You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
1 / 5
Saudi Arabia continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
2 / 5
Saudi Arabia continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
3 / 5
Saudi Arabia continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
4 / 5
Saudi Arabia continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
5 / 5
Saudi Arabia continues health projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wazbn

Updated 27 June 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
  • Nearly 2,000 women benefited from the services of Integrated Management of Childhood Illness
Updated 27 June 2021
SPA

ADEN: With the help of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project to support nutrition for children under five, pregnant women and nursing mothers provided medical and nutritional services to 10,794 beneficiaries in one week in Yemen’s governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.

Medical teams assessed 2,349 children and 486 individuals suffering from severe malnutrition, and 673 suffering from moderate malnutrition were treated. Medical services were provided to 402 children to prevent malnutrition.

A total of 1,102 pregnant and nursing women were assessed, and treatment services were offered to 330 female beneficiaries.

Nearly 2,000 women benefited from the services of Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI), and 2,584 (women) benefited from awareness-raising activities and 872 from counseling.

This comes as an extension of the role of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, in supporting people suffering from malnutrition, as well as pregnant and nursing women in Yemen.

KSrelief continued the implementation of its water supply and environmental sanitation project in Hajjah and Saada governorates.

More than 230,000 liters of drinking water and 808,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks, and 82 loads of waste were removed from camps (for displaced people) to disposal sites in Hajjah.

Almost 100,000 liters of healthy drinking water and 40,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks in Saada, benefiting 20,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, KSrelief distributed almost 2,700 food baskets to families in the White Nile, Sudan.

Nearly 1,000 food baskets were distributed in Al-Salam, benefiting 5,820 individuals, as well as 700 food baskets in Al-Jabalain, benefiting 4,200 individuals, and 1,000 food baskets in Rabak, benefiting 6,000 individuals.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi project clears 1,557 more mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,557 more mines in Yemen
Saudi aid agency launches project to modernize laboratories in Yemen university photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches project to modernize laboratories in Yemen university

Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed three booby-trapped Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Operational measures to protect civilians and deal with the imminent Houthi threat are being taken, the coalition said.

The militia continues to target civilians and civilian objects, the coalition added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Arab Coalition Houthis

Related

Shoura speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in Arab security
Saudi Arabia
Shoura speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in Arab security
Special The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. KSA’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is building cyber resilience while accelerating digital transformation

Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to surface

As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
Updated 27 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea to surface

As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
  • A passion for photography has led to a 49-year-old Saudi laboratory technician uncover striking images
Updated 27 June 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The vibrant rainbow hues of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coral reefs and surrounding habitats attract divers and photographers alike.

And for Ali Bakhtaour, a 49-year-old Saudi laboratory technician, a passion for photography and scuba diving has led to him uncover striking images from beneath the Red Sea.
Photography was already a hobby for Bakhtaour when he took up scuba diving in 2007.
Bakhtaour, a resident of Haql in the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, told Arab News that he had developed a special relationship with the sea over the years, heading to the water every day as a child with his friends or family.
As a scuba diver he was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs.
This love prompted him to take up underwater photography. “I love taking photos of the Red Sea environments as they’re among the most beautiful sea environments in the world. I’m talking about its biodiversity and coral reefs, and its importance for being far from the open oceans,” Bakhtaour said.
“We would meet with other scuba divers, go out to sea and head underwater for long photo shoots, which require accuracy, flexibility and tranquility,” he said.
“We photo-shoot with professional cameras worth more than $10,000, and we photograph every detail in the Red Sea, praising God Almighty for the beautiful colors, their homogeneity, the diversity of the species and their livelihood, whether big or small. It’s also a form of meditation.”
Some of Bakhtaour’ dives were as deep as 120 feet, however underwater shoots are not possible beyond 60 feet deep due to lighting requirements and the demands of photographing maritime wildlife, a delicate task that requires patience and care.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ali Bakhtaour, a resident of Haql in the northwestern coast of the Kingdom, told Arab News that he had developed a special relationship with the sea over the years, heading to the water every day as a child with his friends or family.

• Some of Bakhtaour’ dives were as deep as 120 feet, however underwater shoots are not possible beyond 60 feet deep due to lighting requirements and the demands of photographing maritime wildlife, a delicate task that requires patience and care.

• Bakhtaour dreams of shooting a documentary about marine life in the Red Sea to serve as an academic reference and to help develop understanding of its many marvels.

And underwater photography is not without dangers, as Bakhtaour discovered while diving in a heavy current during a shoot.
“I was following this turtle and was very focused on the shoot and soon found myself so far offshore and farther than anticipated from the boat than I expected,” he said. “I forgot not to cross into a certain area, and was well deep into the sea, barely seeing my colleagues’ lights, so I rushed back to the beach while trying to track my friends. It was an exhilarating and scary experience.”
Bakhtaour experienced a different type of exhilaration during his participation in an underwater photo expedition in the Red Sea with a Polish team for seven consecutive days.
He says that there have been challenges, but beauty everywhere, during his underwater adventures. For example, for years he has been fascinated by a British ship, complete with full military hardware, deep in the Ras Mohammed Nature Reserve. This is one of the most important natural reserves, characterized by its pristine state and diversity of maritime environment and flora and fauna.


Bakhtaour dreams of shooting a documentary about marine life in the Red Sea to serve as an academic reference and to help develop understanding of its many marvels.

Topics: Red Sea

Related

Red Sea Development Company prepares facility to accommodate its 14,000 employees
Business
Red Sea Development Company prepares facility to accommodate its 14,000 employees
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and KAUST partner to create the world’s largest coral garden in the Red Sea
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and KAUST partner to create the world’s largest coral garden in the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Cancellations must be done through the pilgrim’s e-portal. (SPA)
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
  • Electronic nomination will be canceled if they fail to complete the procedures
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will start sending text messages to registered recipients between the ages of 41 and 50 to acquire a Hajj permit.

The total number of registered pilgrims reached 558,270 with recipients aged 41-50 making up 20 percent of those approved. The electronic nomination will be canceled if they fail to complete the procedures within the hours specified for each group. The Hajj Ministry’s website will then electronically nominate one of the pre-registered 550,000 people.
The process will continue respectively to cover the remaining age groups, including those younger than 20 years old, who make up less than 3 percent of the total number of registered people.
The ministry selected Friday midnight as the deadline for the completion of the registration procedures for people aged between 51 and 65 years old. People of this age group received text messages asking them to finalize the procedures, choose the desired package, review the terms and conditions and pay for the package within the 10 hours set by the ministry for the issuance of Hajj permits after they meet all requirements.
The terms of the agreement between the two parties, pilgrim and agency, include issuing an identification card for the pilgrims, providing pilgrims with a green wristband with their information, addresses and phone numbers in the holy sites, in addition to the provision of a male doctor and a mini-clinic dedicated to men, along with a female doctor and a mini-clinic dedicated to women.

HIGHLIGHT

The ministry selected Friday midnight as the deadline for the completion of the registration procedures for people aged between 51 and 65 years old. People of this age group received text messages asking them to finalize the procedures, choose the desired package, review the terms and conditions and pay for the package within the 10 hours set by the ministry for the issuance of Hajj permits after they meet all requirements.

The institution will provide a guide certified by the authorities and another guide for the Jamarat Bridge to accompany pilgrims during the periods specified in the schedule. It will also provide the workforce necessary for cleaning, services and security in the housing area reserved for Hajj. It will do so provided that the pilgrim is made aware of the package’s details, which clarify all the steps necessary for them to perform their duties along with departure times and housing locations and addresses.
The authorities will adopt a shuttle bus transportation system that will take the pilgrims from the welcome stations at the holy sites, passing by the Grand Mosque to perform the tawaf of arrival, Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah, the three days of Eid in Mina to conclude with Tawaf Al-Ifada.
Among the most significant terms concerning the pilgrims is their commitment to fully pay for the desired package, their adherence to the time slot designated by the agency for the stoning of the Jamarat.
Children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims, nor those not included in the service package.
Cancellations must be done through the pilgrim’s e-portal. However, per the cancellation policy, they will be subjected to a deduction of up to 100 percent if the cancellation takes place after July 10, 2021, which coincides with the end of the 11th Hijri month; 40 percent of the total price will be deducted if the applicant cancels before July 3.
If a pilgrim tests positive for coronavirus they are entitled to a full refund excluding bank transfer fees.

Topics: Hajj and Umrah Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday

Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 7 mosques after cleaning

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 7 mosques after cleaning

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • The ministry urged worshippers and employees to follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, using their own prayer mats and maintaining social distancing
Updated 27 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has reopened seven mosques that were temporarily closed for cleaning after coronavirus (COVID-19) infections were confirmed among worshippers.
The ministry said on Saturday that two mosques were reopened in both Baha and Jazan, and one each in Asir, the Eastern Province and the Northern Borders.
Coronavirus infections have led to the closure of 1,672 mosques in the Kingdom in the past 140 days. The mosques were reopened after cleaning measures were completed.
The ministry urged worshippers and employees to follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, using their own prayer mats and maintaining social distancing.
Health protocols in mosques across the Kingdom have been updated in light of developments in the pandemic.
The ministry said that all preventive measures must be taken, including wearing a mask, bringing a rug for personal use, avoiding crowding when entering and leaving the mosque, and maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between worshippers.
The ministry canceled the requirement to leave an empty row between every two rows and reduced the time between the first (Adhan) and second (Iqama) calls to prayer.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Ministry reopens 7 Saudi mosques after sanitization
Saudi Arabia
Ministry reopens 7 Saudi mosques after sanitization
Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 11 mosques after sanitization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 11 mosques after sanitization

Companies expand venture capital funding for women-led startups in Saudi Arabia

Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 27 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

Companies expand venture capital funding for women-led startups in Saudi Arabia

Visitors shop at businesses owned by Saudi women in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Female entrepreneurship in startup ecosystems is now flourishing, with government, banks and institutions stepping up support
Updated 27 June 2021
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The landscape for women entrepreneurs is swiftly evolving in Saudi Arabia through positive economic trends, and despite there being a long way to go, with the right help, female entrepreneurs can rise high.
According to a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report in 2020, about 36.6 percent of women’s entrepreneurial intentions were reported in the Middle East and North Africa region, with Saudi female entrepreneurs being highly involved in increasing the rate of workforce participation.
“Women-led businesses are among the leading ventures, but still struggle to survive the gender investment gap. Women entrepreneurs fear failing, especially if the people surrounding them are skeptical of their capability in business,” said Emon Shakoor, CEO and founder of Blossom Accelerator, Saudi Arabia’s first tech-inclusion and female-focused accelerator that provides founders with community, network and educational resources, as well as curated investment opportunities.
She added that when male venture capitalists or angel investors do make decisions, they are twice as likely to invest in similar founding teams rather than female businesses.
Among the different barriers, the paucity of women-owned businesses in the digital business sector is also puzzling. “During the pandemic, several businesses witnessed the emergence of online communities, an increase in the use of fintech technology and digitalization of several consumer products that made money even in the slow economy. This led female entrepreneurs to an eye-opening insight and encouraged them to a paradigm shift in technology,” Shakoor said.
Blossom has mentored more than 300 companies, of which 47 went on to receive investment, leading to about SR27 million ($7.2 million) in early-stage pre-seed and seed-stage funding.
“To better address women’s needs, we believe it’s important to support and empower them with tips and step-by-step guidance to help women entrepreneurs transform their business concepts into high-potential tech enterprises, and involve more women in running incubators or investment committees that instantly help in leveling the gender and cultural gap field.”
But despite these issues, women’s empowerment in the Kingdom is evident, as they constitute a vital part of the nation’s workforce and are nothing short of a portrait of success.

Women-led businesses are among the leading ventures, but still struggle to survive the gender investment gap. Women entrepreneurs fear failing, especially if the people surrounding them are skeptical of their capability in business.

Emon Shakoor, CEO, Blossom Accelerator

“Female entrepreneurship in startup ecosystems is now flourishing, with government, banks and institutions stepping up support. The government has already started several initiatives that are committed to driving gender equality in the business world and helping female entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses,” said Shahad Geoffrey, CEO of Taffi, a venture capital-backed startup that caters to online personal styling and shopping services by using algorithms to curate clothing items based on size, budget and style.
Sharing the same sentiment, Saria Alderhali, founder and CEO of Bondai, the first two-sided marketplace in Saudi Arabia that helps millennial travelers discover and book curated experiences, said: “There has been a dramatic rise in the number of accelerators, funds, incubators and other institutions in recent years, which has truly accelerated growth in the startup and venture capital ecosystem and in the Saudi economy as a whole. Still, there is a need for more female role models, more support for female founders, and more female-focused accelerators and funds.”
Bondai also supports travel companies online and helps them automate their processes and grow their businesses. The company empowers travel-related operators to better manage their trips and acquire more frequent and faster bookings, while also providing a variety of options for the experience-seeking customer.
Several investors and venture capitalists have weeded out institutional patterns by recognizing the great potential of ideas presented to them by women entrepreneurs. They look for businesses that will focus on fulfilling societal needs by providing increased numbers of jobs and a work culture that empowers career development and contributes to enhancing economic infrastructure.
One such well-valued active venture capital firm in the Saudi and MENA region, Hala Ventures, believes in funding companies that benefit society through investment and consultancy. The company empowers talented women-owned businesses, enabling them to reach their highest potential.
Ali Ahmed Abussaud, a founding managing partner of Hala Ventures, told Arab News: “About 60 percent of the team are women across investment, marketing and administration. On the company portfolio level (funded companies), one company has been fully founded by women, and the other two companies have been co-founded by female founders. “We at Hala Ventures are now looking into several companies that are co-founded by female founders, as we believe that women are the fastest-growing market segment. They start businesses and achieve sustainable revenue at a higher rate.”

Abussaud added: “Women entrepreneurs are essential, since it extends women’s financial freedom, increases income per family and develops the social wellbeing of society, which results in the improvement of the overall status of the economy.”

Topics: Saudi women business Saudi women

Related

Special With a growing number of Saudi women opting for careers in STEM and contributing to a more gender-balanced work environment, the Kingdom’s industrial sector is leading the way in inclusivity. (Shutterstock) photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women engineers are transforming a male-dominated industrial environment
Saudi women entrepreneurs scaling new heights
Business & Economy
Saudi women entrepreneurs scaling new heights

Latest updates

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys three Houthi drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.