Invest in Humanity theme for 5th edition of Saudi global forum in October

RIYADH: The fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event will take place in Riyadh on Oct. 26 to 28 under the theme Invest in Humanity.

Organized by the FII Institute, Saudi Arabia’s flagship global forum will gather together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media to explore some of the big challenges facing the world as economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said: “The success of the FII to date is testament to the eagerness of the private and public sectors to play an active role in addressing the issues we face as a global community.

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-COVID-19 era, we will also catalyze the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all.”

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias, said: “As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact.

“The neo-renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging, and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action.”

The most recent edition took place in January and attracted top speakers including Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman; David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Group; Credit Suisse Group CEO Thomas Gottstein; Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani; Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of Total; Gerry Grimstone, the UK’s minister of state for trade; Hyperloop One co-founder Josh Giegel; and David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.