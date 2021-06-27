You are here

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR Coronavirus test at the Muscat international airport in the Omani capital on Oct. 1, 2020. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.
A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said.

  • Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel last year
  • The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks
JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his US and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid’s office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous US administration. Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.

  • The announcement could further complicate talks between Iran and six major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal
  • IAEA and Tehran struck the agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency
DUBAI: The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.
“The agreement has expired ... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran,” said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
The announcement could further complicate talks between Iran and six major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. Three years ago then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran; Iran reacted by violating many of the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear program.
A spokesman for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Affairs Committee warned that “Iran will also turn off the IAEA cameras if the United States fails to remove all sanctions,” the state-run Tehran Times newspaper’s website reported.
The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.
Under that agreement, which on May 24 was extended by a month, data continues to be collected in a black-box-type arrangement, with the IAEA only able to access it at a later date.
On Friday, the IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend the monitoring agreement, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.
Iran said on Wednesday the country’s Supreme National Security Council would decide whether to renew the monitoring agreement only after it expires.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that any failure by Tehran to extend the monitoring agreement would be a “serious concern” for broader negotiations.
Parties involved in the talks on reviving the deal, which began in April in Vienna, have said there are major issues still to be resolved before the nuclear deal can be reinstated. 

Topics: Iran IAEA nuclear deal

  • Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for almost a year as political players fail to agree on the makeup of the Cabinet
DUBAI: Calm prevailed in Lebanon after a night of violence that left scores injured as hundreds of protestors took to the streets across the small Mediterranean country to decry deteriorating living conditions. 
Over the weekend, Lebanon’s currency hit record lows, with market dealers saying that the pound was trading at just shy of 18,000 to the dollar. This represents a depreciation of almost 92 percent since the economic and financial crisis erupted in October 2019.
Despite still being pegged to the dollar and the official rate being set at 1,507.5 pounds per greenback, the highly coveted hard currency is in short supply, giving way to the rise of a black market.
The northern port city of Tripoli, where meager government aid and rising unemployment has turned Lebanon’s second capital into a hotbed for demonstrations over the past 20 months, saw dozens of angry residents attempt to storm the city hall before lighting a fire outside the building.
Nearby, armed clashes broke out between a group of protestors and guards of local MP Mohamad Kabbara. According to the National News Agency, panic ensued after shots rang out before the Lebanese Army restored order.
Images circulating on social media showed at least two people injured while local media reported that at least four were transported to a nearby hospital.
Protestors also charged at the central bank offices in Tripoli, broke through the metal gate and entered the courtyard before being pushed back by army soldiers. In a statement, the army said Sunday that 10 of its members were injured in the clashes. 
In the southern city of Saida, protesters targeted another branch of the central bank, which has found itself at the receiving end of Lebanese anger. Scuffles also broke out between security forces and protestors gathered outside the branches of the state electricity company and the local water establishment.
Images circulating on social media also showed injured residents being carried into ambulances. 
Protests rocked the capital Beirut as well, with local media reporting that demonstrators blocked roads with burning tires in a number of districts. 
Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for almost a year as political players fail to agree on the makeup of the Cabinet.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, who was appointed in October, has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun over naming ministers and the size of the government. 
With the central bank’s foreign currency reserves dwindling, officials have decided to hike fuel prices starting Monday. 
On Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab approved the import of fuel at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, rather than the official rate of 1,507.5 pounds, weeks after gas stations started rationing supply.

Topics: Lebanon Protests crisis

  • Vaccinations had previously been restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has removed an option for visitors to apply for COVID-19 vaccines from a dedicated mobile app, although a hotline run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) last week said tourists were eligible.
SEHA, which operates the emirate’s health infrastructure, had said that visitors with visas issued by Abu Dhabi and passport holders eligible for tourist visas upon entry can book free vaccines, and its app had shown a “visitor” function.
Vaccinations had previously been restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders.
Abu Dhabi Media Office, which had not responded to a Reuters’ request for comment on tourists’ eligibility, issued a statement on Thursday saying vaccines are available to those with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, “which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas.”
It has not responded to requests to clarify the issue.
Job losses and travel restrictions during the pandemic mean some people’s residency visas have expired or have been canceled when they were made redundant.
The UAE, which has run one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, comprises seven emirates which have set some of their own COVID-19 and vaccine policies.
There is no indication that Dubai, the most populous emirate and a business and tourism hub, has opened vaccines up to visitors.
UAE Health authorities said this month nearly 85 percent of the eligible population had received at least one vaccine dose, but did not say how many had had two doses.
Coronavirus infections have risen in the past month in the UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate. On Saturday, it recorded 2,282 new infections to take its total to 624,814 cases and 1,792 deaths.
Abu Dhabi still has restrictions on entry, including home quarantine and PCR testing at intervals after arrival. People driving from other emirates are tested to show they are not infected.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE Coronavirus

  • Kadhemi's office said the summit would address topics including political and economic cooperation
  • El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to visit Baghdad since Saddam Hussein's troops invaded Kuwait in 1990
BAGHDAD: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II held a tripartite summit with Iraq's president Sunday, in the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Baghdad in three decades.
Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi received the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders, with Saleh saying the meeting was "an eloquent message amid enormous regional challenges".
"Iraq's recovery paves the way to an integrated system for our region built on the fight against extremism, respect for sovereignty and economic partnership," Saleh said on Twitter.
Kadhemi's office said the summit would address topics including political and economic cooperation, in particular strengthening investment, and "joint efforts in the fight against terrorism".
El-Sisi told Saleh that Egypt "looked forward to developing cooperation with Iraq into a sustainable framework of economic integration and strategic cooperation", according to a statement from El-Sisi's office.
It said Saleh expressed Iraq's "keenness to raise cooperation with Egypt to the level of strategic partnership... as a cornerstone for maintaining regional security and stability".
El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to visit Baghdad since Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's troops invaded Kuwait in 1990.
Relations between Baghdad and Cairo have improved in recent years, and officials from the two countries have conducted visits.
The Jordanian king visited in early 2019 for the first time in 10 years.

 

Topics: Egypt Iraq Jordan

