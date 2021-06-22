Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m

You are here

The mall operator said it extended SR 241.2 million in non-recurring, COVID-19-related discounts during the year. (FIle/AFP)
  • The retail giant on Tuesday reported a 24 percent decline in full-year net income to SR486.7 million as overall sales fell more than 15 percent to SR1.86 billion
RIYADH: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres revealed its total COVID-19-related exposure to revenues was about SR579 million ($154.2 million).
The retail giant on Tuesday reported a 24 percent decline in full-year net income to SR486.7 million as overall sales fell more than 15 percent to SR1.86 billion.
It said the decrease in earnings was driven by discounts extended to tenants whose business had been disrupted by the pandemic. At the same time it was hit by a reduction in rental rates applied to leases renewed during the year
The mall operator said it extended SR 241.2 million in non-recurring, COVID-19-related discounts during the year on top of the extension of SR20.4 million in such discounts during the final quarter of last year.
Arabian Centres operates 21 sites in 11 cities around the Kingdom that together have 4,300 stores and which attracted 109 million visitors annually before the pandemic hit.
Despite its devastating impact on the retail sector in the Kingdom and worldwide, CEO Faisal Al-Jedaie said that the recovery was gathering pace.
“As the economy recovers and decisive progress is made against COVID-19 in the quarters ahead, we expect our efforts to begin bearing fruit, leading to a significant recovery in performance and unlocking the next stage of the company’s value creation journey,” he said.
After suspending all lease increases for this year and last, the company said it hoped to re-activate lease contract escalations from the last quarter of next year.
The company said it had opened cinemas at 10 of its 21 locations, with the largest of these located at its Mall of Dhahran. It expects to launch new cinemas at a further nine locations by the end of the year.

  • It is part of a wider push to boost cooperation across energy and electrical grid interconnection across the island of Crete
RIYADH: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said he wanted to work with the Greek government to export surplus natural gas to Europe.
It is part of a wider push to boost cooperation across energy and electrical grid interconnection across the island of Crete, which lies midway between the North African country and mainland Greece.
He made the disclosure during talks in Cairo on Monday between Egypt and Greece, co-chaired by Madbouly and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Al Arabiya reported.
A number of recent offshore gas finds in the Eastern Mediterranean are rapidly redrawing Europe's energy landscape and shifting the balance of power as more countries move towards self-sufficiency in gas.
At the same time some countries in the region are also exploring the potential to link their power grids to allow the movement of electricity across borders.
It could potentially lead to Gulf Arab states exporting power north to Europe during the winter months when demand is high for heating and for European countries to share their excess power in the summer months, when demand rises in the Gulf, driven by rising air conditioning consumption.

  • There are also discussions with Saudi ACWA Power, to implement renewable energy projects
RIYADH: Iraq is in talks with Masdar to implement solar energy projects targeting an electricity capacity of up to 2 gigawatts, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Asharq Business.
There are also discussions with Saudi ACWA Power, to implement renewable energy projects, he added.
"It is expected to sign contracts for renewable energy until 2025 targeting the production of between 10 and 12 gigawatts, representing about 25 percent of Iraq's electricity needs, which exceed 40 gigawatts," he said.
"We are working on a full entry into this production of energy gradually until 2030," he added.
An agreement was signed with Total to implement renewable energy projects in the southern and central regions aimed at generating electricity equivalent to 1 gigawatt, which has entered into force, the minister said.
Production is expected to start at about 500 megawatts by the end of 2022, with the stations implemented by Total reaching full production capacity during the year 2023.
Projects to generate electricity from solar energy in Karbala and Alexandria with a capacity of 525 megawatts were approved with a Norwegian company, according to Abdul Jabbar.
Other projects were awarded to small companies in Muthanna, Samawah and Al-Khidr, bringing the total energy generated from those projects to 750 megawatts, he said.

  • Noon aims to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy
DUBAI: Top regional e-commerce platform Noon said it was expanding its customer service operations in Saudi Arabia, creating hundreds of jobs for Saudi youth.
Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Noon aims to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy, it said in a statement.
Its customer service operations are already driven by a local workforce, Noon claimed, and the expansion will support its rapid growth in the Kingdom.
“Boosting our on-the-ground resources with local hires will amplify our customer excellence mission in the Kingdom,” Ahmed Gadouri, Noon’s general manager in Saudi Arabia said.
The Saudi customer service team will be made up of local hires, mainly working in Riyadh, but there will also be remote employees across the Kingdom.
Noon, which started operations in the UAE, expanded to Saudi Arabia in December 2017.

  • The minister said the country continued to focus on diversification and was studying the possible future introduction of value added tax
DOHA: Qatar has no need to tap bond markets for budget-balancing reasons after a better than expected oil price boosted its revenues, Finance Minister Ali Al-Kuwari said.
He told Bloomberg TV that the country would only consider raising fresh debt for opportunistic reasons such as attractive yields.
“When we did the budget we ran very conservative numbers (based on) $40 oil and the expectation was around 34 billion Qatari riyals of deficit for the year however we had an excellent first quarter and oil prices moved in the right direction,” he said.
The minister said the country continued to focus on diversification and was studying the possible future introduction of value added tax.
Al-Kuwairi said that investigations into former finance minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi were continuing and that once the outcome of those enquiries was known it would be made public.
Al-Emadi was arrested earlier this year over allegations of abuse of power and misuse of public funds.
“Qatar has a very transparent legal system and once we have the full details of the investigation and outcome I am sure the public will know what is going on,” said Al-Kuwari.

  • Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel
TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained bullish about a quick recovery in global oil demand and as concerns eased over an early return of Iranian crude.
Brent crude futures for August climbed 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $75.16 a barrel by 0400 GMT, paring earlier losses. It rose as high as $75.23 a barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019, earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $73.70 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1 percent. WTI for August climbed 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $73.23 a barrel.
Brent gained 1.9 percent and WTI jumped 2.8 percent on Monday.
Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.
“The market sentiment stays strong with improved outlook for global demand,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, adding that a rally in Asian stock markets is also helping boost risk appetite among investors.
Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about the US Federal Reserve raising rates sooner than expected.
BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying that tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 per barrel in 2022.
Investors are looking to weekly US inventory data as crude oil stockpiles have fallen for four weeks, said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
US crude stocks were expected to drop for the fifth consecutive week, while distillate and gasoline were seen rising last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
“The oil prices are expected to hold a firm tone amid expectations that fuel demand will pick up quickly along with economic recovery in Europe and the United States,” Tazawa said.
The price gap between the world’s two most actively traded oil contracts narrowed to its lowest in more than seven months, demonstrating that US oil output is still in the COVID-19 doldrums with the market likely to remain undersupplied.
Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hard-line judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election.
Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting US President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.
“The lower probability of Iranian crude oil returning to the market due to the new hard-line president is also supporting the market,” Fujitomi’s Tazawa said.

