You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai property deal values at four-year high

Business

Dubai property deal values at four-year high

Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Dubai recorded in May a total of 4,429 real estate deals worth more than 11.11 billion dirhams. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wna79

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai property deal values at four-year high

Dubai property deal values at four-year high
  • According to the index, 77 percent of sales transactions were for apartments and 23 percent were for villa or townhouses
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

The value of Dubai property deals hit a four-year high in May, new data reveals.
Some 4,429 transactions worth 11.11 billion dirhams ($3 billion) were recorded in May, state news agency WAM reported, citing Dubai's official sales price index. That represented the highest deal value since March 2017.
A rapid vaccination program, eased residency rules and ongoing business reforms are helping the Dubai property market to rebound after years of stagnation.
However, a glut of new homes under construction continues to weigh on some sectors of the real estate market.
A total of 20,989 real estate sale transactions were recorded between January and May, worth 47.19 billion dirhams.
The jump in real estate transactions highlights “the emirate's attractiveness and flexibility in attracting real estate investments,” WAM said.
According to the index, 77 percent of sales transactions were for apartments and 23 percent were for villas or townhouses.
The hot spots for villas and townhouses in May were Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Palm Jumeirah, Damac Hills, and Mohamed bin Rashid City.
The top areas of interest for apartments, meanwhile, were Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Topics: Dubai real estate

Related

Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery
Business & Economy
Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery
Dubai’s Emaar records 250% jump in property sales
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emaar records 250% jump in property sales

Latest updates

AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
Rocket targets Iraq base hosting US troops: security source
UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths
UAE confirms 1,850 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.