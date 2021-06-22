You are here

  • Home
  • Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid
The affluent city-state is home to about 250,000 domestic workers who mostly come from poorer Asian countries, and stories of mistreatment are common. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzkvz

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid
  • Abuse inflicted on Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don was particularly awful and captured on CCTV installed in the family’s home
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.”
The affluent city-state is home to about 250,000 domestic workers who mostly come from poorer Asian countries, and stories of mistreatment are common.
But the abuse inflicted on Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on CCTV installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, according to court documents.
The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours.
Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges including culpable homicide. Another 87 charges were taken into account in sentencing.
She appeared in court on Tuesday wearing glasses and a black mask, and sat silently with her eyes closed and head bowed as the judge read his decision.
After hearing an additional plea of mitigation submitted by Gaiyathiri in a bid to avoid the life sentence sought by the prosecution, Justice See Kee Oon sentenced her to 30 years in prison starting from the date of her arrest in 2016.
See cited the “abject cruelty of the accused’s appalling conduct” in his sentencing, which he added must signal “societal outrage and abhorrence” at the crime.
But taking into account the defendant’s obsessive compulsive disorder and the depression she developed around the time she gave birth, See said he did not think that life imprisonment was “fair and appropriate.”
The prosecution had sought a reduced charge of culpable homicide rather than murder — punishable with the death penalty in Singapore — after taking into account her mental health.
The maid was employed by Gaiyathiri and her husband, a police officer, in 2015 to help take care of their four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.
But Gaiyathiri physically assaulted the victim almost daily, often several times a day, with her 61-year-old mother sometimes joining in, according to court documents.
The domestic worker, who had been employed by the family for over a year at the time of her death, was only allowed to sleep for five hours a night, and was forced to shower and relieve herself with the door open.
Provided very little food, she lost about 38 percent of her body weight during her employment, and only weighed 24 kilograms at the time of her death.
Gaiyathiri’s lawyer Joseph Chen had asked for a sentence of eight to nine years, arguing that a “combination of stresses” had turned the struggling mother into an abuser.
He argued that a harsh sentence would deter mothers in a similar situation from asking for help — an argument that the prosecution called “disingenuous.”

Topics: Singapore

Related

Singaporean couple jailed for ‘worst of its kind’ maid abuse
World
Singaporean couple jailed for ‘worst of its kind’ maid abuse
Singapore warns maid agencies against ‘undignified’ ads
World
Singapore warns maid agencies against ‘undignified’ ads

Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses

Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses
Updated 26 min 53 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses

Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses
  • Carrie Lam took particular aim at comments made by US State Department spokesman Ned Price
Updated 26 min 53 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Foreign governments are “beautifying” acts that endanger national security in Hong Kong when they criticize the recent crackdown on a pro-democracy newspaper, the leader of the semiautonomous Chinese territory said Tuesday.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s comments come as some countries including the US condemn the arrest of editors and executives at Apple Daily and the freezing of its assets as the latest examples of eroding freedoms in the former British colony.
Those arrested at the newspaper have been accused of breaching sweeping security legislation imposed by Beijing last year by colluding with foreign countries to endanger national security.
“Don’t try to underplay the significance of breaching the National Security Law, and don’t try to beautify these acts of endangering national security, which the foreign governments have taken so much to their heart,” Lam said.
Lam took particular aim at comments made by US State Department spokesman Ned Price saying Hong Kong authorities were using the law to suppress the media and silence dissent. Price said that “exchanging views with foreigners in journalism should never be a crime.”
“What we are talking about is not exchanging views between foreigners and journalists,” Lam said. “It is violating the law as defined in the National Security Law and based on very clear evidence which will bring the case to court.”
In a police operation last week, authorities arrested five Apple Daily editors and executives and froze $2.3 million worth of assets of three companies linked to the paper. Apple Daily has said that if some of its funds are not released by Friday, the paper may cease operations this weekend.
The newspaper and its executives were vocal supporters of the pro-democracy protests that roiled Hong Kong for months in 2019. The protests were sparked by concerns that Hong Kong was losing the freedoms that Beijing promised it could maintain when it was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997.

Topics: Hong Kong Carrie Lam

Related

Hong Kong media reel as security law targets democracy paper’s reporting
Media
Hong Kong media reel as security law targets democracy paper’s reporting
Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’
World
Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’

Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August

Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August

Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August
  • Motegi will meet with Palestinian Authority leaders in the West Bank, but he is not planning to visit Gaza
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is considering visiting the Palestinian territories and Israel in August to help cement the ceasefire agreement in the region and encourage parties there to engage in fruitful talks. 

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported that Motegi will urge both sides in the conflict – Hamas in Gaza and the Israeli government – to abide by the ceasefire agreement and work to ease tension. Motegi is also expected to offer reconstruction assistance to the Palestinians affected by the Israeli air strikes.

Diplomatic sources in Tokyo told Arab News Japan the tour might also include Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. They said Motegi will meet with Palestinian Authority leaders in the West Bank, but he is not planning to visit Gaza. Motegi visited Saudi Arabia and Kuwait last year.

Former Japanese foreign minister Kono Taro visited Israel and Palestine in December 2017.

Topics: Palestine Japan MOTEGI Toshimitsu

Related

Activists from UK-based Palestine Action occupied the Elbit Ferranti site in Oldham, Manchester, after scaling the roof, chaining the gates shut and smearing red paint over the factory’s walls. (Twitter/@Pal_action)
World
Pro-Palestine activists from Palestine Action arrested after protest at Israeli defense factory in UK
UK Muslim charity steps up humanitarian work in Palestine
Middle-East
UK Muslim charity steps up humanitarian work in Palestine

Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows

Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows
Updated 50 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows

Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows
  • Masks will be mandatory indoors in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, for another week from Thursday morning
  • Australia closed its borders to all but citizens and permanent residents in March 2020
Updated 50 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, prompting authorities to extend a mask mandate in Sydney for a week.
Ten new locally acquired cases were reported in NSW on Tuesday, as officials fight to contain a latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta virus variant. Eight of the 10 are household contacts of previous cases in isolation.
“There is no doubt there is an increased level of concern, given the additional numbers of cases, but ... given how absolutely contagious the virus is, we expected household contacts already in isolation were likely to get the virus,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Masks will be mandatory indoors in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, for another week from Thursday morning although officials stopped short of announcing further curbs as the cluster increased to 21 infections in six days.
“At this stage, we feel that the response we are having is proportionate to the risk,” Berejiklian said, although she expects more cases among household contacts.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern, most likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Tuesday’s data includes seven cases recorded after the 8 p.m. cut-off deadline, which will be included in Wednesday’s numbers.
Authorities say the latest outbreak, the first in the state in more than a month, is linked to a driver who transports overseas airline crew members and then later visited several venues, including a shopping center in Bondi, a popular tourist hotspot.
Neighboring Victoria, which emerged from a strict COVID-19 lockdown more than a week ago, reported no local cases on Tuesday, prompting New Zealand to restart its quarantine-free travel with the state from Tuesday night.
Victoria’s low number of cases during the last week has also encouraged the states of South Australia, Tasmania, Queensland and the Northern Territory to begin easing border restrictions.
Strict border controls, swift tracing systems, tough social distancing rules and high community compliance have kept Australia’s COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths.
Australia closed its borders to all but citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 and overseas travelers must undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine on their return.
Australian team’s medical director for the Tokyo Olympics David Hughes on Tuesday said the nearly 1,000 fully vaccinated Australian athletes and officials on their return home could lead to easier travel for inoculated residents.

Topics: sydney Australia Coronavirus

Related

Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge
World
Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge
Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court
World
Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court

US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister

US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister
Updated 42 min 33 sec ago
AFP

US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister

US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister
  • The Biden administration has promised a practical, calibrated approach to North Korea
  • Kim Yo Jong – a key adviser to her brother – appeared to dismiss the prospects for an early resumption of negotiations
Updated 42 min 33 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that Washington had “wrong” expectations for dialogue with Pyongyang and was facing “greater disappointment,” state media reported.
Kim Yo Jong’s comments came after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan described her brother’s first reaction to Washington’s recent review of its approach to the North as an “interesting signal.”
The Biden administration has promised a practical, calibrated approach, including diplomatic efforts, to persuade the impoverished North to give up its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
In response, the North’s leader Kim last week said Pyongyang must prepare for both dialogue and confrontation.
Washington considered his comments as interesting, Sullivan told ABC News, adding the administration “will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”
But Kim Yo Jong — a key adviser to her brother — appeared to dismiss the prospects for an early resumption of negotiations.
The US seemed to be seeking “comfort for itself,” she said in a statement reported by Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency.
It harbored expectations “the wrong way,” she added, which would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”
Kim’s comments came with the top US diplomat in charge of North Korea negotiations on a five-day visit to Seoul, where he said Monday that Washington was ready to meet with Pyongyang “anywhere, anytime, without preconditions.”
Just hours before Pyongyang released Kim’s statement, US envoy Sung Kim met with the South’s unification minister, reiterating Washington’s willingness to talk with the North.
The North at the weekend admitted it was tackling a food crisis, sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself.
It is now under self-imposed isolation to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result trade with Beijing — its economic lifeline — has slowed to a trickle while all international aid work faces tight restrictions.

Topics: US North Korea

Related

US envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on offered talks
World
US envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on offered talks

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive
Updated 22 June 2021
Reuters

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive
  • The country has had difficulties securing vaccine supplies
Updated 22 June 2021
Reuters

MANILA: A community in the Philippines has been raffling off huge sacks of rice in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, after finding it hard to persuade people to get their shots.
Twenty weekly winners who get their shots in Sucat on the outskirts of the capital Manila have been taking home a 25 kg (55 pound) sack of rice each.
Local official Jeramel Mendoza said the initiative was targeting mainly poorer residents, who were not so keen on vaccinations.
“Initially, when we conducted our vaccination drive, there were very few people signing up. So we asked ourselves why?” he said.
“Why are those rich people or those who live in exclusive villages able to lead the vaccinations, but our poorer sectors do not to join in or participate?“
Sucat village officials said since starting the initiative at end-May, they have been administering their daily quota of vaccines of up to 2,000 doses, whereas before they were giving only about 400 doses a day.
“It’s a nice initiative and I feel safer after being vaccinated. I’m happy I got vaccinated while winning some rice,” said Almond Gregorio, a firefighter and holder of a winning raffle ticket.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month appealed to the public to get vaccinated, after data showed the government was far behind on its immunization targets as it battles one of Asia’s longest-running outbreaks.
This week, Duterte showed less patience, threatening in a televised address on Monday to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
About 2 million of the Philippines’ population of nearly 110 million are fully inoculated against COVID-19 so far, although the country has had difficulties securing vaccine supplies.
A survey of 1,200 Filipinos in May by independent pollster Social Weather Stations showed only a third were willing to be vaccinated, while a third were hesitant over concerns about side effects or the overall efficacy of vaccines.
The Philippines has ordered 113 million vaccination doses from five manufacturers, but so far it has mostly been giving shots of China’s Sinovac vaccine.
In Sucat, housewife and another prize winner, Louilyn Tubice, said of the local initiative: “It’s delightful because you get to be vaccinated and also receive a bag of rice.”

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines starts barring travelers from Oman, UAE as COVID-19 safety precaution
Middle-East
Philippines starts barring travelers from Oman, UAE as COVID-19 safety precaution
Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs
World
Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs

Latest updates

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid
Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid
Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses
Hong Kong leader says US ‘beautifying’ security offenses
Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August
Japan’s Motegi considers visit to Palestinian territories and Israel in August
Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows
Mandatory mask rules extended in Sydney as COVID-19 cluster grows
US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister
US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.