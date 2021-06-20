Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

DAMMAM: Municipalities throughout Saudi Arabia have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures introduced to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In the span of a week, the Eastern Province municipality carried out 10,448 inspection tours at shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
Checks resulted in 42 commercial outlets being shut down, while 535 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations, which included breaches of overcrowding rules and failure to use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality of Tabuk carried out 10,654 inspection tours also in a week, in partnership with relevant sectors across food facilities, shops and markets.
During the tours, 24 facilities were shut down and 49 violations were detected.
The health control teams of the municipality of Jouf carried out 13,880 field visits to malls, centers, commercial establishments, restaurants, cafes, barbershops and beauty salons within a month. During the tours, 11 facilities were shut down.
