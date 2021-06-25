You are here

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers checks the VAR before a penalty for Spain during the EURO 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. (AFP)
Updated 25 June 2021
AP

  • The record-setting numbers at Euro 2020 are trending the same way as the 2018 World Cup
  • Increase of penalties is related to the implementation of VAR, said UEFA chief refereeing officer
GENEVA: Expect referees to keep awarding lots of penalties at major soccer tournaments in the VAR era.
The spike in spot kicks at the European Championship won approval Friday from UEFA’s head of refereeing in a mid-tournament review of match officials.
The record-setting numbers at Euro 2020 are trending the same way as the 2018 World Cup, where video assistant referees were first used at soccer’s biggest event.
“One of the key points for this increase of penalties, of course, is related also to the implementation of VAR,” UEFA chief refereeing officer Robert Rosetti said in an online briefing.
The 14 penalties awarded so far at Euro 2020 in 36 games compares to only 13 given in the group stage at the past three tournaments combined, a total of 84 games.
The running total at Euro 2020 includes five penalties that were not initially whistled by the referee. The decisions were made after checks with the help of video monitoring at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
It was a similar story at the last World Cup, where FIFA launched VAR. The 24 penalties given in the group stage in Russia almost doubled the 13 at the entire tournament in Brazil four years earlier.
The big change is not in how the game is being is played but because of increased accuracy using video replays to spot fouls that once escaped match officials, Rosetti said.
“Before the VAR project there were many, many fouls in the penalty area missed by the referees,” Rosetti said. “Now it is impossible to miss these fouls.”
A montage of “step on foot” fouls was included in the Italian official’s video clips of incidents.
The Netherlands and Spain both were eventually given penalties after video review of, respectively, Austria defender David Alaba and Poland midfielder Jakub Moder treading on an opponent’s boot.
“With VAR it’s very, very easy to assess,” said Rosetti, whose refereeing career pre-video review peaked with handling the Euro 2008 final.
Rosetti would even have liked to have seen one more penalty awarded. He said Italy should have been awarded a penalty for handball against Turkey in the opening game.
However, he defended the decision not to award France a late spot kick for a tackle from behind on Kingsley Coman in a 2-2 draw with Portugal. It would have been the fourth penalty of the game after Cristiano Ronaldo converted two and Karim Benzema one.
“We don’t like soft penalties. We want clear penalties,” Rosetti said when pressed twice on the incident. “The penalty is something important in football ... a serious moment in football.”
A further statistical curiosity is the spike in penalties despite a big drop in the number of fouls overall.
Rosetti said there were 806 fouls called so far, compared to 911 at Euro 2016 in the same 36-game group format.
The average number of 22.4 fouls per game compares favorably to the 37.7 average at Euro 2004.
“For sure,” Rosetti said, “a better attitude of the players in the field of play.”
In other observations, Rosetti praised English referee Anthony Taylor for his quick decision-making when Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing for Denmark against Finland.
“I think that everyone recognized that Anthony was perfect in this situation,” Rosetti said.
Video reviews have been faster at Euro 2020 than in the Champions League this season. The average time for interventions after video review has been less than 100 seconds, compared to about two minutes in the Champions League.
“We are doing better,” said Rosetti, noting checks on offside decisions have taken a little over one minute.
The 21 “tight or difficult” offside rulings — where the decision was made in a margin of “plus or minus 10 to 12 centimeters” between players — were all correctly judged, Rosetti said.

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP

  • Premier League will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities
  • Each grant recipient will be required to have a person who has successfully completed a free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course
LONDON: The Premier League announced on Friday it will donate automated external defibrillators to more than 2,000 grassroots football sites in the wake of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
Eriksen collapsed during his country’s match with Finland earlier this month and required immediate resuscitation on the pitch.
“The Premier League has today announced it will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities, aimed at helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“Together more than 2,000 sites will benefit from this investment, with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the 2021-22 season and the second batch expected in September.”
Each grant recipient will be required to have at least one person who has successfully completed a free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course.
“The traumatic incident we all witnessed when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020 brings into sharp focus the need for defibrillators to be more widely available across the football community,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.
“The welfare of participants and all those involved in football is a priority and this fund will support many people using football facilities not just with the provision of devices but also the training required to use the equipment.
“Sadly, a sudden cardiac incident could happen anytime, anywhere, and we hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone’s life.”
Fabrice Muamba was forced to retire after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch for Bolton in 2012 and welcomed the new initiative.
“I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone’s survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest,” said Muamba.
“Educating people how to use defibrillators is crucial. I really hope the clubs and facilities will encourage as many coaches, players and staff to undertake the training provided and help create safe places to play the game we all love.”

Punjab Green Cricket Club win Saudi National Cricket Championship

Punjab Green Cricket Club win Saudi National Cricket Championship
Updated 18 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

  • The National Cricket Championship was launched on Jan. 29, and played all over Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Punjab Green Cricket Club of the Riyadh Cricket League (RCL) won the National Cricket Championship 2021 played at the NOFA Resort on the outskirts of Riyadh on Friday.

Punjab scored 185 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Chasing the big total, Arkan Sports could not keep up with the required run rate and lost early wickets before being bowled out for 141 in 15.2 overs.

Nabeel Abbas of Punjab, who was pick of their bowlers, claimed five wickets in his four-over spell was declared man of the match.

Shaheen Khan was the top scorer for the victors, scoring 81 off just 40 balls. Other top scorers for the side were Zahoor Ahmad (38 off 30 balls), captain Munir Ahmed (33 off just 18 balls).

Ishaq Ahmed of Arkan Sports took 3-wickets in his spell of 2.5 overs, with Khurshid Khan and Daisal Khan in support taking two wickets each.

The top scorers for the side were Bilal Ahmed (33 off 13 balls), Inamullah Khan (28 off 21 Balls), Ishaq Ahmed (16 in 13 balls) and Taimur Khan (14 in 7 balls).

Speaking to Arab News, Muneer Ahmed, captain of winning team, said: “Thankfully we won the final match, this is a very great victory for us. We are feeling very excited. We played National Cricket Championship on lush green ground for the first time, it was a great experience for us.”

Abdul Waheed, captain of runners-up Arkan sports said: “We are very thankful to the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation to manage this kind of cricket championship in Saudi Arabia, we were unbeatable winning all league matches, quarterfinals and semifinals, but we were unlucky today to lose this grand finale.

“Unfortunately it is a part of our game and we lost it today,” he added.

Both the captains thanked the SACF who, in-partnership with the Sports For All Federation (SFA), organized the championship, which they said will help in improving cricket in Saudi Arabia.

The final match was followed by a prize distribution ceremony to winners and runners up and players of the tournament.

The final and the awards ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries including chief guest Prince Fahd bin Jalawi who is the vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, SFA president and Prince Saud bin Mishaal, chairman of the SACF.

Various ambassadors from cricket-playing countries also attended the grand finale.

Indian ambassador to the Kingdom Ausaf Sayeed congratulated SACF for the very successful National Cricket Championship 2021.

“I earlier had a very useful discussion  with Prince Saud to find ways and means of how India could collaborate with the SACF for promoting cricket,” he said. “We also discussed the possibility of inviting a team from India next year as part of 75 years of India-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations.

"We are happy that the south Asian diaspora is getting its due share of attention by the leadership.”

The National Cricket Championship was launched on Jan. 29, and played all over Saudi Arabia, with more than 6,800 cricketers competing in Saudi Arabia’s largest-ever cricket tournament, with matches in 11 cities.

Players from 369 teams representing 15 local cricket associations took part in the five-month long championship.

Germany boss Loew faces calls to drop Leroy Sane for England clash

Germany boss Loew faces calls to drop Leroy Sane for England clash
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP

  • Sane struggled on his first start of the tournament in the 2-2 draw against Hungary
  • Germany former midfielder Stefan Effenberg said Jamal Musiala, 18, created more danger in 8 minutes than Sane the whole game
BERLIN: Germany’s coach Joachim Loew is under pressure to shake up his starting side for Tuesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 last 16 clash against England at Wembley and drop underperforming winger Leroy Sane.
As a replacement for Thomas Mueller, who was sidelined by a knee injury, Sane struggled on his first start of the tournament in the 2-2 draw against Hungary, with Germany needing a late equalizer to reach the knockout stages.
Sane made little impact up front, reflecting an inconsistent first season for Bayern Munich where the flashes of brilliance were all too few and far between.
When Sane failed to convert a chance from a corner against Hungary, whistles echoed around Munich’s Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
Former Germany midfielder Stefan Effenberg says Loew must react by dropping the 25-year-old for the England showdown.
“Loew shouldn’t start Sane, he is not doing the team any favors, but neither is Sane himself,” Effenberg told t-online.
“He (Sane) lacks self-confidence — and that means that he can’t use his fantastic abilities.”
Both Effenberg and Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus urge Loew to reconsider his midfield options and turn to players from Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.
“Jogi (Loew) trusts the wrong players. Above all, it was the Bayern players who pushed us through,” said Matthaeus.
Leon Goretzka, who came off the bench to score the crucial late goal against Hungary, is expected to start at Wembley having shaken off a leg injury.
Effenberg also wants to see more of 18-year-old Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala, a substitute against Hungary, who “created more danger in the last eight minutes than Sane in the whole game.”
Matthaeus wants the Bayern midfield to start en masse against England with Joshua Kimmich switched from right-back to central midfield.
“I don’t just recommend Loew starts with Jamal Musiala, I recommend the whole Bayern midfield start,” said Matthaeus who captained West Germany to the World Cup title in 1990.
“Joshua Kimmich plays the ball deep, Leon Goretzka makes runs into the penalty area and Thomas Mueller organizes the team — for me, that midfield has the quality to set the tone against any team,” explained Matthaeus.
To make way for Goretzka and Kimmich, Matthaeus suggested Loew drop two regulars in midfield.
“Nothing against Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, but with them, some things are missing that are urgently needed,” he added.

Major changes to Yas Marina Circuit promise new era of exciting Formula 1 racing at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Major changes to Yas Marina Circuit promise new era of exciting Formula 1 racing at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 25 June 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Changes to some of track’s most famous zones will be first since circuit’s launch in 2009
  • Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will follow first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Dec. 3-5
Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has announced a wide-ranging track reconfiguration program at the Yas Marina Circuit that will be carried out over the summer months. The changes are set to significantly alter the driving experience and promote a more exciting spectacle at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Yas Marina Circuit has hosted the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the past 12 years, with the 13th installment of the race scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 12.

“Having an exciting race in Abu Dhabi is something we’ve been working on,” Saif Al-Noaimi, acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said. “The modifications this year are significant. It’s the first time we’ve made changes to the track since it opened in 2009. We’ve been listening to the spectators, the fans, the drivers, the teams. We, the Formula 1 management and the FIA have been working jointly on creating opportunities where we can see more changes in the lead, overtaking on the track and closer wheel-to-wheel racing.”

The restructuring of the track will take place in three areas — North Hairpin, South Marina and around the Hotel section — and will incorporate 12 corners in total, with one of the key enhancements being increased opportunities for drivers to overtake, adding an exciting new element to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all other motorsport events.

The first zone to feature changes, the Northern Hairpin, will eliminate existing turns five and six, and will feature a wider entry, allowing drivers to go in at higher speeds and to take different racing lines through that hairpin.

“Zone two is the Marina section, the end of the Support Pit straight, which is the second DRS zone where the South Grandstand is,” Al-Noaimi said. “We are eliminating four corners over there. Effectively, there is a series of 90-degree left, right, left, left corners. Some of them are off-camber, and they’re slow corners. We’re eliminating all of this, and we’re creating a single wide, banked corner in that area. That to us is going to be the iconic corner of Yas Marina circuit.”

Finally, at the Hotel section, the new design will allow for closer racing, which in turn should lead to additional overtaking opportunities.

“There is a series of fairly sharp corners, currently numbered 17 to 20, and what we’re doing over there is opening up the radius of those corners, effectively allowing the cars to run faster through them and maintaining a flow through that section so they are able to stay closer to each other,” Al-Noaimi added.

This means that changes to turn 20 will create a full-throttle corner, allowing cars to follow more closely together with an entry speed of 253 kph, before exiting the last corner before the pit lane.

The 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was not accessible to the general public, but this time around fans will be back at 30 percent of the capacity — almost 16,000.

“We’re really excited to have the fans back in the stands and across the venue,” said Al-Noaimi. “Last year was challenging. We’re proud that we were able to host a limited number of frontline heroes last year, but this year it’s about having people in the grandstands, people on Abu Dhabi Hill and across the different venues.

“All of our products are now on sale: the different zones and different categories from general admission, grandstands, hospitality and VIP in the Paddock Club. We’re also implementing best practices and government guidelines in terms of safety.”

United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents attending must have received two doses of a UAE-approved coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as well as providing a negative PCR test result not more than 48 hours earlier. Non-UAE residents will also need to provide authorized documentation and evidence of vaccination, along with a negative PCR test result.

Fans attending this year’s event can look forward to the return of the traditional Yasalam after-race concerts, produced by Flash Entertainment, with four AAA artists, who will be announced in the coming weeks, performing each night over the course of race weekend. Each ticket holder, however, can only attend one concert that is accessible from their particular package.

Once again, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the 2021 Formula 1 season-closing race, and this year has the added excitement of following the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place in Jeddah on Dec. 3-5.

“We’re really excited for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to take place,” said Al-Noaimi. “It’s looking like it’s going to be a very exciting track. We’re seeing what the layout looks like, and we’re really looking forward to having another Formula 1 race in the region.

“I think what the Grand Prix in the Kingdom demonstrates is the importance of motorsports to the region and also the importance of the region to Formula 1,” he added. “Having three Grand Prix races, including Bahrain, in the region is testament to how important it is to Formula 1 and to motorsports in general. We view this as an opportunity to grow awareness about Formula 1. Having another race in our neighborhood is something we’re really excited about.”

Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

  • A 5-1 win over Comoros means Palestine will be in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Jordan later this year
Palestine came from behind to defeat Comoros 5-1 and book their place at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and will now join Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Jordan in a strong Group C at the end of the year, the FIFA official website reported.

The tournament will take place in Qatar from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.

Comoros started off as the better of the two teams at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha and took the lead after only five minutes thanks to Moussa Djoumoi, who got on the end of Mohammed M’Changama’s pass.

Palestine slowly got into the game and squared the match on 34 minutes when Layth Kharoub tapped in from close range after Comoros keeper Moyadh Ousseni failed to deal with the free kick.

Eight minutes later, Palestine took the lead, Oday Dabbagh producing a moment of individual brilliance with a firm left-footed shot past Ousseni.

Palestine kept the momentum going after the break and extended its lead with the goal of the night as Dabbagh curled in an outside-of-the-boot cross for Tamer Seyam, whose fine run to the near post was rewarded with a glancing header that hit the post and went in to make it 3-1.

The 71st minute saw a repeat of the third goal as Dabbagh again crossed from the right for Seyam to score from close range.

Ten minutes later, Islam Batran took advantage of some poor defending before scoring Palestine’s fifth and confirming their spot at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup later this year.

