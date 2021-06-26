You are here

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino

date 2021-06-26
Military honor guards prepare to change shifts during a public viewing of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino on Friday at the Church of Gesu, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino
  • 10-day national mourning period declared
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine flags were lowered to half-mast on government buildings Friday as people lined up at Manila’s Church of the Gesu to pay their last respects to former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino, who has died aged 61.

He led the Philippines from 2010 to 2016 and was the only son of former President Corazon C. Aquino and assassinated opposition leader Benigno S. Aquino Jr.

Aquino died in his sleep on Thursday morning, his family told the media.

A 10-day national mourning period, lasting until July 3, was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening to pay tribute to Aquino’s “lasting legacy” to the Filipino people.

“His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Duterte said, as he called on Filipinos to “unite in prayer and set aside our differences” during the mourning period.

Vice President Leni Robredo, accompanied by her two daughters, attended Aquino’s wake at the Church of Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University’s Loyola Heights campus in Quezon City.

“He showed the kind of leadership that our country needs. His passing is like the end of an era,” she told reporters. “The challenge is upon every one of us to continue what he fought for.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said his department joined the nation in mourning for Aquino, who had strengthened the country’s military.

“As commander-in-chief, he recognized the importance of equipping our military to better respond to the evolving domestic and regional security challenges,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held an eight-gun salute at military camps on Friday to honor their former commander-in-chief.

His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts.

President Rodrigo Duterte

The eight-gun salute represents the first eight provinces that participated in the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonial rule from 1896 to 1899.

“We give our former president and commander-in-chief our snappiest salute and our pledge to continue to perform our mandate. The banner of his legacy will continue to fly on the hallowed grounds of our camps anywhere in the country,” AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said in a statement.

During his term, Aquino advocated the strengthening of the country’s defense and security capabilities.

The Republic Act No. 10349, also known as the revised AFP modernization act, was enacted under his leadership to build a defense system capable of addressing security issues such as the South China Sea dispute
with China.

There were also condolences from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with leaders recognizing Aquino’s contributions to the region’s peace and development.

Between 2011 and 2012, Aquino negotiated peace between the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, ending decades of separatist conflict.

“We are forever grateful for his administration’s efforts in revitalizing the peace talks and their help in laying the groundwork for lasting peace in Mindanao,” Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said, adding that Aquino would also be remembered for his commitment to fighting corruption and “just like his parents, his unwavering commitment to democracy.”

Senator Imee Marcos, the daughter of the former dictator President Ferdinand Marcos whom Aquino’s parents helped topple, also paid tribute.

“I will always treasure the memories of our long years together as freshmen legislators and members of a tiny opposition,” Marcos said. “Far beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy as a kind and simple soul. He will be deeply missed.”

Condolences continued to arrive also from abroad, with US President Joe Biden bidding farewell to “a valued friend and partner to the United States.”

“President Aquino’s steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for years to come,” Biden said. “I greatly valued our time working together, and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his family and to all who will mourn his absence.”

The funeral mass for Aquino will be held at the Church of the Gesu on Saturday at 10 a.m.

It will be streamed live on Ateneo de Manila University’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on Radyo Katipunan 87.9 FM.

Aquino will be laid to rest at Manila Memorial Park on Saturday, beside his parents.

Topics: Filipinos Benigno Aquino III

Somali kills three in 'brutal' Germany knife attack

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
AFP

Somali kills three in 'brutal' Germany knife attack

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
  • The 24-year-old suspect staged the attack at city centre at 5 pm, striking at a household goods store, before hitting a bank
  • A witness had reportedly said the suspect "shouted Allah Akbar"
AFP

BERLIN: A Somali man killed three people and left five others seriously injured in an “incredibly brutal” knife rampage in the southern German city of Wuerzburg.
The 24-year-old suspect staged the attack in the city center at around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), striking at a household goods store, before hitting a bank.
The man, who has lived in Wuerzburg since 2015, was overpowered after police shot him in the thigh, said Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann.
The rampage left “three dead, five seriously injured and others injured,” said Herrmann, adding, “it is not certain if the most seriously injured will survive.”
Investigators have found documentation showing the man “was treated in a psychiatric institution,” said Herrmann, but added that he could not detail the length of the stay.
“The police investigation will determine if this was an Islamist act or if it was due to the psychiatric state” of the man, he said.
A witness had reportedly said the suspect “shouted Allah Akbar” (God is greatest) during what rescuers described as a “really incredibly brutal” attack, said Herrmann.
“That must all be clarified in further interrogations but we have no further indications on the motivations,” he added.
Police said however that the suspect was not a known Islamist.
The mass-circulation daily Bild published a photo of the suspect, showing a dark-skinned man wearing a beige, long-sleeved t-shirt with grey trousers and holding a long knife.
Video footage circulating online also showed passers-by trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs.
A crowd of people gave chase before a police car arrived on the scene, one video showed.
Another photo published by Bild showed a police officer handcuffing the suspect.
A huge police deployment was underway in the city of around 130,000 inhabitants located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Frankfurt.
While the perpetrator’s motive has not yet been established, Germany has been on high alert after several deadly Islamist extremist attacks.
Wuerzburg was itself hit five years ago by an axe-wielding man who seriously wounded four people on a train.
The suspect, an Afghan, sought to attack a passerby as he fled before being shot dead by police.
The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group.
The deadliest Islamist attack in Germany happened in December 2016 when a jihadist rammed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market killing 12 people.
The Tunisian attacker, a failed asylum-seeker, was an IS supporter.
More recently, one man was killed and another seriously injured in a knife attack in the city of Dresden in October.
A 20-year-old Syrian jihadist in May received a life sentence for the homophobic attack.
Last August, six people were injured in a series of motorway accidents in Berlin in what prosecutors described as a suspected Islamist attack.
Since 2009, German authorities have foiled 17 suspected jihadist attacks — the majority in 2016, according to the interior ministry.
The number of Islamists considered dangerous in Germany rose sharply between 2015 and 2018, according to security services.
But the numbers have declined since then, with 615 considered dangerous by the latest count compared with 730 in January 2018.
There are also 521 people “who have attracted the attention of the security services but have not yet reached the stage of being considered dangerous.”
In 2020, 320 new investigations with a link to the Islamist threat were launched in Germany.
Germany remains a target for jihadist groups, in particular because of its involvement in the coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria, and its deployment in Afghanistan since 2001.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has meanwhile charged that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in more than one million asylum-seekers — many fleeing Iraq and Syria — since 2015 has contributed to the heightened security risk.
But beyond Islamist attacks, there have been other knife assaults.
In October 2017, a man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife in central Munich, lightly injuring eight people. Police excluded terrorism as a motive after detaining a suspect.

Topics: Germany knife attack somali Jihadist Islamic State

UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says 'matter closed'

UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’
Reuters

UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says 'matter closed'

UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’
  • Photographs published on Sun newspaper’s front page showed Hancock kissing top aide
  • "I have let people down and am very sorry,” said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Reuters

LONDON: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologized on Friday for breaching coronavirus social distancing guidelines after pictures appeared of him embracing his top aide, and the prime minister said he believed the matter was now closed.
Photographs published on the front page of the Sun newspaper showed Hancock kissing the woman — a friend hired for a taxpayer-funded role — in his office.
Hancock, 42, has been at the center of the government’s fight against the pandemic, often appearing on television to tell the public to follow strict rules and to defend his department against criticism of its response to the crisis.
“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances,” he said.
“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”
A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the prime minister had accepted Hancock’s apology and had full confidence in him.
“(He) considers the matter closed,” he said.
The opposition Labour Party called on Johnson to fire Hancock and demanded an investigation into whether he breached the ministerial code.
“This matter is definitely not closed, despite the government’s attempts to cover it up,” a spokesperson said.
“Matt Hancock appears to have been caught breaking the laws he created while having a secret relationship with an aide he appointed to a taxpayer-funded job.”
The photographs raised more questions about Hancock’s judgment, both in appointing a friend to a taxpayer-funded role and in breaking COVID-19 guidance imposed on millions of people by the government.
Hancock has been criticized for his department’s handling of the pandemic, particularly in the early months last year when it struggled to deliver testing and protective equipment for hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients.
Hancock was found in February to have acted unlawfully by not revealing details of contracts signed during the crisis. The health ministry said it had needed to move within very short timescales and against unparalleled global demand.
Hancock also said last year that it was right that a government scientist resigned after he broke COVID rules by meeting a partner.
More than half of UK adults said that Hancock should resign, according to an opinion poll on Friday. Savanta ComRes found 58 percent of those polled thought he step down.
“It’s a disgrace,” said Charlie Irwin, a 19-year-old who lives in Kent in the south of England. The government has been “so onto us about, you know, ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ and then to go and break them.”
The Sun tabloid said the pictures of Hancock, who is married, and the aide were taken in his department last month. It did not say how it obtained the security camera images, but it cited a whistleblower as commenting on the relationship.
The Sun said Hancock met the aide at Oxford University in the early 2000s. She is listed on the health department’s website as a non-executive director.
Asked about the appropriateness of appointing friends to positions in government, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News that “very strict rules” were in place.
“In terms of the rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly vigorous process in government,” Shapps said.

Topics: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock Boris Johnson UK BBC

Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
AP

Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
  • Two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead on Friday, said the aid group
  • Ethiopia's foreign ministry expressed condolences for the deaths
AP

NAIROBI: The medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
This’s the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there.
A statement by the aid group, also known by its French acronym MSF, says two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead on Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling.
“This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few meters away, their lifeless bodies,” the statement said.
“We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding of what happened,” MSF said, calling it “unthinkable” that the colleagues — emergency coordinator Maria Hernandez, assistant coordinator Yohannes Halefom Reda and driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael — paid for their work with their lives.
In a statement, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences for the deaths it said occurred in the town of Abi Addi. It also called for military escorts — a thorny issue for many aid groups because Ethiopian forces, like all sides in the conflict, have been accused of abuses.
Another MSF team was attacked in March after witnessing Ethiopian soldiers pulling men off two public buses and shooting them dead. Soldiers beat the MSF driver and threatened to kill him, the aid group said at the time.
This latest attack occurred amid some of the fiercest fighting in Tigray since the conflict began in November. This week Ethiopia’s military acknowledged carrying out an airstrike on a busy market in Tigray that health workers said killed several dozen civilians. The military claimed it was targeting combatants.
Ethiopian soldiers detained six victims of the airstrike while being treated at a hospital and three were later released, a regional health official told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The three who are still being detained — two women and a 15 year-old boy — were not receiving medical care, said the official who added, “this is very desperate.” It’s unclear why they’re held.
The conflict in Tigray has been deeply challenging for humanitarian workers who have pleaded for better access to the region since the fighting began, with Ethiopian forces backed by ones from neighboring Eritrea pursuing Tigray’s former leaders.
At least 12 aid workers have now been killed since the conflict began.
More than 350,000 people in Tigray already face famine, according to the United Nations and other humanitarian groups. The UN on Thursday warned that at least 33,000 children in inaccessible parts of Tigray “are severely malnourished and face imminent death without immediate help.”
Meanwhile, Ethiopia awaits the results of Monday’s national election, the first test at the polls for Abiy who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. a year after taking office. He now stands accused by critics of backsliding on political reforms.
Abiy’s government has said the election would be the first free and fair one in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country. But on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the vote “was not free or fair for all Ethiopians,” citing opposition boycotts, detentions of political leaders and insecurity in various parts of the country.
The statement also called for a cease-fire in Tigray and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, who have been accused by witnesses of atrocities including gang-rapes and massacres.
In separate statement Friday, the European Union and 12 countries including Britain and Japan described “problematic conditions” regarding Monday’s election and urged a national dialogue to de-escalate conflict.

Topics: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Ethiopia Tigray region Aid groups

Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close

Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close
AFP

Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close

Blinken says Guantanamo prison should close
  • Former president Barack Obama, under whom Blinken served in more junior roles, failed in his bid to close the prison at a US military base in Cuba
  • The prison, where inmates have recounted harsh interrogations, was set up under president George W. Bush for suspects captured around the world
AFP

PARIS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday renewed pledges to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay, while acknowledging it was difficult to predict when it would happen.
Former president Barack Obama, under whom Blinken served in more junior roles, failed in his bid to close the prison at a US military base in Cuba, which became a symbol of excesses in the “war on terror” launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Blinken, on a visit to Paris, noted that only about 40 prisoners were left but said the issue remained “complicated” due to questions on where to send them.
“This is completely our position and we are working on this,” Blinken said when asked about closing the Guantanamo jail in a forum on the youth-oriented French network Brut.
“It’s the goal but I can’t guarantee the date. It’s simply the goal,” he said in French.
President Joe Biden’s White House in February launched a study into how to close the prison but it has been careful not to overpromise after the failure of Obama’s vow to get rid of it within one year of taking office in 2009.
The rival Republican Party quickly blocked Obama’s plans by restricting the ability of the United States to move prisoners from Guantanamo to the US mainland.
The prison, where inmates have recounted harsh interrogations, was set up under president George W. Bush for suspects captured around the world on the understanding they would not be entitled to the constitutional protections to due process guaranteed on US soil.
Obama’s successor Donald Trump mused about sending more suspects to Guantanamo Bay but in effect kept it in place in the same form.

Topics: Antony Blinken Guantanamo Bay cuba

Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers' deaths in Scotland

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News

Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers' deaths in Scotland

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Outreach workers warn of mental health crisis among asylum seekers held in UK
  • Last year a Sudanese man with mental health problems stabbed six people and was killed by police
Arab News

LONDON: Calls for an inquiry into a series of deaths among asylum seekers in Scotland are mounting as Glasgow prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of a Sudanese man who attacked six people, including a police officer, with a knife before being shot dead by police.

Badreddin Abedlla Adam, 28, from Sudan was suffering from escalating paranoia and mental health problems in the days leading up to the knife attack in Glasgow on June 26, 2020.

Now, grassroots activists in in the city are organizing an act of remembrance and encouraging locals to bring flowers and candles.

“This was a tragedy for everyone in this city, and people are still looking for answers. We need an inquiry into why these people were abruptly uprooted from homes, setting off this tragic chain of events,” said Pinar Aksu from Refugees for Justice.

Last summer, outreach and support workers had raised concerns about the crisis in mental health among asylum seekers in Glasgow who were abruptly moved from long-term accommodation into hotels at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown by private housing provider Mears.

Their financial support was withdrawn, and they complained of very poor-quality meals, lack of access to vital hygiene products, and an inability to top-up phone credit — effectively cutting them off from their families and the outside world.

Just a month before Adam died, another 28-year-old asylum seeker, Adnan Wlid Elbi from Syria, was found dead in an apparent suicide in another Glasgow guest house.

But one year on, Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, told British newspaper The Guardian: “There are still around 240 people in hotel rooms across Glasgow, and in January 2021 Mears opened a cramped and unsuitable mother and baby unit for more than 20 expectant or new mothers in Glasgow.

“We are part of the Freedom to Crawl campaign, pushing Mears to stop making the same mistakes again — in the short term, they need to carry out vulnerability assessments and commit to not moving any new mothers into the unit,” Zazai continued. “In the long term, we want to see an end to the UK government putting profit before people’s health and wellbeing.”

Mears has previously described the unit as a “dedicated facility to support mothers, babies and vulnerable women,” to provide a “positive setting for (those) who could otherwise be isolated in the community.” But many of those who were moved to the unit claimed to have developed good social connections in their previous accommodation.

The people of Glasgow have developed a reputation for their compassionate approach toward the city’s asylum-seeker and refugee populations. Last month, protestors prevented the detention of two asylum seekers by physically blocking the Home Office vehicle that was transporting them from Kenmure Street until the officers relented and released them.

Referring to those events, Zazai said: “Glasgow will never forget Park Inn (where Adam was killed), but we know after Kenmure Street that our community is strong here. People in the asylum system are part of this community. No matter how hard this government tries to break these bonds, these are our neighbors.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take the welfare of those in our care extremely seriously. All asylum seekers in hotels are provided with full-board accommodation with three meals a day … (and all other) essentials.”

Topics: UK Scotland asylum seekers

