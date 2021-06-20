Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020

DUBAI: Bilateral trade between Dubai and Germany reached about 24.6 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion) in 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

It is projected to grow further, helped by efforts to ease trade between the emirate and its international partners, Mohammed Al-Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), said.

DSOA, a mixed-use development about 20 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, was one of the identified urban centers under the 2040 Urban Master Plan announced recently.

Ernst Peter Fishcer, ambassador of Germany to the UAE said he was particularly impressed with the free zone’s startup and entrepreneur infrastructure. He said the UAE had a competitive advantage to attract investments, especially in crucial fields such as renewable energy.

Both officials reiterated the strong partnership of Dubai and Germany, and have committed to continue a healthy bilateral relationship.