GCC, Muslim World League and Saudi Human Rights Commission chiefs meet US official

  Al-Awwad highlighted Saudi Arabia's reforms and pioneering steps in protecting and promoting human rights
RIYADH: Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met with Daniel Benaim, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, and his accompanying delegation in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance the importance of cooperation within the framework of the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and the US.
The two sides also discussed views on issues of common interest, the GCC said in a statement.
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, also held talks with Benaim in Riyadh during his visit.
The meeting was attended by Martina Strong, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh, and Elizabeth Norman, the embassy’s political officer. 
The meeting reviewed issues of common interest and prospects for cooperation between the two parties.
Benaim also met with the President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.
Al-Awwad highlighted Saudi Arabia’s reforms and pioneering steps in protecting and promoting human rights, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, in accordance with the leadership’s directives and in light of Saudi Vision 2030.

Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
SPA

Historic palace inspires Saudi design blueprint for the future

Historic palace inspires Saudi design blueprint for the future
  The wide-ranging blueprint reflects the authority's ambitions to launch a fresh and innovative start for the Saudi architectural sector
Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to take the architecture and design sector in the Kingdom “to the next level” by empowering talented architects and designers.

The Murabba strategy, announced by the ministry’s Architecture and Design Authority, takes its name from the historic palace in Riyadh.

The wide-ranging blueprint reflects the authority’s ambitions to launch a fresh and innovative start for the Saudi architectural sector, going beyond traditional limits, and serving members of the sector through a range of initiatives and programs.  

Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Authority, said that the strategy will develop the sector and help its members meet the aspirations of the Culture Ministry, led by Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. 

“The strategy covers multiple themes and aspects, such as the legislative and regulatory aspects, as well as supporting and enabling an educational and practical environment related to the targeted sector, along with a set of initiatives and programs aimed at supporting architects and designers across the Kingdom,” she said.

Under the slogan “the north star,” the authority’s strategy has defined its vision and mission to reflect its major objectives.

The authority has also elaborated its own vision of the sector, which it defined as “the creative expression of designing the built environment, products and communicating ideas with aesthetic and functional value, and includes the disciplines of architecture, interior design, urban planning/urban design, landscape architecture, graphic design, and industrial design, as well as all activities, professions, products, and services related to these practices.”  

The strategy covers six strategic objectives: Developing the sector through promoting its integration, contributing to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by developing the sector of innovative industries and design services, building the skills and talents of present and future professionals, obtaining global recognition for the Kingdom’s architecture and design sector, achieving environmental sustainability in the built environment, and finding a local community for research and innovation in architecture and design fields.   

The authority is planning 33 initiatives that fall under six programs to achieve its strategic objectives, set to be implemented in the five next years.  The first program, titled “architecture and design sector regulation,” focuses on setting the guidelines, laws and regulations of the commercial and professional practices in the sector and includes two initiatives.

The second program, titled “development of the architecture and design sector” focuses on promoting the development of the sector and empowering practitioners to make a greater and broader impact on the architecture and design community, and includes seven initiatives.

The third program, titled “professional development and education,” focuses on supporting local practitioners throughout a comprehensive professional journey, from education to professional excellence, and includes seven initiatives.

The fourth program, titled “content development,” aims to contain, collect, create and promote the cultural content of architecture and design to enrich cultural practices, and includes eight initiatives.

The fifth program focuses on the societal participation and communication, where it aims to set the schedules for cultural events and awards of the authority provided for the local and international community. It includes four strategic initiatives.

The sixth program, titled “activating the architecture and design authority” aims to activate the authority while focusing on internal initiatives and communication to implement the operational model. It includes five strategic initiatives.

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday
  Due to the pandemic, 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform pilgrimage as registration was only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom
  Electronic portal for domestic pilgrims received more than 540,000 applications before registration closed on Wednesday
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will announce on Friday the names of the 60,000 pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
The ministry said that the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims received more than 540,000 applications from Saudi citizens and residents before registration closed on Wednesday, adding that there was no priority for early registration.
The ministry also said that the selected pilgrims will be able to start booking and purchasing packages at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, the Ministries of Health and Hajj announced earlier this month they would cap the total number of people allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year at 60,000. 
Registration was only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom.
Males accounted for 59 percent of the registered pilgrims, according to the Hajj Ministry, while the age group ranging between 31 and 40 years old occupied the most registration slots at 38 percent. Registered pilgrims aged 60 and over represented the lowest age group at two percent.
Those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and be within the ages of 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus, according to the Kingdom’s vaccination measures. 
Hajj pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Security officials in Saudi Arabia arrested a citizen who was found with a large quantity of amphetamine pills and a firearm in his possession, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Spokesman for Najran police, Maj. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Ashwi said that officials from the Special Forces for Road Security in the region managed to arrest a Saudi national in his thirties, who was found in possession of 7,160 amphetamine tablets and an unauthorized pistol-type firearm with live ammunition.
He added that he had been arrested, initial legal measures have been taken against him, and he was handed over to the competent authority, in preparation for his referral to the Public Prosecution.

Our Summer, Your Mood summer tourism season launched in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its programme for Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.” (SPA)
The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its programme for Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.” (SPA)
Updated 24 June 2021
(SPA)

Our Summer, Your Mood summer tourism season launched in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its programme for Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.” (SPA)
  The programme includes 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector
Updated 24 June 2021
(SPA)

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its programme for Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.”

The program starts Thursday, June 24 and lasts until the end of September across 11 touristic destinations that are rich with natural diversity, according to a statement published on Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The programme includes 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.

Events and aqua activities will take place across the beaches of Jeddah, Yunbo, Amlaj and King Abdullah Economic City. 

Activities will also take place amid cool climate weather at the heights of Al Taef, Al Baha and Aseer in addition to historic and ancient sites from Tabuk, AlUla and Al-Ahsa to the Kingdom’s heart of Riyadh.

“The launch of the Saudi Summer Program for this year confirms the determination of the tourism sector in the Kingdom to move forward in achieving its ambitious goals that are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Ahmed Al-Khatib, said.

“This seeks to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the most important tourist destinations in the region and the world, despite the challenges facing the global tourism sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He added that the season will offer both investment opportunities as well as employment for local communities, which will contribute to the economic and social development of Saudi Arabia.

To pick their touristic packages and favorite destinations, tourists are requested to visit the website www.visitsaudi.com, which provides all the required details in multiple languages.

Who's Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Updated 24 June 2021
JEFF LATZKE | AP
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Updated 24 June 2021
JEFF LATZKE | AP Arab News

Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi is the first Saudi to write on leadership in English for a professional global audience. She has spent the past two decades delivering training programs, coaching, providing consultations and developing a leadership effectiveness model based on her research into ethical leadership.

As a team development expert, she supports leaders in identifying core values, vision and long-term goals, while assessing their organizations to facilitate cultural change and transformation.

Angawi has delivered leadership training programs to large organizations in the Middle East and internationally, including the Saudi Ministry of Education, Qatar Finance and Business Academy, Hamad Medical Corporation, Cartus, Sodexo, Yale Health, Housatonic Community College, Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, and Comcast Western New England. She provided leadership coaching to physicians and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 outbreak with the Healthcare Leadership Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Her recently published book “Neocharismatic Leadership: A Comprehensive Self-Coaching Mode” has sold nearly 2,000 online copies since November 2020. She is an International Coaching Federation PCC level coach with over 1,200 hours of coaching and has been running her own business in the US since 2015. Her two companies deliver training, coaching and consulting worldwide.

In 2004, Angawi received a master’s degree in education from London South Bank University and, in 2013, she gained a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the Institute of Education, University College London.

