You are here

  • Home
  • Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
1 / 2
Reema Juffali will be making her first ever start at Silverstone this weekend. (Douglas Motorsport)
Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
2 / 2
Reem Juffali’s new personalized helmet pays tribute to her Saudi heritage. (Douglas Motorsport)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjc6s

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
  • Driving for Douglas Motorsport team, the 29-year-old will be taking part in the second stage of the 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian driver Reema Juffali will compete on one of motorsport’s most iconic tracks over the coming days, and the 29-year-old will pay tribute to her heritage by wearing a personalized helmet.

As part of the Douglas Motorsport team, Juffali is taking part in the second stage of the 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, where she will aim to build on her performance in the opening rounds which took place last month.

Juffali is relishing the prospect of competing at Silverstone for the very first time.

“It’s the home of British motorsport and an iconic track, so to be racing here, and hopefully putting on a good show, is very exciting for me,” she said.

“With the way the track is, the grip level gives me confidence in the car. Of all the tracks I’ve visited, this is the one I’m most excited about racing on and I can’t wait to get out there.”

While Silverstone may be a long way from Juffali’s birthplace of Jeddah, the helmet she will wear will ensure she feels that little bit closer to home.

“I’m really excited about it and it’s been a long time coming. I wanted to incorporate a bit of myself, and Saudi, into the helmet. There is some green, and orange to represent the desert. I also have a symbol on the top, called Theeba, which is a she-wolf, and that’s something my friends used to call me when I was a teenager. I added my name in both English and Arabic.

“I came up with the base design and then I sent loads of photos to the designer,” she added. “In the past, I haven’t really liked a lot of the helmets that were designed for me, and they didn’t always go to plan. I had the same design for two years in Formula 4 so now I’m really happy with what we’ve come up with because it’s very representative of me, it feels authentic which is hugely important to me.”

Juffali’s Saudi heritage plays a pivotal role in her life and, as the country’s most high-profile female racing driver, she has a huge opportunity to inspire young women who might wish to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s very important and something extremely close to my heart,” said Juffali. “Growing up in Saudi, I didn’t have many role models in the public sphere who I could look up to, and now there are so many.“People can connect with other people who are like them and from a similar background, whether that’s a racing driver, an artist or something else entirely. I think it’s crucial to have somebody like that and I think I’m in a very fortunate position to be able to inspire youngsters.”Turning her attention back to the upcoming event, Juffali says she has left no stone unturned ahead of her return to action at the British F3 Championship.

For any professional athlete, preparation is key, and she is confident of reaping the rewards out on the track.

“It’s been good,” she says. “We’ve been trying to put in as much time as we can, whether that’s in a simulator or on a track, just so I stay fresh and get as much experience as I can prior to the race weekend,” Juffali said. “I’ve managed to do that and it’s given me that extra bit I need to come here with confidence. And it’s also important because I don’t want to come into the event feeling like I need to brush off the cobwebs. I feel like I’m ready to go, which is great.

“A top 10 finish would be great,” she added. “It depends on the conditions and what’s happening throughout the races, but for me, breaking into the top 10 would be a big win and that’s where I’d like to be. I’m feeling confident so let’s see what happens.”

Topics: Reema Juffali

Related

Formula 3 driver Reema Juffali on the road to becoming an icon for all Saudi women
Sport
Formula 3 driver Reema Juffali on the road to becoming an icon for all Saudi women
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia

Euro 2020 shows flawed format has brought about the death of the Group of Death

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
Updated 26 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Euro 2020 shows flawed format has brought about the death of the Group of Death

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
  • Despite some breathless scenarios on Wednesday, France, Germany and Portugal all progressed from the tournament’s best and most exciting group
Updated 26 June 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Got your breath back yet? That was fun.

For excitement, for sheer breathless drama, the last two matches of the final day of Euro 2020 group stages will be hard to beat.

Germany 2-2 Hungary. Portugal 2-2 France.

Group F ended up being many things. The coming together of the reigning World champions and European champions, and the team that any World and European champions traditionally worry about. It delivered the most exciting matches, with the most goals (20). It had penalties and own goals. It had Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition’s top scorer so far, equalling the world record for international goals in men’s football.

And almost a giant-killing act for the ages.

You could make case for it being the greatest group in the history of the Euros, and even international football. But one thing it most certainly wasn’t, is the “Group of Death.”

And for that you can blame flawed tournament format that rewards four of six teams that finish third in their groups.

No self-respecting Group of Death should see three top nations qualify to the knockout stages.

A Group of Death should have a sense of jeopardy, a guarantee that one so-called “big” team will be heading home.

And so we had a tournament in which any team can ensure progress with a win and a draw, and even three points were enough for Ukraine. A tournament where 36 matches are played to eliminate eight teams only.

Perhaps Groups of Death, especially at tournaments that reward third-place finishes, are increasingly a thing of past.

But what if the European Championships is expanded to 32 teams like the World Cup, meaning only the top two from each group can qualify I hear you ask. And you would not have been paying attention.

In a 32-team competition, the top teams are naturally kept apart in a way that would make a repeat of Group F almost impossible. Keep the big boys separated until the knock-out stages; that’s just the way UEFA wants it, whether in international or club competitions.

The history of international tournaments has many an example of supposed Groups of Death that turned out to be anything but, and others that unexpectedly ended up being so. And none had third-place chancers.

At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Algeria pulled off one off the greatest shocks of all time by beating West Germany 2-1, and having lost to Poland, beat Chile in the last group match. These days that would get you six points and easy progress to the next round. But not in the days of two points for a win. Guess who was the only team in the tournament to get knocked out with four points from two wins?

Even then it needed an infamous collusion between Austria and West Germany to confirm Algeria’s demise. Now that was a Group of (premeditated) Death.

In 1990, the UAE found itself at the center of a cosmic footballing joke when, in its first and only World Cup appearance to date, it landed in the appropriately named Group D with eventual champions West Germany, and absurdly talented Yugoslavia and Colombia teams. Not surprisingly, all three matches ended in defeat.

At least it should have been the Group of Death for one of the other nations, but all three qualified, Colombia’s three points (still two points for a win) ensuring they were one of the four best third-placed teams. Judge’s call? Not a Group of Death, after all.

Italia '90 would, by default, end up having a Group of Death (by boredom). Every match in Group F ended in a 0-0 or 1-1 draw bar England’s 1-0 over Egypt, but even then second and third place Ireland and Holland, who could only separated by the drawing of lots, progressed in what was a staggeringly dull group.

The poor technical quality of football at the 1990 World Cup is accepted as the reason why FIFA decided to introduce the back pass rule. You can thank Group F for not having to endure endless passes between defenders and keepers for the last three decades.

At least with the smaller Euros, with no third place qualifiers until 2016, the elimination of strong teams was always more likely.

The 1980 European Championship in Italy may have been unspeakably bad, with a good dose of hooliganism thrown in for good measure, but no doubt the format was brutal. Two groups of four and the group winners advancing straight to the final. Why anyone thought no semi-finals was a good idea remains a mystery. In any case, West Germany proved they are the masters of any format by beating Belgium 2-1 in the final.

Euro '88 in West Germany could legitimately claim to have a Group of Death, which included the Soviet Union, Holland, Ireland and England. After beating a poor England team and drawing with the Soviet Union, Ireland came within eight minutes of knocking Holland out (there would have been no Marco van Basten volley) but Wim Kieft’s late goal meant a third place finish and elimination.

Heartbreaking, but that is how a Group of Death works.

At the brilliant Euro 2000, England and Germany failed to progress from Group A, giving the impression it must have been some sort of Group of Absolute Murder. However, it was only through their staggering incompetence at the time that they finished third and fourth behind a very good Portugal and merely decent Romania team. Groups of Death are designated on form and not football heritage, and this was not one.

In 2004, Group C proved controversial with Denmark, Sweden and Italy all finishing on five points. With no third place reprieve, there was no progress for Italy, who cried foul when the Scandinavian neighbours played out a convenient 2-2 draw. A Group of Death it may have ended up being, but only in hindsight.

Euro 2016 was the first to have 24 teams, and third place qualifiers, which brought the demise of Groups of Death closer.

The reason we will see less and less of them, if any at all, is because it’s simply bad business for the organizers, whether it’s the World Cup, the Euros or the Champions League.

Two big teams in a group may be mathematically unavoidable, but three is just careless.

Euro 2020’s Group F was a freak, a once in a generation treat to be cherished. But ultimately did not deliver the head of one of the top contenders on plate as we demanded.

And if the World Champions, European Champions and Group of Death masters cannot conjure a grim reaper between them then, quite frankly, what’s the point any more?

Rest in peace, Group of Death.

Topics: football soccer EURO 2020 UEFA Euro 2020

Related

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
Sport
UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
Media
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
No more beer bottles in front of Muslim Euros players: Officials
Sport
No more beer bottles in front of Muslim Euros players: Officials
Germany brush aside holders Portugal to resurrect Euro 2020 hopes
Sport
Germany brush aside holders Portugal to resurrect Euro 2020 hopes

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
  • The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

MILWAUKEE, US: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.
The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Both teams rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter.
Atlanta’s Trae Young struggled for much of the night after finishing with 48 points and 11 assists in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory. Young scored 15 points but matched a career worst with nine turnovers before leaving the game for good with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
This marks the third straight series in which the Hawks lost Game 2 after winning Game 1 on the road. Those Game 2 losses have been decided by a total of 59 points.
The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday.
Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds and six assists.
Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and John Collins added 11 for the Hawks.
Milwaukee was intent on making life difficult for Young two nights after the Bucks blew a seven-point lead in the final four minutes of Game 1. Young’s Game 1 performance had made him the first player ever with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a conference finals game.
Young committed eight turnovers in the first half alone. He shot 6 of 16 overall and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
Milwaukee pulled ahead in the opening minutes as Antetokounmpo continually got to the rim for easy baskets. The Bucks already owned a double-digit lead before going on a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to break open the game.
Holiday scored nine points in the spurt and capped the run with a 3-pointer and layup. Lopez added seven points during that stretch.
The Bucks led 77-45 after a first half in which they shot 64.6 percent and capitalized on 13 Hawks turnovers, including eight from Young.

TIP-INS
Hawks: Cam Reddish entered the game with 4:56 left in the second quarter, his first game action since Feb. 21 due to an Achilles tendon injury. … Young had at least 20 points and seven assists in each of the Hawks’ 13 playoff games before Friday. He’s the first player ever to have at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first 13 career playoff games. ... Reserve forward Nathan Knight went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Knight had landed on his back after blocking a shot.
Bucks: The Bucks shot 52.1 percent, the first time they’ve shot over 50 percent in this postseason. ... Antetokounmpo’s early exit due to the lopsided score resulted in the end of his franchise-record string of six straight games in which he had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. The last player to collect at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in six straight playoff games was Shaquille O’Neal in 2002. ... The Bucks improved to 12-3 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum.
 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks

Related

Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Sport
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley knocks the ball from the hands of Suns' Devin Booker during Game 3 of the NBA West finals on June 24, 2021. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP)
Sport
Paul George leads Clippers over Suns, 106-92 in Game 3

British-Pakistani boxer fights for equality in the ring

British-Pakistani boxer fights for equality in the ring
Updated 26 June 2021

British-Pakistani boxer fights for equality in the ring

British-Pakistani boxer fights for equality in the ring
Updated 26 June 2021
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: British-Pakistani boxer Haseebah Abdullah was recognized last month as a “Hometown Hero” by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for her “huge role in making the sport more inclusive” as England’s first hijab-wearing boxing coach.

Now her goal is to bring equality across the sporting industry.

Based at the Windmill Boxing Gym, in Smethwick, West Midlands, Abdullah has been a professional coach for about five years. A native of Gujrat in Pakistan’s Punjab, she boxed at an amateur boxing club but was unable to participate competitively because of dress code rules that did not allow for the hijab.

But her recognition by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has raised her hopes that she can work to change stringent dress requirements across the sports world.

“I hope I am a symbol of change and equality across sports,” she told Arab News in an interview this week. “I hope that I am a good representation for young British-Pakistani women and for women in general.”

“Growing as a coach is what I wish to do, to provide the best guidance and support for the athletes I work with,” Abdullah said. “I hope I can be a driving force in changing the attitudes and impressions people have of (boxing).”

She said that many young women in her hometown in the UK were now considering boxing as a professional option: “No one should be judged or scored on their outer appearance, but solely on their athletic performance.”

The same applies to gender, Abdullah said.

“People still have this idea that it (boxing) is a sport solely for men and see it as an aggressive sport and fear injury,” she said. “The sport is for all and only boxers who are well trained and fit for competition should take part in the bouts, regardless of gender.”

Abdullah also hopes that she will be able to advance her coaching career and gain international experience, including in Pakistan where she still has family.

“I hope to progress as a coach by taking my level three coaching course and trying to get some international experience too,” she said. “This may even involve some experience and opportunities in my motherland, Pakistan.

Topics: boxing

Related

Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round

Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round

Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round
  • Uruguay and Paraguay will clash on Monday in a match that will decide which team face defending champions
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Uruguay and Paraguay secured their spots in the Copa America knockout stage by winning their Group A matches by 2-0 scores on Thursday.

Uruguay had their first win in the tournament against Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead on the table, but is out of the tournamentdue to Paraguay’s convincing victory against Chile.

Argentina lead  Group A with seven points, followed by Paraguay with six. Chile have five, one more than Uruguay. Bolivia have none.

Uruguay’s victory started after Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, one of the best players of the match, had an own goal in the 40th minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the Uruguayan lead from short range in the 79th minute at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. It was the veteran striker’s first goal for Uruguay since November.

Paraguay beat Chile with a header by Braian Samudio in the 33rd minute and a goal from the spot by Miguel Almirón in the 58th at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Uruguay and Paraguay will clash on Monday in a match that will decide which team face defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.

If they draw or Uruguay win, Chile will face the host. A Paraguayan victory means Uruguay will take that spot.

“We have to think about winning, not about choosing rivals,” Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta said. 

“We created a lot of opportunities, we missed some that were very clear, but this gives us confidence. We never stopped believing in this squad.”

Paraguay’s Almirón is also optimistic about the future of his team in the tournament.

“We have done great work here,” he said. “Winning was the most important thing, but the most important thing is how we are playing.”

Bolivia will play against Argentina on the same day, needing a win against Lionel Messi’s team and a Paraguayan defeat to have any chance of going through.

Topics: Uruguay Paraguay Copa America

Related

Brazil, Uruguay strong in Copa America, Argentina stutters
Sport
Brazil, Uruguay strong in Copa America, Argentina stutters
Brazil beats Paraguay in shootout in Copa América quarters
Sport
Brazil beats Paraguay in shootout in Copa América quarters

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football

Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
  • Premier League will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities
  • Each grant recipient will be required to have a person who has successfully completed a free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: The Premier League announced on Friday it will donate automated external defibrillators to more than 2,000 grassroots football sites in the wake of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
Eriksen collapsed during his country’s match with Finland earlier this month and required immediate resuscitation on the pitch.
“The Premier League has today announced it will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities, aimed at helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest,” the Premier League said in a statement.
“Together more than 2,000 sites will benefit from this investment, with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the 2021-22 season and the second batch expected in September.”
Each grant recipient will be required to have at least one person who has successfully completed a free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course.
“The traumatic incident we all witnessed when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020 brings into sharp focus the need for defibrillators to be more widely available across the football community,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.
“The welfare of participants and all those involved in football is a priority and this fund will support many people using football facilities not just with the provision of devices but also the training required to use the equipment.
“Sadly, a sudden cardiac incident could happen anytime, anywhere, and we hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone’s life.”
Fabrice Muamba was forced to retire after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch for Bolton in 2012 and welcomed the new initiative.
“I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone’s survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest,” said Muamba.
“Educating people how to use defibrillators is crucial. I really hope the clubs and facilities will encourage as many coaches, players and staff to undertake the training provided and help create safe places to play the game we all love.”

Topics: Christian Eriksen football EURO 2020 Premier league Automated External Defibrillators

Related

Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital
Sport
Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital
Belgium beats Denmark 2-1 in game marked by Eriksen tribute
Sport
Belgium beats Denmark 2-1 in game marked by Eriksen tribute

Latest updates

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
IMF says board discussed $650b expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August
IMF says board discussed $650b expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
Iran grants clemency to over 5,000 prisoners
US group hails Dubai’s sustainable urban planning efforts
US group hails Dubai’s sustainable urban planning efforts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.