Mohammed bin Dayel appointed CEO of Saudi Cultural Development Fund

RIYADH: Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Dayel has been appointed as the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund.
The fund specializes in supporting projects of private-sector enterprises, NGOs and associations working in the cultural sectors and their supporting fields.
The decision to appoint Bin Dayel was issued by the fund’s board of directors, headed by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.
Bin Dayel comes to the position with nearly 20 years of leadership and practical experience in the investment sector.
Throughout his career, he has held many leadership positions, the last of which was executive director of investment operations at Raidah Investment Company. He also worked in the treasury department at Saudi Aramco, in addition to his membership of Alinma Bank’s board of directors.
Bin Dayel’s appointment comes within the fund’s plans to attract national talent, and to ensure the implementation of its development plans that support investment in cultural sectors by providing programs to develop the cultural scene with the support of the Quality of Life Program, one of the initiatives to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Bin Dayel holds a master’s degree in business administration from the American University in Washington and a bachelor’s degree in finance from George Washington University, and has a number of qualifications in treasury and investment management.
