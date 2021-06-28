Euro 2020 elimination caps lackluster season for Ronaldo

You are here

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku hugs Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo at EURO 2020 round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on Sunday. (AFP)
AP

  • Ronaldo politely thanked Lukaku, but quickly made his way back to the tunnel
  • 36-year-old Ronaldo capped a lackluster season in Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in Euro 2020’s round 16
AP

SEVILLE: Cristiano Ronaldo was slowly walking off the field when Romelu Lukaku came over to give him a hug.
The two embraced for a few moments, with Lukaku speaking into the Portugal great’s ear.
Ronaldo politely thanked him, but quickly made his way back to the tunnel.
He wasn’t in much of a chatting mood.
While Lukaku was moving on to the European Championship quarterfinals with Belgium, Ronaldo was heading home after a disappointing end to his tournament — and to his season.
There was no repeat European title. There was no world scoring record. And there probably won’t be a player of the year award, either.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo capped a lackluster season in Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Sunday.
Even though he scored more than 40 goals with his club and his country, his numbers were far from impressive by his standards. He failed to win the Italian league with Juventus, where his future remains uncertain with his contract ending next year. His only titles in 2021 came in the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.
Ronaldo got off to a fantastic start at Euro 2020, though, scoring five goals in the first three matches to move level with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the men’s all-time top scorer with 109 goals.
If he kept scoring, and if Portugal stayed on track for another title, he could have been back in the conversation for player of the year.
It didn’t happen.
Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband to the ground after the final whistle against Belgium, then was one of the first to walk off. Portugal had several chances throughout the match at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, but Ronaldo himself wasn’t much of a threat. He had a few chances off free kicks in each half, and with a shot from inside the area near the end of the match.
Ronaldo was backed by a talented Portugal squad that included Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota, among others. But they also faltered in attack on Sunday, and Thorgan Hazard’s first-half goal ended up being enough to send Belgium to the quarterfinals.
Portugal lost at the same stage at the 2018 World Cup, two years after winning its first major title at Euro 2016. The team’s other triumph was winning the inaugural Nations League in 2019.
“It’s a big disappointment for us because we believed we could win, like we did in 2016,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But there are things to look forward to. In 2018, we were eliminated as well but then in 2019 we won the Nations League. Now we will try to win the World Cup (in 2022).”
Ronaldo will be 37 by then, and most likely will already have broken the international scoring record.
For now, he could still take solace from having a chance to finish as the top scorer at Euro 2020. He remains the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, one more than Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic, who has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations

Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Arabian Centers Co. to turn malls into walking destinations
  • Memorandum will see federation launch events at Arabian Centers malls across Kingdom in months ahead
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arabian Centers Co. to turn their malls into walking destinations for visitors in their latest initiative to promote a healthier lifestyle in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony took place at Al-Nakheel Mall in Riyadh and was attended by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al-Saud and SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, alongside Arabian Centers CEO Faisal Abdullah Al-Jedaie and the working teams of both entities.

The agreement will see the SFA host a program of walking events and campaigns at Arabian Centers malls across Saudi Arabia, helping turn the shopping venues into hubs of health and wellbeing for the 109 million annual visitors the malls attract every year.

“Partnering with Arabian Centers to turn their malls into walking destinations is an important move forward for wellness in Saudi Arabia,” said Prince Khaled. “This partnership allows for the SFA to bring physical activity to the places where people will already be, rather than expecting them to always have the time and opportunity to go exercise at dedicated venues. It also demonstrates how easy it can be to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whatever your personal circumstances.

“This collaboration is also a fine example of the private sector partnering up for the benefit of the nation, helping to build a healthy and active community through on-ground engaging initiatives,” he added.

A walking track has been installed at Al-Nakheel Mall as part of the initiative, making it easy for people to take part in and enjoy the events, while the SFA app will feature a dedicated challenge for users who visit the mall.

“Arabian Centers’ strategy is based on transforming its shopping venues into fully integrated destinations that meet all the needs and aspirations of society,” said Al-Jedaie. “Our partnership with the SFA is a positive and effective step in promoting a healthier lifestyle. We at Arabian Centers aspire to become an effective contributor to building a healthier and more vibrant society.”

The SFA app makes it easier for Saudi Arabia’s active community to stay fit and healthy by allowing users to explore, join, create and manage fitness challenges, as well as track their progress by syncing up to devices including Apple Watch, Google Fit and Fitbit.

The aim of the walking initiative is to promote an active lifestyle among residents no matter their age, ability, background or gender, helping them build healthy habits that they can integrate into their daily lives.

The initiative will also provide people with a way to stay active during the summer, with outdoor opportunities limited due to high temperatures.

In addition to launching popular programs and events such as Step Together, Move to Game, the National Cricket Championship and more, the federation has entered partnerships with the likes of Nike; the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing; the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence; and the World Health Organization. All of these have helped more than 350,000 people take part in SFA virtual and in-person initiatives in 2020 alone.

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Arab News

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
  • Saudi Arabia to face Senegal in Tuesday’s last 8 clash at Cairo International Stadium
Arab News

CAIRO: The line-up for the quarter finals of the 2021 Arab Cup U-20 football tournament taking place in Egypt has been completed and will see Saudi Arabia face Senegal on Tuesday at Cairo International Stadium, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were the two qualifiers from Group D, and now join Senegal, Comoros, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tajikistan in the last eight. The final will be held on July 6.

In Group C, a goal by Suleiman Fay gave Senegal a 1-1 draw with Iraq, who scored through Abdul Razzaq Qassem, to ensure the African nation advanced to the knockout stages.

In the same group, Comoros overcame Lebanon by three goals to one with Mahmoud Adel, Hadad Abtah, and Fahd Yassin on the scoresheet for the east African nation, and Ali Kassas converting the consolation goal for the defeated opposition.

Senegal topped Group C with seven points, followed by Comoros on six points, Iraq on three, and Lebanon drawing a blank.

In Group D, Tunisia finished top after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Sunday, with Hani Gertila scoring twice and Meshary Al-Nimr responding for the Kingdom.

In the same group, Yemen beat Uzbekistan 3-1 thanks to strikes by Qasim Al-Sharafi, Ammar Noman, and Imad Al-Jadima, while the sole Uzbek goal came from Abdullakh Boldoshev.

Tunisia finished with a perfect nine points, followed by Saudi Arabia on six, and Yemen with three, while Uzbekistan lost all three matches.

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Reuters

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
  • With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan
Reuters

TOKYO: There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need to be stict to stop the spread, said Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita at a news conference on Monday.
He also added that imposing restrictions such as requiring delegations from countries like India to quarantine was necessary to gain the understanding of the Japanese public.
With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan. Two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for coronavirus.

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals
AFP

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals

Bucks beat Hawks 113-102 to grab 2-1 lead in NBA East finals
  • Down by 15 points in the first quarter, the Bucks rallied and finished with a 25-7 scoring surge
  • Game four is Tuesday in Atlanta where the Hawks are now 3-3 at home in the playoffs
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 71 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in game three of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.
Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth and Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series in front of a crowd of 16,600 at State Farm Arena in Georgia. Middleton also had 11 rebounds.
Game four is Tuesday in Atlanta where the Hawks are now 3-3 at home in the playoffs.
The Bucks were down by 15 points in the first quarter and didn’t take their first lead until the third, but they finished with a 25-7 scoring surge as Middleton led the charge.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and Italy’s Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 18 points in the loss.
The Hawks offense started to wilt after Young appeared to reinjure his right ankle and headed to the dressing room late in the third. He returned with about three minutes gone in the final quarter.
Young is averaging 9.9 assists in the postseason but had just four on Sunday as he didn’t get as much help from his supporting cast.
Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in game threes during the postseason. They cruised to a 113-84 win over the Miami Heat en route to a four-game sweep in the first round, and held on for an 86-83 win over the Brooklyn Nets in game three of the second round to jump-start a series comeback.
The Bucks won despite Antetokounmpo making just six of 12 from the free throw line. The Atlanta crowd tried to distract Antetokounmpo throughout the game, counting out loud how many seconds it takes him to shoot a free throw. He shot an impressive 13-of-21 from the floor.
The Hawks started quickly jumping out to a 25-14 point lead with just under four minutes left in the first quarter as Young had 10 points.
Atlanta carried the play for almost the entire first half, leading by 15 points in the first. But the Bucks tied it 56-56 on their final possession of the second quarter when Pat Connaughton nailed a 23=foot three-pointer from the corner after taking a pass from Jrue Holiday.
The Bucks finally grabbed the lead late in the third when Bobby Portis made a basket to make it 82-80.
Antetokounmpo sparked the comeback by scoring 11 points in the second quarter which set the stage for Middleton to shine down the stretch and seal the victory.

 

 

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule
Ali Khaled

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule

5 dramatic away goal victories to cherish as UEFA calls time on 56-year-old rule
  • From next season, drawn ties in European competitions will not be decided by the controversial rule, first used in the European Cup Winners Cup in 1965
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: So long away goals rule, you will be missed. Though not by everyone.
Last week UEFA split opinion among football fans when it abolished the law that has been deciding drawn ties in its competitions for the last 56 years.
Wherever you stand on the merits of the rule, first brought into the European Cup Winners Cup in 1965, and the European Cup (now Champions League) a year later, there is little doubt that it has been responsible for some incredible knockout drama over the years.
Here we look at five of the most memorable away goal victories from Europe’s top club competition, on the condition that the deciding away goal had to come, naturally, in the second leg, late in the match and be the last of the tie.
5. Cruyff and Barcelona dodge elimination on way to creating a dynasty
Kaiserslautern 3-1 Barcelona (3-3 on aggregate, Barcelona advance)
Second round, European Cup 1991-92 
Nov. 6, 1991
This tie took place in the last season before the European Cup was rebranded into the Champions League, and Barcelona, who incredibly at that point had yet to win Europe’s biggest trophy, went to Germany having beaten Kaiserslautern 2-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou with goals from Aitor “Txiki” Begiristain.
However, Johan Cruyff’s team were blown away by the German champions who led 3-0 with three minutes to go. Then up stepped Spanish international Jose Mari Bakero to score one of the most priceless goals in the club’s history.
Without that away goal, there would have been no first European Cup for Barca at Wembley, probably no “Dream Team” legacy, and who knows how the subsequent careers of Pep Guardiola, and later down the line, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi might have played out.
It doesn’t bear thinking about.
4. Tottenham stun Manchester City in VAR classic
Man City 4-3 Tottenham  (4-4 on aggregate, Tottenham advance)
Quarter-final, Champions League 2018-19
April 17, 2019
This was one of the most dramatic and controversial Champions League ties of recent years.
Tottenham went to the Etihad Stadium with a 1-0 lead from the first leg. After four minutes of the second leg, the London club were 1-0 down, with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring. But inspired by the brilliant Son Heung-min, Tottneham found themselves 2-1 up after 10 minutes. A minute later the game was equalized at 2-2, and by halftime Tottenham were 3-2 down.
Still, that would have been enough to see Mauricio Pochettino’s team through on away goals.
When Sergio Aguero scored a trademark goal on the hour, things again looked bleak for Tottenham, until substitute Fernando Llorente scored with what looked like a handball on 73 minutes. After VAR consultation, the goal stood, and Tottenham were heading to the semifinals.
But that was the least of the drama. Deep into injury time, Raheem Sterling scored what appeared to be a sensational winner, sending Pep Guardiola, his players and the fans wild.
Once again, VAR intervened, this time disallowing the goal for offside.
Llorente’s away goal had, after all, won it for Spurs. And if you think this memorable quarter-final win deserves a higher placing on the list, you probably don’t remember what Tottenham did in the semifinal.
3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s finest hour rewarded with full-time role
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (3-3 on aggregate, Manchester United advance)
Round of 16, Champions League 2018-19
March 6, 2019
“Man United might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants on there given what he’s done since he’s come in, let him sign the contract. Ole’s at the wheel man, he’s doing it, he’s doing his thing, Man United are back,” Rio Ferdinand famously said minutes after interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — who had replaced Jose Mourinho earlier in the season — had masterminded an astonishing European comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.
An injury-hit Manchester United had lost 2-0 to Neymar’s team in the first leg at Old Trafford, and not many gave them a chance in the return match in Paris.
But no one snatches defeat from the jaws of victory quite like PSG.
Within two minutes they had halved the deficit through Romelu Lukaku, but Juan Bernat restored PSG’s two-goal advantage on 12 minutes. Lukaku scored again on the half-hour mark to set up a tense second half.
And the longer it went on the more tense the home team became, knowing a goal will turn a win into defeat.
In the final minute, Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe and was deflected for a corner, or so it seemed. But after several minutes of checking the VAR screen, Slovenian referee Damir Skomina pointed to the penalty spot. On the touchline, the injured Neymar looked on disbelievingly.
Marcus Rashford calmly converted the penalty to ensure progress to the quarter-finals. And more than likely confirmed Solskjaer’s role as full-time Manchester United manager.
2. Chelsea rage as Iniesta’s last-gasp equalizer ushers in age of Barcelona dominance 
Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona (1-1 on aggregate, Barcelona advance)
Semi-final, Champions League 2008-09
May 6, 2009
It is a match that has gone down in infamy. The mere mention of this night at Stamford Bridge is guaranteed to send Chelsea fans into fits of rage.
The first leg at Camp Nou had ended in a goalless draw and Chelsea knew they would be facing Messi and co. with the threat of an away goal hanging over them all night.
But the home team took the lead with a stunning volley by Michael Essien after only nine minutes and spent the rest of the night pushing their penalty claims, some of which were strong; others less so. None were given.
In the 93rd minute, the inevitable happened, Andres Iniesta, one year away from scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final, struck an unstoppable volley from Lionel’s Messi’s pass past Petr Cech to crush Chelsea’s hopes.
Even then, the controversy was not over, with a fourth penalty appeal turned down in the final seconds of stoppage time.
At the final whistle, Chelsea players had to be restrained from confronting Norwegian referee Tom Henning Øvrebø, who also received death threats from hysterical supporters.
For Pep Guardiola and Barcelona, world domination beckoned.
1. Tottenham and Lucas Moura pull off miracle comeback in Amsterdam
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (3-3 on aggregate, Tottenham advance)
Semi-final, Champions League 2018-19
May 8, 2019
Where to start with this tie?
A truly astonishing match, and one that fans of the away goals rule will hold up as the definitive proof of its worth.
A young, vibrant Ajax team had gone to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won 1-0, though it could have been more.
Tottenham’s difficult task looked to have become impossible after a harrowing first half in the second leg in Amsterdam. Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt scored with a header after only five minutes, and half an hour later, Hakim Ziyech scored a brilliant second strike to put the four-time champions three goals up, and practically in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
The next 45 minutes turned out to be the most dramatic in Tottenham’s history, thanks to Lucas Moura.
The Brazilian started an inconceivable comeback with a left-footed finish on 55 minutes to remind the already-celebrating Ajax fans that this could still turn into an uncomfortable night. Four minutes later, he took advantage of some shocking defending by a seemingly rattled home team to equalize on the night.
Tottenham remained 3-2 down on aggregate but now, one more away goal would be enough to ensure progress to a first-ever Champions League final. Ajax kept going forward in the hope of killing the tie off, and could have done so when Ziyech struck the post with 10 minutes left.
When Jan Vertonghen’s header hit the bar with three minutes left, it looked like Tottenham’s last chance had gone. But the five minutes of added time proved miraculous.
A final, desperate long pass from Moussa Sissoko in the 95th minute was eventually flicked on by Dele Alli to Moura, who scored with a carbon copy of his first goal of the night. Cue delirium among Tottenham fans and players.
In one moment, defeat was turned into victory, the impossible achieved. Thanks to that priceless away goal.

