Saudi building managers plan to invest in better air quality, says survey

81 percent of building managers in the Kingdom said the coronavirus pandemic had made them rethink how their building operated. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

  • The survey also found that seven in 10 respondents were planning to invest in smart building solutions
JEDDAH: Over two-thirds of building managers in Saudi Arabia are planning to invest in indoor air quality optimization and other healthy building solutions, according to a new survey.

The survey, from US firm Honeywell, found that 81 percent of building managers in the Kingdom said the coronavirus pandemic had made them rethink how their building operated and the changes and investments that were needed.

The survey also found that seven in 10 respondents were planning to invest in smart building solutions, especially ways to make the properties more efficient and sustainable.

“The COVID-19 (pandemic) has accelerated digital transformation and is prompting Saudi Arabia’s building leaders to reconsider their operational strategies and invest in smarter, healthier technologies,” said George Bou Mitri, president and general manager of Honeywell Building Technologies in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

“They are increasingly looking for new procedures with efficient, sustainable solutions that better support their safety, comfort and enhance their experiences, in the immediate and longer-term.”

The need for smarter and digitized buildings came as 73 percent of respondents said that remote working during the global health emergency had accelerated the need to revamp and analyze their working environment.

JEDDAH: Chinese technology giant Huawei has teamed up with the Technical and Vocational Training Cooperation (TVTC) to launch an initiative that will bring the latest tech training to 20,000 Saudi students.

The Tech Track initiative will strengthen information and communications technology skills among Saudi youth, developing employment opportunities and supporting the Kingdom’s growing digital economy. It is part of the Saudi Talent Enabling Program developed by Huawei and is also aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

Students from all Saudi universities and colleges can join the Tech Track training and certification program for free. Participants will receive three days of online training that will cover six technical fields — artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, security, routing and switching, and WLAN wireless computer network.

Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech. Investment Saudi Arabia, said in a statement: “Through our collaboration with TVTC, we aim to bridge the gaps between the demand of the future digital workforce and the supply of local talents. The Tech Track initiative will enable us to contribute to the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia’s wider ICT industry, as well as the Kingdom’s larger transformation goals of Vision 2030.”

The initiative will run until October, and students can attend up to 10 online training sessions. Students can apply at https://live.bluamoeba.com/huaweiKSA/techtrack

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has launched an incentive package to encourage companies to list shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

“A set of incentives and facilities have been announced to encourage companies to list in the Saudi Stock Exchange within the framework of the initiative to stimulate the private sector to list in the Saudi financial market,” a MODON spokesman told Arab News.

These incentives stipulate that industrial firms seeking a share listing will be given priority to obtain land plots and factories, managers will be appointed to help with businesses setup, and factories and facilities will be equipped with infrastructure and other utility services, the spokesperson added.

These incentives were launched in line with the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) and the private sector initiative.

The FSDP is one of 12 executive programs launched by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country’s economy away from oil production and exports, and seeks to develop the financial sector to support the development of the economy by stimulating savings, finance and investment.

Through a series of initiatives, the FSDP aims to boost and encourage private sector companies to list on the Tadawul in cooperation with the Capital Market Authority and the relevant government entities.

The move comes as it was announced that in May Saudi Arabia had issued 59 new industrial licenses to companies with capital of SR532 million ($141.8 million).

This was compared to 33 issued during the same month last year, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

A report issued by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 97 percent of the total industrial licenses issued were for national companies, while small factories accounted for nearly 75 percent of the new licenses.

Food manufacturing was the largest sector, accounting for 17 percent of the new licenses.

Riyadh was the most common location for new industrial licenses in May, with 22, followed by the Eastern Province with 12 licenses. Makkah saw 15 new factories open last month, accounting for 76 percent of the total.

Last month saw the creation of 6,753 job opportunities in the Saudi industrial sector, 60 percent of which were for Saudi citizens.

Existing industrial establishments in Saudi Arabia reached 10,070 at the end of May, with a total investment of SR1.134 trillion, according to the report of the National Center for Industrial Information.

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Friday discussed a proposed $650 billion expansion of its emergency reserves, marking the next step in a process expected to be completed in August, the IMF said in a statement.
The new allocation of the IMF’s reserve currency, or Special Drawing Rights, would be the largest in its history, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. It is aimed at helping the most vulnerable members of the global lender weather the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
G7 leaders this month welcomed the proposed expansion of the IMF’s emergency reserves, and backed a global target of providing $100 billion to the most vulnerable countries.
Following Friday’s board discussion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will now prepare a report on the reserve expansion for the IMF’s board of governors, which is expected to be considered by the executive board around mid-July.
If the board approves, it would go to the board of governors for a vote, with an eye to having the allocation of new SDRs take effect in late August.
The Group of 20 major economies endorsed the reserve expansion in April, amid signs that advanced economies are recovering much faster from the pandemic, while developing countries are lagging far behind.
Because the IMF’s cash gets split among all its members, based on their shareholdings in the lender, rich ones will benefit most, with only 7 percent or $42 billion of the total going to the 44 poorer nations.
To help poorer countries, the United States and other Group of Seven nations have called for richer countries to raise $100 billion by channeling some of their newly created reserves or through straight budget loans.

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning.

In particular, the emirate’s utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its “exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings.”

“In all our projects and initiatives, we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency,” DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, in a statement carried by the Dubai Media Office.

He said that the award demonstrated the government firm’s sustainability efforts — reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment, as well as encouraging innovation and creativity.

The government of Dubai recently announced a years-long urban masterplan, a roadmap for urban development based on sustainability.

The USGBC has 10,000 member organizations, with a presence in more than 180 countries and territories.

“Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognize our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us,” Mahesh Ramanujam, USGBC chief, said.

BEIJING: Electric car giant Tesla will “recall” over 285,000 cars from the Chinese market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions, a government regulator announced late Friday.
Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle’s software remotely for free, a State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) notice said, adding that it affects some imported and domestically manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
“The recall plan was filed with the State Administration of Market Regulation, and it was decided to recall the following vehicles from today,” SAMR said.
The order is the latest blow to the American self-driving car pioneer, which has come under growing regulatory scrutiny in China due to several deadly collisions involving Tesla vehicles in recent months.
“Due to issues with the cruise control system... the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake,” the Chinese government agency said in the notice.
“A sudden increase in vehicle speed will occur, which could... in extreme cases, cause a collision, posing safety hazards.”
The carmaker has also been targeted by numerous social media complaints from Chinese users regarding quality and service issues, culminating in a high-profile customer protest at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.
The cruise control function, which “matches the speed of your car to that of the surrounding traffic” is a key part of Tesla’s Autopilot assisted driving function, according to the manufacturer’s website.
Tesla’s road in China appeared to be paved with gold after founder Elon Musk was granted rare permission to build a wholly owned factory in Shanghai that has allowed it to accelerate to the head of the pack in China’s huge electric car market.
The company is hugely popular in China, where it sells one out of every four of its cars.
The firm announced last month it would be setting up a data center in China, following user backlash over fears that their data could be passed over to the US.
Tesla shares fell almost 8 percent upon the news during US trading hours Friday.

