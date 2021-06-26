You are here

‘Alarming’ coronavirus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

Above, a health worker inoculates a man with COVID-19 vaccine in Dhaka on June 22, 2021. Infection rates have been rising sharply since mid-May in Bangladesh, home to around 170 million people. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

  • All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed
  • ‘No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases’
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a “dangerous and alarming” surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus.
All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday.
“No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases,” a statement added.
Health department spokesman Robed Amin said police and border guards would be deployed to enforce the lockdown and the army may be involved if needed.
“It is a dangerous and alarming situation. If we don’t contain it now, we will face an India-like situation,” Amin said, referring to a surge in cases in neighboring India in April and May.
Infection rates have been rising sharply since mid-May in Bangladesh, home to around 170 million people.
On Friday the government recorded almost 6,000 new cases and 108 fatalities, the second-highest death toll yet in the pandemic.
Authorities say the situation in districts near the Indian border is catastrophic, with hospitals in the cities of Khulna and Rajshahi overwhelmed.
Infection numbers in India have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with fewer than 50,000 new cases reported on Friday, down from more than 400,000 daily in early May.
But authorities in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday tightened restrictions because of concerns about a new variant, Delta plus, around 50 cases of which have been reported nationwide.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia
  • COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with the government citing “multiple” outbreaks of COVID-19 in Australian states and territories.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures “to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights” between the two countries.

Topics: Australia New Zealand Coronavirus

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

  • The Ohio event, at a fairground in Wellington, will be the first of three public appearances
  • ‘Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name out there, to keep the base motivated’
Reuters

WELLINGTON, Ohio: Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to bolster allies, berate his enemies and cement his influence over the Republican Party.
While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base.
It also marks the start of his public events lashing out at elected Republicans who he views as having crossed him. He will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.
Trump has vowed to campaign against all 10. He has also endorsed a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict him in his January impeachment trial who is up for re-election in 2022.
Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress will be on the line in the 2022 midterm elections and history favors Republicans’ chances of gaining seats in those contests.
The Ohio event, at a fairground in Wellington, about 64km southwest of Cleveland, will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the US-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on July 3.
David Arredondo, Republican Party chairman in Lorain County, where Wellington is located, wants the focus to be on 2022 rather than whether Trump will run again for president in 2024.
“There is no doubt that the priority is to elect Republicans in 2022,” Arredondo said. “This is the start of it.”
In a recent statement Trump’s Save America PAC said the Ohio rally would be the first of a series of events “in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments” of the former Trump administration.
Trump is expected to criticize Biden for his handling of immigration, the economy and other key policy issues, while also repeating false claims that he lost the election due to widespread fraud. Those assertions have been resoundingly rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration.
He has continued to feud with other senior Republicans. Trump has lashed out at former Vice President Mike Pence, who he falsely claims could have stopped Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, as well as at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for calling Trump “practically and morally responsible” for that day’s violence.
Pence defended his actions in a Thursday speech at the Ronald Reagan library.
“There’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment,” Pence said. “If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections – we’ll lose our country.”
Trump’s repeated false claims of election fraud have taken hold of Republican voters. Some 53 percent of Republicans believe Trump won the 2020 election and blame his loss on illegal voting, and one quarter of the overall public agreed that Trump won, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
Some rallygoers started lining up days before Saturday’s event, which will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). Secret Service agents have also been in town in an effort to ensure security.
Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider said he was told by organizers to expect between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend the rally and that dozens of law enforcement officers will be brought in to help from surrounding areas.
Several Republicans running to replace US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who is not seeking reelection in 2022, are angling to leverage the event for exposure.
Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate for the Senate seat and is not expected to do so on Saturday. Five candidates have formally declared for the race, including Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.
Republican strategist Matt Dole said both Trump and those vying to stay close to him benefited from such public displays of bonhomie. Some of the candidates now seeking his endorsement have made disparaging comments about Trump in the past.
“These are marriages of convenience,” said Dole, who is based in Ohio. “Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name out there, to keep the base motivated.”

Topics: Donald Trump

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

Updated 26 June 2021
Reuter

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

  • Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant
  • From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant
Reuter

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.
Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.
Six people in Pingtung county had been confirmed to have the Delta variant, including two who returned this month from Peru, where they are suspected of bringing the infection from, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.
One of them has been classified as a domestic infection, rather than within the family who arrived from Peru.
The government is carrying out mass testing in the area where the cases were reported, quarantining all suspected contacts. It has ordered supermarkets, restaurants and wet markets closed for three days, Chen said.
“Now it has entered the community, and we are proactively working to contain it,” he said.
Taiwan had previously reported five cases, all imported, of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.
From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralized quarantine facilities.
The Delta variant now comprises 96 percent of sequenced cases in Britain.
The broader picture of Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to improve, with Chen announcing 78 new cases, up only slightly from 76 the previous day, though controls on gatherings and public events remain in place.
Taiwan’s tally of infections stands at 14,545 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths.

Topics: Taiwan Coronavirus

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters

MELBOURNE: Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases.
More than a million people in downtown Sydney and eastern suburbs of Australia’s biggest city were already under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said they needed to expand the curbs after more infections were recorded, with exposure sites increasing beyond the initial areas of concern.
“Even though we don’t want to impose burdens unless we absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we have to,” said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Australia has been more successful in managing the pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910 COVID-19 deaths.
But the country has struggled with its vaccination rollout, and states have been plagued in recent months by small outbreaks. These have been contained through speedy contact tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard lockdowns.
Saturday’s lockdown in New South Wales will also include the regions of Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, which surround Sydney.
Under the rules in place through July 9, people can leave home for essential work, medical care, education or shopping. The rest of the state will have limits on public gatherings and masks will be obligatory indoors.
“There was no point doing it for three days or five days because it wouldn’t have done the job,” Berejiklian told a news briefing.
Her conservative state government was reluctant to impose the lockdown, but a growing number of health experts called for it, as Australia remains largely unvaccinated.
On Saturday, the case of a worker at the Granites gold mine in the Tanami Desert of the Northern Territory prompted the territory’s authorities to order the isolation of more than 1,600 people in three states who had had contact with the worker.
The mine, owned by Newmont Corp, was put into lockdown.

Topics: Coronarivus Australia coronavirus lockdown

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico

Updated 26 June 2021
AP

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico

  • Police said the shootout was between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels
AP

MEXICO CITY: The bullet-ridden bodies of 18 people were discovered after what appeared to have been a shootout between members of rival drug cartels in northern Mexico, authorities said Friday.
The bodies were found in a remote, rural area of the north-central state of Zacatecas, state security department spokeswoman Rocío Aguilar said.
There was evidence the deaths in the township of Valparaiso resulted from a confrontation between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, she said.
Zacatecas, once dominated by the old Zetas cartel, is being fought over by a dizzying number of cartels. Those jockeying for turf in Zacatecas include the Sinaloa, Jalisco, Gulf and Northeast cartels as well as remnants of the Zetas who call themselves “Talibans.”
The gunbattle came two days after the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the Zacatecas state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighboring city.
The policemen were officers from the neighboring state of San Luis Potosi who had been reported missing earlier.
Drug cartels have hung the bodies of victims from overpasses before as a message to rivals or to authorities, but seldom do so with members of law enforcement.
In the nearby city of Fresnillo, police later found the bullet-ridden bodies of four women and three men. One man and a woman were found wounded at the scene of the attack, along with five children who had not been harmed.

 

Topics: Mexican drug wars

