French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening

French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening
Visitors wait to enter Disneyland Paris on Thursday after the top attraction re-opened to visitors. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening

French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening
  • Europe’s most frequented theme park in Marne-la-Vallee, east of the French capital, opened its doors on Thursday after nearly eight months of closure
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

PARIS: France’s tourism sector is taking a further step toward normality with the reopening of Disneyland Paris, two weeks after the country reopened its borders to vaccinated visitors from across the world.
Europe’s most frequented theme park in Marne-la-Vallee, east of the French capital, opened its doors on Thursday after nearly eight months of closure.
A crowd of smiling visitors was welcomed by Disney characters dancing to the sound of joyful music.
“Amazing,” said Debbie Tater. The Delaware resident traveled from the United States to visit her family, including her daughter and two granddaughters, who live in France and whom she hadn’t seen for a year and a half.
“Happiest place on earth,” she said, with tears in her eyes.
“We couldn’t miss the reopening,” said Elodie Piedfort, from Haute-Loire region in central France. “Because I’m a nurse it’s been a very difficult year and being here, together with my son, is great. And the reopening, moving on is great as well.”
Visitors must wear masks inside the park and other measures are in place, including a cap on visitor numbers to ensure distancing.
Pauline Baudouin, a Disney fan from Angouleme in western France, said: “We were missing the magic, because it was already a complicated period and we needed to recharge our batteries in this magical world.”
Prime Minister Jean Castex said Wednesday that France is returning to “a form of normal life again,” as he announced that people won’t have to wear masks outdoors any more, except in crowded places.
The government confirmed children can remove masks in school playgrounds — yet they remain compulsory in class for those aged 6 and above.
The 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will be lifted on Sunday.
On Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said night clubs will be able to reopen in July under strict regulations — a first since the France’s initial lockdown in March last year,
The French tourist industry hopes to rebound over the summer as the country welcomes foreign visitors again — on condition they have received one of the four EU-approved vaccines. Travelers are banned from 16 countries, including India, South Africa and Brazil, that are wrestling with virus surges and worrisome variants.
France started gradually reopening its economy last month. Monuments and museums, including major sites like the Louvre and Versailles, are open, as well as hotels, cafes and restaurants.
Tourists will still have to wait for the Eiffel Tower, set to reopen on July 16 after major renovation work.
The government said the easing of restrictions is due to a drop in daily infections and to a vaccination campaign that has seen more than 59 percent of France’s adult population receive at least one shot. The country opened this week vaccination to those aged 12 to 18.
___



Turkey holds key rate at 19% for third month to bolster lira

Turkey holds key rate at 19% for third month to bolster lira
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Turkey holds key rate at 19% for third month to bolster lira

Turkey holds key rate at 19% for third month to bolster lira
  • Central bank governor cited high inflation and inflation expectations
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank Thursday held its interest rate at 19 percent for the third month, balancing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for lower borrowing costs with the need to support the depreciating currency.
“Taking into account the high levels of inflation and inflation expectations, the current tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively until the significant fall in the.... forecast path is achieved,” the bank said.
Erdogan created a new wave of market jitters by repeating on June 1 that he was “determined” to see rates come down in the coming months.
He fired a central bank governor in March who won market plaudits by hiking the benchmark borrowing cost from 10.25 percent to 19 percent over his four-month term to fight inflation and support the lira.
The interest-rate decision comes the day after IHS Markit warned that Turkey current-account gap is likely to rewiden after narrowing in April, putting pressure on the lira amid persistent demand for imports and continued portfolio outflows.
Trying to calm the market, new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on June 2 that expectations of an imminent rate cut “need to disappear.”
The lira’s depreciation from around three to the dollar in 2016 to roughly 8.6 this week has been one of the factors behind a steady decline in Erdogan’s approval numbers.
An annual inflation rate of 16.6 percent has contributed to a sharp drop in Turks’ purchasing power and price rises for basic goods.
Erdogan subscribes to the unconventional belief that higher interest rates cause inflation by forcing businesses to raise their prices to compensate for higher borrowing costs.
Most central banks around the world believe that higher rates temper spending and this helps bring prices down.
But Erdogan’s push for cheap money has helped Turkey’s economy grow by 1.8 percent in 2020, a year when production was crimped by coronavirus lockdowns.
The International Monetary Fund expects Turkey’s economy to expand by 5.8 percent this year.
“Although policy uncertainty and vulnerabilities have increased, Turkey’s challenges are not insurmountable,” the IMF said this month.
This required “strongly committing to, and delivering, a firm monetary stance — with no premature easing and with further timely and well-calibrated tightening if inflation expectations rise further,” it said.



Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes

Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes

Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
  • MSCI publishes popular indexes for global equities and other securities, used by asset managers and investors to guide the allocation of $14.5 trillion in assets globally
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Global securities index publisher MSCI is looking at launching indexes for cryptocurrency assets, according to Chief Executive Henry Fernandez, in what would be another step toward mainstream acceptance for digital currencies and the companies trading in them.
Fernandez, speaking at a Clubhouse event organized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz earlier this week, said MSCI has been talking to experts and is aiming to launch crypto indexes.
He gave no details on what assets any index would focus on nor any timeline for their introduction and MSCI later declined a Reuters request to elaborate on his comments.
Companies including Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Mastercard, Visa and Goldman Sachs have taken small steps toward supporting cryptocurrencies but they are still little used in day-to-day life.
In May, the S&P Dow Jones Indices unveiled new cryptocurrency indexes, bringing bitcoin and ethereum to the trading floors of Wall Street. The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them.
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global, of which Andreessen Horowitz is the biggest shareholder, also successfully listed on the tech-heavy NASDAQ in April, as bitcoin hit a record peak.
MSCI has been looking to expand its offerings, with Fernandez saying on Clubhouse the areas of private credit and environmental, social and governance (ESG) held opportunities for the company.
In April, the company launched 20 thematic indexes to help investors bet on “megatrends” in China that are aligned with the Chinese government’s policy goals.
The company publishes popular indexes for global equities and other securities, used by asset managers and investors to guide the allocation of $14.5 trillion in assets globally as of the end of 2020.
Inclusion in its indexes tends to open the door to more funds investing in the asset in question.



Saudi Crown Prince encourages local investors to expand in Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince encourages local investors to expand in Egypt
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince encourages local investors to expand in Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince encourages local investors to expand in Egypt
  • Nationals urged to join Saudi state in investing in Egypt
  • Office for the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council has been opened
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed local investors to expand their investments in Egypt, Al Arabiya reported citing the Chairman of the Business Council Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Amri.

“We are ready to invest in Egypt, and we have opened an office for the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council to invest in Egypt, and we invite Saudi investors to invest in Egypt,” Al-Amiri said during his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Housing Assem Al-Jazzar.

“There are great opportunities for investment in Egypt, and there will be investments in the next 2 to 3 years, greater than we expect,” Al-Amiri said, according to a ministry statement on Thursday. “We currently have about 150 Saudi investors and businessmen ready to invest in Egypt.”

The Egyptian minister of housing and the chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian business council met with a number of Saudi investors, discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, and presented investment opportunities available in various projects in Egypt, in the presence of Ministry of Housing officials.

There are great opportunities for investment in Egypt in light of the construction boom that the country is witnessing during the era of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, said Al-Jazzar.



North American oil service firms’ pricing and hiring on the upswing

North American oil service firms’ pricing and hiring on the upswing
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

North American oil service firms’ pricing and hiring on the upswing

North American oil service firms’ pricing and hiring on the upswing
  • US shale output is expected to rise by 38,000 barrels per day next month
  • Some rig day rates have risen by $1,000 a day
Updated 17 June 2021
Reuters

DENVER: As oil climbs above $70 a barrel for the first time in almost three years, oilfield firms are reporting prices for their services and equipment have bottomed and many are fielding more calls for jobs.
US crude production, which plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, is ticking back up, despite generally flat spending by oil and gas producers. US shale output is expected to rise by 38,000 barrels per day next month, halting earlier drops.
Companies report drilling and well completions activity and pricing are edging higher, especially for those with specialized services or more productive equipment. Roughnecks also say they are seeing an increase in job offers, with companies competing for skilled workers.
“We are already beginning to see a positive increase in activity and an upturn in service pricing will hopefully be reflected in the coming months,” said Stuart Wilson, chief executive of service firm Packers Plus Energy Services.
Still, there is a long way to go. The pandemic hammered the industry last year as some were just regaining their pricing power, Wilson said. His company is seeing strong demand for its premium completions equipment for oil and gas wells.

OPTIMISM REBOUNDS
“Operators appear to be a lot more optimistic and considering projects that have lay dormant the previous year,” he said. “We are seeing more orders being confirmed at pricing levels that are more comparable to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.
Providers of advanced drilling rigs, tubular goods and chemicals are gingerly pushing up invoices, according to analysts and market participants.
Pricing power is returning “especially in niches like high-spec onshore drilling rigs,” said Josh Young, chief investment officer of energy investor Bison Interests. There has been a $1,000 per day increase in dayrates for such US rigs with more to come, he said.
Ensign Energy Services forecasts a $2,000 to $3,000 per day increase in rig dayrates in Canada into the autumn as supply and demand tightens, the company said at an RBC Capital Markets conference this month. In the United States, the second quarter will be the bottom for cash margins, the company said.

JOB FAIRS RETURN
The shift is evident in employment with firms hiring again. Oilfield workers are reporting job offers from employers including Schlumberger and Halliburton.
Liberty Oilfield Services this month held a job fair in Henderson, Colorado. It also is hiring wireline operators in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Wyoming and West Virginia, according to LinkedIn.
US oilfield jobs increased in May by 1.6 percent, or about 9,700 positions, according to trade group Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). Some 27,000 oilfield jobs have been regained since February.
To break out of the downturn, service firms need higher pricing to help meet environmental and sustainability goals, according to Leslie Shockley Beyer, of the Council.
“Their margins have to be healthy enough to re-invest,” Beyer said.



Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises

Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises

Lebanon workers stage ​general strike over escalating crises
  • Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since August
  • The crisis, festering since 2019, has reached new heights in recent weeks
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Shops, government offices, businesses and banks shuttered their doors in Lebanon on Thursday, as part of a general strike to protest deteriorating economic conditions and press for a government to deal with worsening crises.
The strike, which was accompanied by several roadblocks set up around Beirut and other cities, was ironically supported by the very political parties blamed for the deadlock over forming a government. This drew criticism from many activists and commentators, who questioned why those who were driving the economic and financial meltdown were themselves on strike.
Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since August. Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri, named to the post in October, has failed to gain support from the presidency over his Cabinet picks — and the two sides have locked horns over who gets more say in shaping a government. The World Bank has described Lebanon’ financial and economic crises as among the worst in the world in 150 years.
The crisis, festering since 2019, has reached new heights in recent weeks. Fuel has been in short supply, power outages have increased, and medicine — mostly imported — has been missing. Hospitals have closed their labs to outpatients and prices have soared as the local currency, pegged to the dollar for 30 years, is in free fall. On the black market, it sells at nearly 10 times its official rate.
Protesters have blocked Beirut’s airport highway with trash bins, setting them on fire, and causing large clouds of black smoke to hang over the motorway. Banks and government offices were shut and several shops in central Beirut were also closed.
Critics ridiculed the ruling elite’s attempt to rally behind the strike. A hashtag on Twitter called “the regime revolts” was trending on Thursday. Memes were posted using pictures from popular anti-government protests in 2019, replacing faces of protesters arrested or dragged by security forces with those of images of prominent politicians.
Amid the crisis, politicians appeared in no rush to form a government that would have to take major, unpopular reform and austerity decisions.
On Wednesday, a public war of words broke out between President Michel Aoun and powerful parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who has offered to mediate the deadlock.
Berri questioned the role of the president in delaying the Cabinet formation — suggesting that he and his Christian party, led by his son-in-law, were seeking enough seats in the government to block decisions. Aoun responded by denying the charges and accusing Berri of siding with the prime minister designate.
“The system is going on strike against itself while its pillars are fighting among themselves over powers that no longer exist to prove to us who can contribute to our bankruptcy more than the other,” tweeted Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb party. He resigned from parliament last year over corruption and a massive explosion in Beirut. The three leaders “are not living on the same planet as us,” he added.



