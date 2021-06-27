You are here

  • Home
  • Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
This will be the first major IPO of a company on the Abu Dhabi bourse since Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Distribution was listed in 2017. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rjhbh

Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
  • Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat) has set an indicative price range of 2.55-3.05 dirhams a share
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: State investor Mubadala’s satellite company Yahsat has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 2.976 billion dirham ($810 million) in the IPO, a newspaper advertisement showed.
This will be the first major IPO of a company on the Abu Dhabi bourse since Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Distribution was listed in 2017 and will likely be followed by other large share offerings this year.
Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Co, intends to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Sunday in a direct listing process.
Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat) has set an indicative price range of 2.55-3.05 dirhams a share, the advertisement in The National newspaper showed.
Yahsat plans to sell a minimum of 731.9 million shares to a maximum of 975.9 million shares, indicating it may raise at least 2.23 billion dirhams to a maximum of 2.976 billion dirhams.
The final offer will be announced on July 9 and listing is expected to take place on July 14, the advertisement by the company showed.
Established in 2007, Yahsat is one of the largest providers of satellite communications services in the world in terms of annual revenues, Mubadala has said. It also owns satellite phone operator Thuraya.
Yahsat is among the three portfolio companies that Mubadala is pushing to take public this year, sources said.
It is close to making a decision on listing of Emirates Global Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, and is seeking a potential US listing of Santa Clara-based semiconductor producer Globalfoundries, the sources said.
Separately, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering listing its drilling business and its fertilizer joint venture Fertiglobe.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, Bank of America’s securities unit and Morgan Stanley & Co. have been appointed as joint global coordinators for Yahsat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, EFG Hermes and HSBC are joint bookrunners.

Topics: Mubadala Yahsat Abu Dhabi IPO

Related

UAE’s Yahsat to acquire satellite operator Thuraya
Business & Economy
UAE’s Yahsat to acquire satellite operator Thuraya
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells 4.5% Oil Search stake for $275m
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells 4.5% Oil Search stake for $275m

Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch

Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch

Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch
  • Russian car-sharing company in talks with Qatar to launch a franchise of Anytime Prime, its service offering long-term car rentals
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian car-sharing company Delimobil plans to expand into markets in developing countries and to sell local franchises, its founder and main shareholder Vincenzo Trani told Reuters.
Delimobil, one of Russia’s biggest car-sharing providers, has said it plans to list on the New York Stock early next year.
“Russia will definitely remain our main focus, but we will also expand our business abroad,” Trani said in an interview. “We will take a mixed approach. We plan to expand using both our own model and franchises.”
He said Delimobil was in talks with Qatar to launch a franchise of Anytime Prime, its service offering long-term car rentals.
Trani said there was interest from Uzbekistan in a classic car-sharing franchise. Countries from Asia and North Africa are interested in franchises or in Delimobil developing its own local business, he said.
Delimobil has more than 16,000 cars in Russia. It also operates in Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic under its Anytime brand.
“We are offering a car-sharing service to developing countries because it is a good tool for them to close the gap in mobility they have because people just can’t afford to have as many cars as in developed countries,” he said.
Last year, Delimobil said it planned to sell a minority stake to investors in a pre-placement before floating a 40 percent stake on the New York Stock Exchange to raise around $300 million early next year.
Russian bank VTB purchased up to 15 percent in Delimobil for $75 million this month.
“We will definitely continue our regional expansion (inside Russia),” CEO Elena Bekhtina told Reuters. The company operates in 10 Russian regions after recently launching in Kazan, she said.
Trani and Delimobil declined to talk about the IPO. Trani does not plan to sell his shares in the medium-term, he said. “We do not plan to cash out.”

Topics: transport Qatar Russia

Related

Apple invests $1bn in taxi app Didi
Business & Economy
Apple invests $1bn in taxi app Didi
Hailo taxi application looks to Europe, Asia
Science & Technology
Hailo taxi application looks to Europe, Asia

World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P

World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P

World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P
  • Although Dubai property sales prices continued to fall a low single digit rate in the first quarter of 2021, prices on many high end developments gained
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emaar Properties has received an improved outlook from S&P Global Ratings, helped by a recovering Dubai property market.
The developer of the world’s tallest tower was moved to a stable outlook from negative as property prices in some areas of the emirate improved for the first time since 2015.
The developer has reported a surge in pre-sales in the UAE to 10.5 billion dirhams ($2.85 billion) for the first five months of 2021, compared to 6.3 billion dirhams reported for all of 2020.
S&P Global Ratings expect a rebound in the company’s earnings this year with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) likely to exceed 8 billion dirhams.
“After a tough 2020, data for first-quarter 2021 suggests that the residential real estate market in Dubai has bottomed out and now offers attractive opportunities for developers, especially for premium properties,” S&P said in a statement.
Although Dubai property sales prices continued to fall a low single digit rate in the first quarter of 2021, prices on many high end developments gained.
Sales volume in Dubai increased 15 percent overall in the quarter.
“Given that Emaar Properties accounts for more than half of primary sales in Dubai and focuses specifically on premium properties, we think that it will materially benefit from the observed uptick in demand and higher prices,” S&P said.
It expects Emaar to deliver about 6,000 units in 2021 after delivering 4,800 units in 2020.

 

Topics: Emaar Dubai real estate

Related

Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties
Business & Economy
Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties
Dubai’s Emaar records 250% jump in property sales
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emaar records 250% jump in property sales

UAE consumers cautious of lingering pandemic impact

UAE consumers cautious of lingering pandemic impact
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

UAE consumers cautious of lingering pandemic impact

UAE consumers cautious of lingering pandemic impact
  • Spending habits in the UAE have evolved because of the health crisis that pushed industries to the wall
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Almost half of surveyed UAE consumers said they expect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to last another year,  new research found.

Spending habits in the UAE have evolved because of the health crisis that pushed industries to the wall, according to a study commissioned by global consulting firm Kearney.

Sales of essential items, including food and beverages, have shown a sustained increase, while spending on non-essential goods have continued to drop.

The study showed 73 percent of consumers have admitted to changing their shopping habits, including buying more expensive items than usual.

“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way consumers view health and safety measures and efforts. As residents adapt to the new normal, hygiene and hygiene transparency have become vital,” Debashish Mukherjee, head of consumer industries and retail practice at Kearney Middle East.

But Kearney said consumers also showed some optimism in the recovery of the retail industry, as the UAE pursues an aggressive pandemic exit strategy.

“Spending is being driven by the easing of restrictions, higher awareness of health and wellbeing, and expectations to return to the office,” Mukherjee said.

Topics: UAE retail

Related

Iraq, UAE’s Masdar sign solar power agreement
Business & Economy
Iraq, UAE’s Masdar sign solar power agreement

Saudi Arabia’s STV leads $27.5m Floward funding

Saudi Arabia’s STV leads $27.5m Floward funding
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s STV leads $27.5m Floward funding

Saudi Arabia’s STV leads $27.5m Floward funding
  • Impact 46 also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement on Sunday
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s STV has led a $27.5 million Series B funding round for Floward, the rapidly expanding online flowers and gifts delivery company.
Impact 46 also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Established in 2017 by founder and CEO Abdulaziz B. Al-Loughani, Floward offers prime fresh-cut flowers coupled with gifts and products from local and international brands with same day delivery.
“Since our launch four years ago, we have been on a clear and rapid growth path that was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic as e-commerce penetration saw a huge surge during the past year,” said Al-Loughani. “These circumstances presented to us clear opportunities and accelerated our growth plans in the MENA region and beyond, specifically into London, UK – our first expansion outside the region.”
A venture capital boom in the Gulf is helping to fund a swathe of e-commerce and technology-focused startups with Saudi Arabia emerging as a major source of funding for emerging entrepreneurs across the region.
The company now operates in 20 cities across seven countries with a team of over 450. It said its revenues for the first 100 days of 2021 have exceeded the whole of last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia STV

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
  • The Bahrain-listed group said the transaction was part of its strategy to invest in “high quality logistics assets in key distribution hubs”
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: GFH Financial Group has acquired a FedEx leased warehousing and logistics facility in Ohio, US, as it scales up its global investments in the industrial sector.
The Bahrain-listed group said the transaction was part of its strategy to invest in “high quality logistics assets in key distribution hubs,” especially amid a surge in the e-commerce scene.
“An increase in global trade and e-commerce, as well as development in supply chain management, has created an increased structural demand for warehousing space, and hence further growth,” CEO of GFH Capital KSA Razi Al-Marbeti said.
It recently acquired the Amazon Spain Portfolio, and the Michelin distribution facility in Chicago.
“The logistics and distribution real estate sector has proven to be one of the most dynamic sectors of commercial real estate,” he added.
The unit is a mission-critical facility for FedEx, GFH said, as it is located in a “fast growing metro center,” where the logistics company will have access to over 60 percent of the US population in one day’s drive.
GFH will announce other deals over the next few months in North America and Europe, the company said.

Topics: Bahrain FedEx US logistics

Related

GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
Business & Economy
GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
GFH approves $42m dividend in cash & bonus shares
Corporate News
GFH approves $42m dividend in cash & bonus shares

Latest updates

Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch
Russian car-sharing group Delimobil in talks with Qatar over long term rental launch
Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P
World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.