Gambia’s President Adama Barrow arrives in Saudi capital, Riyadh

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Gambian President Adama Barrow meets CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad. (SPA)
Gambian President Adama Barrow meets CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad. (SPA)
Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The president also met OIC chief to discuss Gamibia’s hosting of 2022 summit
  • Adama Barrow discussed aspects of cooperation with CEO of Saudi Fund for Development
Arab News

RIYADH: Gambian President Adama Barrow and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Sunday on the latest stage of their visit to Saudi Arabia. They were received at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.
Earlier on Sunday, Barrow held talks with Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where he assured him that The Gambia is “on track” to host the next summit in 2022.
“The president also affirmed his dedication to the OIC’s commitment to combatting terrorism and extremism,” the Gambian presidency said in a statement.
Following the meeting, Al-Othaimeen said their discussions focused on peace, security, and the Muslim nation’s anti-terrorism position, and praised the president and the Gambian government for their efforts in ensuring the summit’s success, the statement added.

The president also met with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, to discuss aspects of cooperation between the fund and the Gambian government, especially the development projects financed by SFD and which contribute to achieving sustainable development in the African country.
Barrow arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday and visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The next day, the president went to Makkah to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque.
During his stay in Makkah, Barrow met the president of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr. Bandar Hajjjar, and discussed relations between the two countries.
The meeting tackled the development cooperation between the IDB and The Gambia in various sectors.
The president expressed sincere thanks to the IDB for its continuous support to his country, noting that the projects of the bank are highly appreciated by the government and the people of The Gambia.
Hajjar was briefed by the Gambian president on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all economic and social sectors in The Gambia, especially with regard to the tourism sector.
Hajjar welcomed Barrow in the Kingdom, expressing his hope that The Gambia will soon resume its growth after the outbreak of the coronavirus, stressing that the bank will continue to support the country to achieve the aspirations of the Gambian people.
During his visit to the Saudi capital, the president will inaugurate the new Gambian embassy and ambassador’s residence, in addition to other engagements.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gambia Adama Barrow Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Bandar Hajjar Islamic Development Bank (IDB)

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
  • The film involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts
  • The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” had its Japanese premiere at the Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Sunday.
The film by Manga Production Company, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK), was made in cooperation with the Japanese Toei Animation. Actors Toru Furiya, Hiroshi Kamiya and Takaya Kuroda, who dubbed the film in Japanese, joined director Kobun Shizuno and executive producer Shinji Shimizu at the premier. Several Japanese MPs and company heads also attended the event, along with a large media presence.
The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai. It is now being shown in cinemas in nine Arab countries. It is also available with 4DX technology — the first Saudi movie to present this experience to audiences.
The film, which was shot using anime-style animation and took two and a half years to make, involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts.
Set about 1,500 years ago, it presents the ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula and Middle East. It follows the story of Aws and the people of Makkah who are forced to take up arms to liberate themselves and their city from enslavement by a ruthless general.
“I was delighted to watch this epic tale that presents our ancient civilization in the Arabian Peninsula in an attractive form that supports the journey of rapprochement between the two peoples since 1955,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to Japan, Nayef Al-Fahadi, said, adding the Saudi government “welcomes everything that would support the relationship between the two friendly peoples at all levels, based on the firm belief that we have partnerships that support further cooperation.”
Dr. Essam Bukhari, CEO of Manga Production Company, said: “The Kingdom and Japan have built their relationship through trade in oil and other goods, and today this relationship is further strengthened through our close partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.” He said the film is the company’s first cinematic collaboration with Toei Animation.
Teruhiko Mashiko, MP and former deputy minister of economy, industry and trade, said: “Japan was able to achieve high economic growth by importing oil from Saudi Arabia. I think that economic growth alone is not enough for development, (and) what we need now is to find additional opportunities and content to take root in people’s minds.
“Today’s show was fantastic, and I think this is a great opportunity for both our countries to invest in animation and in various other resources. If we can strengthen our friendship, we can make a huge contribution to the world. Let us all work together for the development of our two countries.”
“The Journey” is being shown in both Tokyo and Osaka and has been well received by Japanese audiences.
The Manga Production Company is keen to produce animation and video games projects aimed at communicating the Saudi message globally. It has focused on transferring content-making techniques from developed countries in this field, fostering a keenness among young Saudi and Arab animation talents to instill values and morals in the younger generation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia anime Saudi-Japanese anime ‘The Journey’ Manga Production Company Toei Animation Kobun Shizuno manga Manga Productions Japan Tokyo Hamarikyu Asahi Hall Toru Furiya Hiroshi Kamiya Takaya Kuroda Dr. Essam Bukhari Teruhiko Mashiko Nayef Al-Fahadi 4DX technology Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK) MISK

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
Photo/Twitter
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
  • King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies is looking to enhance academic collaboration with Filipino students, Malacanang says
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: An Islamic studies and research center in Saudi Arabia is “opening its doors” to Filipinos seeking to pursue scholarly work as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacanang said that the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) had “conveyed its readiness” for the initiative to Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Robert Borje during his recent visit to the Kingdom.

In a meeting with KFCRIS Secretary-General Turki Bin Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, Borje underscored the importance of enhancing academic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Al-Shuwaier said he “hopes to forge more tie-ups with institutions of higher learning in the Philippines, including those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” the statement said.

Borje visited the KFCRIS to “pay respect to the Kingdom’s Islamic heritage, values and identity” and honor the “enduring ties” between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, it added.

The visit by President Rodrigo Duterte’s special envoy was an “important opportunity for Saudi Arabia to work with the Philippines,” the statement quoted Al-Shuwaier as saying, while Borje expressed gratitude to the Saudi official for “opening opportunities to Filipino students seeking to study at the center.”

“Enhanced collaboration on education, research and culture between the two countries is part of President Duterte’s thrust for forging multi-dimensional relations with Saudi Arabia,” Borje said.

In comments to Arab News on Sunday, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News that the KFCRIS was “accepting visiting fellows who would like to research topics that are relevant to its thrusts of the center, and is encouraging Filipinos to join its network of academic researchers.”

“The embassy is also working to establish linkages between the center and some universities in the Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro, to promote cooperation between Philippine and Saudi academic institutions, among others,” it added.

On when the collaboration between the KFRIC and the Philippines would begin, Filipino ambassador Adnan Alonto told Arab News on Sunday that it was “subject to further talks with the center.”

“The embassy will follow through. We will discuss any future visits,” he added.

Borje’s visit to the KFCRIS was part of a string of activities during his five-day official trip to Saudi Arabia, which ended on June 24 and included a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajjraf.

During their talks, Borje expressed hope for greater cooperation with GCC and member states, especially as the Philippines rebounded from the pandemic.

He said he was optimistic that a “much deeper collaboration with GCC and member states would help further spur and sustain lasting development in Mindanao particularly in BARMM,” the Malacanang statement said, adding that the Philippines had “instituted reforms to make it a preferred investment destination.”  

Borje explained that GCC members could play the role of “vital partners” as the BARMM proceeds with governance and growth.

Noting that economic development was essential to address long-standing social issues such as peace and security in the southern Philippines, Borje said such support was “vital to realize the development potentials of BARMM.”  
Al-Hajjraf said that he would be “happy to explore greater GCC cooperation with the Philippines,” including the establishment of a formal coordinating mechanism for trade and investments and economic partnership,” the Malacanang statement said.  
The two officials also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation to uphold migrant workers’ rights and combat terrorism and violent extremism.
The GCC is a regional organization comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Established in 1981, the group’s objectives are to enhance coordination, integration and inter-connection among its members.

 

Topics: King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS)

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Who’s Who: Rania Nashar, compliance and governance chief at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Rania Nashar, a former chief executive of Samba Financial Group, was recently appointed head of compliance and governance at the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion PIF is one of the world’s largest and most prominent sovereign wealth funds, and the primary driver of the Kingdom’s economic change in line with its Vision 2030 goals, and it has increased its employees from 40 in 2016 to more than 1,100 employees today.

Nashar joined the fund in January as a senior adviser to its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. She has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information technology from King Saud University in 1997.

Nashar also attended the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business for several finance and risk management programs. 

She began her career with Samba Financial Group after obtaining her bachelor’s degree, working as a private bank technology and quality assurance coordinator for nearly four years, before moving to e-consumerism for another four years.

In 2006, Nashar was promoted to anti-money laundering compliance officer, before she became the head of compliance less than three years after that. In October 2014, she became the chief audit executive, until she rose to CEO in 2017.

She was also the chair of the Women in Business Action Council at B20 Saudi Arabia, the voice of the private sector to the G20.

Nashar is also a board member of the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa).

Topics: Who's Who Rania Nashar Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudia Airline provides computers to needy families as part of ‘Technology Giving’ initiative

Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

Saudia Airline provides computers to needy families as part of ‘Technology Giving’ initiative

Saudia airline joins Awontech Association’s initiative to provide computers to needy families. (Twitter/@AwonTech)
  • Saudia said it has been providing this initiative specifically over the past years with many licensed charities
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia Airline has contributed to an initiative to collect and distribute second-hand computers to needy families, state-run SPA reported on Sunday.
The initiative, entitled “Technology Giving” by Awontech Association, “aims to collect used computers, maintain, rehabilitate and configure them, and then distribute them to beneficiaries from needy families, to enable them to use them in various fields,” the statement said.
The national carrier said it handed several computers and tablets to the association, as part of the social responsibility programs that Awontech pays special attention to in its national role toward supporting any initiative that has a positive impact on the country and society.
Saudia said it has been providing this initiative specifically over the past years with many licensed charities, especially since it has a specialized sector in information technology that prepares used devices for use by the beneficiaries.
Through this, Saudia aims to revive the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and community partnership, the statement added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Technology Giving initiative Awontech Association charity

Saudi, Italian foreign minister discuss G20, coronavirus

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Italian foreign minister discuss G20, coronavirus

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (SPA)
  • The two sides reviewed the initiatives and fruitful results of the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 last year
  • The two sides also discussed the importance of promoting joint action in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio at the Italian Foreign Ministry in the capital, Rome, during his official visit to Italy.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of Saudi-Italian relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
“The two sides also reviewed the initiatives and fruitful results of the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 last year, and the importance of following up and completing them during Italy’s presidency of the alliance this year, including efforts made to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the adoption of important policies that would achieve economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” the ministry said.

They also agreed to activate efforts aimed at ensuring the global trading system works for everyone and create conditions for sustainable development.
The two sides also discussed the importance of promoting joint action in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Prince Faisal bin Farhan Italy Luigi Di Maio Coronavirus COVID-19 G20 2021

