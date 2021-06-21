You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on

Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on

Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on
Oil prices are also drawing support from forecasts for limited US output growth. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvgsr

Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on

Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on
  • Brent crude for August gained 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.86 a barrel by 0344 GMT
Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer.
Brent crude for August gained 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.86 a barrel by 0344 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $72.05 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.6 percent.
Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks amid optimism over the pace of global vaccinations and a pick up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.
“The rebound in demand in the northern hemisphere summer is so strong that the market is becoming increasingly concerned about further sharp drawdowns on inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hard-line judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Two diplomats said they expected a break of around 10 days.
The election could delay the nuclear deal as Iran has insisted that US sanctions placed on Raisi be removed before an agreement is reached, analysts from ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING said.
However, CBA analyst Vivek Dhar said Raisi’s win is unlikely to derail efforts to revive the nuclear deal given the potential economic windfall for Iran if sanctions are lifted.
Oil prices are also drawing support from forecasts for limited US output growth.
OPEC officials have heard from industry experts that US oil output growth will likely remain limited in 2021 despite rising prices, OPEC sources said last week, giving the group more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale output in 2022.
“We expect strong demand and supplies to be tight,” Phillips Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said, adding investors were looking to the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with its allies for supply outlook.
Higher US refinery processing rates have narrowed front-month WTI’s discount to Brent to under $2 a barrel for the first time since November, limiting US crude exports to global markets, analysts said.
Still, US oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight last week to 373, the highest since April 2020, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. showed.=r>

Topics: Oil Iran US

Related

Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
Business & Economy
Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market upswing continues as demand outpaces supply
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market upswing continues as demand outpaces supply

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s
  • Gulf states’ reliance on hydrocarbons will remain the key credit constraint despite ongoing diversification efforts
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The reluctance of Gulf states to hike taxes is among the reasons that the region will remain dependent on hydrocarbons for at least a decade, Moody’s said.
Gulf states’ reliance on hydrocarbons will remain the key credit constraint despite ongoing diversification efforts, it said
“Economic diversification away from hydrocarbons remains the most frequently stated policy objective in the region but will likely take many years to achieve,” said Alexander Perjessy, a senior analyst at Moody’s and the author of the report. “The announced plans to boost hydrocarbon production capacity and government commitments to zero or very low taxes make it unlikely that heavy reliance on hydrocarbons will diminish significantly in the coming years.”
For most Gulf countries, oil and gas still account for at least a fifth of GDP, more than 65 percent of total exports and at least 50 percent of government revenue.
Despite ambitious governments’ plans, diversification efforts since 2014 have yielded only limited results and will be held back by lower oil prices, Moody’s warned.
While diversification momentum may accelerate, it is likely to be held back by the reduced availability of resources to fund projects as well as intra-GCC competition in a narrow range of sectors.
Hydrocarbon revenue, collected in the form of profit taxes, royalties and dividends (paid by the national oil companies), still account for the lion’s share of government income across the region.
Moody’s sees this partly as a consequence of GCC governments’ long-standing commitment to a zero or very low tax environment, “which is part of the implicit social contract between the rulers and the citizens but also reflects the desire to incentivize non-oil sector growth and development.” it said.
It estimates that GCC sovereign states collected non-hydrocarbon tax revenues equivalent, on average, to less than 4 percent of non-shuhydrocarbon GDP in 2019. That compares to an equivalent rate of more than 22 percent for major high-income economies.
Moody’s said that if oil prices average $55 per barrel (around the middle of its medium range forecast) hydrocarbons would likely remain the single largest contributor to GCC sovereigns’ GDP and the main source of government revenue over at least the next decade.

Topics: Gulf hydrocarbon

Related

Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May
Business & Economy
Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May
Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on

Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations

Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations

Swiss pharma Acino partners with UAE’s Pharmax to boost regional operations
  • The agreement covers the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of Acino products across the Middle East and Africa
  • It is in line with UAE’s aim to be a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Swiss pharmaceutical company Acino signed a partnership with UAE-based Pharmax to boost its operations in the region.
The agreement covers the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of Acino products across the Middle East and Africa, the pair said in a statement.
It is in line with UAE’s aim to be a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, health ministry official Amin Hussen Al-Amiri said, “especially in the production of innovative and similar medicines in local factories in the UAE,” he added.
The country will benefit from Acino’s reputation of acquiring international high-quality brands, Al-Amiri said.
“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across the UAE and the wider region by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and governments can trust and value,” the company’s regional general manager Anrew Bird said.
The Swiss healthcare giant focuses on gastroenterology, pain relief, and the cardiovascular system in its UAE portfolio.

Topics: UAE Switzerland pharmaceutical Healthcare

Related

Tabuk Pharma clinches deal to sell Moderna vaccine in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Tabuk Pharma clinches deal to sell Moderna vaccine in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia’s pharma drugs market worth $10bn, set to grow
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s pharma drugs market worth $10bn, set to grow

Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign

Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign

Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign
  • The one-year deal will see Fitness Time gyms reinforcing the ministry message of the importance of physical activities
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has signed an agreement with Leejam Sports Company to ramp up its new health campaign across the Kingdom, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The one-year deal will see Fitness Time gyms reinforcing the ministry message of the importance of physical activities – part of a global campaign called “Exercise is Medicine.”
Run by the American College of Sports Medicine, the campaign works to make physical activity assessment a standard in clinical care.
It encourages physicians and other providers to include physical activity when designing treatment plans, according to the campaign website.
The deal includes traditional advertisement in Fitness Time gyms across Saudi Arabia, as well as the possible use of their facilities for group therapy sessions hosted by the ministry.

Topics: Saudi Healthcare

Related

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours
No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals
Sport
No time like present for Saudis to start fitness journey: Health professionals

Saudi-backed Trella closes $42m funding round

Saudi-backed Trella closes $42m funding round
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi-backed Trella closes $42m funding round

Saudi-backed Trella closes $42m funding round
  • The deal involved $30 million in new equity and $12 million of debt facilities
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Trella, the region’s fastest growing digital freight marketplace, has completed a $42 million funding round.
The deal involved $30 million in new equity and $12 million of debt facilities, the company said in a statement.
The equity element was led by Maersk Growth — the corporate venture arm of global multinational A.P. Moller – Maersk, and Raed Ventures — a Saudi Arabian Venture Capital firm.
“Trella’s product innovation has enabled them to grow significantly in the past year despite the tough operating environment,” said Omar Almajdouie, founding partner of Raed VC.
Other investors include Algebra Ventures, Vision Ventures, Next Billion Ventures, Venture Souq, Foundation Ventures and Flexport.
The debt facilities are being provided by Lendable and other local financial institutions.
Trella is a technology platform for the region’s $50 billion trucking industry and operates in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Proceeds from the funding round will be used by Trella to invest in tech capacity and product development, it said.
The company, which has a management team that includes former Uber executives, currently works with more than 350 shipper partners that include Coca-Cola, Maersk, Mondi, Henkel, Orascom and Cemex. It also has more than 15,000 carrier partners.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

New Saudi fund to rival world’s biggest
Business & Economy
New Saudi fund to rival world’s biggest
Saudi Arabia’s Bank Aljazira becomes latest lender to tap debt market
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Bank Aljazira becomes latest lender to tap debt market

Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May

Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May

Egypt’s non-oil exports surge 50 percent in May
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s non-oil exports rose 50 percent in May from a year earlier to $2.288 billion.
Non-oil exports increased by 19 percent during the first five months of 2021 amounting to $12.3 billion while imports increased by 10 percent amounting to $29.1 billion, year-on-year, Asharq Business reported, citing official data.
The economic reform program adopted by the government is a mainstay in achieving positive growth rates and creating new jobs, said Egyptian Trade Minister Nevine Gamea in a filing .
The minister attributed the increase in exports to efforts to support the production and export sectors during the pandemic.
Medical industries, leather, engineering and electronic goods sectors were among 12 sectors that witnessed significant export growth.
The European Union is the most popular destination for Egyptian exports.

Topics: Egypt economy trade

Related

KSA-Egypt trade volume grows to SR117.5 billion in 10 years
Business & Economy
KSA-Egypt trade volume grows to SR117.5 billion in 10 years
GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom
Business & Economy
GRAPHIC: Saudi Turkish imports slow as Egypt exports more to Kingdom

Latest updates

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s
Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s
Brands can now advertise on Instagram Reels
Brands can now advertise on Instagram Reels
Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal
Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal
Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy
Leonardo Jardim to run rule over Al-Hilal squad before setting out recruitment strategy
Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Oman beat Somalia to book place in 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.