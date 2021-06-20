You are here

GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space

GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
The properties are split between single and multi-tenant facilities serving as distribution, warehousing and other industrial real estate sites. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space

GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
  • The portfolio consists of 26 assets covering more than 2.7 million square feet
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: GFH Capital has agreed to exit a major portfolio of industrial real estate spread across the US midwest.
The portfolio consists of 26 assets covering more than 2.7 million square feet, the GFH Financial Group unit said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market on Sunday.
The properties are split between single and multi-tenant facilities serving as distribution, warehousing and other industrial real estate sites.
“The performance of the portfolio has dovetailed with the boom of e-commerce and increased pressure on the supply chain, which has led to further demand for Industrial space. Shipping volumes have surged over the past year as retailers and manufacturers rush to replenish depleted inventories during the pandemic, creating demand for additional industrial space,” GFH said in the statement.
GFH did not disclose the value of the deal but said that it expected the exit to deliver returns of about 40 percent to investors.

 

Topics: GFH Dubai US Industrial

Dubai Airports to re-open key terminals on June 24

Dubai Airports to re-open key terminals on June 24
Updated 12 min ago
Arab News

Dubai Airports to re-open key terminals on June 24

Dubai Airports to re-open key terminals on June 24
  • The move will boost the airport’s PCR testing capacity
  • It will also raise overall potential capacity by about 18 million passengers
Updated 12 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Airports said it will re-open its Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities this week as the emirate seeks to kick start its vital aviation sector.
It said the two facilities would-re-open on June 24 while at the same time the operations of some 66 carriers would be moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1.
The move will boost the airport’s PCR testing capacity and also raise overall potential capacity by about 18 million passengers, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
“We are anticipating a huge surge in inbound and outbound demand over the next few months,” he said.
The airports chief said that he expects to have recovered about 90 percent of original capacity by the autumn as more carriers restore services in and out of the key international hub.

Topics: Dubai

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020
Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020

Dubai, Germany trade tops $6.7bn in 2020
  • It is projected to grow further, helped by efforts to ease trade between the emirate and its international partners
Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bilateral trade between Dubai and Germany reached about 24.6 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion) in 2020, state news agency WAM reported.

It is projected to grow further, helped by efforts to ease trade between the emirate and its international partners, Mohammed Al-Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), said.

DSOA, a mixed-use development about 20 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, was one of the identified urban centers under the 2040 Urban Master Plan announced recently.

Ernst Peter Fishcer, ambassador of Germany to the UAE said he was particularly impressed with the free zone’s startup and entrepreneur infrastructure. He said the UAE had a competitive advantage to attract investments, especially in crucial fields such as renewable energy.

Both officials reiterated the strong partnership of Dubai and Germany, and have committed to continue a healthy bilateral relationship.

Topics: Dubai Germany

Saudi courier, delivery industry valued at $970 million

Saudi courier, delivery industry valued at $970 million
Updated 20 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi courier, delivery industry valued at $970 million

Saudi courier, delivery industry valued at $970 million
  • A report says the sector is expected to grow by 6.5 percent annually until 2026 in KSA
Updated 20 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s courier and parcel delivery market, now estimated to be worth $970 million, was expected to grow by an average 6.5 percent per year until 2026, according to new figures.

A report issued by Dublin-based ResearchAndMarkets.com has revealed that the Kingdom was a key Middle Eastern player in the booming sector.

“E-commerce is one of the major factors driving the market growth. With higher connectivity rates, a young working population, and advanced infrastructure, the country is one of the major markets in online retailing in the Middle East,” the study said.

A growing trend highlighted in the report was the popularity of pickup, drop-off (PUDO) points. At present, only about 15 to 20 percent of orders are collected at a physical location operated by courier companies or their delivery partners.

The increased investment by large operators in the e-commerce sector was likely to result in the development of more warehouse facilities and the growth of PUDO points, the research showed.

Global giant Amazon in March announced plans to add 11 buildings to its network in Saudi Arabia, boost its storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent, and increase its geographical delivery network by 58 percent.

According to data produced by research firm Statista, e-commerce revenue in Saudi Arabia is set to reach $7.051 billion this year and grow at an annual rate of 5.38 percent to reach $8.697 billion by 2025.

At the same time, Dubai’s Majid Al-Futtaim recently told Arab News that the surge in demand for e-commerce had seen it expand its fulfillment and delivery network. A new 9,000-square-meter center in Riyadh operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, handling up to 5,000 orders each day. More than 500 workers process the orders, which are delivered by a fleet of 150 refrigerated trucks, and the company plans to open more centers next year.

The courier and delivery report added: “Given the continuous growth in e-commerce and the fact that building one’s own network is very expensive, more partnerships are expected to happen in the market on the back of pressure on cost reduction.”

Technology will play a big part in changing the industry over the next few years, as a big challenge in Saudi Arabia was the country’s lack of postal codes. The report highlighted that delivery companies in the Kingdom regularly requested landmarks rather than addresses, with drivers often asking for locations to be identified via WhatsApp.

The rate of returns on e-commerce goods in Saudi Arabia was relatively low due to most transactions using cash on demand. However, the report predicted that as digital payments continued to rise, returns would become more common.

Topics: Saudi courier e-commerce

Laundry firm aims for 400% expansion across Saudi Arabia

Laundry firm aims for 400% expansion across Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Laundry firm aims for 400% expansion across Saudi Arabia

Laundry firm aims for 400% expansion across Saudi Arabia
  • It is the only laundry shop that has a franchise agency
  • Due to the pandemic, it uses UV machines that disinfect clothes, carpets, and such
Updated 20 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When Abdulkareem Rafeeq took over the family laundry business in Madinah six years ago he began implementing new modern technology.

And despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic denting his ambitions in the short term, he put in place major expansion plans and has set a goal to have 50 branches within five years and 500 throughout the region by 2050, catering to the private and public sectors, and the hotel industry.

His father Mahmoud started the business in 1982, with the first branch of the Princes Express Laundries providing services to residents in the Madinah area.

His son joined the company in 2015 and launched the first branch of the Rafco Laundry chain, which incorporated modern working and processing methods and also offered free home delivery and disinfection of clothes.

Rafco Laundry now has 10 branches covering the majority of neighborhoods in Madinah. Still a family business, with his father the chairman of the board of directors, Rafeeq told Arab News he had big plans for the future.

The company’s goal was to expand to 30 branches in Riyadh and 20 branches in Jeddah and other parts of the Kingdom.

He said: “We plan to have 50 new branches in five years in the Kingdom that reach different regions. During the past two years, we opened 10 branches in the Madinah region. “It is the only laundry shop that has a franchise agency. Most franchises are cafes and restaurants, we decided to think outside the box and create a laundry franchise. “We made eight contracts so far with more than SR6 million ($1.6 million) and established these laundry shops. It takes us two months to open a laundry shop with its key and trained staff,” he added.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year affected the company’s plans. “There was a decrease in growth, but the company fixed it and we saw the strengths and weaknesses in the market,” Rafeeq said.

His idea to offer free disinfection of clothing was a key component in helping the business to recover, as during the pandemic many customers were concerned about the spread of the virus, especially in the early days when little was known about it.

“We brought in consultants, and the solution was to bring equipment from the US — ultraviolet (UV) machines that disinfect clothes, carpets, and such.

“We began to wash, iron, and disinfect. The disinfection (service) was for free, and we did a lot of marketing for it — through social media and the posters we handed out along with the clean clothes. People started coming to us, we created an opportunity out of a crisis,” he added.

Rafeeq said the innovations his team introduced had earned Rafco Laundry a good reputation as a modern establishment that had expanded its service offerings.

“We provided a shoe washing division. We also wash women’s handbags and students’ schoolbags. We have UV disinfection machines and clothes and sheet fresheners,” he added. The company had been planning a mobile app in 2019, but the digital boom brought about by the global health crisis accelerated its development and growth. The number of app users rose quickly during the pandemic, and it currently has around 1,500 regular customers. Rafeeq said: “The electronic app was not active when we first launched it, but during the lockdown and when everyone was at home, we relaunched the app and we made very good sales and depended on it essentially during the pandemic.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Laundry

Property firms lead Tadawul trading surge

Property firms lead Tadawul trading surge
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

Property firms lead Tadawul trading surge

Property firms lead Tadawul trading surge
  • Leading the pack was Red Sea International Co., which was trading 1,452 percent above its average
Updated 20 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 88 listed firms on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) were trading above their three-month average when trading ended on Thursday, according to data compiled by financial information website Argaam.

Leading the pack was Red Sea International Co., which was trading 1,452 percent above its average.

The surge comes as the company reported last week that it had won a SR52.9 million ($14.1 million) contract to design and build a housing complex in AlUla, northwest Saudi Arabia.

In second place, but much further behind, was fellow property firm Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria), which on Thursday was trading at 893 percent above its three-month average. This was despite the fact that it reported a net loss after zakat and tax of SR4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, up from a similar loss of SR2.9 million in the same period the previous year.

Retailer BinDawood Holding Co. reported a 50.8 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR62.1 million for the first quarter of this year, as revenue declined 20.4 percent. However, it was still third on the list, with a 583 percent surge in trading on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the company announced it plans to hold a general meeting on June 28 and shareholders will be asked to vote on contracts valued at SR135.96 million. With the two brands, BinDawood and Danube, BinDawood Holding Co. currently has a network of 74 stores in 15 cities throughout Saudi Arabia. In 2019, it announced plans to reach 100 stores by 2024, meaning an average of five to six stores per year.

Fourth on the list, trading 331 percent above its three-month average, was Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance Co., which last month reported a net profit of SR16.2 million for the first three months of 2021, up from SR7.4 million the year before.

Rounding out the Top-5 and trading 309 percent higher was Saudi Cable Co., which a month ago reported a net loss after zakat and tax SR35.9 million for the first quarter 2021, 17 percent better than the SR43.2 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Among the other big Tadawul hitters, Saudi National Bank was trading 248 percent above its average, while energy giant Saudi Aramco was performing 149 percent higher.

Topics: Tadawul trading

