged appliances as lights flickered on and off since Thursday’s outage that left 900,000 people in the dark.

Wednesday’s outage came just hours after Luma warned that services would be interrupted nightly for the next three days given pre-scheduled maintenance at one plant and interruptions in the generation of power run by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority. The most recent outage is not related to the upcoming interruptions in service, Luma said.

It’s the latest challenge to hit a company that has come under scrutiny amid high expectations that it would briskly solve problems despite having to rely on aging infrastructure and a fragile power grid that has not been strengthened since Hurricane Maria razed it in 2017 as a Category 4 storm, leaving some customers without power for up to a year.

Victoria Pérez, who lives in the capital of San Juan, said power in her neighborhood of Río Piedras usually goes out two to three times a week, but that outages have recently worsened. She and her family already had spent two days without electricity when Thursday’s massive outage hit, adding that they have had to adjust their budget and buy gasoline to keep their generator going.

“These days it’s been running like it’s Maria all over again,” she said. “The entire neighborhood is noisy.”

The outages have been so constant lately that several mayors have declared states of emergency and handed out generators and ice to those most in need, as well as hired private crews to restore power after saying that Luma informed them they lacked enough brigades.

Earlier Wednesday, Luma said it was still probing what caused a large fire at a main substation that led to Thursday’s outage, adding that the investigation won’t be finalized for another four to six weeks.

Luma is a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston. It serves roughly 1.5 million customers as part of a 15-year contract with Puerto Rico’s government, which remains the owner and operator of the island’s power generators.

Topics: Puerto Rico SAN JUAN power outage Cyberattack cybercrime

Related

Which energy source was to blame for catastrophic Texas power outages?
Business
Which energy source was to blame for catastrophic Texas power outages?
Puerto Rico’s economy in limbo as governor rejects debt deal
Business & Economy
Puerto Rico’s economy in limbo as governor rejects debt deal

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations
  • The country is set to receive around 40 million doses of vaccines from various makers
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine, which has maintained lockdown restrictions though the number of new COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections has fallen, has set a record for the daily number of coronavirus inoculations, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said 76,538 Ukrainians were vaccinated on Wednesday. That compared with the previous record of 73,376 shots on April 29.

The government has said the country is set to receive around 40 million doses of vaccines from various makers, and that 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16.

On Wednesday, the government extended COVID-19 lockdown measures until Aug. 31, but eased some restrictions.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most-affected European countries, with around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,902 deaths as of June 17.

Topics: Ukraine kiev COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 vaccine Vaccines vaccinations vaccination COVID-19 vaccination

Related

Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit
Sport
Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine’s ‘political’ Euro 2020 kit
Ukraine refuses Iran’s compensation for downed plane victims
Middle-East
Ukraine refuses Iran’s compensation for downed plane victims

Latest updates

US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises
Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises
Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
Death toll rises as monsoon floods hit Bhutan and Nepal
Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor
Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music. (AFP)
Facebook AI software able to dig up origins of deepfake images
Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.