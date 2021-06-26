You are here

  • Home
  • Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty

Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty

Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
The British govt on Thursday expanded its ‘green list’ of safe travel destinations, allowing people to visit without having to self-isolate for 10 days. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/raknd

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty

Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
  • Govt allows people to visit without having to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to Britain
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Airlines and holiday providers on Friday expressed frustration with the UK’s plans to ease travel restrictions, saying uncertainty about how and when the new rules will be implemented make it difficult for people to book summer vacations.

The government on Thursday expanded its “green list” of safe travel destinations, allowing people to visit without having to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to Britain. However, all but one of the new additions were also placed on a watchlist, meaning the quarantine requirement may be re-imposed at short notice.

Transportation authorities also said they intend to relax travel restrictions by allowing fully vaccinated travelers to visit higher-risk destinations, including the US and most of the European Union, without having to self-isolate. They expect to implement this change “later in the summer.”

“The UK has already fallen behind the EU’s reopening, and a continued overly cautious approach will further impact economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs that are at stake,” said Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, which offers mainly long-haul flights to destinations such as New York, Los Angeles and Barbados.

Airlines and hospitality companies have pressured the government to ease travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 following the UK’s successful vaccination program. The pandemic has devastated Britain’s travel industry, with the number of people flying through London’s Heathrow Airport, the nation’s busiest, plunging 73 percent last year.

The government has created a traffic light system to manage the reopening of air travel. Destinations with low levels of COVID-19 and high levels of vaccination are placed on the “green list,” which allows pleasure trips and doesn’t require self-isolation on return to Britain. Only essential travel is permitted to “amber list” countries, but travelers must self-isolate for 10 days when they return home. The government has banned most travel to destinations on the “red list,” and anyone arriving from one of these countries faces a 10-day quarantine in a government-approved hotel at their own expense. The lists are updated every three weeks.

The Department for Transport said Thursday night that the expansion of the green list and plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers were the result of the successful vaccination program. Almost 61 percent of UK adults are fully vaccinated, and 83 percent have received at least one dose.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said caution was still required.

“It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction,” Shapps told Sky News.

Public health authorities are concerned about the possibility that travelers may spread potentially more dangerous variants of COVID-19 to the UK from countries with low vaccination rates. The delta variant, first identified in India, has already become the dominant version of the virus in Britain.

Regardless of UK policy, officials in the European Union are considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers because of their concerns about the delta variant which is 40 percent to 60 percent more transmissible than previous versions of COVID-19. In minutes released from government meetings earlier this month, experts said the delta variant also may be linked to a higher risk of hospitalization, although “numbers are still small” and there is no evidence the variant is more deadly.

Diana Holland, assistant general secretary of the Unite union, said the government needs to change its approach to provide greater certainty for the travel industry and consumers.

“The traffic light system is simply not fit for purpose,” she said. “It is impossible for a multibillion-pound industry to make plans for the future when the rug can be pulled from under them every three weeks.”

The government on Thursday added more than a dozen countries and territories to its green list, including the popular holiday destinations of Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands. All of the destinations except Malta were placed the watch list. The changes, which take effect at 4 a.m. June 30, will expand the green list to 27 countries and territories.

Topics: airlines Britain

Related

A message on the ANZ app told customers: 'Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later. If you need help, give us a call anytime'. (File/AFP)
Media
Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage
EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions
World
EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges G7 sanctions

Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art

Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art

Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: At only 29, Nigerian pop-artist Osinachi has sold paintings on Microsoft Word for several thousand euros, or the equivalent amount in ether, a cryptocurrency often used to buy digital art.

One of his works, “Becoming Sochukwuma,” shows a black dancer wrapped in a tutu made of African fabric, dreadlocks tied in a bun, swirling on a computer screen.

But what makes the painting truly unique is its endorsement with an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) — a set of data stored in a blockchain that is used as a certificate of ownership.

The digital painting was sold in April for $80,000 worth of virtual money on the crypto-art market, a growing business in Africa’s most populous country.

Worldwide, NFTs, which serve as a unique identifier, have reassured collectors when buying online art and propelled digital artists to stardom.

Between January and May, NFTs generated around $2.5 billion worth of transactions according to the website NonFungible.com sparking the interest of global auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Osinachi’s pieces have done very well on this emerging market and in just a few months the young man has become the most famous African crypto-artist.

He was already using Microsoft Word to paint when he was at university but “gallerists didn’t care about digital art” until recently, he told AFP.

It was in 2017 that he discovered he could sell his artwork directly to buyers using a blockchain — where a record of NFT ownership can be stored.

In the past six months, as crypto-currencies and NFTs have boomed, digital art like Osinachi’s has thrived.

“Now, galleries are after him,” said Oyindamola Fakeye, creative director at the Center for Contemporary Art in the country’s cultural capital Lagos.

“He has a very positive influence on other African digital artists.”

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs, are terms that are no longer foreign to Osinachi, who spends a lot of time in person and online explaining what they are to other artists.

Many creative minds and entrepreneurs in Nigeria are inspired by his success.

It’s a “revolution in the art space,” said fellow crypto-artist Niyi Okeowo, whose Afro-futurist work combines photography, 3D and graphic design.

Nigeria has about “a hundred” digital artists, Okeowo says, and “most have been inspired by Osinachi.”

With its large, youthful, creative and connected population, the West African nation has “the potential to lead” when it comes to NFTs, Osinachi believes.

“We have plenty of talents here. The creative energy in Lagos alone is baffling among young people.”

Nigerians are also fond of cryptocurrencies, contributing to the success of NFTs.

In times of economic crisis, with a devalued naira, a growing number in the country are chosing to invest in digital currency.

Last year, more than $400 million was exchanged in cryptos, making Nigeria the third-largest user of digital money worldwide, behind the US and Russia, according to Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data.

Entrepeneur Uyi Omokaro was an early believer in the potential of NFT in Nigeria.

This month, he launched Wearmasters, a platform to sell Africa-made NFT art, where he hopes to bring on some of Nigeria’s most talented emerging artists like 23-year-old painter Daniel Pengrapher. “Our ambition is to give them international visibility through NFT.”

For now, NFT collectors are few in the country. One of them is Michael Ugwu, director of a digital studio in Lagos.

“I’m one of the only ones,” says Ugwu.

He started investing in cryptocurrencies in 2017, after several devaluations of the naira, before discovering his real passion: the crypto-art market.

“The traditional art space can be a little bit snobbish,” said Ugwu. On the crypto-art market, he says he “found a community, so welcoming, so interactive.”

Topics: Nigeria paintings CRYPTO

Related

Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
Business & Economy
Index publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
Crypto firms not meeting rules, UK watchdog says
Business & Economy
Crypto firms not meeting rules, UK watchdog says

Palestinian Monetary Authority considers launching its own digital currency

Palestinian Monetary Authority considers launching its own digital currency
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Palestinian Monetary Authority considers launching its own digital currency

Palestinian Monetary Authority considers launching its own digital currency
  • Digital currency would be a mostly symbolic measure
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Palestinian Monetary Authority (PMA) is considering a possible issuance of a digital currency, as a symbolic blow for monetary independence from Israel, Bloomberg reported.

Two studies on cryptocurrencies are underway and no decision has been made yet, but the hope is to eventually use digital currency “for payment systems in our country and hopefully with Israel and others to use for actual payments,” Palestinian Monetary Authority Governor Feras Milhem said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Palestinians agreed not to immediately create their own currency, under their 1990s accords with Israel, and their economy primarily uses the Israeli shekel, along with the Jordanian dinar and US dollar.

Palestinian banks sometimes have to borrow to cover foreign-currency payments to third parties due to Israeli restrictions on large cash transactions aimed at cracking down on money laundering. That could be one reason a digital currency would be attractive to the Palestinian monetary system, according to Bloomberg.

However, the practicality of such a move is questionable.

“The macroeconomic conditions don’t exist to allow a Palestinian currency — digital or otherwise — to exist as a means of exchange,” said Director of Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute Raja Khalidi.

However, the issuance of some kind of digital money could “send a political signal to show the apparent appearance of monetary autonomy from Israel,” he said.

The Palestinians are joining monetary authorities from Sweden to China in examining the potential of national digital currencies as the dwindling use of notes and coins threatens to upend traditional payment methods.

Former Senior Adviser of the Bank of Israel governor, Barry Topf said that a Palestinian digital currency would unlikely be a real means of exchange. “It’s not going to replace the shekel or the dinar or the dollar. It’s certainly not going to be a store of value or a unit of accounting,” he said.

Topics: #shekel #palestine #digitalcurrency #cbdc

Related

Special Congressman says US must return to being an ‘honest broker’ in Israel-Palestine conflict
Middle-East
Congressman says US must return to being an ‘honest broker’ in Israel-Palestine conflict
Saudi, UAE central banks work on joint digital currency plan
Business & Economy
Saudi, UAE central banks work on joint digital currency plan
EU to look into issuing public digital currency
Business & Economy
EU to look into issuing public digital currency

IHC’s Alpha Dhabi to list on ADX with $2.72bn paid-in-capital

IHC’s Alpha Dhabi to list on ADX with $2.72bn paid-in-capital
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

IHC’s Alpha Dhabi to list on ADX with $2.72bn paid-in-capital

IHC’s Alpha Dhabi to list on ADX with $2.72bn paid-in-capital
  • Abu Dhabi IPO slated for June 27
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH) announced its intention to proceed with an IPO and listing of its ordinary shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Sunday 27th June with 10 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.72 billion) paid-in capital, WAM reported.

The offering is expected to involve a sale of existing shares to individuals and other investors in the UAE and to qualified institutional and other investors.

“We have made the journey to become a public company in a way that’s going to have a positive reflection on our growth plan, and as a public company we will have a stronger capital structure to invest in additional verticals, expand commercially and accelerate growth both organically and through acquisitions,” said ADH Chairman Mohamed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi.

IHC acquired a 45 percent stake purchase in ADH in April.

“We invested in Alpha Dhabi in early 2021 and we have used our sector experience to reorganize, integrate and transform Alpha Dhabi into a leading UAE holding company with special focus on construction and hospitality,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO IHC.

“The business is growing fast, highlighted by the 30 percent jump in first quarter revenue and gaining a listing on a major stock exchange will enhance its already strong platform and reputation. We are delighted to have supported its management team to deliver on its Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange IPO,” he said.

Incorporated in 2013, Alpha Dhabi operates across five industries, including health care, construction and hospitality. The company’s investment portfolio, local and international, includes 25 subsidiaries and 40,000 employees active in different fields.

Topics: #abudhabi #ipo #sovereignwealth

Related

IHC’s Alpha Dhabi adds Maldives resort, Etihad Hospitality to Murban acquisition
Business & Economy
IHC’s Alpha Dhabi adds Maldives resort, Etihad Hospitality to Murban acquisition
Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala
Business & Economy
Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953m stake in Aldar from Mubadala

Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space

Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space
Updated 25 June 2021
Reuters

Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space

Branson’s Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space
  • Company completed its first manned space flight from its home port in New Mexico in May
  • SpaceShipTwo craft can hold six passengers
Updated 25 June 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Richard Branson’s spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said on Friday it received approval from the US aviation safety regulator to fly people to space, following a successful test flight last month.

Virgin Galactic completed its first manned space flight from its new home port in New Mexico in May, as its SpaceShipTwo craft, which can hold six passengers, glided to a landing on a runway safely with its two pilots.
The approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes at a critical time for Branson as his space venture faces competition from Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
“Today’s approval by the FAA...give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer,” Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.
Virgin Galactic has about 600 people who have paid deposits and are waiting to experience weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth at a cost of $250,000 each.
The craft will take off from a dedicated spaceport in the New Mexico desert in the US.
Branson is expected to take one of the flights this summer.

Topics: #spacetourism #virgin

Related

Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
World
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Virgin Galactic unveils supersonic jet design
Lifestyle
Virgin Galactic unveils supersonic jet design
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother video
Business & Economy
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft
World
Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft

PIF appoints former Samba CEO as head of compliance

PIF appoints former Samba CEO as head of compliance
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

PIF appoints former Samba CEO as head of compliance

PIF appoints former Samba CEO as head of compliance
  • Rania Nashar was a senior advisor to the governor since January
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said it appointed Rania Nashar, former CEO of Samba Financial Group, as its head of compliance and governance, Al Arabiya reported.

Nashar joined the fund as a senior adviser to its governor, Yasir Al Rumayyan, in January of this year. She brings with her more than two decades of experience in the banking sector.

PIF recently announced the appointment of Eyas Al-Dossari and Omar Al-Madhi as senior directors to its MENA investments division, and Abdullah Shaker as senior director to its Global Capital Finance Division.

The fund said this month that it had created the position of deputy governor to support the fund’s continued growth and expansion.

Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion PIF is one of the largest and most influential sovereign wealth funds in the world, and the main driver that supports the economic transformation of the Kingdom in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

PIF has increased its employees from 40 in 2016 to more than 1,100 employees today.

Topics: #pif #saudi #appointment

Related

PIF boosts senior management team in expansion drive
Business & Economy
PIF boosts senior management team in expansion drive

Latest updates

Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Road to freedom: Istanbul academic begins solo motorcycle tour of Africa 
Asil Ozbay, 36, from Istanbul Gedik University’s sports science department, has ridden across dozens of countries on three continents. (Supplied)
Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’
UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.