SRCA treats Saudis to first aid program

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in the Riyadh region launched the “We Train You to Train Your Community” initiative through the Prince Naif Program for First Aid.
The initiative targets volunteers affiliated with the SRCA’s branch in Riyadh and local people.
It is part of a series of programs from the SRCA to raise awareness about first aid. It will give qualifications to people to serve as first aiders in their local communities.
The program will train volunteers to save lives by stopping bleeding and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation before an ambulance arrives.
The initiative will promote a culture of first aid by promoting the best trainees as ambassadors for the Prince Naif Program for First Aid, so they can teach others in their communities.
The SRCA said volunteers could register online at: https://srcavolunteer.srca.org.sa/#!/ar/home/.
The initiative will continue for the next three months, as the authority seeks to train the largest possible number of volunteers, giving all a chance to join the program.
