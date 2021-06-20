You are here

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020
A German diplomat hailed the free zone’s startup and entrepreneur infrastructure. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020
  • It is projected to grow further, helped by efforts to ease trade between the emirate and its international partners
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bilateral trade between Dubai and Germany reached about 24.6 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion) in 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

It is projected to grow further, helped by efforts to ease trade between the emirate and its international partners, Mohammed Al-Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), said.

DSOA, a mixed-use development about 20 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, was one of the identified urban centers under the 2040 Urban Master Plan announced recently.

Ernst Peter Fishcer, ambassador of Germany to the UAE said he was particularly impressed with the free zone’s startup and entrepreneur infrastructure. He said the UAE had a competitive advantage to attract investments, especially in crucial fields such as renewable energy.

Both officials reiterated the strong partnership of Dubai and Germany, and have committed to continue a healthy bilateral relationship.

Topics: Dubai Germany

Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan builds 3D-printed homes in half the time

Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan builds 3D-printed homes in half the time
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan builds 3D-printed homes in half the time

Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan builds 3D-printed homes in half the time
  • s, with the aim of speeding up projects. The new technology will cut construction time by more than half, compared to traditional home-building methods
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi real estate company Dar Al Arkan has added 3D construction printing (3DCP) technology to its operations, with the aim of speeding up projects.
The new technology will cut construction time by more than half, compared to traditional home-building methods, the company claimed.
It will also require less manpower to build a house, reducing the potential for injury to site workers, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Less concrete will be used as well, the Saudi builder said, making projects more sustainable, as well as low-carbon.
“The introduction of 3D construction printing will revolutionize our approach to construction and enable us to focus on greater flexibility of design, strengthen productivity and achieve higher cost efficiency,” Ziad El Chaar, Dar Al Arkan’s vice chairman said.
Other benefits of the technology are accuracy in construction, reduction of electricity bills, and overall efficiency in project management.
The new technology was launched in collaboration with the Construction of Buildings on Demand (COBOD), which specializes in innovations in the construction industry.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents the largest potential market in the Middle East for our disruptive 3D construction technology and many large end customers in the Kingdom have been eagerly awaiting,” Henrik Lund-Nielsen, its founder, said.
The 3DCP technology launched is capable of printing three-story large scale residential units.

Topics: Dar al Arkan real estate construction technology

DAMAC hires advisers in $599m take private bid

DAMAC hires advisers in $599m take private bid
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

DAMAC hires advisers in $599m take private bid

DAMAC hires advisers in $599m take private bid
  • It has appointed an independent valuer and financial adviser to help determine the fairness of the offer from the perspective of shareholders
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: DAMAC, the Dubai developer behind some of the emirate’s glitziest property projects, has hired advisers following a $599m plan to take the company private.
The company founded by tycoon Hussein Sajwani said on Sunday it has appointed an independent valuer and financial adviser to help determine the fairness of the offer from the perspective of shareholders, the company said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market.
Maple Invest Co, owned by Sajwani, earlier offered to take the developer private at a 45 percent discount to its offer price in 2015 when it went public.
DAMAC said on Sunday it had also appointed Al Tamimi & Co. as an external legal adviser and that the supplemental offer document would be published by the end of the month.
The developer said that there would be no change to the rights of customers who had paid for projects that had not yet been delivered.
The planned de-listing of DAMAC is seen as a blow for the Dubai Financial Market amid amid increased competition from other regional bourses in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Damac real estate Saudi Arabia

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
  • The banks benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, buoyant capital markets and a marked decline in impairments
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The aggregate income of Saudi Arabia’s top ten banks jumped by 34 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) said in a report.
The banks benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, buoyant capital markets and a marked decline in impairments, A&M’s Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse revealed. It could set the stage for more mergers in the sector according to the consultancy.
“Looking ahead, credit growth is likely to be driven by continuous strength in mortgage lending and a pick-up in corporate credit demand in the second half of 2021, as the economic activity continues to improve,” said Asad Ahmed, A&M managing director and head of Middle East financial services. “Corporate lending is expected to gain traction as the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) plans to invest $40 billion into the economy annually until 2025, to support business activity.
He said that following the merger of Saudi banking titans NCB and Samba, other lenders in the Kingdom would also look to consolidate their position and improve their capital base.
Loans and advances increased by 5 percent in the first quarter while deposit growth slowed to 2.2 percent in the same period. The lending picked up on the back of mortgage financing in the retail sector driven by government initiatives to increase home ownership, A&M said.
The cost of risk across all the banks fell to its lowest level in the last five quarters from 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Total impairments fell by half as the banks saw a reversal of some bad loans that had previously been set aside during the pandemic.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi banks

Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air

Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air

Dubai firm uses solar power to make water out of air
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai-based company is using solar energy to produce water out of air.
Source Global, which was established in Dubai in 2017, recently introduced sun-powered hydro-panels to make clean drinking water.
It is aiming to get 75 percent of its energy use from clean sources by 2050, CNN reported.
“These hydro panels are effectively producing high quality drinking water day in, day out without requiring any infrastructure, any power or any type of grid,” the company’s Vice President Vahid Fotuhi told CNN in an interview.
The new technology uses solar energy to power a fan that draws in air, which then goes through a sponge-like material where water molecules are absorbed.
Source Global, which operates in 48 countries, chose Dubai to develop its biggest water farm because of the emirate’s keenness to invest in innovation, Fotuhi said.
“First of all, the fact that it is a hub for the Middle East Africa region, it also is a center for new innovations for key sectors, such as agriculture and water,” he explained.
Technologies that turn air into water are not new, but Fotuhi said they want to make it more sustainable by adopting a clean energy strategy.
Experts said the challenge with these technologies is distribution, but Source Global thinks getting people on board harder.
People here are accustomed to a staple solution for water generation and what we’re proposing is kind of diversified menu effectively,” he said. “As with most disruptive technologies, initially people are hesitant to change.”

Topics: solar power nergy water Dubai

AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM

AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM

AlSagr shareholders say ‘no’ fifteen times at AGM
  • Shareholders did not approve 15 of the 20 items for discussion – including the company’s 2020 financial results
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's AlSagr Cooperative Insurance rejected three quarters of the items tabled at its annual general meeting last week.
Shareholders did not approve 15 of the 20 items for discussion – including the company’s 2020 financial results, the insurer revealed in a Tadawul filing.
Among the other proposals rejected was the appointment of Baker Tilly and Alkharashi & Co. as external auditors to review the company's financial results up to the first quarter of next year.
Investors also refused to endorse a number of contracts involving firms with links to some of its existing and former board members.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance

