Lebanon to close banks on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank — statement

Updated 24 sec ago
CAIRO: Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday
The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement. 

Developing...

Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
  • About 50 Jewish families moved to Eviatar last month, erecting huts, tents and caravans — in defiance of international and Israeli law
  • Palestinians in the nearby community of Beita responded with nightime protests, flashing horns, burning tires and laser beams
JERUSALEM: Jewish settlers agreed Monday to leave a new outpost in the occupied West Bank that has stirred weeks of Palestinian protests following a deal with Israel’s government, officials said.
Under the agreement, confirmed by settler leaders and the interior ministry, the settlers will leave the Eviatar outpost within days but their mobile homes will remain and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area.
According to a statement from regional settler leader Yossi Dagan, the defense ministry has agreed to study land claims to assess the prospect of a future recognized settlement.
Dagan said the agreement had been approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.
Shaked’s office confirmed the deal, but spokespersons for Bennett and Gantz were not immediately available to comment.
About 50 Jewish families moved to Eviatar last month, erecting huts, tents and caravans — in defiance of international and Israeli law — on land near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians claim for a future state.
Palestinians in the nearby community of Beitar responded with nightime protests, flashing horns, burning tires and shining laser beams to keep the settlers awake.
Moussa Hamayel, the deputy head of the Beita municipality, told AFP that the Palestinian community had “completely rejected” the purported compromise.
In unrest sparked by the protests, four Palestinians including a teenager have been killed by Israeli troops.
Eviatar is named after a settler fatally stabbed near Beita in 2013.
An earlier version of the outpost was evacuated by Israeli authorities.
Israeli families returned to the outpost in May after a yeshiva student was shot dead by a Palestinian gunman nearby.
Gantz ordered the settlement removed, but Benjamin Netanyahu — who served 12 unbroken years as prime minister, before he was unseated on June 13 — froze the decision.
Bennett, who ousted Netanyahu by joining a broad coalition including left-wingers and an Arab party, is the former head of the Yesha Council, a settlers’ lobbying group.
All Jewish settlements in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli settlers Eviatar

Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
  • The Kingdom said 1,318 new cases reported and 1,290 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 9 mosques reopened in 4 regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 9 people tested positive for coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday started vaccinating children aged 12 to 18, following approval from the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority based on scientific research announced on Sunday.
The health departments in Riyadh and Hafr Al-Batin said they had started inoculating children between the ages of 12 and 18 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The health department in Al-Jawf has started giving the second dose of the vaccine to individuals aged 50 and over, while it said it is continuing to provide the first dose to those who have not received it yet.
The Kingdom recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,789.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,318 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 484,539 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 11,204 remain active and 1,438 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 345, followed by the Eastern Province with 302, the capital Riyadh with 247, Asir recorded 161, and Jazan confirmed 93 cases.

The health ministry also announced that 1,290 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 465,546.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened nine mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after nine people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,693 within 142 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 181 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.94 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Updated 38 min 38 sec ago
  • One high-profile looter said that royal tombs are ‘openly known and accessible for excavation’
  • Experts suspect that thousands of thefts from heritage sites occur every week
LONDON: Escalating economic pressure combined with multilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have led to a spate of robberies from royal tombs and widespread looting of Iran’s historical cultural sites.

“The graves and mausoleums of our kings are openly known and accessible for excavation,” said one infamous thief, who has adopted an online persona modelled on Agatha Christie’s detective Poirot.

“How a toiling worker became prosperous through digging for gold,” reads another of his Instagram posts.

These sentiments are indicative of a wider trend in Iran; desperate individuals looting the country’s rich cultural past to sustain them in the present.

The UN’s body for world heritage sites, UNESCO, ranks Iran seventh in the world in heritage possession — but the country, facing perennial economic decline, is now plagued by looting and site destruction, according to the UK-based Heritage Management Organization.

“Sanctions on Iran have led to the perfect storm for antiquities looting,” said Leila Amineddoleh, a lawyer specializing in art and heritage.

As the sanctions bite and Iran’s wider economic system breaks down, Amineddoleh explained that “opportunistic individuals turn to archaeological theft and looting.”

She added: “People have treated their cultural heritage as a resource to be extracted.”

According to the UN Office for Drugs and Crime, Iran is particularly susceptible to criminal gangs: “Due to its ancient history, large number of cultural sites and geographic location, the country is vulnerable to looting, trafficking, and smuggling of its cultural property, art and antiquities.”

In the past four months, 22 illegal digs were discovered at Iran’s heritage sites, according to an Iranian state-backed news channel, and last week five men were arrested in the southwest of the country, accused of belonging to a gang of looters. 

Officials have pledged to crack down on looting activity, but experts believe that the practice is now so widespread that it is out of their control.

“Any illegal and unauthorized excavation and metal-detecting activities aimed at pillaging our country’s heritage will be met with the power of the law,” said one colonel. 

There are now regular reports of people dying in cave-ins as they search for loot and, according to Evangelos Kyriakidis, a senior lecturer in archaeology at the University of Kent and founding director of the Heritage Management Organization, these reports are just a snapshot of the wider issue.

“We receive hundreds of reports every week on illicit excavations around the country, which to my mind means there must be thousands occurring because most of them are not reported,” he said.

Referring to treasure hunters such as “Poirot” who post about their exploits for their online followers, Kyriakidis added: “People in that network are becoming audacious.”

Topics: Middle East Iran iran sanctions looting

Updated 56 min 3 sec ago

  • The latest regulations stipulate that only people inoculated against COVID-19 can enter malls, restaurants, cultural centers, and cinemas
CAIRO: Kuwait will allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1, the government communications office (CGC) wrote in a tweet on Monday.
The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Developing...

