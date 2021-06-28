You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost

Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost

Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost
Palestinians demonstrate against the Israeli settler outpost of Eviatar, background, in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, June 28, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ybua

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost

Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost
  • About 50 Jewish families moved to Eviatar last month, erecting huts, tents and caravans — in defiance of international and Israeli law
  • Palestinians in the nearby community of Beita responded with nightime protests, flashing horns, burning tires and laser beams
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Jewish settlers agreed Monday to leave a new outpost in the occupied West Bank that has stirred weeks of Palestinian protests following a deal with Israel’s government, officials said.
Under the agreement, confirmed by settler leaders and the interior ministry, the settlers will leave the Eviatar outpost within days but their mobile homes will remain and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area.
According to a statement from regional settler leader Yossi Dagan, the defense ministry has agreed to study land claims to assess the prospect of a future recognized settlement.
Dagan said the agreement had been approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.
Shaked’s office confirmed the deal, but spokespersons for Bennett and Gantz were not immediately available to comment.
About 50 Jewish families moved to Eviatar last month, erecting huts, tents and caravans — in defiance of international and Israeli law — on land near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians claim for a future state.
Palestinians in the nearby community of Beita responded with nightime protests, flashing horns, burning tires and shining laser beams to keep the settlers awake.
Moussa Hamayel, the deputy head of the Beita municipality, told AFP that the Palestinian community had “completely rejected” the purported compromise.
In unrest sparked by the protests, four Palestinians including a teenager have been killed by Israeli troops.
Eviatar is named after a settler fatally stabbed near Beita in 2013.
An earlier version of the outpost was evacuated by Israeli authorities.
Israeli families returned to the outpost in May after a yeshiva student was shot dead by a Palestinian gunman nearby.
Gantz ordered the settlement removed, but Benjamin Netanyahu — who served 12 unbroken years as prime minister, before he was unseated on June 13 — froze the decision.
Bennett, who ousted Netanyahu by joining a broad coalition including left-wingers and an Arab party, is the former head of the Yesha Council, a settlers’ lobbying group.
All Jewish settlements in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli settlers Eviatar Beita

Related

Palestinians, Jewish settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood
Middle-East
Palestinians, Jewish settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood
Special Anger in East Jerusalem as settlers occupy homes
Middle-East
Anger in East Jerusalem as settlers occupy homes

Desperate Iranians turn to graverobbing as economy collapses 

Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites. (Wikimedia Commons)
Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 47 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Desperate Iranians turn to graverobbing as economy collapses 

Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • One high-profile looter said that royal tombs are ‘openly known and accessible for excavation’
  • Experts suspect that thousands of thefts from heritage sites occur every week
Updated 47 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites.

“The graves and mausoleums of our kings are openly known and accessible for excavation,” said one infamous thief, who has adopted an online persona modelled on Agatha Christie’s detective Poirot.

“How a toiling worker became prosperous through digging for gold,” reads another of his Instagram posts.

These sentiments are indicative of a wider trend in Iran; desperate individuals looting the country’s rich cultural past to sustain them in the present.

The UN’s body for world heritage sites, UNESCO, ranks Iran seventh in the world in heritage possession — but the country, facing perennial economic decline, is now plagued by looting and site destruction, according to the UK-based Heritage Management Organization.

“Sanctions on Iran have led to the perfect storm for antiquities looting,” said Leila Amineddoleh, a lawyer specializing in art and heritage.

As the sanctions bite and Iran’s wider economic system breaks down, Amineddoleh explained that “opportunistic individuals turn to archaeological theft and looting.”

She added: “People have treated their cultural heritage as a resource to be extracted.”

According to the UN Office for Drugs and Crime, Iran is particularly susceptible to criminal gangs: “Due to its ancient history, large number of cultural sites and geographic location, the country is vulnerable to looting, trafficking, and smuggling of its cultural property, art and antiquities.”

In the past four months, 22 illegal digs were discovered at Iran’s heritage sites, according to an Iranian state-backed news channel, and last week five men were arrested in the southwest of the country, accused of belonging to a gang of looters. 

Officials have pledged to crack down on looting activity, but experts believe that the practice is now so widespread that it is out of their control.

“Any illegal and unauthorized excavation and metal-detecting activities aimed at pillaging our country’s heritage will be met with the power of the law,” said one colonel. 

There are now regular reports of people dying in cave-ins as they search for loot and, according to Evangelos Kyriakidis, a senior lecturer in archaeology at the University of Kent and founding director of the Heritage Management Organization, these reports are just a snapshot of the wider issue.

“We receive hundreds of reports every week on illicit excavations around the country, which to my mind means there must be thousands occurring because most of them are not reported,” he said.

Referring to treasure hunters such as “Poirot” who post about their exploits for their online followers, Kyriakidis added: “People in that network are becoming audacious.”

Topics: Middle East Iran iran sanctions looting

Related

ISESCO condemns Houthi looting of artifacts from Zabid
Middle-East
ISESCO condemns Houthi looting of artifacts from Zabid
Gazans struggle to protect antiquities from neglect, looting photos
Offbeat
Gazans struggle to protect antiquities from neglect, looting

Basra locals float plan to display Saddam Hussein’s luxury yacht

The Basrah Breeze, pictured in 2008, when it was moored in Nice in southern France (AFP/File Photo)
The Basrah Breeze, pictured in 2008, when it was moored in Nice in southern France (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

Basra locals float plan to display Saddam Hussein’s luxury yacht

The Basrah Breeze, pictured in 2008, when it was moored in Nice in southern France (AFP/File Photo)
  • Local experts disagree on whether plan to feature boat as museum viable
  • The Iraqi dictator’s 82 meter yacht was seized by Iraq in 2008, after going up for sale in Nice, France
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A luxury yacht once owned by former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein could be repurposed as a floating museum in Basra, Iraq.

Built in 1980 by a Danish shipyard, the 82 meter motor-yacht was, at the time, one of the largest of its kind in the world.

After Hussein’s fall from grace it was abandoned, before eventually being recovered by the Iraqi government in 2008 and donated to Basra University for use as a maritime research vessel.

But operating it as a research tool became prohibitively expensive, and now senior museum officials are reportedly seeking to feature it as part of a new exhibition.

Qahtan Alabeed, the director of Basra’s Museum — housed in Hussein’s former palace — wants to feature the yacht in a new project dedicated to Iraq’s nautical past.

“We want to reactivate work to rebuild a number of types of boats that sailed in the (Shatt Al-Arab) river and marshes. We already have around 16,” he told Boat International, a yachting website, adding that Basra’s mayor backed the plan.

The ship was named Qadissiyat Saddam by the disgraced dictator, in reference to a historical battle between Persians and Arabs in which the Arabs are said to have emerged victorious against all odds. Hussein went to great lengths to draw comparisons between that ancient battle and the brutal war that took place between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s.

The vessel passed through many hands before emerging for sale in Nice in 2007. The government of Iraq, working through the French courts, then seized and repatriated it.

Now renamed Basrah Breeze, experts have warned that the museum’s plan for a floating exhibit could be prohibitively expensive. 

The hull alone could cost as much as $1.5 million to restore, said one local academic, and others doubt whether anyone in Iraq has a solid and sustainable plan in place to make use of it. 

Ali Douabul, the former head of the Marine Science Center where the boat was donated to, told Boat International: “If you ask me, the government has been misled to take this yacht, because they don’t have the ability to use it properly or commercially.

“They thought it might be worth $200 million — I don’t know where they got their figures from.”

The solution, he said, may lie outside of Iraq.

 “Perhaps an international organization like the International Maritime Organization should take care of it, because Iraqis will not. Then it becomes world heritage.”

Topics: Middle East Iraq Saddam hussein Basra

Related

Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green
Offbeat
Gaddafi’s superyacht to go green
Yacht design firm Sinot denies Bill Gates purchase of $644m hydrogen-powered super vessel
Lifestyle
Yacht design firm Sinot denies Bill Gates purchase of $644m hydrogen-powered super vessel

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Israel's new leader on Monday it was important to follow through on Egypt-backed efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip following last month's fighting there, the Egyptian presidency said.
In his first phone call with Naftali Bennett since Bennett took office two weeks ago, Sisi stressed Egypt's support for efforts to reach a fair and permanent solution between the Palestinians and Israelis, Egypt's presidency said.
Sisi stressed the importance of supporting an Egyptian drive to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after last month's fighting between Israel and the Hamas Islamist group which controls it.
A statement from Bennett's office said the Israeli leader had thanked Egypt for its role in brokering the ceasefire that ended the fighting, and its mediation in helping find Israelis missing or captured in Gaza. The two leaders would work towards meeting soon.
Egypt and Qatar have pledged $500 million each for reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave, where two-thirds of 2 million residents rely on aid.
Israel says that can proceed only if headway is made in efforts to recover two soldiers missing in action in a 2014 Gaza war as well as two civilians who slipped separately into the enclave. Hamas rejects any link between reconstruction and finding missing persons.
The Gaza government says 2,200 homes were destroyed and 37,000 damaged by Israeli shelling during 11 days of cross-border exchanges. Israel and Egypt jointly maintain a security blockade, restricting imports and exports from Gaza.
Topics: Egypt

Nations chart future steps against Daesh extremists

Nations chart future steps against Daesh extremists
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

Nations chart future steps against Daesh extremists

Nations chart future steps against Daesh extremists
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that despite their defeat, Daesh elements in Iraq and Syria “still aspire to conduct large-scale attacks"
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

ROME: As the US works on its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the global coalition fighting the Daesh group met Monday to plot future steps against the extremist group.
The meeting came just a day after the US launched airstrikes against Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio were co-chairing the gathering of senior officials from the seven-year-old, 83-member bloc. Participants were taking stock of their current efforts to ensure the complete defeat of IS, whose remnants still pose a threat in Iraq and Syria and have shown signs of surging in parts of Africa.
Amid significant other international priorities, including taming the coronavirus pandemic and stepping up the fight against climate change, the coalition is hoping to stabilize areas liberated from IS, repatriate and hold foreign fighters accountable for their actions and combat extremist messaging.
Blinken and Di Maio urged representatives of the 77 other countries and five organizations that make up the coalition not to drop their guard despite the destruction of the extremist group’s hold over broad swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria.
“Daesh can still be a threat and attract support,” Di Maio said. He appealed for special attention to be paid to Africa, notably in the Sahel region, where IS is gaining traction and called for the coalition to create a special mechanism to deal with that threat.
Blinken noted that despite their defeat, IS elements in Iraq and Syria “still aspire to conduct large-scale attacks.”
“Together, we must stay as committed to our stabilization goals as we did to our military campaign that resulted in victory on the battlefield,” he said.
Blinken announced a new US contribution of $436 million to assist displaced people in Syria and surrounding countries and called for a new effort to repatriate and rehabilitate or prosecute some 10,000 IS fighters who remain imprisoned by the Syrian Defense Forces.
“This situation is simply untenable,” Blinken said. “It just can’t persist indefinitely.”
He also announced sanctions against Ousmane Illiassou Djibo, a native of Niger, who is a key leader of the Daesh affiliate in the greater Sahara. Djibo was designated a global terrorist, meaning that any assets he may have in the US are frozen and Americans are barred from any transactions with him.
Monday’s meeting was the first the coalition has had at a senior level that has been held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In addition to the meeting on IS, foreign ministers of countries concerned with the broader conflict in Syria were to meet in Rome on Monday ahead of a critical vote at the United Nations on whether to maintain a humanitarian aid corridor from Turkey. Russia has resisted reauthorizing the channel amid stalled peace talks between the Syrian government and rebel groups.
Last week, the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pederson, said there were worrying signs that Daesh may be getting stronger in the country and called for a boost in cooperation to counter it. Pederson has also joined calls for new international talks on ending Syria’s civil war.
Since the Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011, numerous high-level gatherings aimed at ending the fighting and guiding the country to a political transition have failed to have any lasting impact.
The UN, US, Russia and many other countries support a December 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing a road map to peace in Syria that calls for a new constitution followed by UN-supervised elections.

Related

Blinken says ‘status quo was not option’ in Afghanistan
World
Blinken says ‘status quo was not option’ in Afghanistan

Airlines to face $1,000 fines for breach of new COVID-19 rules at Cairo airport

Airlines to face $1,000 fines for breach of new COVID-19 rules at Cairo airport
Updated 28 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Airlines to face $1,000 fines for breach of new COVID-19 rules at Cairo airport

Airlines to face $1,000 fines for breach of new COVID-19 rules at Cairo airport
Updated 28 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Passengers arriving at Cairo International Airport will be allowed to enter the country without undertaking a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test as long as they carry proof of full vaccination, authorities have announced.

Officials at the Egyptian capital’s airport have started implementing Ministry of Health easing of rules allowing travelers with a vaccination certificate into Egypt without the need for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab, provided 14 days had passed since receiving a second jab.

Quarantine manager, Hazem Emam, said that a fine of $1,000 would be imposed on airlines breaching the new regulations at Cairo, adding that the move would reduce the burden on other airports such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

“Most travelers so far have presented the PCR certificate, since it has only been 48 hours since the implementation of the decision, but soon the vaccination certificate will be a requirement at airports.

“There are some countries that require you to be vaccinated in order to enter the country, and therefore these decisions have encouraged many people concerned with travel to take the vaccine,” Emam said.

The ministry said in a statement distributed to airports and ports that entry into Egypt would be granted for any passenger having had two jabs of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and the Egyptian Medicines Authority at least two weeks before travel, as long as they are arriving from a country not affected by a COVID-19 variant.

The approved vaccines are Sputnik, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Johnson and Johnson, which only requires one shot.

Topics: Egypt aviation Coronavirus

Related

Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says
Middle-East
Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says
Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May
Middle-East
Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May

Latest updates

Lebanon to close banks on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank — statement
Lebanon to close banks on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank — statement
Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost
Israeli settlers agree to leave flashpoint West Bank outpost
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, begins vaccinating children aged 12 to 18
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, begins vaccinating children aged 12 to 18
Desperate Iranians turn to graverobbing as economy collapses 
Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites. (Wikimedia Commons)
Kuwait to allow direct flights to UK, US, some other countries from July 1
Kuwaitis queue as officials verify their vaccination certificates before allowing entry to The Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, the largest mall in the coutry, on June 27, 2021. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.