Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, begins vaccinating children aged 12 to 18

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 181 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.94 million.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 181 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.94 million. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, begins vaccinating children aged 12 to 18

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, begins vaccinating children aged 12 to 18
  • The Kingdom said 1,318 new cases reported and 1,290 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 9 mosques reopened in 4 regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 9 people tested positive for coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday started vaccinating children aged 12 to 18, following approval from the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority based on scientific research announced on Sunday.
The health departments in Riyadh and Hafr Al-Batin said they had started inoculating children between the ages of 12 and 18 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The health department in Al-Jawf has started giving the second dose of the vaccine to individuals aged 50 and over, while it said it is continuing to provide the first dose to those who have not received it yet.
The Kingdom recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,789.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,318 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 484,539 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 11,204 remain active and 1,438 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 345, followed by the Eastern Province with 302, the capital Riyadh with 247, Asir recorded 161, and Jazan confirmed 93 cases.

The health ministry also announced that 1,290 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 465,546.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened nine mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after nine people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,693 within 142 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 181 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.94 million.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s regional allies on Monday strongly condemned the continued Houthi attacks on the Kingdom targeting civilians and strategic infrastructure.
They called on the international community to take immediate notice of the situation and help prevent further attacks on the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones and four ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region within 48 hours, state TV reported on Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the drones and missiles were targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt.
The coalition said that the Houthi militia deliberately targets civilians and civilian objects, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, said these attacks pose a challenge to the international community and are a rejection of all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Yemen.
Al-Hajraf commended the coalition forces and Saudi air force for moving swiftly for the protection of civilian lives and properties.
Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh also condemned all terrorist and criminal attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthis.
He praised the Arab coalition’s role in supporting Yemen.
In a strongly worded statement, Kuwait said the continued Houthi attacks undermine international efforts to find a political solution to end the conflict in Yemen.
It urged the international community to take swift action to stop the Iranian-backed group from violating international law.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said these actions against Saudi Arabia are aimed at destabilizing the entire region.

The ministry expressed Kuwait’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to ensure its security and stability.
Calling on the international community to take decisive action against the Houthis, the UAE said any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
It said these Houthi attacks not only threaten Saudi Arabia but also pose a grave challenge to the security of global energy supplies and the economy.
Alawi Al-Basha, head of the Human Rights Committee of the Arab Parliament, warned against the danger of aggravating the situation in Yemen in the wake of these terrorist attacks.
He also denounced the massacre committed by the Iranian-backed group in the Marib governorate in Yemen.
In a statement issued on Monday, he said the aggressive actions have become a hallmark of the terrorist group, which targets civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
He called on the international and regional community to take firm legal measures to hold the Houthis accountable for these actions.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
LONDON: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday in Rome, as well as his counterparts from Europe and the Middle East.
They discussed the latest developments in the Syrian crisis and the political efforts exerted to resolve it, as well as strengthening joint coordination between the Kingdom and the UN to lay the foundations for regional and international security and stability, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

He also held talks with Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, to review ways to strengthen the “solid partnership” between the Kingdom and the 27-member bloc.
“The two sides also discussed the importance of supporting international efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Syria, and supporting all peaceful solutions,” the ministry added. “They also discussed the need to stop all Iranian interference in Syria that fuels the conflict and destabilizes the country and the region.”
Prince Faisal met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss aspects of the bilateral relationship and ways of enhancing it in various fields to serve common interests. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues.
He met his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag and talked about ways to strengthen Saudi-Dutch relations.

Prince Faisal met his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and discussed ways of supporting international efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Syria in a way that guaranteed the full rights of the Syrian people, and then he met Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush. Prince Faisal stressed the importance of supporting all means and international efforts to lay the foundations for security and stability in Libya and move forward toward further development and prosperity.
He also held similar talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.
The Italian capital was hosting a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

Saudi e-learning center launches excellence standards

Saudi e-learning center launches excellence standards
Saudi e-learning center launches excellence standards

Saudi e-learning center launches excellence standards
  • The quality measures were co-developed and reviewed by international organizations and more than 40 experts from around the world
  • The standards cover all key sectors of public, higher and vocational education in addition to lifelong learning
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National e-Learning Center on Monday announced that it had launched a set of globally approved excellence standards.

The quality measures were co-developed and reviewed by international organizations and more than 40 experts from around the world.

The center’s board of directors adopted the e-education and e-training standards at its seventh meeting chaired by Saudi education minister and center chairman, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.

The Online Learning Consortium, one of the leading organizations in the field of e-learning, was among the bodies that worked with the center to prepare and develop the standards.

Experts from South Korea, China, the US, the UK, New Zealand, and a number of European countries, as well as a UNESCO committee, collaborated in the reviewing and arbitration process after making a comprehensive benchmarking assessment of global standards.

The standards cover all key sectors of public, higher and vocational education in addition to lifelong learning, focusing on the aspects of design and implementation of educational and training e-programs.

They also deal with integrated education, electronic course design, virtual classes, e-teaching, e-learning program management, standards of excellence for massive open online courses and e-learning platforms, educational video production, and e-learning management. 

National e-Learning Center, affirmed that the new structure was aimed at promoting excellence and leadership in educational and training e-practices while raising competitiveness in terms of quality of services.

“Individuals wishing to access all the details related to these standards, the entities providing educational e-activities, and the related educational and training e-programs, can visit the center’s website,” he added.

The center recently launched basic criteria for obtaining the necessary licenses to enable entities and programs to provide e-education and e-training.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan to UN: A culture of peace, justice and the rule of law at the heart of fighting terrorism

He called on all member states to implement the Un goals stated in Counter terrorism strategy.
He called on all member states to implement the Un goals stated in Counter terrorism strategy. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prince Faisal bin Farhan to UN: A culture of peace, justice and the rule of law at the heart of fighting terrorism

He called on all member states to implement the Un goals stated in Counter terrorism strategy. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Saudi Arabia has managed to “drastically degrade and defeat these terrorists,” FM told UN on Monday
  • UN chief said member states bear “the ultimate responsibility” to prevent technologies from falling into terrorists' hands
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia condemns terrorism in all its forms, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the UN on Monday.

At the second UN High Level Conference of Heads of Counter Terrorism Agencies of Member States, Bin Farhan called on all member states and international and regional organizations to come together and implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism strategy in the face of this “persistent challenge to international peace and security.”

The UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), of which Saudi Arabia is a founding nation, is celebrating its tenth anniversary and Bin Farhan told participants that the center remains a vital and supportive partner of the UN system in combating terrorism.

Saudi Arabia pays particular attention to the financing of terrorism, Bin Farhan said. For that, the Kingdom has ratified a number of bilateral, regional and international agreements and stepped up international legal cooperation in criminal matters related to terrorism and its financing.

This year’s conference theme, “Countering and Preventing Terrorism in the Age of Transformative Technologies,” highlights the fact that the threat of terrorism has evolved with technology, but also, as US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield put it, provides the opportunity to harness technology to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism from taking root in communities.

“Terrorists (have) adapted,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “They use communication technology to enhance their networks, recruit and inspire supporters, disseminate propaganda, and challenge our ability to prevent acts of terrorism. (Increasingly) they’re using advanced technology to actually perpetrate criminal acts.”

The American envoy called for a new strategy that keeps up with the evolving landscape of terrorism.

Bin Farhan said that his country’s counter-terrorism approach goes beyond conventional measures to include countering terrorist cybercrime through “legal and technological” means.

“The National Cybersecurity Authority and the Intellectual Warfare Center are examples of national institutions established to address the root causes of extremism and terrorism, as well as the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, which counters extremist ideologies using new and innovative methods including by analyzing extremist narratives,” he said.

The Saudi foreign minister also highlighted the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in April 2021 between the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology and the UNCCT which “shows the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting the international community’s effort in fighting the scourge of terrorism.

“Under the MoU the two centers will launch joint projects focused on capacity building, countering the use of internet for terrorist purposes, raising awareness among youth, promoting tolerance and supporting the victims of terrorism,” he said.

Bin Farhan also underscored his country’s attachment to the promotion of a culture of peace and dialogue. A case in point is the recent signing of an MoU between King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural dialogue and the UN Alliance for Civilization.

Bin Farhan told the participants, which included the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, that although the Kingdom has suffered from terrorist attacks, it has managed to “drastically degrade and defeat these terrorists.

“We have taken numerous counter measures at the national, regional and international levels and upheld international law and relevant resolutions on prohibiting actions such as committing, financing, inciting and participating in terrorist acts.

“We have also complied with all resolutions and decisions of international counter terrorism agencies.”

He called on member states to couple their access to counter-terrorism instruments with a “genuine desire to combat and eliminate this phenomenon,” and to devote more effort to the first pillar of the strategy: “Most importantly to education, development, justice and the rule of law, given their contributions to eliminating the root causes of the problem.”

He also stressed that a distinction must be made between terrorism on one hand and the right of people to self-determination, sovereignty and resisting foreign occupation on the other.

“Condemning terrorism must go as far as condemning terrorism committed by states,” he said.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that as the world’s counter-terrorism approach evolves, “we cannot waver on human rights and free expression. Because ultimately, our steadfast commitment to those rights and freedoms are our most powerful counter-terrorism tool of all.”

Guterres said that some progress has been made in the fight against terrorism but such progress has been “slow and not comprehensive.

“Years of increasing polarization, governance failures, and a normalization of hate speech have benefitted terrorist groups,” Guterres said.

“The threat stemming from white supremacist, neo-Nazi and other ethnically or racially-motivated movements is increasingly transnational. 

“It is also clear that terrorist groups will exploit hardships and inequalities related to the coronavirus disease pandemic.”

Guterres urged the international community to establish and strengthen “strong, just, and accountable institutions” as a pre-requisite to deny terrorists the space to operate, bring them to justice, and provide safety for the population.

To break the cycle of violence, Guterres called for the rehabilitation and reintegration of terrorists after serving their sentences. The secretary-general also called for a “human-rights reset” for counter-terrorism to avoid the latter being used to “infringe upon the rights and freedoms of people, the result (of which) is more alienation within communities and stronger terrorist
narratives.

He finally told member states that they bear “the ultimate responsibility to prevent technologies from falling into terrorist hands,” where social media is already being used to foster hate speech and violent ideologies, blockchain and ransomware to fund terrorists, commercial drones and 3-D printing to access weapons, and deep-fakes to stoke conspiracy theories peddled by terrorists.

Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the 'Saudi Cinema Nights' event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah.
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • The screenings are breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by the Saudi talents on the big screens
JEDDAH: Storytellers across the Kingdom have received massive support in recent years, and the rewards are being shown on big screens near you.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the “Saudi Cinema Nights” event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah, where they screened several short films made in the Kingdom. The screenings were a celebration of creative minds, breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by Saudi talents on the big screens.
The cinematic event screened “Carnival City” along with four short films: “... And when do I sleep?” (2020), “Ongoing Lullaby” (2020), “The girls who burned the night” (2020), and “Goin’ South” (2019).
“Carnival City,” tells the story of a couple, Massoud and Salma, and their whirlwind of a journey when their car breaks down on a road trip. Searching for a mechanic in a shady small town, Massoud’s wife waits for him in the desert and the couple’s separation makes the characters go on their “own rides” in life until they meet again.

The Saudi-Japan relationship is further strengthened through our partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.
Dr. Essam Bukhari
CEO of Manga Production Company

Wael Abu Mansour, the director, told Arab News that he intended to ensure that viewers interpret the story subjectively as the movie tells a random story.
“We didn’t want to force ideas on the audience or make them think in a certain way, we wanted them to interpret it in their way; we wanted to question things or try to raise questions — it is open for interpretation from different audiences,” he said, adding that the finale’s twist will have viewers questioning their initial thoughts of the main characters.
Plot twists are welcoming and fresh, “this is a smart take because the whole idea of the movie is to have a story that doesn’t have meaning to it, it is a random story. The mechanic was evil, but he wasn’t that evil. He told him he would return Massoud’s car in a day, but then returned it in about three days,” Abu Mansour told Arab News.
“It wasn’t a big deal in his point of view, but in Massoud’s point of view, he’s trying to break away from his past or life, so every minute counts for him. He doesn’t want anybody to jeopardize his journey, dream or decision. That scene, in the end, was intended because it’s a random story. If he decides to stay with Salma in the desert, it’s going to take the same amount of time to get his car back.”


Nada Al-Mojadedi, who played Salma, said she related to the character personally.
“I think it’s very relatable to a big percentage of women because a lot of women are used to being the underdog or the follower in the relationship,” she told Arab News.
“They don’t have a say on how the journey goes, although they have the spirit to handle so much and create a world within whatever circumstance they end up in. This is what women have been doing for centuries,” she added.
Al-Mojadedi explained that the separation between the two characters was a good thing.
“It’s the essence of the film to part ways. We see them at the beginning of the relationship in the car together and then they part ways and you see how each person deals with their reality, however harsh or uncomfortable it is or how much it could shake them.
“But then you see how each character embraced their journey and then you see them back again together.”
Mohammed Salama, who played Massoud, explained the character’s development through the negative events, with him starting off as arrogant before the harshness of the story breaks down his stubborn character.
Salama told Arab News that the separation between the characters was neither good nor bad. “It is a random event and it shows you that some things in life don’t have meaning and are just random.”


The event also boasted the screening of “The girl who burned the night,” where director Sarah Mesfer chose to cast her main characters as 13 and 14, “because of the strong characteristics of early teens.”
She said the movie is not derived from a personal experience, but she felt the emotions in parts of her life.
Through the imagined scenario, “the most felt feelings in the film are anger, boredom, madness, questions, rebellion. I felt all these feelings,” she told Arab News.
“The narrative of the story needed the girls to be this age, I love this age because most of the girls and boys then always believe they’re right. They think ‘what I say is right, either you have a valid answer to my question or I’m right’ and they’re always very angry and confident. This age is where you think you can change the world,” she added.
Another addition to the list was director Hisham Fadel’s “Ongoing Lullaby.” The director chose the script to be a monologue because the character is being spoken to by her inner critic, a phenomenon that everyone experiences, with scenarios playing out alongside the critic’s comments.
“The whole thing about an inner monologue is something everyone goes through and this is what some of the audience relates to. It’s something I experience — not as clear as the film with the words — but the inner monologue, the inner critic inside of us is something I experience personally. I wanted to talk about that in a film and express and communicate it to the audience,” Fadel said.
In the film, one of the characters badly injures herself, breaking the connection of the inner critic, “for that moment, the inner critic wanted to survive, it didn’t want to die. Even though things can be really bad and depressing, we have an instinct to survive, that we want to live, and that life is always better than nothing,” he said.
“Life is a gift and that’s what the inner critic faced, survival instincts kicked in, choosing life over death.”

