King Salman promotes, appoints 15 judges

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal decree on Monday to promote and appoint 15 judges to the Board of Grievances.
The promotions and appointments covered various levels of the judiciary.
The head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said the decree is an extension of the generous support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to the board, in order to develop and reinforce it with qualified personnel who are able to carry out their duties in the best manner.
Meanwhile, Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani announced the implementation of appellate justice through pleading and judicial review.
The three stages of the initiative cover all jurisdictions of appellate courts and allow a party to challenge rulings of appellate courts in the Supreme Court.
The Saudi judiciary is undergoing various reforms. It is also taking measures for digital transformation to improve the experience of beneficiaries.
Timeless craft of cane carving sees Saudi statement pieces go global
Adel Al-Shehri turns handmade sidr pieces into online phenomenon using local talent, materials
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A young Saudi in the south of the Kingdom is bringing back the timeless craft of hand carving wooden canes with a new look to suit modern tastes, driving demand from Hajj pilgrims and online customers from around the world.
Walking canes have always been associated with the elderly and ill, and usually comprise simple designs that focus more on function rather than appearance.
That association has prompted Adel Al-Shehri to give the concept a new life by bringing back an old craft and turning canes into famous statement pieces used by Saudis.
Through his work, he can convey the cultural and historical essence of Saudi Arabia by engraving cultural designs on sidr wood.
Al-Shehri grew up in the southern mountain ranges of the Kingdom and uses the old indigenous tree to create unique intricately designed canes just as his forefathers once did.
The sidr tree, known as Christ’s thorn jujube, is an evergreen species that is a deep-rooted part of the culture. It can be used in medicine and also in the construction of canes and wooden objects found in many homes in the south of the Kingdom.
FASTFACT
He told Arab News that he inherited from his ancestors a love of artifacts, such as shiny swords and jambiyas, a type of dagger with a curved blade. Growing up surrounded by architecture adorned in stones and wood, Al-Shehri said that he wanted to bring the rich history of design back using a product found right in his backyard.
“Visitors to Saudi Arabia are constantly on the hunt for souvenirs, swords, or canes. However, shipping swords is a real problem, because they are considered white weapons. Meanwhile, some items lose quality or are damaged during shipping. This is why I shifted my entire focus to making canes,” he added.
Al-Shehri said that while carrying out his Hajj pilgrimage, he used his cane as a “crutch,” engraving his name on it. Soon after, he decided to use the phrase “Made in Saudi Arabia” and focus on the Umrah and Hajj seasons to introduce the product as a souvenir that could be carried back home by pilgrims. Al-Shehri said that some Hajj institutions even reached out to give out his canes as gifts at the end of pilgrimage tours.
The canes I create are enough to stop importing canes that neither accentuate our identity nor highlight our intellectual and cultural message.
Adel Al-Shehri
He said that many people from across the world have requested their canes through Hajj institutions or on social media.
Most recently, he added, a German citizen requested four canes with different designs inspired by Saudi culture, but some customers request personalized canes or ones that are specifically customized to illustrate a memory.
Al-Shehri said that the canes he designs are delivered in handmade luxurious boxes that serve as a masterpiece to be displayed in a customer’s home. He described the cane as a “sign of prestige, warmth, and hospitality.”
The first thing that caught his attention as a child was how his family stores their ancient swords, guns, and jambiyas — all wrapped in ornate fabrics and stored in old boxes.
Al-Shehri had always wanted to put this heritage in the limelight and share it with other Saudi cities. The public’s broad praise of his initial work was the first building block in his dream toward producing his canes. He stressed that he often uses sidr wood for the canes because the diameter must be more than 40 centimeters.
For the wood fibers to grow, the sidr must also be dried for six months. “The handle is made from the core of sidr wood so that it could bear the grafting, which sometimes may reach a thousand grafts inside,” Al-Shehri said. With no educational experience, his drive to create such masterpieces taught him to push through and learn the craft with time and patience. “The manufacturing stages became an inspiration and taught me the ins and outs of this creative craftsmanship, which shaped the features of my personality and led me towards worlds of magic and beauty,” he said.
“I was first concerned with the metal lathe and mastering its unique way of manufacturing accessories and adding wood to them. I then focused on the element of touch and adding luster in the absence of real manufacturers in this field. I insisted on mastering the metal lathe myself so I would not have to depend on anyone else. My workshop, filled with nickel, chrome, stainless steel, and brass, along with the metal and wood lathes, became my best friend.
“I work for hours on end to meet the various requests, especially if a customer places an order for a special occasion with a tight deadline,” he added.
Al-Shehri said that what he and many other craftsmen in the Kingdom do promotes the Saudi culture and is a sign of pride in the Saudi identity. “The canes I create are enough to stop importing canes that neither accentuate our identity nor highlight our intellectual and cultural message.”
Red Sea Development Company, KAUST sign research agreement
The agreement will see the two organizations cooperate in fields such as marine environment sustainability, food security and energy conservation
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company signed a research agreement with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
“There is a growing realization that tourism must be more sustainable and renewable, and the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast is among the purest ecosystems in the world, so our collaboration with KAUST helps go beyond just conservation. on the environment to enhance this unique ecological treasure for future generations,” John Pagano, CEO of the Red Sea Development Company, said.
The agreement will see the two organizations cooperate in fields such as marine environment sustainability, food security and energy conservation.
Pagano pointed out that the first task within the framework of the new research agreement is the continuous scientific monitoring of environmental changes over time, as this helps the Red Sea Development Company to fulfil its commitment to achieve an increase in the value of biodiversity in the project area by 30% by year 2040.
The head of Environmental Sustainability at the Red Sea Development Company, Dr. Rusty Brainard, explained that achieving carbon neutrality and improving biodiversity at the site is a difficult task, but is extremely important for the company.
He reported that 11 of the current employees in the Environment and Sustainability Department of the Red Sea Development Company have previous professional experiences at KAUST, including seven employees who obtained a doctorate degree, and two who completed an associate's degree at the same university.
A joint working group between the Red Sea Development Company and King Abdullah University of Technology and Science is currently planning to establish a joint center for marine research and the protection of coral reefs on the Red Sea coast, which will become a permanent base for marine research and monitoring, and will open its doors in the future for visitors to learn about the natural environment and wildlife in this area.
1,082 licenses issued through Saudi Entertainment Gate
Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a world-class entertainment hub
SPA
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has so far issued 1,082 licenses to investors in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector through its digital platform, the Entertainment Gate.
The platform facilitates procedures for investors and companies working in the sector to apply for licenses, permits and accreditation certificates for specialized activities and services.
Through the platform, the GEA also issues permits to organize entertainment activities in the Kingdom.
The launch of the Entertainment Gate was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to offer online services to investors to make it easier for them to operate in the country.
The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030 and grow by a massive 47.65 percent per year, according to a new industry report.
The US-based Research and Markets study said that the growth compares with just $23.77 million in 2020.
“Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a world-class entertainment hub,” the report said.
Number of recoveries from COVID-19 rising in Saudi Arabia
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: The number of recoveries continues to show a significant rise in Saudi Arabia despite the number of new cases that have fluctuated between the 1,000-1,200 mark for the past few weeks.
On Monday, 1,510 new recoveries were reported, bringing the tally to 457,128 since the onset of the pandemic last March. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has increased to 96.1 percent.
Though concerns over variants in the Kingdom continue, the Health Ministry has reiterated that the health and safety of the Kingdom’s residents remain high and that it is continuously monitoring new cases.
“Viruses constantly change through mutations and are an expected occurrence, including coronaviruses; they are frequent, and most are ineffective. We must all continue to adhere to precautionary measures and take the vaccine to curb the spread,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
Variants are detected through Whole Genome Sequencing and as the Kingdom continues to implement its early detection program with its Tetamman (rest assured) clinics, PCR tests are another effective method of early detection.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Saudi Arabia recorded 1,212 new cases on Monday.
• The Makkah region topped the list with 376 cases.
• The current number of active cases in the Kingdom is 10,584.
Saudi Arabia reported 1,212 new cases on Monday. With the new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 475,403. The Makkah region topped the list with 376 cases, the Riyadh region came in second with 233 cases, the Eastern Province with 224, and Asir reported 103 cases.
The Northern Borders and Jouf reported numbers in single digits with only six and three cases respectively.
The current number of active cases in the Kingdom is 10,584, a decline of nearly 300 cases. A decline in the number of critical cases has also been noted in the past 24 hours with 27 fewer patients than the previous day, dropping the number of patients to 1,489.
A total of 14 people were reported to have died, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 7,691.
More than 16.7 million people in the country have been vaccinated at the vaccine centers set up by the government at a rate of 48 doses per hundred. So far, nearly 48 percent of the Kingdom’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
A total of 20.9 million PCR tests have been conducted so far with the addition of the 84,652 conducted in the past 24 hours.
Saudi education minister to participate in G20 Education Ministers’ meeting in Italy
The meeting will discuss the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the educational sector
It comes within the ongoing work, meetings and discussions of the G20 Education Working Group
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh will participate in the G20 Education Ministers meeting on Tuesday in Catania, Italy, the state-run SPA reported on Monday.
The ministerial meeting is set to discuss a number of important issues, including the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the educational sector and the future of the education system, and will also discuss the benefit of the experience gained by the educational community during the pandemic.
The agenda of the G20 Education Ministers’ meeting, of which Italy holds the rotating presidency, includes the participation of a number of ministers who will highlight efforts and strategies that have been implemented in their countries during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating their contribution to enhancing the flexibility of education systems, and ensuring the quality of education for every student.
The meeting comes within the ongoing work, meetings and discussions of the G20 Education Working Group, in which the Kingdom played a major role in reintroducing the group on the agenda of the G20 summit during the Kingdom’s presidency of the forum last year.
Al-Asheikh is scheduled to participate in a joint ministerial session of the G20 education ministers and employment and labor ministers, which will deal with methods and ways to address the issue of the transition from education to work.