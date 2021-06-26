Arab coalition destroys two Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Shoura speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in Arab security
Al-Asheikh received the Arab Excellence Medal during the Arab Parliament session
He voiced his appreciation to the president of the Arab Parliament for awarding him the Arab Excellence Medal
Updated 24 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is playing a pivotal role in pioneering initiatives to safeguard Arab national security and counter blatant interference in the affairs of Arab countries, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, told the Arab Parliament in Cairo on Saturday.
Al-Asheikh’s comments came during a speech in a session of the Arab Parliament during which he received the Arab Excellence Medal.
He said that the Kingdom’s leadership has encouraged joint Arab action, “establishing a promising stage of solidarity and unity of positions, and confronting everything that threatens and targets the security and stability of our Arab societies.”
Al-Asheikh praised the role of the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in commending Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which have been adopted by the parliament.
Referring to the crisis in Yemen, the speaker said that the humanitarian situation in the country demands a serious response from the international community “to put an end to this tragedy.”
He reiterated the Kingdom’s desire for a political solution to the conflict.
Al-Asheikh voiced his appreciation to the president of the Arab Parliament for awarding him the Arab Excellence Medal, adding that he considered the honor an appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s support for Arab countries and joint Arab action.
The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. KSA’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Reuters/File Photo)
How Saudi Arabia is building cyber resilience while accelerating digital transformation
With the Internet claims an ever-greater share of daily life, opportunities for cybercrime have increased greatly
Authorities are waging a digital war to protect citizens and companies from high-tech criminal underworld
Updated 26 June 2021
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: The internet is home to some extremely malevolent behavior. A range of bad actors is intent on stealing people’s money, information and identities, and on crippling essential services.
Of the countless entities and individuals targeted, some of the more prominent are Saudi Aramco, Bangladesh Bank, Colonial Pipeline, the Democratic Party of the US, and the UK’s House of Commons. In 2015, the self-proclaimed Yemen Cyber Army attacked the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In common with other GCC states, Saudi Arabia is a prime target of cybercrime, for several reasons. It is a wealthy country with a digitally active population, is positioned at the center of the global energy sector, and located in a region with no shortage of geopolitical tensions. It is also home to Saudi Aramco, among the world’s most valuable companies.
The Kingdom’s vulnerable position was highlighted in 2012 when the Shamoon virus crippled a significant portion of Saudi Aramco’s IT network. Shamoon was one of the most destructive cyberattacks on any business up to that time, and forced Aramco to shut down and literally replace a large proportion of its computers. The same malware has resurfaced over the years, causing further mayhem in every case.
Identifying perpetrators is fraught because they take great effort to conceal identities, and typically adopt the techniques, procedures and languages of other suspect actors. And when a virus is brought under control, a new one, or a more destructive mutation of the original, may be unleashed on unsuspecting populations and underprepared corporations.
Shamoon was highly publicized, but many GCC companies and organizations continue to face similar attacks from the likes of Morris Worm, Nimda, Iloveyou, Slammer and Stuxnet.
As the internet claims an ever-greater share of people’s daily lives, the opportunity for cybercrime increases exponentially. The Internet of Things (IoT) may enable a fridge to order fresh milk from the supermarket automatically, and an expat’s currency to arrive in the form of blockchain, but this only broadens the range of potential cyber targets.
Khalid Al-Harbi, Saudi Aramco’s chief information security officer, was quoted by Reuters as saying: “The pattern of cyberattacks is cyclical. We are seeing that the magnitude is increasing, and I would suspect that this will continue to be a trend.”
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in cybercrime. As the contagion forced many companies to introduce working from home, malicious actors were able to take advantage of the typically reduced IT security of remote workers. The global police body Interpol reported a spike in both malware and spam in the months after the pandemic took hold — affecting the GCC as much as the rest of the world.
Remote staff are the weakest link of any network. No matter how many millions an organization may spend on developing a robust IT firewall at the office, that advanced security can be undone by the easy or predictable password of a negligent individual working from home, the click on a dubious link, or the unwise sharing of personal data on social media.
In a white paper released by the International Data Corporation, Uzair Mujtaba, its program manager for Saudi Arabia, observed that “as endpoints become increasingly disparate, the attack surface will expand significantly, and this is compelling technology and security leaders to adopt innovative approaches to cybersecurity.”
According to a new report by VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company, nearly 93 percent of the 252 organizations it surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a cyberattack in the past year.
The findings, a part of VMware’s Global Security Insights Report, came from an online survey conducted in December 2020 of 3,542 chief information security officers (CISOs), chief information officers (CIOs), and chief technology officers (CTOs).
The average number of breaches suffered by each organization was 2.47 over the past year, while 11 percent of respondents said their organizations had been breached between 5 to 10 times.
Some 80 percent of respondents agreed that they need to view security differently than they did in the past due to an expanded attack surface prompted by the pandemic.
FASTFACTS
* Among the viruses causing the biggest havoc are Stuxnet, NotPetya and Lockergoga.
* Perpetrators include Unit 74455 of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, North Korea’s Bureau 39, Iran’s Cyber Army.
Responding to this growing threat, the Kingdom has positioned itself at the global forefront of cyber defense. The Shamoon incident of 2012 was a wake-up call, leading the Saudi government to focus and mobilize resources for the creation of an entire cybersecurity ecosystem to confront both local and foreign adversaries.
This is a key element of Vision 2030. The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) was established by a royal decree in October 2017 and is mandated with implementing the National Information Security Strategy — formalizing a Kingdom-wide framework for cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and resilience via governance policies, standards, cyber-defense operations, and development of human capital and local industry capabilities.
The NCA’s stated mission is to “work closely with public and private entities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the country in order to safeguard its vital interests, national security, critical infrastructures, high-priority sectors, and government services and activities in alignment with Vision 2030.”
That sounds like a tall order, but the Kingdom is already a leader in terms of cyber vigilance, with a formidable knowledge base. Indeed, in 2020, the World Competitiveness Center ranked Saudi Arabia as second globally in “the field of continuous improvement of corporate cybersecurity.”
Speaking to Arab News, Haider Pasha, chief technology officer at Symantec Middle East, said: “You need to really understand where your sensitive data is, where the assets are, and have a robust strategy or framework that you can abide by. I see that happening more and more in Saudi Arabia.”
Every country is facing the threat of cybercrime, but the Kingdom is at the front line of this battle given its rapid pace of transformation and already advanced IT and AI infrastructure. Saudi government ministries are designing proprietary cybersecurity programs as opposed to merely installing products and fixes.
An example of this combination of transformation and high-tech is the Kingdom’s push toward “smart cities” — in which citizens have online access to most, if not all, private and public services, and can easily interact with various government agencies.
Riyadh is one such place, while NEOM, the $500 billion development in the northwest of the Kingdom, is emerging as the first large-scale urban project to be designed and built from the ground up in the era of artificial intelligence.
NEOM, slated as a Belgium-sized cluster of smart urban spaces, can leapfrog older cities by using cutting-edge and integrated technologies, specifically in the realm of cyberspace.
“New smart megacities, such as NEOM, have the advantage of no legacy systems,” Mike Loginov, NEOM’s chief information security officer, told Arab News. “When you start from scratch, you can build in security functionality from the very beginning in every element that you need.”
Cyber resilience is critical to the ambitions of NEOM and other developments, whose expected dependence on AI, e-commerce, IoT and blockchain technology means that the Internet will remain a battleground in which national authorities must constantly enhance the defense of their populations from an evermore sophisticated criminal underworld.
Fortunately, the decision-makers of Saudi Arabia are doing just that.
Saudi Arabia foils drug smuggling attempt from Lebanon
The drugs were hidden in a shipment of iron sheets from Lebanon
A citizen who was allegedly involved in the smuggling has been arrested in the Riyadh region
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: An attempt to smuggle more than 14 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon into the Kingdom was foiled on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The drugs were hidden in a shipment of iron sheets and were seized by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in coordination with the General Authority for Zakat and Tax and customs at Jeddah Islamic Port.
A citizen who was allegedly involved in the smuggling has been arrested in the Riyadh region and referred to Public Prosecution.
The attempt comes after the Kingdom banned the import and transit of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in April after authorities foiled two large drug smuggling attempts involving narcotics hidden inside pomegranates.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 463,004
A total of 7,760 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 17 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,301 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 306 were recorded in Makkah, 298 in Riyadh, 225 in the Eastern Province, 185 in Asir, 89 in Jazan, 54 in Madinah, 28 in Najran, 20 in Al-Baha, 18 in Hail, 13 in Tabuk, 11 in the Northern Borders region, and four in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 463,004 after 1,376 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,760 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia’s holiday season full of ‘Summer Vibes’
Saudi Tourism Authority’s program, bringing 500 rich and fun experiences across 11 destinations, runs until September end
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s “Summer Vibes” is bringing 500 tourist experiences across 11 destinations to Saudi residents this summer in what promises to be a rich and fun experience for all.
The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its Saudi Summer Program 2021, running from June 24 until the end of September, offering tourist experiences through the Visit Saudi platform alongside 250 private-sector partners.
The “Summer Vibes” program targets local and international tourists with some of the best destinations available — from the shores of Jeddah and Yanbu to Umluj and King Abdullah Economic City, to the cooler mountainous regions of Taif, Baha and Asir. Experiences can also be enjoyed across the historical and heritage areas of Tabuk, AlUla and Al-Ahsa, and the Kingdom’s beating heart, Riyadh.
Dania Al-Ali, a 33-year-old mother of two, decided to forgo any international trips with her family this summer due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news of the program excited her as the long summer will need to be filled with some sort of activities for her young children.
“We’ve made it a habit to travel every summer but things changed since last summer and we don’t really want to risk it this year,” she told Arab News. “It’s better to be closer to home and to experience something new, and there’s so much to see here. I think this is going to be a good one just like every other summer vacation.”
“The launch of the Saudi summer program this year highlights the determination of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, despite the ongoing challenges facing the global tourism sector, to edge closer to achieving our ambitious goals,” said Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority.
“In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to cement Saudi’s position as one of the most important tourist destinations in the region, the launch of the Saudi summer program is a key contributor to strengthening the efforts of the tourism sector, to develop our destinations, provide investment opportunities, create permanent and seasonal jobs for local communities, and contribute to advancing economic and social development in the Kingdom,” he said.
CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority Fahd Hamidaddin said: “Once again, we encourage tourists to explore the diversity of Saudi’s summer destinations, from the clear water beaches to rugged mountain tops to bustling cities. The efforts of the Saudi Tourism Authority are supported by our partners in the public and private sectors and are key to the creation, implementation and success of all programs,” he said.
Information is available on the Visit Saudi website and phone app (search “Visit Saudi” in the app store), with details available in several languages. Tourists can also contact the Tourist Care Center (930) and speak to the dedicated team working around the clock to answer all inquiries.