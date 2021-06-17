You are here

Google adds end-to-end encryption messaging to its Android app

The feature will only be active provided that both users have it turned on. (File/AFP)
The feature will only be active provided that both users have it turned on. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Google adds end-to-end encryption messaging to its Android app

The feature will only be active provided that both users have it turned on. (File/AFP)
  • Google adds the end-to-end encryption feature for messaging to its Android app.
  • Users will be able to know the feature is turned on because the send icon will have a small padlock on it.
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Google announced on Wednesday a series of new features to be added to its Android phone system, most notably end-to-end encryption for messaging.

In contrast to Apple’s iMessage system which had the end-to-end encryption for years, Google only developed the feature in November, and it is now being rolled-out to devices with access to rich communication services (RCS).

The feature will only be active provided that both users have it turned on, are connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data, and have RCS enabled under chat settings. Otherwise, the advanced chat features on Android will revert back onto regular short message service (SMS) messaging.

Users will be able to know the feature is turned on because the send icon will have a small padlock on it.

In a statement, Google said: “No matter who you’re messaging with, the information you share is personal. End-to-end encryption in Messages helps keep your conversations more secure while sending.”

Other new Android features include enabling users to star messages in the Google app, to find them more quickly in future, contextual emoji suggestions, Google Assistant updates, and Android Auto updates for cars.

Google’s earthquake-alerts feature, initially introduced in New Zealand and Greece, was also being extended to Turkey, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Topics: android Google messaging messaging app

Indian police target Twitter with a criminal complaint

Twitter claimed the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, were a threat to freedom of expression. (File/AFP)
Twitter claimed the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, were a threat to freedom of expression. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Indian police target Twitter with a criminal complaint

Twitter claimed the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, were a threat to freedom of expression. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter was targeted with a criminal complaint by Indian police amid growing tensions with Indian government regarding IT rules.
  • Twitter said it is making every effort to comply with the new regulations, including appointing a new interim chief compliance officer in India. 
Updated 28 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter has been targeted with a criminal complaint by Indian police after a video was shared on the platform of an elderly Muslim man being beaten up.

Police in Uttar Pradesh province in India on Tuesday filed a case accusing Twitter and several other social media platforms of intentionally provoking unrest between members of different communities and religions. 

The video posted to Twitter shows an elderly Muslim man being beaten by a group of young men and having his beard cut off. In another video, the victim recounts the incident and says that he was forced to chant a Hindu slogan during the incident.

Three suspects are in custody. 

In response, India’s Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is also minister of justice, said that “what happened in UP (Uttar Pradesh) was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news.”

“While Twitter has been over-enthusiastic about its fact-checking mechanism, the failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing and indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation,” he added.

Prasad also published a series of tweets highlighting Twitter’s failure to comply with India’s newly introduced IT laws.  

 

 

In response, Twitter said on Tuesday that it is making every effort to comply with the new regulations, including appointing a new interim chief compliance officer in India. 

The social media giant is already on shaky ground in India. In recent weeks, tensions have grown between the Indian government and Twitter over new IT rules giving authorities more powers to regulate online content. 

Twitter claimed the new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, were a threat to freedom of expression.

However, the government warned that failure to comply might result in social media platforms losing their status as content intermediaries. 

The requirements will make social media companies, such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, more accountable to legal requests from the Indian government and police in regards to removing posts and content deemed unlawful by the authorities.   

Topics: #India Twitter IT social media

Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor

Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music. (AFP)
Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor

Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music. (AFP)
  • Spotify launches Greenroom, a live discussion app similar to Clubhouse.
  • Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio sector with Twitter launching Spaces in December and Facebook hosting Live Audio Rooms.
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Spotify on Wednesday launched a live audio app called Greenroom, the Swedish online music streaming giant’s answer to the popular platform Clubhouse.
Greenroom allows users to join live discussions or to host their own.
Spotify launched Greenroom after acquiring Betty Labs, the company behind the popular sports-focused audio platform Locker Room.
Along with podcasts, social audio has taken off over the past year with the San Francisco-based Clubhouse leading the way.
Since December, Clubhouse has been downloaded over 18 million times, according to the site AppMagic.
Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio sector with Twitter launching Spaces in December and Facebook hosting Live Audio Rooms.
Questions remain, however, over the ability of the various platforms to monetize their content.
They will also have to compete with Discord, which has been offering live audio since 2015 and has more than 140 million users although it has been more focused on video game players.
Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music and, more recently, podcasts.

Topics: Spotify Clubhouse livestream social media app

Facebook AI software able to dig up origins of deepfake images

Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic. (File/AFP)
Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Facebook AI software able to dig up origins of deepfake images

Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic. (File/AFP)
  • New artificial intelligence software will identify deepfake images and locate their origin, reveleaed Facebook.
  • Facebook’s new software runs deepfakes through a network to search for imperfections left during the manufacturing process.
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook scientists on Wednesday said they developed artificial intelligence software to not only identify “deepfake” images but to figure out where they came from.
Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic, which experts have warned can mislead or be completely false.
Facebook research scientists Tal Hassner and Xi Yin said their team worked with Michigan State University to create software that reverse engineers deepfake images to figure out how they were made and where they originated.
“Our method will facilitate deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings, where the deepfake image itself is often the only information detectors have to work with,” the scientists said in a blog post.
“This work will give researchers and practitioners tools to better investigate incidents of coordinated disinformation using deepfakes, as well as open up new directions for future research,” they added.
Facebook’s new software runs deepfakes through a network to search for imperfections left during the manufacturing process, which the scientists say alter an image’s digital “fingerprint.”
“In digital photography, fingerprints are used to identify the digital camera used to produce an image,” the scientists said.
“Similar to device fingerprints, image fingerprints are unique patterns left on images... that can equally be used to identify the generative model that the image came from.”
“Our research pushes the boundaries of understanding in deepfake detection,” they said.
Microsoft late last year unveiled software that can help spot deepfake photos or videos, adding to an arsenal of programs designed to fight the hard-to-detect images ahead of the US presidential election.
The company’s Video Authenticator software analyzes an image or each frame of a video, looking for evidence of manipulation that could be invisible to the naked eye.

Topics: Facebook Deepfake software artificial intelligence (AI) images

Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage

A message on the ANZ app told customers: 'Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. If you need help, give us a call anytime'. (File/AFP)
A message on the ANZ app told customers: 'Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. If you need help, give us a call anytime'. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage

A message on the ANZ app told customers: 'Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. If you need help, give us a call anytime'. (File/AFP)
  • Another global online outage hits major banks and airlines in the US and Australia.
  • It is the latest incident to draw attention to the stability of economically vital online platforms.
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Major banks and airlines were among businesses hit by a fresh global online outage Thursday, with the problem traced to US-based tech provider Akamai.
An hour-long blackout hit a number of US airlines and several Australian financial firms as well as other companies dotted around the world, with angry customers unable to access websites and mobile apps.
“We are aware of the issue and actively working to restore services as soon as possible,” an Akamai spokesperson told AFP.
American, Delta, United and Southwest airlines were among those affected, while the issue appeared to be more prolonged in Australia — where problems struck in mid-afternoon as much of the rest of the world slept.
Australia’s largest financial firm Commonwealth Bank told AFP that it and many of the country’s major lenders had been hit.
The outages, which began around 2:10pm Sydney time (0510 GMT), also hit Australia’s postal service and Virgin Australia.
The airline said in a statement that it “was one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system.”
A spokesperson for ANZ bank told AFP the incident was “related to an external provider” but that “connectivity was restored quickly and the most impacted services are back online.”
Westpac and ME Bank also reported problems with their mobile apps or online banking products, while customers for St. George and several regional banks reported they were also down.
It is the latest incident to draw attention to the stability of economically vital online platforms, and the key role that a handful of mostly unknown companies play in keeping the web running.
Last week US media and government websites, including the White House, New York Times, Reddit and Amazon were temporarily hit after a glitch with cloud computing services provider Fastly.
Fastly offers a service to websites around the world to speed up loading time for websites.
Akamai offers a range of similar IT products designed to boost online performance and security.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company did not specify what product the problem came from, but one company reported it used Akamai for “IT network authentication.”
A series of high-profile hack-for-ransom attacks have also left corporations around the world jittery over cybersecurity risks, although there was no indication the latest problems were caused by malicious actors.
Colonial Pipeline was briefly shuttered after an attack in May, and JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, was forced to stop operations in the United States and Australia.
Both firms reportedly paid ransom to get operations back up and running.
The issue of cybersecurity was at the top of the agenda when US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Geneva on Wednesday.
Washington believes hackers who have extorted hundreds of millions of dollars from Western governments, companies, and organizations operate from Russian soil.

Topics: Internet #airlines #banks Australia The United States e-banking

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

Hong Kong's its press freedom ranking has slipped dramatically in recent years. (AFP)
Hong Kong's its press freedom ranking has slipped dramatically in recent years. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

Hong Kong's its press freedom ranking has slipped dramatically in recent years. (AFP)
  • Editor-In-Chief of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested in Hong Kong alongside four executives on charges of collusion with a foreign country
  • Authorities also seized HK$18 million ($2.3 million) in Apple Daily assets.
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested the chief editor and four executives of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Thursday, raiding its newsroom for a second time in the latest blow to the outspoken tabloid.

The paper and its jailed owner Jimmy Lai have long been a thorn in Beijing’s side with unapologetic support for the financial hub’s pro-democracy movement and scathing criticism of China’s authoritarian leaders.

More than 500 officers conducted a dawn operation which authorities said was sparked by articles Apple Daily had published “appealing for sanctions” against Hong Kong and China’s leaders.

It is the first time the content of media reporting has sparked arrests under the city’s new national security law.

In a message to readers, Apple Daily warned that Hong Kong’s press freedoms were “hanging by a thread” but the paper vowed to “stand tall.”

Its union described the operation as a “wanton violation of press freedom” that “displayed how much police power has inflated under the national security law.”

Police said the five executives were arrested for collusion with a foreign country or external elements “to endanger national security.”

“They have overall responsibility for the content, style and principles of news reporting,” senior superintendent Steve Li told reporters.

Authorities also seized HK$18 million ($2.3 million) in Apple Daily assets, the first time a national security law seizure order has been made directly against a Hong Kong media company, rather than an individual.


Hong Kong is historically a major international media hub but its press freedom ranking has slipped dramatically in recent years.

Secretary for Security John Lee declined to say which articles breached the security law or whether those who shared the articles online, bought Apple Daily or its shares, might be at risk.

“Everyone must decide for themselves,” he told reporters.

“Our actions are not targeting press freedom or journalistic work,” he added.

“We target conspiracies that threaten national security. We target perpetrators who would use journalistic work as a tool to engage in acts that endanger national security.”

Sharron Fast, a lecturer at the University of Hong Kong’s journalism school, described Lee’s comments as “ominous and incorrect.”

“It is precisely the role of a journalist in a free society to report on political views, even those that might be unwelcome,” she told AFP.

Apple Daily broadcast live footage of the raid showing officers searching the newsroom and looking through journalists’ computers.

The paper said computer terminals, hard drives and reporter notepads were among items carted away.

Among the arrested executives were chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung who were both led into the building in handcuffs.

Hong Kong’s stock exchange said trading in shares of Next Digital — the publisher of the newspaper — had been halted.


The security law is the speartip of a sweeping crackdown on Beijing’s critics in Hong Kong since 2019’s huge democracy protests.

It has criminalized much dissent, given China jurisdiction over some cases and awarded authorities a suite of powerful new investigation powers.

Those convicted face up to life in prison and the majority are denied bail after arrest.

Thursday’s raid was the second on Apple Daily in less than a year.

The tabloid’s billionaire owner Lai, 73, was charged with collusion after hundreds of officers searched the paper’s newsroom last August.

He is currently serving multiple jail sentences for attending various protests.

Beijing has made no secret of its desire to see the paper’s voice tamed, with state media routinely describing Lai as a “traitor” and a “black hand.”

Last month, police used the national security law to freeze Lai’s bank accounts and his majority shares in Next Digital.


Until Thursday’s raid, authorities had left the company’s assets alone. It is unclear whether Apple Daily will now be able to pay its staff.

“We will try all our best to publish newspapers for tomorrow,” executive chief editor Lam Man-chung, who was not among those arrested, told AFP.

China says the security law was needed to return stability to the international financial hub.

Critics, including many Western nations, say it has been the final nail in the coffin for the “One Country, Two Systems” promise that Hong Kong could maintain certain liberties after its 1997 handover to China by the British.

More than 100 people have been arrested under the law, many of them the city’s best-known democracy activists. Others have fled overseas.

Speaking with AFP last month, chief editor Law admitted the paper was in “crisis” since Lai’s jailing but said his reporters were determined to press on with publishing.

Asked by staff what they should do if the police came to arrest him, he replied: “Broadcast it live.”

Topics: Hong Kong journalism newspaper Arrest press police

