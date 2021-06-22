Arab fans react to first poster of K-Pop supergroup Blackpink’s ‘The Movie’ 

DUBAI: Popular K-pop girl group Blackpink unveiled the first poster of their film “The Movie” and Arab fans are over the moon.

The production, set to premier in August, will mark the band’s fifth anniversary in the music industry.

After the announcement was made, Arab fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement.

بوستر فيلم بلاك بينك THE MOVIE فخاااامه pic.twitter.com/21NFRhcMhX — GH (@lisalili0) June 21, 2021

“Another movie, and in the cinema?!” wrote one user. “The film’s poster is amazinggg,” another user wrote.

Other fans made humorous comments about the name of the film. One tweet read: “The name of the movie is ‘The Movie,’” with a clip of an Arab man saying: “Wow, amazing. This surprised me.”

Last week, the production company YG Entertainment announced that this film will be part of the group’s 5th-anniversary project, titled “4+1 PROJECT,” and will drop in August to coincide with band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa’s debut date, August 8.