Digital nomads flee virus-hit Manila for shattered tourist towns

Digital nomads flee virus-hit Manila for shattered tourist towns
Tanya Mariano sitting at the porch of her hotel in San Juan town, Philippines. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Digital nomads flee virus-hit Manila for shattered tourist towns

Digital nomads flee virus-hit Manila for shattered tourist towns
  • The impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions on the sector has been dramatic: $37 billion slashed from the economy and the loss of over two million jobs, according to World Travel and Tourism Council data
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

SAN JUAN: After months cooped up in coronavirus-hit Manila, Tanya Mariano fled the Philippine capital to work from the beach, joining a growing number of digital nomads helping a devastated tourism industry stay afloat.
A ban on foreign holidaymakers entering the archipelago nation and domestic travel curbs since the pandemic began last year have forced many operators to close and wiped out millions of jobs.
Many digital workers in congested Manila, fearing COVID-19 and fed up with lockdowns and restrictions, are escaping to largely deserted nature hotspots to do their jobs — injecting much-needed money into communities dependent on outside visitors.
Sitting with her laptop on the balcony of the ocean-view apartment she rents in San Juan, a surf town several hours north of her home, Mariano says the move has been a “big quality of life improvement.”
“Being close to the ocean, being close to nature is very calming,” said Mariano, 37, a freelance writer and communications specialist.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The white-sand resort island of Boracay has been turned into a ‘ghost town,’ where most of the rooms are filled with long-term digital nomads from Manila. • Official figures show arrivals to the island fell to less than 335,000 last year, compared with more than 2 million in 2019.

“When I’m in a meeting, usually Zoom or Google Meet, I try not to use the beach as my background — I just show people the wall so they don’t hate me.”
There are no official figures on the number of people working remotely from the country’s picture-postcard beaches and dive spots, but it is certainly a fraction of the millions of tourists that usually flock to its shores.
The impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions on the sector has been dramatic: $37 billion slashed from the economy and the loss of over two million jobs, according to World Travel and Tourism Council data.
Bravo Beach Resort on the southern island of Siargao — a renowned surfing destination — has felt the pain acutely.
Normally packed out with local and international tourists, it now averages around five to 10 guests at any one time — about 10 percent of its capacity — said general manager Dennis Serrano.
With the resort hemorrhaging as much as 200,000 pesos ($4,180) a month, he hopes the situation will be “back to normal” by next year.
Even the white sand resort island of Boracay has been turned into a “ghost town,” according Eugene Flores, manager of the La Banca House boutique hotel, where most of the rooms are filled with long-term digital nomads from Manila.
Official figures show arrivals to the island fell to less than 335,000 last year, compared with more than 2 million in 2019.
“When you go out you can see shops, you can see restaurants, you can see hotels that are really closed. Only a few are open,” Flores said. The glacial pace of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is likely to delay the full reopening of the country’s beleaguered tourism industry.
For now, digital nomads are a “target market,” said the Department of Tourism, encouraging resorts and hotels to cater to the “new breed” of travelers by offering fast internet and wellness activities.
The influx of mobile workers, whose Manila salaries stretch further in the provinces, is keeping businesses like Papa Bear restaurant in San Juan afloat.
“You are not completely bleeding out, you’re still bleeding out for sure, but you’re at least generating something to offset enough of it,” said owner Denny Antonino.
Digital nomads now make up 30-40 percent of his customers and he hopes the trend continues after the pandemic to even out the seasonal fluctuations.
“They’re able to do their work but in between meetings they can surf, they can go hiking, they can go to the falls — there are more things to do,” said Antonino.

Topics: Philippines

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
AFP

British retail sales fell in May on easing lockdown curbs

British retail sales fell in May on easing lockdown curbs
  • Sales by volume declined 1.4 percent in May after a 9.2-percent bounce in April
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British retail sales fell last month on easing lockdown curbs, as people dined at bars and restaurants instead of buying food at supermarkets, data showed Friday.

Sales by volume declined 1.4 percent in May after a 9.2-percent bounce in April, the Office for National Statistics said.
Food stores were the hardest hit, with sales sinking 5.7 percent as Britons took advantage of reopening hospitality.
Under the phased reopening of Britain’s battered economy, bars and restaurants restarted outdoor dining in April and indoor services in May.
“Instead of eating every meal at home as we all did during lockdowns, we were able to dine outside at cafes or restaurants,” said Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales.
“Spending just shifted from the shops to social activities,” he said, but warned however that “soft retail sales data could mean May was not as strong for the economy as we had thought.”
Overall UK retail sales in April and May were nevertheless 9.1 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
The UK also reopened nonessential retail in April, allowing the broader British economy to recover further from pandemic fallout on the rapid vaccines rollout.
The economy is now expected to fully reopen on July 19, after the government this week delayed the date by four weeks due to surging Delta infections.
Britain’s business lobby predicted Friday that the economy is on course to reach its pre-COVID level by the end of 2021.
The Confederation of British Industry, the nation’s biggest employers’ organization, now expects the economy to surge 8.2 percent this year and 6.1 percent in 2022. The COVID-ravaged economy had collapsed by almost ten percent last year in Britain’s biggest slump in three centuries — and the worst performance among the G7.

SPEEDREAD

The economy is now expected to fully reopen on July 19, after the government this week delayed the date by four weeks due to surging Delta infections.

Stubborn Brexit worries also fester after Britain formally exited the EU single market at the start of 2021.
Industry data showed Friday that UK food and drink exports to the bloc almost halved in the first quarter as a result of both Brexit and pandemic fallout.
The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said EU sales slumped 47 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Exports to the EU fell by £2.0 billion ($2.8 billion) compared with the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic struck.
The industry body blamed “the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and changes in the UK’s trading relationships” after Brexit.
Non-EU sales accounted for 55 percent of all UK food and drink exports in the first quarter, it added.
“The loss of £2 billion of exports to the EU is a disaster for our industry,” said Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the federation.
The news “is a very clear indication of the scale of losses that UK manufacturers face in the longer-term due to new trade barriers with the EU,” he added.

Topics: British retail sector

Italy reimposes quarantine on arrivals from Britain

Italy reimposes quarantine on arrivals from Britain
Passengers undergo a rapid antigen swab test for COVID-19 at Malpensa Airport in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Italy reimposes quarantine on arrivals from Britain

Italy reimposes quarantine on arrivals from Britain
  • Currently those arriving from the US, Japan and Canada must show a negative coronavirus test and quarantine for 10 days on arrival unless they come on one of a limited number of “COVID-free” flights
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italy will reintroduce a five-day quarantine on arrivals from Britain while easing rules for other countries, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Friday.
Britain on Thursday recorded 11,007 new daily coronavirus cases, with the emergence of the Delta variant pushing the figure above 10,000 for the first time since late February.
“I have signed a new order that ... introduces a five-day quarantine with a requirement to take a test for those coming from Britain,” Speranza wrote on Facebook.
A Health Ministry spokesman said the order would come into force on Monday. It also extends an existing ban on arrivals from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

BACKGROUND

Britain on Thursday recorded 11,007 new daily coronavirus cases, with the emergence of the Delta variant pushing the figure above 10,000 for the first time since late February.

Speranza said it would also allow entry for those arriving from the EU, the US, Canada and Japan who meet the requirements of the so-called Green Certificate issued by the EU.
That digital COVID certificate, which comes into force on July 1, will demonstrate whether a bearer has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has been recently tested or has acquired immunity from previously contracting the disease and recovering.
Currently those arriving from the US, Japan and Canada must show a negative coronavirus test and quarantine for 10 days on arrival unless they come on one of a limited number of “COVID-free” flights.
Italy has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks and restrictions in much of the country have been lifted.

Topics: Italy

Sterling set for worst week since Sept. 2020

Sterling set for worst week since Sept. 2020
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Sterling set for worst week since Sept. 2020

Sterling set for worst week since Sept. 2020
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Sterling extended its fall against the US dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish surprise and an unexpected fall in Britain’s retail sales.
The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the Fed surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.
On Friday, it fell further against both the dollar and the euro. It was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.389, having touched as low as $1.38555 — its weakest since May 4. It was on track for its worst week since September 2020.
Versus the euro, it was down around 0.3 percent at 85.78 pence per euro, on track for a small weekly fall.
“GBPUSD remains bogged down below the 1.39 handle by a confluence of broad USD strength and a slight deterioration in near-term data,” said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.
“The limited impact of the data on sterling is largely because retail sales volumes remain above pre-pandemic levels and a shift in consumption patterns toward services after the May 17th reopening was always likely.”
For cable, market participants are weighing up the Bank of England and the Fed’s relative pace of possible monetary policy tightening. The BoE next meets on June 24.
BofA strategists said in a note to clients that it changed its view on the central bank’s tightening trajectory.
and now expects a 15 basis point rate hike in May 2022, compared to previously expecting no hikes in 2022.
“Brussels’ patience with London’s having its cake and eating it is wearing thin. Indeed, there is a risk of protocols being triggered and tariffs being threatened more seriously,” wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.
“The next few weeks could thus be a vulnerable period for Cable, where a break of 1.3890 opens up 1.3800/3810 — the last stop before an extension to the March/April lows of 1.3675.”

Topics: STERLING

Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul

Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul

Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul
  • Samba has been hired as an adviser on the deal
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain Telecommunications Co. (Batelco) is planning to become the first company to have a dual listing of shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange (Tadawul), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment arm of Samba Financial Group has been hired as an adviser on the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified for information privacy.

No decision has been made and the company may decide against the dual listing, they said.

A spokesperson at Batelco declined to comment, while Samba Capital didn’t respond to messages seeking comment, Bloomberg said.

Tadawul has been trying to encourage Middle Eastern firms to dual list for years, without success. Aluminium Bahrain had considered a dual listing in 2014, but it never occurred.

Topics: #tadawul #saudi #bahrain #batelco

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year
  • Saudi office won Middle East and emerging market awards
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia won the Best Sovereign Public Debt Office in the Middle East and the Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer Award at the 2021 Global Capital Bond Awards, for the year 2021, for the second year in a row, SPA reported.

The Global Capital Bond Awards honors the achievements of governments and companies of all sizes in the field of sovereign and regional finance, banking services, hedge funds, and many other areas within the financial services sector.

It also highlights the most prominent innovations and achievements within the financial services sector, globally.

Saudi Arabia sold SR8.27 billion ($2.20 billion) of riyal-denominated sukuk in June, up from $941 million in May, bunt down from $3.1 billion April, National Debt Management Center data show.

“Driving growth of the Kingdom’s capital markets will be an increase in bond issuance to help fund the SR12 trillion Vision 2030," said Khalid Al-Bihlal, head of S&P Global Ratings KSA. "We project a gradual rise in the use of Saudi Arabian riyal-denominated bond issuance as the local capital markets develop. The US dollar is currently the currency of choice for such bonds."

Topics: #saudi #bonds #awards

