Royal Saudi Land Forces continue ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise with US forces

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces continued a joint exercise with counterparts from the US Forces, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
The “Falcon Claws 4” exercise began last week in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
#WATCH: Royal Saudi Land Forces continue ‘#FalconClaws 4’ joint exercise with US forces in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region #RSLF @modgovksa https://t.co/QdoXk2Amfb pic.twitter.com/5mouWlEoV8
— Arab News (@arabnews) June 20, 2021
“This exercise comes as an extension of the joint exercises between the two friendly countries, with the aim of training in command and control operations, indirect shooting training, offensive combat transport, explosives disposal, and improving the compatibility between the military equipment of the two sides,” the ministry said.