You are here

  • Home
  • ‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list

‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list

‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list
Vehicles run past the Centaurus mall in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/982kz

Updated 19 sec ago

‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list

‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list
  • Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s grey list of countries with weak and vulnerable financial systems that could be exploited by terrorist groups and criminal elements
Updated 19 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government on Saturday questioned the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep the country on its “increased monitoring list” until the implementation of two separate action plans to counter terrorist financing and money laundering.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out that the global dirty money watchdog had acknowledged his country’s efforts to strengthen its financial system, adding that the last remaining agenda item on a 27-point action plan devised in June 2018 was also being addressed and Pakistan would continue to do more to fix it.

“I think in this situation, there is no justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list,” Qureshi said in a statement. “We will have to see if the FATF is a technical forum or … being used for political purposes.”

However, he maintained that his country would take all necessary measures in its national interest to curb money laundering and terror financing.

Pakistan was placed on the FATF’s grey list of countries with weak and vulnerable financial systems that could be exploited by terrorist groups and criminal elements.

The organization’s president, Dr. Marcus Pleyer, admitted in a virtual press conference on Friday that Islamabad had made “significant progress” and largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the 2018 action plan.

However, he maintained there was one last item on the list that still needed to be addressed which concerned the “investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups.”

The country was also handed another seven-point action plan to be implemented along with the original 27 points to exit the grey list.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, a senior economist and joint executive director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad, said Pakistan was suffering financially for being on the FATF’s grey list as the country was not receiving long term foreign investments.

“The FATF is apparently now asking Pakistan to initiate action against specific individuals of some proscribed outfits before being whitelisted,” he told Arab News.

Ahmed suggested the government should step up diplomacy and engage with all members of the global financial watchdog instead of just relying on a handful of countries like China to exit the grey list.

“We will have to be consistent and proactive in our diplomacy to get off the grey list,” he said.

Owais Tohid, a political analyst, said world powers were using the FATF as a geostrategic tool to protect their interests, adding that Pakistan was walking a tight rope to fix flaws in its economic system along with trying to balance its diplomatic relations with Beijing and Washington to get concessions from the watchdog.

“It seems like a political issue,” he told Arab News. “Yes, there are some grey areas in our economic system for largely being informal, but every other country on the planet has its own flaws.”

Tohid described Pakistan as a victim of negative perceptions, adding that it needed to “improve its image in the eyes of the international community to get the required political mileage and support for its fragile economy.

“Organizations like the FATF operate at the whim of world powers,” he continued. “So, we will have to engage proactively with the global community to get off the so-called grey list.”

Topics: Pakistan FATF grey list

Related

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID-19 rules with affair

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID-19 rules with affair
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID-19 rules with affair

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID-19 rules with affair
  • Hancock has been at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic
  • He will be replaced by Sajid Javid, a former finance minister with widespread government experience but new to health
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.
In the latest scandal to rock a government that has overseen one of the highest official death tolls from the pandemic, Hancock wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, saying he had let people down.
An increasing number of his fellow Conservative lawmakers had privately called for him to go after the Sun newspaper published photos on Friday of the married minister embracing a woman whom he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded role to scrutinise his department.
"Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I've got to resign," the 42-year-old said in a video on Twitter.
Hancock had been at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic, routinely appearing on television to tell people to follow strict rules and to defend his department against criticism of its response to the crisis.
He will be replaced by Sajid Javid, a former finance minister with widespread government experience but new to health. Javid was forced out of the Treasury in early 2020 when he lost a power battle with Johnson's then most senior ally, Dominic Cummings.
He will be tasked with helping the state-run health service recover from the pandemic and to deal with any future infection waves. Cases have started to rise in the last month.
Hancock's departure also marks an embarrassment for Johnson after he said on Friday that he had accepted Hancock's apology and considered the matter to be closed.
He said on Saturday he was sorry to receive the resignation.
"You should be immensely proud of your service," he wrote in reply to Hancock. "I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over."
The Sun had shown Hancock kissing the aide in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with a person outside their household.
Conservative lawmakers said many of them had told the party they could no longer support him.
The opposition Labour Party had also questioned whether Hancock had broken the ministerial code: the woman, a long-time friend, was appointed as a non-executive director to scrutinise the running of his department.
Media reports said on Saturday she had now quit.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter that Hancock was right to resign, but added: "Boris Johnson should have sacked him."
With 128,000 deaths and one of the deepest economic contractions on record, Britain has been convulsed by the pandemic and Hancock had been heavily criticised. In the early months his department struggled to deliver testing and protective equipment for hospital staff treating patients.
However, the government has been boosted by a rapid rollout of vaccines, with 84% of adults having had one dose and 61% both, well ahead of most countries.
While cases have started to rise - up 18,000 on Saturday - vaccines appear to have weakened the link between infections and deaths and most restrictions could be dropped by July 19.
Despite the improving situation, the revelations around Hancock had sparked accusations of hypocrisy. They also reignited the charge that Johnson's government is beset by cronyism.
Hancock had last year welcomed the resignation of a senior scientist who broke restrictions in a similar manner. He had also been faulted for awarding COVID contracts to companies with close ties to government. He had said there was a need to act fast.
His case also had echoes of an incident last year when Cummings broke lockdown rules. Johnson's decision to retain him sparked fury across the country and damaged the government's standing.
On that occasion, ministers and lawmakers voiced their support for Cummings in a coordinated effort. In contrast, few if any defended Hancock on Saturday.
A source in Downing Street said Hancock had not been pressured to resign. He said in his letter to Johnson he wanted to apologise to his family and spend time with his children. 

Topics: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock UK

Related

UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’
World
UK health minister sorry for breaching COVID guidelines, PM says ‘matter closed’
UK trials underway for new virus-testing system
World
UK trials underway for new virus-testing system

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia
  • COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with the government citing “multiple” outbreaks of COVID-19 in Australian states and territories.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the suspension would give officials time to consider measures “to make the bubble safer, such as pre-departure testing for all flights” between the two countries.

Topics: Australia New Zealand Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
New Zealand ends lockdown after deciding coronavirus outbreak contained
World
New Zealand ends lockdown after deciding coronavirus outbreak contained

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

Donald Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio
  • The Ohio event, at a fairground in Wellington, will be the first of three public appearances
  • ‘Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name out there, to keep the base motivated’
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON, Ohio: Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to bolster allies, berate his enemies and cement his influence over the Republican Party.
While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base.
It also marks the start of his public events lashing out at elected Republicans who he views as having crossed him. He will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.
Trump has vowed to campaign against all 10. He has also endorsed a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict him in his January impeachment trial who is up for re-election in 2022.
Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress will be on the line in the 2022 midterm elections and history favors Republicans’ chances of gaining seats in those contests.
The Ohio event, at a fairground in Wellington, about 64km southwest of Cleveland, will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the US-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on July 3.
David Arredondo, Republican Party chairman in Lorain County, where Wellington is located, wants the focus to be on 2022 rather than whether Trump will run again for president in 2024.
“There is no doubt that the priority is to elect Republicans in 2022,” Arredondo said. “This is the start of it.”
In a recent statement Trump’s Save America PAC said the Ohio rally would be the first of a series of events “in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments” of the former Trump administration.
Trump is expected to criticize Biden for his handling of immigration, the economy and other key policy issues, while also repeating false claims that he lost the election due to widespread fraud. Those assertions have been resoundingly rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration.
He has continued to feud with other senior Republicans. Trump has lashed out at former Vice President Mike Pence, who he falsely claims could have stopped Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, as well as at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for calling Trump “practically and morally responsible” for that day’s violence.
Pence defended his actions in a Thursday speech at the Ronald Reagan library.
“There’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment,” Pence said. “If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections – we’ll lose our country.”
Trump’s repeated false claims of election fraud have taken hold of Republican voters. Some 53 percent of Republicans believe Trump won the 2020 election and blame his loss on illegal voting, and one quarter of the overall public agreed that Trump won, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
Some rallygoers started lining up days before Saturday’s event, which will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). Secret Service agents have also been in town in an effort to ensure security.
Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider said he was told by organizers to expect between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend the rally and that dozens of law enforcement officers will be brought in to help from surrounding areas.
Several Republicans running to replace US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who is not seeking reelection in 2022, are angling to leverage the event for exposure.
Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate for the Senate seat and is not expected to do so on Saturday. Five candidates have formally declared for the race, including Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.
Republican strategist Matt Dole said both Trump and those vying to stay close to him benefited from such public displays of bonhomie. Some of the candidates now seeking his endorsement have made disparaging comments about Trump in the past.
“These are marriages of convenience,” said Dole, who is based in Ohio. “Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name out there, to keep the base motivated.”

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Washington Post slammed for fabricating quotes to frame former President Donald Trump
Media
Washington Post slammed for fabricating quotes to frame former President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gives an address on January 8, 2021, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. (Donald J. Trump via Twitter/via REUTERS)
World
Trump finally concedes — amid talk of ouster from office

‘Alarming’ coronavirus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

‘Alarming’ coronavirus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

‘Alarming’ coronavirus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

‘Alarming’ coronavirus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown
  • All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed
  • ‘No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases’
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a “dangerous and alarming” surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus.
All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday.
“No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases,” a statement added.
Health department spokesman Robed Amin said police and border guards would be deployed to enforce the lockdown and the army may be involved if needed.
“It is a dangerous and alarming situation. If we don’t contain it now, we will face an India-like situation,” Amin said, referring to a surge in cases in neighboring India in April and May.
Infection rates have been rising sharply since mid-May in Bangladesh, home to around 170 million people.
On Friday the government recorded almost 6,000 new cases and 108 fatalities, the second-highest death toll yet in the pandemic.
Authorities say the situation in districts near the Indian border is catastrophic, with hospitals in the cities of Khulna and Rajshahi overwhelmed.
Infection numbers in India have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with fewer than 50,000 new cases reported on Friday, down from more than 400,000 daily in early May.
But authorities in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday tightened restrictions because of concerns about a new variant, Delta plus, around 50 cases of which have been reported nationwide.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

Related

Special Bangladeshi COVID-19 vaccine gets conditional clearance for human trials
World
Bangladeshi COVID-19 vaccine gets conditional clearance for human trials
Special Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy
World
Bangladeshi expats queue up to benefit from COVID-19 subsidy

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuter

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant
  • Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant
  • From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuter

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.
Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.
Six people in Pingtung county had been confirmed to have the Delta variant, including two who returned this month from Peru, where they are suspected of bringing the infection from, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.
One of them has been classified as a domestic infection, rather than within the family who arrived from Peru.
The government is carrying out mass testing in the area where the cases were reported, quarantining all suspected contacts. It has ordered supermarkets, restaurants and wet markets closed for three days, Chen said.
“Now it has entered the community, and we are proactively working to contain it,” he said.
Taiwan had previously reported five cases, all imported, of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.
From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralized quarantine facilities.
The Delta variant now comprises 96 percent of sequenced cases in Britain.
The broader picture of Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to improve, with Chen announcing 78 new cases, up only slightly from 76 the previous day, though controls on gatherings and public events remain in place.
Taiwan’s tally of infections stands at 14,545 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths.

Topics: Taiwan Coronavirus

Related

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
World
Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize
World
Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilize

Latest updates

Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to surface
As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Companies expand venture capital funding for women-led startups in Saudi Arabia
Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia
Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list
‘No justification’ for FATF to keep Pakistan on grey list

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.