Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi. Mideast oil exports to the country are shrinking as restrictions ease. (Reuters)
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab share of India’s oil imports hits 25-month low
  • To replace Middle Eastern oil, refiners hiked imports from Latin America, the United States and the Mediterranean
NEW DELHI: The share of Middle Eastern crude in India’s oil imports fell to a 25-month low in May, tanker data provided by trade sources showed, as refiners tapped alternatives in response to the government’s call to diversify supplies.
India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, in March directed refiners to diversify crude sources after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia, ignored New Delhi’s call to ease supply curbs.
Asia’s third-largest economy imported about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, just below the previous month but about 31.5 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed.
The Middle East’s share dropped to 52.7 percent, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9 percent in April, the data showed.
Imports from Saudi Arabia, India’s second-largest supplier after Iraq, slipped by about a quarter from a year earlier, while supplies from the United Arab Emirates, which dropped to No. 7 position from No. 3 in April, fell by 39 percent, the data showed.
This comes after Indian state refiners nominated to lift less oil from Saudi Arabia in May.
Lower purchases of oil from the Middle East dragged OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports to a record low.
To replace Middle Eastern oil, refiners hiked imports from Latin America, the United States and the Mediterranean.
Indian refiners bought higher volumes of gasoline-rich US oil in March, expecting a recovery in local gasoline demand to continue in the months ahead, said Ehsan Ul-Haq, lead analyst for Oil Research and Forecasts at Refinitiv.
Strong demand for light crude saw Nigeria improving its ranking by two notches to become the No. 3 supplier to India in May.
Private Indian refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy, however, boosted purchases of Canadian heavy oil to a record 244,000 bpd, equivalent to about 6 percent of India’s overall imports.
“Indians bought Kazakhstan’s CPC blend and Canadian oil due to attractive discounts in comparison to dated Brent and WTI, respectively,” Ul-Haq said.
Tanker arrival data showed higher imports in contrast to preliminary government data, as cyclones along India’s coast line last month delayed discharge of cargoes.

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases

Egyptian president approves July pension and wage increases
  • Pensions to be raised 13 percent at cost of 31 billion Egyptian pounds
  • Minimum wage to rise from 2,400 Egyptian pounds from 2,000
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s official gazette published President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to increase pensions as of the beginning of July, Al Arabiya reported.

Pensions will be raised 13 percent at a cost of 31 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.9 billion) and minimum monthly wages will be increased from 2,000 Egyptian pounds to 2,400 Egyptian pounds at a cost of 37 billion Egyptian pounds.

This decision will complete the total of the pension, subsidies and increases to minimum wages, local papers reported.

Egyptians’ salaries have jumped more than 240 times in about 41 years, according to data compiled by Al Arabiya.

Egypt’s budget, to be implemented in early July, also includes two bonuses at a cost of about 7.5 billion Egyptian pounds, and an increase in stimulus at a total cost of about 17 billion Egyptian pounds.

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Employees work at the Reliance Industries Petrol pump in Navi Mumbai. (AFP)
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board

Saudi Aramco chairman to join Reliance Industries board
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Reliance Industries said on Thursday Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate’s board.
Reliance had announced a sale of a 20 percent stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world’s top oil exporting firm.
However, the deal had stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer

Cheap Dubai cost of living may attract rich expats, says Tellimer
  • Dubai cost of living is 20 percent below Singapore and Hong Kong
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Cheaper Dubai property prices may attract rich expatriates who are affluent enough to move for lifestyle and wealth preservation reasons, Tellimer said.
Dubai has liberalized its visa regime, falls under the UAE’s Abraham Accords with Israel, and has maintained a globally rare sense of normality during the pandemic helped by an efficient vaccination program, the emerging markets research group noted.
The emirate, famed for its glitzy developments and lavish lifestyle, now has a cost of living that is 20 percent below Hong Kong and Singapore.


“The main driver of this competitiveness is residential property prices, which, since the start of 2015, are up 35 percent in Hong Kong, flat in Singapore, and down 30 percent in Dubai,” Tellimer said.
Since 2010, property rentals are down 45 percent and other items (groceries, transport, utilities) have fallen by 10 percent.
The emirate has relaxed its visa rules recently and has attracted an influx of so-called digital nomads and other investors.

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel
Updated 24 June 2021

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel

Arkan board approves merger with ADQ’s Emirates Steel
  • ADQ's Senaat will own 87.5 percent of Arkan after the merger
Updated 24 June 2021

ABU DHABI: UAE-based Arkan Building Materials Co. said its board has approved its proposed all-share acquisition of Emirates Steel Industries.

Arkan will acquire Emirates Steel with 5.1 billion ordinary shares at 0.798 dirhams each for a total value of 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion), it said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. The deal will leave Arkan 87.5 percent owned by Senaat, a unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

The merger still needs to be approved by Arkan’s general assembly, it said in the statement.

Senaat, the UAE’s largest industrial conglomerate, proposed the deal on May 9. ADQ assumed ownership of Senaat from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council in March 2020.

“This transaction with Emirates Steel will accelerate our ambitions by combining two sector leaders in the UAE, thereby expanding our product portfolio and order book significantly,” said Arkan Chairman Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri. “Arkan is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the construction and building materials sectors, as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Saudi Arabia issued 59 industrial licenses in May

Saudi Arabia issued 59 industrial licenses in May
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issued 59 industrial licenses in May

Saudi Arabia issued 59 industrial licenses in May
  • New licences increased from 33 in the same period in 2020
  • 97 percent of licenses were issued to national companies
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 59 new industrial licenses in May to companies with capital of SR532 million ($141.8 million), compared with 33 in the same period last year, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said in a statement on Wednesday.
A report issued by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 97 percent of the total industrial licenses issued were for national companies, while small factories accounted for nearly 75 percent of the new licenses.
Food manufacturing was the largest sector, accounting for 17 percent of the new licenses.
Riyadh was the most common location for new industrial licenses in May, with 22, followed by the Eastern Province with 12 licenses. Makkah saw 15 new factories open last month, accounting for 76 percent of the total.
Last month witnessed the provision of 6,753 job opportunities in the Saudi industrial sector, 60 percent of which were for Saudi citizens.
Existing industrial establishments in Saudi Arabia reached 10,070 at the end of May, with a total investment of SR1.134 trillion, according to the report of the National Center for Industrial Information.

