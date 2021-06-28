You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability

Terra was first exhibited in New York City at Arcadia Earth, a next-generation art exhibition and extended reality experience designed to reignite the conversation around the most pressing environmental issues. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
1 / 3
Terra was first exhibited in New York City at Arcadia Earth, a next-generation art exhibition and extended reality experience designed to reignite the conversation around the most pressing environmental issues. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability
2 / 3
Terra was first exhibited in New York City at Arcadia Earth, a next-generation art exhibition and extended reality experience designed to reignite the conversation around the most pressing environmental issues. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability
3 / 3
Terra parades impactful optical illusions and immersive and interactive technologies provided by META, an international experience product company. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6en6

Updated 19 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability
  • Terra, which means “fertile soil” in Arabic, aims to educate visitors on the perilous impact of humans on the planet and will be open until September
  • Exhibit debuted in New York City and then found its way to Ithra in Dhahran through the center’s collaboration with Arcadia Earth
Updated 19 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: As Saudi Arabia is heading towards achieving an environmentally friendly and better future for the planet, many are inspired to promote sustainability such as the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

The latest exhibit at the Ithra Museum, Terra, which means “fertile soil” in Arabic, aims to educate visitors on the perilous impact of humans on the planet as well as inspire conversations on the topic.

“This is not a political movement,” Farah Suhail Abushullaih, head of the Ithra Museum, told Arab News.

“It ignites curiosity and understanding for a world issue through creativity and art. It examines this relationship between humans and earth and allows visitors to reflect on their abilities to make positive impacts on the planet.”

From one’s surroundings occupied by compelling visual effects to walking through a tunnel made of mountains of plastic, the international artists of Terra take visitors on an eye-opening and immersive journey to rekindle their love for the planet.

The artists created with recycled materials and used different methods such as virtual and augmented realities.

“Through different installations and artworks, each artist brought his or her unique skills and ideas and implemented them differently to tackle these environmental challenges,” Abushullaih said.

“Some of the challenges that are presented include extensive consumption of plastic bags, the effect of climate change on planktons, the damaged coral reefs caused by overfishing, and even the challenge of water scarcity.”

Daniel Popper, a multidisciplinary artist known globally for his sculptures and public art installations, has an entrance piece that is a metaphor for guests entering the heart of nature.

“He planted a huge monument by the gate with an installation made of upcycled material. He did this to create a gate to knowledge and form an invitation to connect and understand nature,” Abushullaih said.

Another display is from Basia Goszczynks, who creates art with recycled materials she finds at the beach, on the streets, and at trash facilities. Goszczynks was behind the installation of a cave made up of 80,000 used plastic bags.

The piece is meant to incite visitors to visually experience half of a second of the world’s consumption of plastic bags.

“The idea is to create a shocking moment that empowers the visitor to adopt a new behavior with regards to dealing with single-use plastics,” Abushullaih said.

Terra parades impactful optical illusions and immersive and interactive technologies provided by META, an international experience product company, which combines intelligence, craft, and artistry with immersive technologies.

“META’s contribution is the Oxygen Oasis installation which tells the story of how oxygen is created on earth through the use of 3D projection mapping,” Abushullaih said.

Terra was first exhibited in New York City at Arcadia Earth, a next-generation art exhibition and extended reality experience designed to reignite the conversation around the most pressing environmental issues. Terra has now found its way to Ithra in Dhahran through the center’s collaboration with Arcadia Earth.

It was created by Valentino Vettori, who is an experiential artist with more than 20 years of experience dedicated to reimagining the way people interact and engage with the environment. Arcadia Earth is also the first multi-channel platform to provide an opportunity for individuals to experience the troubles facing our planet through different mediums of art and technology.

“It is a platform that allows sustainability artists to express their concerns with the public and provides a space for open-mindedness with their unique storytelling approach,” Abushullaih said.

Ithra has chosen a more practical way to promote Terra by taking it outside of the center’s building and onto the streets “because this is specifically about environmental sustainability, so we extended it outwards. Through working with our volunteer programs, we acted in different ways to practice sustainability like cleaning the streets or beaches to create positive and tangible impacts.”

A different aspect of Terra that makes it unique to other exhibits of sustainability is its holistic approach.

“It presents challenges as well as solutions through subtle suggestions, and little bits of knowledge for the visitor to take and possibly incorporate them in their daily practices to help improve the environment and reduce the harm,” Abushullaih said.

The head of the Ithra Museum added that art is a great tool to raise awareness on various issues.

“Artists, throughout history, have always shown interest in the environment in their work,” Abushullaih said.

“In the last century, a specialized approach to art has emerged to shed light on these threats. Art is a great means to provide knowledge and it is a powerful tool to reach the public and make difficult and harsh information easy to digest.”

The exhibit is open to all age groups and will run until the end of September. It accommodates both Arabic and English speakers. For more information, visit the website https://www.ithra.com

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens registration for its 2021 Art Prize
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens registration for its 2021 Art Prize
May 20 deadline to register for Ithra conference in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran
Saudi Arabia
May 20 deadline to register for Ithra conference in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
Artist Nourie Flayhan (L) holding up a sign that reads “Ditch the disposables.” Supplied
Updated 28 June 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
  • Dubai’s new business center takes part in initiatives to encourage community to go green through art, design
Updated 28 June 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Creatives at a new UAE business center are playing their part in tackling climate change by encouraging the community to go green through a series of art and design projects.

The initiative is being championed inside Niche, the sleek new four-acre ICD Brookfield Place in downtown Dubai’s multi-use community space.

Niche, which aims to create a platform of exchange between tenants and the community on a variety of important topics through talks, wellness sessions, educational workshops, and engaging activations has launched its Breaking the Plastic Habit scheme to help Dubai residents find ways to reduce their use of plastic products.

Breaking the Plastic Habit is an initiative to help Dubai residents find ways to reduce their use of plastic products. Supplied

“We launched the Breaking the Plastic Habit program to remove single-use plastic from ICD Brookfield Place, and encourage our community to use refillable bottles,” Malak Qaoud, arts and events manager at ICD Brookfield Place, told Arab News.

“Breaking the Plastic Habit is part of our long-term commitment to deliver a sustainable future at ICD Brookfield Place.”

For the campaign, the business center worked with two influential artists, Nourie Flayhan, a Lebanese-Dubai-based illustrator, and Christine Wilson of Peahead, a Dubai-based eco-friendly and upcycling artist.

Artist Christine Wilson created a large art installation using plastic bottles. Supplied

Flayhan, a longtime advocate for sustainability and environmental protection and known for her quirky animations and illustrations, has worked on the branding for the campaign. She has previously produced work for the likes of Gucci, Adidas’ Run for the Oceans campaign, and Selfridges.

“My younger self, this project is for her. I remember taking part in the environment club after school and always making sure that I was doing my best when it came to taking care of the environment, and just being conscious and aware of everything that was happening around me.

“I remember picking fruit and vegetables whilst growing up and my grandfather, he always taught me to appreciate the land around us and have a deep connection with it,” Flayhan told Arab News.

Wilson is known for her upcycling and reinterpretation of a Spinneys bag. Supplied

In an effort to raise awareness on recycling in a visual way, Wilson created a large art installation using plastic bottles – some from ICD Brookfield Place. She is known for her upcycling and reinterpretation of a Spinneys bag, now sold in several shops in Dubai, and will be hosting upcycling workshops for tenants in Niche as part of the campaign.

She said: “Up to 40 percent of the plastic waste produced by the users of ICD Brookfield Place is single-use plastic bottles – one of the easiest swaps for eco-friendly alternatives.

“I wanted to bring this unnecessary plastic back into full view, and there are not many organizations brave enough to allow their waste to be put on full display the way ICD Brookfield Place did.

“I am proud to have been part of this project which carries a simple message of positivity: Yes, you can break the plastic habit,” Wilson added.

‘The Lady from Zamalek’ weaves together fiction and history

‘The Lady from Zamalek’ weaves together fiction and history
Updated 28 June 2021
Manal Shakir 

‘The Lady from Zamalek’ weaves together fiction and history

‘The Lady from Zamalek’ weaves together fiction and history
Updated 28 June 2021
Manal Shakir 

CHICAGO: “The Lady of Zamalek” by Egyptian author and judge Ashraf El-Ashmawi is the story of a Jack of all trades whose life and legacy takes place against the backdrop of 20th century Egyptian history and a 1927 murder that shook Cairo. Translated by Peter Daniels, El-Ashmawi’s English debut seamlessly weaves fiction and history into a tale of opportunity, betrayal, obsession and murder, through his main characters Abbas Mahalawi, his sister Zeinab and his daughter Nadia. The rags-to-riches journey is no simple feat, and certainly not a linear path, as Abbas realizes that wealth is not easy to come by and even more difficult to hold on to.

Hailing from Fuadiya, a village in the Delta, Abbas’s humble beginnings are the catalyst for his obsession with money and power. With three sisters and a mother at home, as well as a father who is unpleasant when present and unnoticed when gone, Abbas leaves for Alexandria to pursue a vocational career, but when that fails, he sells cigarettes to make ends meet. From there he moves between jobs and cities until he finds himself among a group of men who rob and kill a prominent businessman in the Zamalek district of Cairo, Solomon Cicurel. The other assailants are quickly arrested and executed for their crime, but Abbas escapes. With him he takes a map that leads to a secret safe with Cicurel’s fortune, shaping his life’s obsession into a quest with the help of Zeinab.

Moving through the British occupation and the Second World War, the 1952 revolution and presidency of Gamal Abdel Nasser, the wars against Israel and the leadership of Hosni Mubarak, El-Ashmawi’s characters live against the backdrop of Egyptian history. Between Abbas’s pursuit of wealth, Zeinab’s survival instincts and Nadia’s own trials and tribulations, their lives overlap and reveal more trickery and mystery than answers.

In a brilliantly spun tale that entangles itself in suspicion and fatal mistakes, El-Ashmawi’s characters move from one ill-fated scheme to another, playing with politics and powerful people. El-Ashmawi paints a story where money comes and goes, power changes hands, and where both can disappear in an instant. Everything comes to a head in Cairo where prices must be paid and a showdown for past errors is all but inevitable.

Topics: The Lady from Zamalek

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Due Oct. 26

The standard of games based on Marvel franchises has varied wildly over the years. 2018’s “Spider-Man” was widely acclaimed and great fun, but last year’s “Avengers,” despite its great production values, was something of a damp squib. Still, there will be plenty of fans waiting to play as Peter Quill/Star-Lord leading his team through a series of missions to save the universe. While the rest of the Guardians — Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax — aren’t playable characters, you can utilize their skills by giving them orders. And you’ll need them: the heroes for hire will face some formidable opponents from the Marvel canon along the way. Narrative developer Mary DeMarle has promised surprises too. “They all have that weird, eccentric nature, bumbling around and so darned optimistic that they’ll improvise and find their way out of everything,” she told Space.com. “They get along so well, they care and have heart. Their interaction results in some really fun and exciting twists and turns and unexpected stuff.”

Little Devil Inside

Due in July

What was originally conceived as a modest indie game grew into something of a monster itself when its 2015 Kickstarter campaign raised more than $300,000. A little over six years later, Neostream Interactive’s action-adventure is finally ready for release. Set in the 19th century, the game follows Billy, a swordsman hired by Professor Vincent, Dr. Oliver and their research team to travel the game’s open world in search of the supernatural and “all phenomenal existence.” Don’t be fooled by the game’s stripped-back visuals — this is an incredibly ambitious exercise by the developers. Players will have to take careful note of their characters’ body language and behavior to ascertain what is necessary: characters may limp when wounded, for example, or shiver if they’re too cold, while those with a one-track mind will have limited vision. There’s satirical humor here too, with pointed remarks about financial inequality and a look into the more-mundane side of Billy’s life.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Due Aug. 28

One of numerous titles delayed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this action-adventure game has stirred up considerable excitement ahead of its release. For one thing, it’s visually stunning — resembling a high-quality Japanese anime. You play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide searching for a mountain shrine. You can enlist the help of some incredibly cute little critters called Rot who can help you transform the overgrown jungle into a navigable environment. But you’ll also have to face off against more-threatening inhabitants too.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Due Sept. 10

Deck Nine’s third-person graphic adventure series returns, allowing the user to once again play as Alex Chen, the psychic empath who is able to read and manipulate emotions (at a price — she must take on those emotions herself) and thus understand and relieve trauma and stress. The latest iteration of the game is once again set in the beautiful (fictional) mountain town of Haven Springs. However, unlike previous versions that were released in ‘chapters,’ “True Colors” will be released in its entirety.

Deathloop

Due Sept. 14

Having also been heavily delayed by the pandemic, this intriguing game is finally coming out in September. The player takes the role of a multi-talented assassin, Colt, who’s stuck in a time loop at a party on an island. The loop resets at the end of every night, and the partygoers have no memories of the previous loop. But you do. Your task is to take out eight targets before midnight. Fail to take them all out and the loop resets. Die before you take them all out and the loop resets. You’ll have to fail multiple times before you have all the necessary information on your targets to succeed.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Due in October

Tokyo’s citizens have almost all mysteriously disappeared, leaving deadly ghosts and specters known as Visitors to take over the city. The player’s character in this creepy action-adventure game is, according to the game’s combat director Shinichiro Hara, “a badass, spell-casting, high-tech ninja exorcist defeating countless evil spirits,” which sounds like a pretty good thing to be. He also stressed in the same presentation that the developers wanted to move away from the cliché of spell casters and magic users in video games not being physically strong. “That isn’t the case with ‘GhostWire,’” he said. “In ‘GhostWire’ you’re casting magic with martial arts movements.”

Stray

Due October

Given the ubiquitous popularity of cats online, it’s amazing that “Stray” didn’t appear years ago. The game allows you to play as a lost cat, stealthily sneaking (or occasionally deliberately making a nuisance of itself) through a run-down and seedy cybercity populated by droids (generally not too threatening, in fact one of them — the flying drone B12 — will help you on your way) and a number of far more dangerous creatures, in the hope of escaping and finding your kin.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Due Dec. 7

With its mix of thrilling parkour, brutal zombie-killing action, and genuinely frightening jump-scares, the original “Dying Light” is one of the masterpieces of the overcrowded post-apocalyptic survival genre. So hopes are high for this sequel, which, judging by the previews, appears to have retained the elements that made the original so successful. Set 20 years after the original, the new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, must navigate the open world of The City — an unspecified location in Europe — while deciding which of several factions to assist or fight, all while avoiding getting caught by the undead, especially at night.

Topics: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Little Devil Inside Kena: Bridge of Spirits Life is Strange: True Colors Deathloop Ghostwire: Tokyo Stray Dying Light 2: Stay Human

THE ROUNDUP – Regional pop-culture highlights

THE ROUNDUP – Regional pop-culture highlights
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

THE ROUNDUP – Regional pop-culture highlights

THE ROUNDUP – Regional pop-culture highlights
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Hadi Sarieddine

‘Clarity’

The Dubai-based singer-songwriter, who goes by the artist name Hadi, just released his debut album “Clarity.” Hadi told Arab News that the record “blends elements of pop, rock and some soul/hip-hop.” Lyrically, it’s about “mental health and navigating through some of the heaviness that we may experience in life. But it’s also about celebrating being alive.” The title track was produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park as part of his #ShinodaProduceMe project.

Zeyada

‘Somewave’

The Egyptian singer-songwriter’s first release of the year is a mellow indie-pop number that is, the artist said in a press release, “meant to describe a state of quietness and surrender.” The accompanying video was shot in Dahab, south Sinai and “embraces the simple beauty and grandeur of the sea.” It has already racked up over 400,000 views on YouTube.

Bunu Dhungana

‘Confrontations’

The Nepali photographer’s series, from which this image is taken, was part of “Growing Like a Tree,” an exhibition at Dubai’s Ishara Art Foundation featuring work from 14 artists and collectives from South Asia. “Together they create a space where multiple voices and experiences are brought into dialogue with one another,” the gallery said in a press release, adding that Dhungana’s work “questions notions of gender and patriarchy.”

Bouziane

‘Till When’

The Moroccan singer-songwriter’s debut release for Universal Music demonstrates his versatility. The label describes him as a “triple-threat … with his abilities to rap, dance and play guitar.” The 29-year-old’s first single takes influences from Western pop and North African R&B to create a track that Bouziane described as being about “the limited opportunities and support (available to) the young people of Morocco.”

Topics: Hadi Sarieddine Zeyada Bunu Dhungana #10yearchallenge

Lebanese artist Aya Haider reveals the hidden work of motherhood

Lebanese artist Aya Haider reveals the hidden work of motherhood
Updated 25 June 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Lebanese artist Aya Haider reveals the hidden work of motherhood

Lebanese artist Aya Haider reveals the hidden work of motherhood
  • Haider explores women’s often-invisible experiences of parenthood, domesticity, and labor
Updated 25 June 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

 

DUBAI: Several washing lines support an assortment of colorful garments between two walls. It’s a scene one would commonly find in a Mediterranean town during spring or summer when the warm rays of sun allow for garments to be easily hung to dry outdoors. Only this time there is no sun overhead and the pieces of clothing have long been dry.

The washing lines are part of British-Lebanese artist Aya Haider’s installation “Highly Strung,” a work that repurposes a domestic space with a powerful message of female empowerment. It was recently exhibited by Jeddah-based Athr Gallery in London’s Cromwell Place.

For 365 days, the artist and mother of three embroidered a piece of fabric she had used — perhaps children’s clothes, a piece of cloth, or her own dresses — then hung it up as physical proof of her daily chores, including  cleaning the house, ensuring school uniforms were clean and ready to wear, pumping milk and feeding her children. The thought-provoking installation celebrates the mundane, and often unrecognized, work that mothers do every day.

The washing lines are part of British-Lebanese artist Aya Haider’s installation “Highly Strung.” (Supplied)

“The labor force of motherhood is round the clock, underpaid and undervalued in society. We are like invisible workers,” Haider tells Arab News. “It’s very much about the physicality of all of these tasks. Sometimes, at the end of the day, I would feel like I had nothing to show for myself. Women do a little bit, a little bit every day and you come away with nothing tangible, so this installation literally quantifies (it) in a tangible way.”

The price of the work also reflects its labor. She took the minimum wage in the UK (£8.36 for those aged 21 or 22, equivalent to $11.59) and multiplied it by 24 hours and 365 days to price the work, arriving at a figure of more than $101,000. “That’s it’s true value,” she says.

Haider has long worked within the interstices of art, politics, and society, with a particular focus on women’s issues.  “My work is all about storytelling, particular the stories of my mother, grandmother and my own,” she says.

“Highly Strung” is a work that repurposes a domestic space with a powerful message of female empowerment.  (Supplied)

Issues relating to displacement, memory and forced migration, particularly in the Middle East, inform much of Haider’s multimedia-based art. “I look especially at survival stories of communities and diasporas,” she explains.

She often repurposes used, recycled, or discarded items, endowing them with new life and meaning. Her 2013 installation “Year of Issue,” for example, consisted of 18 books representing the 18 countries across the MENA region, with each book sharing the same year of publication as its respective country’s year of independence — exploring memory, migration and loss with the irony and humor common to her practice. “These objects are important because they carry many stories,” she says.

Since becoming a mother, women’s issues have been at the forefront of her work. In pieces created for her “Out of Service” exhibition in 2019, she drew parallels between the untold stories of migrant female domestic workers and her own questions regarding the visibility of female labor.

She often repurposes used, recycled, or discarded items, endowing them with new life and meaning. (Supplied)

“During my talks with these migrant domestic workers we spoke of exploitation — being overworked, undervalued, working 20-hour days without a break, all things I relate a lot to motherhood,” says Haider. “It’s a blessing to be a mother but the hardships are often completely invisible or unspoken about.”

“Highly Strung” highlights not only the unsung labors of the female gender but also the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on young mothers.

“The pandemic amplified everything I was feeling as a young mother,” Haider says. “After a day of homeschooling my children (aged 6,4 and 2), I would (work on) my art from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Art became my outlet and a way to make sense of the injustices of the world during these trying times.”

Topics: Aya Haider Highly Strung

Latest updates

Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time
Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time
British neo-Nazi teen who planned attacks on refugees admits terror offenses
A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack Muslims, refugees and migrants has pleaded guilty a number of terror offenses. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability
Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces from Aug. 20
Abu Dhabi has announced that a wide range of public places will soon be accessible only to those vaccinated against the coronavirus. (Courtesy: Abu Dhabi SEHA/File Photo)
US announces normalization of relations with Sudan
US embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.