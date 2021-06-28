Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

You are here

Yasuhiro Yamashita, President of the Japanese Olympic Committee, speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on June 28, 2021. (AFP)
  • With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan
TOKYO: There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need to be stict to stop the spread, said Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita at a news conference on Monday.
He also added that imposing restrictions such as requiring delegations from countries like India to quarantine was necessary to gain the understanding of the Japanese public.
With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan. Two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for coronavirus.

Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak
World
Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals
  • Down by 15 points in the first quarter, the Bucks rallied and finished with a 25-7 scoring surge
  • Game four is Tuesday in Atlanta where the Hawks are now 3-3 at home in the playoffs
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 71 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in game three of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.
Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth and Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series in front of a crowd of 16,600 at State Farm Arena in Georgia. Middleton also had 11 rebounds.
Game four is Tuesday in Atlanta where the Hawks are now 3-3 at home in the playoffs.
The Bucks were down by 15 points in the first quarter and didn’t take their first lead until the third, but they finished with a 25-7 scoring surge as Middleton led the charge.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and Italy’s Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 18 points in the loss.
The Hawks offense started to wilt after Young appeared to reinjure his right ankle and headed to the dressing room late in the third. He returned with about three minutes gone in the final quarter.
Young is averaging 9.9 assists in the postseason but had just four on Sunday as he didn’t get as much help from his supporting cast.
Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in game threes during the postseason. They cruised to a 113-84 win over the Miami Heat en route to a four-game sweep in the first round, and held on for an 86-83 win over the Brooklyn Nets in game three of the second round to jump-start a series comeback.
The Bucks won despite Antetokounmpo making just six of 12 from the free throw line. The Atlanta crowd tried to distract Antetokounmpo throughout the game, counting out loud how many seconds it takes him to shoot a free throw. He shot an impressive 13-of-21 from the floor.
The Hawks started quickly jumping out to a 25-14 point lead with just under four minutes left in the first quarter as Young had 10 points.
Atlanta carried the play for almost the entire first half, leading by 15 points in the first. But the Bucks tied it 56-56 on their final possession of the second quarter when Pat Connaughton nailed a 23=foot three-pointer from the corner after taking a pass from Jrue Holiday.
The Bucks finally grabbed the lead late in the third when Bobby Portis made a basket to make it 82-80.
Antetokounmpo sparked the comeback by scoring 11 points in the second quarter which set the stage for Middleton to shine down the stretch and seal the victory.

 

 

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule
Updated 27 June 2021
Ali Khaled

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule
  • From next season, drawn ties in European competitions will not be decided by the controversial rule, first used in the European Cup Winners Cup in 1965
Updated 27 June 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: So long away goals rule, you will be missed. Though not by everyone.
Last week UEFA split opinion among football fans when it abolished the law that has been deciding drawn ties in its competitions for the last 56 years.
Wherever you stand on the merits of the rule, first brought into the European Cup Winners Cup in 1965, and the European Cup (now Champions League) a year later, there is little doubt that it has been responsible for some incredible knockout drama over the years.
Here we look at five of the most memorable away goal victories from Europe’s top club competition, on the condition that the deciding away goal had to come, naturally, in the second leg, late in the match and be the last of the tie.
5. Cruyff and Barcelona dodge elimination on way to creating a dynasty
Kaiserslautern 3-1 Barcelona (3-3 on aggregate, Barcelona advance)
Second round, European Cup 1991-92 
Nov. 6, 1991
This tie took place in the last season before the European Cup was rebranded into the Champions League, and Barcelona, who incredibly at that point had yet to win Europe’s biggest trophy, went to Germany having beaten Kaiserslautern 2-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou with goals from Aitor “Txiki” Begiristain.
However, Johan Cruyff’s team were blown away by the German champions who led 3-0 with three minutes to go. Then up stepped Spanish international Jose Mari Bakero to score one of the most priceless goals in the club’s history.
Without that away goal, there would have been no first European Cup for Barca at Wembley, probably no “Dream Team” legacy, and who knows how the subsequent careers of Pep Guardiola, and later down the line, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi might have played out.
It doesn’t bear thinking about.
4. Tottenham stun Manchester City in VAR classic
Man City 4-3 Tottenham  (4-4 on aggregate, Tottenham advance)
Quarter-final, Champions League 2018-19
April 17, 2019
This was one of the most dramatic and controversial Champions League ties of recent years.
Tottenham went to the Etihad Stadium with a 1-0 lead from the first leg. After four minutes of the second leg, the London club were 1-0 down, with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring. But inspired by the brilliant Son Heung-min, Tottneham found themselves 2-1 up after 10 minutes. A minute later the game was equalized at 2-2, and by halftime Tottenham were 3-2 down.
Still, that would have been enough to see Mauricio Pochettino’s team through on away goals.
When Sergio Aguero scored a trademark goal on the hour, things again looked bleak for Tottenham, until substitute Fernando Llorente scored with what looked like a handball on 73 minutes. After VAR consultation, the goal stood, and Tottenham were heading to the semifinals.
But that was the least of the drama. Deep into injury time, Raheem Sterling scored what appeared to be a sensational winner, sending Pep Guardiola, his players and the fans wild.
Once again, VAR intervened, this time disallowing the goal for offside.
Llorente’s away goal had, after all, won it for Spurs. And if you think this memorable quarter-final win deserves a higher placing on the list, you probably don’t remember what Tottenham did in the semifinal.
3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s finest hour rewarded with full-time role
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (3-3 on aggregate, Manchester United advance)
Round of 16, Champions League 2018-19
March 6, 2019
“Man United might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants on there given what he’s done since he’s come in, let him sign the contract. Ole’s at the wheel man, he’s doing it, he’s doing his thing, Man United are back,” Rio Ferdinand famously said minutes after interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — who had replaced Jose Mourinho earlier in the season — had masterminded an astonishing European comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.
An injury-hit Manchester United had lost 2-0 to Neymar’s team in the first leg at Old Trafford, and not many gave them a chance in the return match in Paris.
But no one snatches defeat from the jaws of victory quite like PSG.
Within two minutes they had halved the deficit through Romelu Lukaku, but Juan Bernat restored PSG’s two-goal advantage on 12 minutes. Lukaku scored again on the half-hour mark to set up a tense second half.
And the longer it went on the more tense the home team became, knowing a goal will turn a win into defeat.
In the final minute, Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe and was deflected for a corner, or so it seemed. But after several minutes of checking the VAR screen, Slovenian referee Damir Skomina pointed to the penalty spot. On the touchline, the injured Neymar looked on disbelievingly.
Marcus Rashford calmly converted the penalty to ensure progress to the quarter-finals. And more than likely confirmed Solskjaer’s role as full-time Manchester United manager.
2. Chelsea rage as Iniesta’s last-gasp equalizer ushers in age of Barcelona dominance 
Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona (1-1 on aggregate, Barcelona advance)
Semi-final, Champions League 2008-09
May 6, 2009
It is a match that has gone down in infamy. The mere mention of this night at Stamford Bridge is guaranteed to send Chelsea fans into fits of rage.
The first leg at Camp Nou had ended in a goalless draw and Chelsea knew they would be facing Messi and co. with the threat of an away goal hanging over them all night.
But the home team took the lead with a stunning volley by Michael Essien after only nine minutes and spent the rest of the night pushing their penalty claims, some of which were strong; others less so. None were given.
In the 93rd minute, the inevitable happened, Andres Iniesta, one year away from scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final, struck an unstoppable volley from Lionel’s Messi’s pass past Petr Cech to crush Chelsea’s hopes.
Even then, the controversy was not over, with a fourth penalty appeal turned down in the final seconds of stoppage time.
At the final whistle, Chelsea players had to be restrained from confronting Norwegian referee Tom Henning Øvrebø, who also received death threats from hysterical supporters.
For Pep Guardiola and Barcelona, world domination beckoned.
1. Tottenham and Lucas Moura pull off miracle comeback in Amsterdam
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (3-3 on aggregate, Tottenham advance)
Semi-final, Champions League 2018-19
May 8, 2019
Where to start with this tie?
A truly astonishing match, and one that fans of the away goals rule will hold up as the definitive proof of its worth.
A young, vibrant Ajax team had gone to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won 1-0, though it could have been more.
Tottenham’s difficult task looked to have become impossible after a harrowing first half in the second leg in Amsterdam. Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt scored with a header after only five minutes, and half an hour later, Hakim Ziyech scored a brilliant second strike to put the four-time champions three goals up, and practically in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
The next 45 minutes turned out to be the most dramatic in Tottenham’s history, thanks to Lucas Moura.
The Brazilian started an inconceivable comeback with a left-footed finish on 55 minutes to remind the already-celebrating Ajax fans that this could still turn into an uncomfortable night. Four minutes later, he took advantage of some shocking defending by a seemingly rattled home team to equalize on the night.
Tottenham remained 3-2 down on aggregate but now, one more away goal would be enough to ensure progress to a first-ever Champions League final. Ajax kept going forward in the hope of killing the tie off, and could have done so when Ziyech struck the post with 10 minutes left.
When Jan Vertonghen’s header hit the bar with three minutes left, it looked like Tottenham’s last chance had gone. But the five minutes of added time proved miraculous.
A final, desperate long pass from Moussa Sissoko in the 95th minute was eventually flicked on by Dele Alli to Moura, who scored with a carbon copy of his first goal of the night. Cue delirium among Tottenham fans and players.
In one moment, defeat was turned into victory, the impossible achieved. Thanks to that priceless away goal.

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
Sport
UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
Media
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
Updated 27 June 2021
Reem Abulleil

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon Center Court as he chases record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
  • Weeks shy of her 40th birthday, Serena Williams continues her quest to equal Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 23 Grand Slam trophies
Updated 27 June 2021
Reem Abulleil

As Wimbledon tennis returns for the first time in two years on Monday, there is a palpable sense that no player — veteran or up-and-comer — is taking this opportunity to compete on the hallowed grass of the All England Club for granted.

Unlike the other three Grand Slams that were successfully staged in 2020, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II last season due to the pandemic.

On Monday, world No.1 and two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will open play on Center Court, 715 days after he saved two match points en route to a five-hour victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 final.

History is on the line this fortnight on both the men’s and women’s sides, as Djokovic chases Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 20 majors won, and Serena Williams continues her quest to equal Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 23 Grand Slam trophies.

Djokovic secured his 19th slam earlier this month, on the clay courts of Roland Garros, to become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four majors twice.

“The level of confidence is pretty high,” the 34-year-old Djokovic told reporters at SW19 on Saturday.

“Obviously winning the two majors this year, playing very well in Roland Garros; that tournament took a lot out of me I think mentally and physically and emotionally. It also granted me with an incredible amount of positive energy and confidence that created a wave that I’m trying to ride.”

Federer and Williams turn 40 in a few weeks’ time and arrive at the championships knowing this could be one of their last chances to add to their Grand Slam tallies.

Williams will be contesting her 20th edition of the tournament, while Federer is set to compete in his 22nd, but this will be a Wimbledon like nothing they’ve ever experienced before. With a secure bio-bubble in place, the players have all been forced to stay in specific hotels and are following strict protocols to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

Wimbledon is the one major where most stars rent houses each year for themselves and their families within the vicinity of the All England Club. They get to go grocery shopping, throw barbeques, cycle up and down Church Road, and some of them even turn up at the famous pubs that line the High Street at Wimbledon Village.

There will be none of that this year though.

“It’s the bubble. It doesn’t matter what the (hotel) room size is, whatever, it’s just living the bubble life is different,” acknowledged Federer on Saturday.

“It took me some getting used to the first day or two. I’m embracing it. Yeah, it does feel totally different than the last 20 years here since I’ve been coming here.

“But look, I still feel a big privilege that I’m actually able to play Wimbledon,” he added. “If I look back at everything that I went through for the last year and a bit more with the injury, also with the pandemic, it’s great that Wimbledon is back on.”

Federer has played just eight matches this season, having returned from a one-year break in March, after undergoing two knee surgeries.

Andy Murray is another player relishing the chance to compete on Center Court again as the two-time champion hopes to keep his physical woes in check to make his first singles appearance at Wimbledon since 2017.

Multiple hip surgeries and several injury-interrupted seasons have not broken the gravitational pull tennis seems to have on Murray.

“I don’t know exactly what it is. I think some of it is deep-rooted. It’s just been something that I’ve done my whole life,” he said. “So letting go of that obviously would be a difficult thing to do. I also miss being on Center Court, things like that. I miss the pressure of that, as well. That’s something I’m looking forward to feeling again.”

The former world No.1 missed the opening two slams of the season, catching Covid before the Australian Open, and opting out of Roland Garros to focus on Wimbledon. He practiced with Federer on Friday ahead of his first-round clash with No. 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Two of the world’s top five, Nadal and Dominic Thiem, have not made the trip to Wimbledon with the former choosing to take a break and the latter sustaining a right wrist injury last week in Mallorca.

World No.1 and 2019 French Open winner Ashleigh Barty headlines the women’s field that is missing defending champion Simona Halep, who had to withdraw with a lingering calf injury. The second-ranked Naomi Osaka is also an absentee as she is taking a break for mental health reasons.

Barty, who lifted the junior title as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2011, will kick-off Center Court play on Tuesday — an honor typically given to the defending champion but deferred to the Australian top seed in Halep’s absence.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve learnt a lot about myself. And in particular last year being away and kind of not having the opportunity to play here at Wimbledon, it almost reminded me of how much I do love coming here and how much this tournament means to me,” said Barty, who begins her campaign against the soon-to-be retired Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

“One day I would love to be the champion here. It’s a dream. It’s a goal.”

Another former junior champion in the draw is seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old Pole, who won Roland Garros last autumn, admits she has some catching up to do to get her grass-court game on par with her clay-court prowess.

Swiatek is in awe of Federer and Williams, and the longevity of their careers.

“It’s great they can play on the highest level at that age,” she said. “It shows that their whole career was basically led in a very smart way. I have such a great respect for that.”

“I think it’s great that we have ‘Next Gen’ and all these players are coming up, and also players who are really experienced,” Swiatek added. “It’s a great opportunity to be on the same tournaments as the ‘GOATs’, I’m pretty happy about that.”

Williams, the No.6 seed, landed in the top half of the draw and faces Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener on Tuesday. The American has made the final on each of her last four appearances at Wimbledon, losing her most recent two to Halep and Angelique Kerber.

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
Sport
Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Sport
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
Updated 27 June 2021
John Duerden

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound

Ex-Palestine coach says Herve Renard’s Saudi team are World Cup bound
  • Noureddine Ould Ali was in charge of the Palestinian national team for March’s 5-0 defeat by Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 June 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia will be facing some familiar opposition at the FIFA Arab Cup in December but the Green Falcons are being tipped to return to Qatar in 2022 by a coach who knows them better than most.

“I think Saudi Arabia will qualify for the World Cup as they are a good team with a very good coach,” said Noureddine Ould Ali, who led Palestine for three years from April 2018 to April 2021. “And the important thing to remember is that the team are improving and progressing.”

Ould Ali’s last match in charge of Palestine was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Saudi Arabia in a March World Cup qualifier held in Riyadh. It was a disappointing result for the Algerian coach, especially as he had engineered a 0-0 draw against the three-time Asian champions earlier in the group stage.

“The game in March was a difficult game for us,” Ould Ali added. “We were not able to get our best players from elsewhere in the region and our European players could not come because they would have had to quarantine when they returned to their clubs. So I could take only local players and there were also some injuries.”

He is not making excuses, however. “Saudi Arabia were better than us, they are a great team with big players and they were just too good for us.”

One difference between the two meetings 18 months apart was the time Herve Renard had spent with his squad. The Frenchman was in charge of Saudi Arabia in the first game, but this was early in his tenure, before he could impart his ideas on the players.

“At the time, he didn’t know much about the team’s style of football or his players but he needed time. Soon he started to understand the country, his players and how to achieve his project there, and now there are positive results,” said Oud Ali. “You can see that in the way they play and they move the ball around better, the movement is good and the players are comfortable and know their jobs.”

Suffice to say that Ould Ali is a fan of the 52-year-old Renard, who took Morocco to the 2018 World Cup finals and Zambia and Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations titles in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

“Renard is a very good coach, you can just look at what he has done. He has won two African cups with two different countries, which is very difficult to do, and he will be successful with Saudi Arabia. The team is full of very technical players with good attackers like Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdullah Otayf who can bring the ball out of defence and turn it into an attack very well.”

For Saudi Arabia’s players, the FIFA Arab Cup, is a great chance to keep sharp during the World Cup qualification campaign. While the World Cup will bring meetings with unfamiliar opposition, that is not the case this December, when they face Morocco, Palestine and Jordan in Group C. With Renard in charge of Morocco from 2016 to 2019, the North Africans should hold few surprises and Palestine and Jordan, who crashed out of World Cup qualification after a disappointing second round performance, are not unfamiliar either.

“Jordan has good players and I don’t know what happened to them in qualification,” said Ould Ali, who is considering a number of offers from Europe. “They stopped their league for a while and that does have consequences. They had a training camp in the United Arab Emirates but training is not a substitute for games and maybe that was the problem. They will be strong opposition in December, however.”

And so should Palestine, temporarily led by Ould Ali’s former assistant Makram Daboub.

“The issue for Palestine is always preparation,” he said. “The motivation is there and the players are there and if they have a good preparation for the Arab Cup then they can get good results against these teams but it depends on whether they can get their best players together and for how long.”

Palestine qualified for the 16-team tournament that will kick off on Dec. 1 with a 5-1 thrashing of Comoros on Thursday. They were joined by Sudan, who defeated Libya, and Oman, who squeezed past Somalia. With South Sudan unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Jordan went through, as did Mauritania who defeated Yemen 2-0.

Lebanon defeated Djibouti 1-0, while the biggest clash in qualifying was the Friday night meeting between Bahrain and Kuwait, two teams that failed to make it to the third round of qualification for the World Cup. Bahrain ran out 2-0 winners and will join an-all Asian group along with hosts Qatar, Oman and Iraq.

Palestine make football history with win over Kuwait
Sport
Palestine make football history with win over Kuwait
Palestine out to show world what they can do at Asian Cup
Sport
Palestine out to show world what they can do at Asian Cup

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November

UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
  • Fourth round action is perfect preparation for the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, says Fahad Al-Shamsi, CEO of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation
Updated 27 June 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s top jiu-jitsu athletes took center stage at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi over the weekend in the fourth round of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League, with Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Baniyas, Sharjah Self Defence and Al-Jazira clubs once again showing their dominance in the men’s competition.

In the U-16 category, Sharjah Self Defence claimed first place for round four with 7,780 points, followed by Al-Wahda (6,570) and Al-Ain (6,230).

In the U-18 category, Al-Ain came out on top with 9,430 points, while Baniyas came second (6,360) and Al-Wahda third (4,280). In the adult category, Al-Wahda players seized first place with 6,650 points, ahead of Al-Ain (5,240) and Al-Jazira (3,090).

Commenting on the fourth round of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) CEO Fahad Al-Shamsi said: “The high level of jiu-jitsu skills displayed is a result of the athletes’ participation in international championships, including the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) in April. Additionally, with the evolution of COVID-19 protocols, players are now able to increase their training sessions and elevate their skills.”

“The championship, being held under an open belt system, allows UAE players to compete against athletes with different skill sets, helping them to gain the experience needed to compete at a high level in the 13th ADWPJJC in November,” he added.

Speaking after his victory in the fourth round, Nayef Al-Mansoori, from Al-Dhafra Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “The atmosphere exhibited today got us back to the major championships environment, and it inspires all players to bring their best to capture the win.

“Today’s bouts were difficult and decisive, and they reflect stature of this championship. Although the championship is local, it has a global feel because of the quality of the competition,” said Al-Mansoori.

In Friday night’s women’s action in the MON Jiu-Jitsu League 4th round, Al-Wahda claimed first place in the adult category with 9,750 points, ahead of Al-Ain with 5,410 points and Palm Sports Team 777 with 3,280 points.

In the under-18 category, athletes from Al-Ain, took first place on the podium with 8,100 points, ahead of Al-Wahda (6,550) and Sharjah Self Defence Club (3,780).

Al-Wahda ended the night comprehensively ahead of the pack in the under-16s with an aggregate of 6,990 points, followed by Palm Sports Team 777 (6,200) and Al-Jazira (4,340).

“The high turnout at this event reflects the success of the federation’s vision to enhance the presence of women in the jiu-jitsu community and encourage them to participate in various championships,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF. “The strong level of performance demonstrates how closely the athletes have been working with our technical staff and we look forward to witnessing more high-level competition in the final two rounds to crown the first champion of this new version of the championship.”

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
Sport
Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
Sport
UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start

