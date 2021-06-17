You are here

Ukraine gets 1st win, beats North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020

North Macedonia’s Stefan Ristovski celebrates after teammate Ezgjan Alioski scored their first goal during Euro 2020 match against Ukraine at Bucharest’s National Arena stadium. (AP)
AP

  • Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk score again to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia at Euro 2020
  • Goals were separated by 5 minutes meanwhile against the Dutch they scored only 4 minutes apart
AP

BUCHAREST: Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored again, and this time it was enough.
The pair of forward netted a goal each in the first half Thursday to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia at the European Championship.
The same two players also scored in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, but that ended up being a 3-2 loss to the Netherlands.
Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank in the 34th to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
The goals were separated by five minutes. Against the Dutch, they scored only four minutes apart.
“I’m pleased with the three points we have earned,” Yarmolenko said, thanking his coaches for trusting him after spending most of the season on the bench at West Ham. “We can celebrate tonight, but tomorrow we’ll be preparing for the next game.”
The pair equaled coach Andriy Shevchenko’s record of scoring two goals at the European Championship. Shevchenko netted his in a 2-1 victory over Sweden when the country co-hosted Euro 2012, Ukraine’s only previous victory at the continental tournament.
“Today, we as the team played well in the attack,” Shevchenko said. “It was a pleasure to watch. During the game we had a lot of chances to score more.”
Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in the 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.
The penalty was awarded after Karavaev brought down North Macedonia striker Goran Pandev, who was aiming for a rebound after Bushchan pushed a shot from Aleksandar Trajkovski onto the woodwork.
“Maybe we should have attacked more, but we found ourselves two goals behind, and when that happens, it’s difficult to turn the match around,” Alioski said.
Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved by Dimitrievski on the other end. It was awarded for a handball following a free kick after a video review.
Ukraine now has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and is facing elimination from the tournament.
Ukraine is appearing in its third European Championship and has never progressed out of the group stage. The team will remain in Bucharest for its final group match against Austria while North Macedonia will travel Amsterdam to face the Netherlands.
North Macedonia is playing at its first major tournament. The team lost to Austria 3-1 in its opening game.
“We played a match of two very different halves,” North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski said. “In the second half we showed why we are at the European Championship.”
Referee Andres Rapallini of Argentina was in charge of the game at the National Arena with linesmen Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Bonfa assisting. They were taking part in the European tournament amid an exchange with South American soccer body CONMEBOL.
A Spanish refereeing crew will take charge of a Copa America match between Chile and Bolivia on Friday.

Topics: EURO 2020 North Macedonia Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko Roman Yaremchuk

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to provide $1.33m a year to Arab Football Associations

Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal chaired the 26th Arab General Assembly of the Arab Football Federation. (Twitter/@UAFAAC)
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal chaired the 26th Arab General Assembly of the Arab Football Federation. (Twitter/@UAFAAC)
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to provide $1.33m a year to Arab Football Associations

Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal chaired the 26th Arab General Assembly of the Arab Football Federation. (Twitter/@UAFAAC)
  • The meeting voted Prince Abdul Aziz as president of the union for a new term between 2021-2025
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will provide SR5 million ($1.33 million) a year in support of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA).
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also UAFA president, told a UAFA annual meeting in Jeddah that the union has received SR5 million from the crown prince for this year in support of the union and its programs.
The meeting voted Prince Abdul Aziz as president of the union for a new term between 2021-2025.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Union of Arab Football Associations Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal UAFA football Arab Football Associations

FINA World Swimming Championships set to rival Olympics for quality: Event organizer

FINA World Swimming Championships set to rival Olympics for quality: Event organizer
Updated 17 June 2021
Ali Khaled

FINA World Swimming Championships set to rival Olympics for quality: Event organizer

FINA World Swimming Championships set to rival Olympics for quality: Event organizer
  • Abu Dhabi Sports Council director hopes December competition at Etihad Arena will raise profile of swimming in UAE
  • The centerpiece of the event will be Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, which was launched with UFC Fight Island 3 in January
Updated 17 June 2021
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: At a time when holding international events had become practically impossible in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island emerged as an example of how a safe environment could be provided for the return of major sporting competitions.

First came three UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Island events in 2020 and earlier this year, and then the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) was staged in April.

Next up for the UAE capital is the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which will run from Dec. 16 to 21.

The fighting mats at the new Etihad Arena will be replaced by a retractable swimming pool with an adjoining warm-up pool as the world’s best short-course swimmers head to the city for a competition initially scheduled for last year.

“We expect over 160 countries to be represented and registration has already been opened by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), led by (secretary-general) Aref Al-Awani,” ADSC event director, Abdulla Al-Wheibi, told Arab News.

“It’s important to note that we are in daily contact with government agencies to ensure safety measures, this is a new aspect for us.

“The safety precautions are updated from time to time. Whether it is health and safety information regarding vaccines or PCRs (polymerase chain reaction tests), we make sure they are taken on board. Also, any updates covering accommodation and transport,” he said.

The success of the previous competitions has encouraged ADSC and its partner organizations to expand the program of events. Crucially, thanks to the strict safety precautions, Abu Dhabi has become a destination that athletes feel comfortable travelling to.

“Without doubt, Abu Dhabi is one of the most popular cities to hold tournaments. It has succeeded in the past in holding big tournaments.

“What has helped is the outstanding logistics that we have here, the facilities, the capacities to host, all of these things helped in successfully hosting previous tournaments and hopefully the coming ones as well,” Al-Wheibi added.

The competition’s organization and facilities were recently given the seal of approval by the visiting Taha Al-Kishri, director of the Asia Swimming Federation, member of the executive board at FINA, and chairman of the Arabian and Oman Swimming Association.

“His feedback was very positive, and he was confident that Abu Dhabi will put on a world-class event,” said Al-Wheibi, adding that in terms of numbers and quality of swimmers, the competition could rival the standards of the Olympics.

“The total number present if you include participants, teams, and organizers will be more than 2,000. In terms of quality, this will be the highest-ranking world tournament.

“It takes place every four years, similar to the Olympics. The next one takes place in Kazan (Russia) in 2025. In terms of numbers and quality of athletes, it is the same caliber as the Olympics. The swimmers are preparing this season to take in two competitions, the Olympics, and then this one,” he added.

Al-Wheibi pointed out that having the world’s best athletes at the event would help to further raise the profile of swimming in the UAE, and he hoped it would encourage more Emiratis to take up the sport.

“We are working on several development programs, one of which is for the UAE national team which over the last two years has been overseen by an Australian technical director. This program is not just during the tournaments but an ongoing one, because our target is to produce a talented group over the coming years.

“Swimming in particular requires long-term planning if you are to produce world champions. Abu Dhabi Sports Council will continue to strongly back these swimmers,” he said.

Other initiatives will involve schools and academies as ADSC looks to create a community ahead of the competition, which will also see the three-day FINA World Aquatics Convention take place on the sidelines.

“It will be attended by international entities that will display products that are related to swimming. There will also be clinics and workshops, and the subjects of the latest training methods will be discussed, and doping will be tackled. It will be a sporting festival,” he added.

The centerpiece of the event will be Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, which was launched with UFC Fight Island 3 in January.

Al-Wheibi said: “It’s a wonderful arena with world-class specifications. It’s one of the most beautiful locations you could hold this tournament in. Having the Etihad Arena has massively aided in holding sporting events because it has the capabilities to hold any event in ideal circumstances.

“The facilities it has, such as seating, offices, VIP sections, entrances, athlete facilities, media centers, and the compound, make it complete.

“Add to that its location on Yas Island, a beautiful island that includes top-class hotels and facilities. We recently inspected the new Hilton Yas hotel adjacent to the arena. It has over 500 rooms and will act at the official headquarters for the tournament. Then there are the W Hotel, Crown Plaza, and others which will be used by the athletes and technical staff,” he added.

Having all these facilities in close proximity would, according to Al-Wheibi, make it easier to host competitions by reducing the need for transportation, similar to an Olympic village.

While UFC Fight Island allowed a maximum of 2,000 fans into Etihad Arena in January, it has not yet been decided if the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will have a live audience. Either way, fans will have an opportunity to catch the action.

“As things stand there is no final decision on the attendance of fans, but if a live audience was to be allowed, it will be at 30 percent of the total capacity, in accordance with safety restrictions.

“We have to consider those coming from abroad as well, it will be limited, and an announcement will be made ahead of the tournament. We will be using our sports television channels to ensure the live broadcast of the tournament,” Al-Wheibi said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Yas Island Etihad Arena

Al-Hilal trio join Saudi U-23 squad as ‘overage’ players ahead of Olympic training camp

Al-Hilal trio join Saudi U-23 squad as ‘overage’ players ahead of Olympic training camp
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal trio join Saudi U-23 squad as ‘overage’ players ahead of Olympic training camp

Al-Hilal trio join Saudi U-23 squad as ‘overage’ players ahead of Olympic training camp
  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri has called up three senior squad players who helped the senior Saudi national team reach the final round of World Cup qualification
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi U-23 coach Saad Al-Shehri has called up full internationals Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani of Al-Hilal to join the Riyadh Olympic training camp.

The camp, which will be held between June 23 to July 14, is the fifth and final phase of the team’s preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which is set to start on July 23.

The trio were involved with the Saudi senior squad’s joint qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Teams taking part in the Olympic football tournament are allowed to add three over-age players to their U-23 squad. Al-Shehri has gone with three proven winners who this season helped Al-Hilal to win a record 17th Saudi Professional League title and progress to the last 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

On Tuesday, the Saudi U-23 football returned to Riyadh after concluding its Olympic training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella.

In Japan, the Saudi U-23 team will face Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s football tournament.

Topics: sport football Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal

Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

ROME: The wingers sprint forward like Ferraris. The midfielders are just as capable at scoring as the forward. And the reserves look like starters.
A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship.
Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare.
They also did it with their 10th consecutive victory.
“I’m fortunate to have great players who enjoy playing soccer, like to have fun and take some risks — which is the essence of soccer,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.
As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable.
It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run.
Mancini, however, suggested that Italy still trails France, Portugal and Belgium on the list of tournament favorites.
“One of them is the World Cup champion, one is the European champion and one has been first in the ranking for quite a while,” Mancini said. “They’ve been shaped over time and it’s only normal that they’re ahead of us. But anything can happen in soccer. It’s not such a sure thing.”
Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half. His second came with a long, low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.
Ciro Immobile added the third with another long-range effort in the 89th for his second score of the tournament.
Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italy captain exited with a left thigh injury.
Italy leads Group A with a six points after overwhelming Turkey 3-0 in the tournament opener. Wales is next with four points earlier after beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku.
Switzerland has one point and Turkey has zero.
“They caused us a lot of problems and we weren’t (playing) at 100 percent,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petković said. “We weren’t secure on the pitch, which is normally not our character.”
Locatelli’s first goal was an offensive masterclass.
He started it off with a long pass from within Italy’s half to Berardi streaking down the right flank. Berardi then cut inside and crossed back to the onrushing Locatelli, who tapped in from close range.
“Manu and I know each other very well,” Berardi said. “He was smart to give me the ball and carry on the run.”
Added Mancini: “It was an extraordinary goal.”
And to think that Locatelli only gained his starting spot because of an injury to the more experienced Marco Verratti, who is expected back for the next game against Wales.
At age 23, Locatelli became the tournament’s youngest scorer so far.
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma preserved the shutout with a double save on Steven Zuber late in the second half.
The Azzurri have now scored 30 unanswered goals over their last 10 matches.
In the final group games, Italy remains in Rome to face Wales while Switzerland returns to Baku to face Turkey.

Topics: EURO 2020

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was picked as 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was picked as 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo)
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was picked as 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo)
  • Despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist, LaMelo Ball came out on top of other finalists in the voting
  • Ball is third player in Charlotte history to win Rookie of the Year honors, joining Emeka Okafor and Larry Johnson
Updated 17 June 2021
AP

CHARLOTTE, US: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.
Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
The 6-foot-7 Ball was selected third overall in 2020 after playing professional ball in Lithuania and Australia.
Ball led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
He made an immediate impact with the Hornets, becoming the youngest player in the NBA history to have a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in just his 10th career game on Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks.
“A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this,” Hornets coach James Borrego said after the game. “This is rare what you’re seeing.”
Ball continued to shine after that.
He went on to claim the NBA Rookie of the Month honors three times before injuring his wrist on March 20. The Hornets initially thought he would miss the remainder of the year, but Ball returned to finish the season and help the Hornets earn a spot in the play-in tournament.
Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, was tops among rookies in scoring at 19.3 points per game including 23.8 points per game after the All-Star break.
Ball’s stellar court vision was on display early on with some highlight reel alley-oop passes to Miles Bridges, and it only took 20 games before he was inserted into the starting lineup for good.
From there, he established himself as a major piece that owner Michael Jordan can build around in Charlotte.
“I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought this early in his career,” Jordan told The Associated Press in March via email in March. “He has exceeded our expectations.”
During February, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 13 games, joining LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the only teenagers to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in at least 10 games over a calendar month.
“Rookie of the year, and well deserved,” Hornets teammate Gordon Hayward tweeted. “Huge congrats @MELOD1P ! Can’t wait to get out on the court with you again. Just the beginning!”
Ball is third player in Charlotte history to win Rookie of the Year honors, joining Emeka Okafor and Larry Johnson.
 

Topics: NBA Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball NBA Rookie of the Year Award

