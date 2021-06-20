You are here

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
The UAE is among the leading countries in testing and inoculating its populace with a vaccine distribution rate of 145.89 doses per 100 people. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
  • The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign aims to result into mass immunity
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health authorities on Sunday confirmed 1,850 new daily coronavirus infections and five deaths, bringing the country’s caseload to 612,029 with 1,757 casualties.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported that 1,826 individuals had recovered from the highly contagious disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 591,061.

The UAE is among the leading countries in testing and inoculating its populace with a vaccine distribution rate of 145.89 doses per 100 people, or about 14.428 million doses dispersed so far.

The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign aims to result into mass immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran
Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah hails Raisi’s election win in Iran
  Raisi, a former judiciary chief, won nearly 62 percent of the vote in Friday's election
Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah on Sunday congratulated ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election, describing him as a “shield” against Israel and other “aggressors.”

Raisi, a former judiciary chief, won nearly 62 percent of the vote in Friday’s election on turnout of 48.8 percent, after his most prominent rivals were either disqualified or pulled out of the race.

“Your victory has renewed the hopes of the Iranian people and the people of the region who see you as a shield and a strong supporter... for the resistance against aggressors,” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

Hezbollah, long designated a terrorist organization by the United States, forms an “axis of resistance” against Israel together with Iran and Syria.

The Lebanese movement fought a devastating war with Israel in 2006, and its fighters have also battled against rebels trying to oust the regime of Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Assad, whose government counts Iran as one of its top allies, wished Raisi “success in his new responsibilities... and steering the country in the face of external pressure.”

Hezbollah, a powerful force in Lebanese politics, also has close ties with the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas which rules the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said “Iran has always been a main, strong and real supporter of the Palestinian resistance and our national cause” as he congratulated Raisi.

Topics: Iran Lebanon Tehran Beirut Iran-Lebanon Lebanon-Iran Hezbollah Hezbollah-Iran Iran-Hezbollah Ebrahim Raisi Iranian elections Iran elections Hassan Nasrallah

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister
Updated 25 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister

Lebanon’s Christian leader says he still wants Hariri as prime minister
  'We want a government today, not tomorrow and with the leadership of Saad Hariri'
  Gebran Bassil was hit with US sanctions last year for alleged corruption and his ties to Hezbollah
Updated 25 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political party said on Sunday he still wanted Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form a new government, and blamed political opponents for months of political paralysis.
Lebanon’s politicians have argued over the structure of a new government since the last one quit in the aftermath of the devastating August 2020 Beirut port explosion, leaving the country adrift as it sinks deeper into economic crisis.
Veteran Sunni Muslim politician Hariri was named premier for a fourth time in October, promising to form a cabinet of specialists to enact reforms needed to unlock foreign aid, but the process has stalled over nominations of ministers.
“We want a government today, not tomorrow and with the leadership of Saad Hariri,” Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, the biggest Christian bloc, said in a televised address on Sunday.
Bassil, who is also President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law, said his bloc had made concessions but opponents were pushing to prevent the president from naming a single minister.
He appealed to the leader of Lebanon’s powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to step in.
Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, is a political ally of Basil’s party. It has repeatedly called for the formation of a government, urging all those involved to offer concessions.
“I want Nasrallah to be a judge because I trust him and his honesty,” Bassil said. “He knows how much we conceded on the cabinet formation.”
Bassil was hit with US sanctions last year for alleged corruption and his ties to Hezbollah. The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Saturday the bloc may also impose sanctions on Lebanon’s political leaders if they fail to break the government deadlock, though he did not name any individuals.
The political impasse has prevented Lebanon launching reforms that potential donors insist are a precondition for aid. Meanwhile foreign reserves are running out and fuel shortages, power cuts and gaps in medical supplies are spreading.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim.
Bassil said some politicians were trying to freeze Aoun out altogether, preventing him from choosing any minister and turning the president into “a picture on the wall... to be broken when necessary.”

Topics: Lebanon Gebran Bassil

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday
Updated 31 min ago
Reuters

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday

Libyan unity PM says coast road to reopen on Sunday
Updated 31 min ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya will on Sunday reopen its main coast road across the front line, its unity prime minister said on Twitter, after months of negotiations as part of a ceasefire between the two main sides in the conflict.

Topics: Libya

Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria

Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria
Updated 20 June 2021
Reuters

Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria

Libya’s Haftar closes border with Algeria
  The armed forces has closed the Libyan-Algerian border and declared it a military zone
  Most of the country is still controlled by armed groups
Updated 20 June 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Forces loyal to Libya’s eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar have closed the border with Algeria, they said on Sunday, after major deployments of his forces to the south underscored his continued role despite efforts to unify the country.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) last week sent troops into the southern city of Sebha, which was already allied to eastern forces, and then on Saturday to a southern border crossing with Algeria.

“The armed forces has closed the Libyan-Algerian border and declared it a military zone in which movement is prohibited,” said the Moral Guidance Department, an LNA media unit.

The nearly 1,000-kilometer (620 miles) border between Algeria and Libya cuts through mostly uninhabited desert and has few crossings.

Haftar was put onto the back foot last year after the collapse of his 14-month offensive against Tripoli, while a new unity government backed by a UN-facilitated peace process has called into question his political position.

However, despite progress toward a political solution for Libya after a decade of violence and chaos, most of the country is still controlled by armed groups, corruption is rampant and the outside powers involved in the conflict have not withdrawn.

Progress is expected on Sunday in implementing the terms of a military cease-fire in place since September, with the planned reopening of the main coast road across front lines, and foreign powers will convene in Berlin this week for Libya talks.

Topics: Libya Algeria Khalifa Haftar Libya-Algeria Algeria-Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Libyan National Army

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
Updated 20 June 2021
Reuters

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”

Israel’s Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a “final wake-up call”
  Ebrahim Raisi is the President-elect of Iran, having been elected in the 2021 Iranian presidential election
Updated 20 June 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president a “final wake-up call” for the world, the Ynet news site reported.

Briefing his cabinet, Bennett said that, after the election of Raisi, a hard-line judge who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses, world powers should reconsider talks on a new Iranian nuclear deal, according to Ynet.

Topics: Israel Naftali Bennett Jerusalem Iran Iran elections Iranian elections Ebrahim Raisi

