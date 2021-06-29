Canadian-English Alliance delivers draft of strategy for tourism promotion to Egypt

CAIRO: During a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany, officials from the Canadian-English Alliance, tasked since early 2021 with preparing the media strategy for tourism promotion to Egypt, handed over the first draft of their strategy.
The draft took about six months to prepare and consists of over 700 pages, distributed over seven parts for discussion.
In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the alliance had created and distributed questionnaires to more than 12,000 tourists from different countries who visited Egypt during the past three years or who intend to visit during the next three years. The questionnaires aimed to measure tourists’ satisfaction with their experiences and discover what suggestions they had to improve weaknesses.
The strategy outlined in the draft comes in preparation for the launch of an international promotional campaign for Egyptian tourism for a period of three years, starting at the end of this year.
The study preparation phase included meetings with more than 50 ministers and government officials in Egypt; the Egyptian Federation of Tourism Chambers; major investors and tourism experts; university professors; leaders from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; and experts and international tourism officials from outside Egypt.
The follow-up and evaluation committee formed in the ministry for this purpose reviewed the draft before it was presented at the meeting. Within the next two weeks, another meeting will be held with officials from the alliance to discuss the next steps.
‘Huge explosion’ targets top lawyer’s office in Beirut
El-Hachem is Nissan legal representative in Lebanon and for detainees arrested in August port explosion case
Updated 29 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: An explosion went off in the building that houses the office of lawyer Sakher El-Hachem on Monday afternoon, in the Nakhle Center in Furn El-Chebbak, Beirut.
El-Hachem and his two sons, lawyers Shahid and Nahi, who were with him at the time of the explosion, were not injured, but there was damage in the buidling.
The motives behind the explosion are not yet known.
El-Hachem is the legal representative for many defendants in different cases, but his most prominent client is Nissan in the file of businessman Carlos Ghosn, who is being investigated in Lebanon in corruption cases.
El-Hachem is also the legal representative of some clients who were arrested in the case of the Beirut Port blast on Aug. 4.
Most notably among those are the head of the temporary committee for the management and investment of Beirut Port, Hassan Koraytem, the head of the security and safety department in the port, Mohammed Ziyad Al-Awf, and the maritime agent of the Rossos ship that transported nitrate ammonium to Beirut, Mustafa Baghdadi.
Using the language of bombing has declined in recent years. However, many political and security officials, including the caretaker Minister of Interior Mohammed Fahmy, have expressed fears about the possibility of the deterioration of the security situation through assassinations in light of the crises in Lebanon.
El-Hachem’s wife told Arab News that her husband and two sons were unharmed but that the explosion was huge.
A security investigation was currently underway to find out further details, she added.
Ms. El Hachem said the investigation included surveillance cameras located in the area.
She added that the office windows were shattered, “but my children and husband survived.”
She said that her husband “has previously stated that it is likely that the cause of the Beirut Port blast was negligence, and we do not know if this statement was the reason behind the explosion, which is an obvious message.”
She added: “It is worth noting that my husband has nothing to do with politics, but only works according to the law.”
Lawyer El-Hachem later said that “the security forces and the forensics are carrying out their duties and have started their investigation.”
The Beirut and Tripoli Bar Associations have been on strike for more than 20 days.
The strike is “in defense of the independence and prestige of the judiciary, and in protest of the failure of those involved in the judiciary to correct the relationship with the Bar Association, which violated the Bar’s laws.”
The bill, submitted by the Nation’s Future Party, includes making the charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor
Updated 29 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The Legislative Committee of the House of Representatives of Egypt has approved a bill to increase the penalty for sexual harassment.
Egypt has witnessed several high-profile incidents recently that angered many members of the public, which prompted a number of MPs to submit a special bill to increase penalties.
The bill, submitted by the Nation’s Future Party, included making the charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor, and covers anyone who harasses others in a public or private place by making sexual or pornographic insinuations, whether by sign, word, or deed by any means, including wire, wireless, electronic or other technical means.
Imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and no more than four years, and a fine of no less than 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,370) and no more than 200,000, or a combination of these penalties can be imposed under the bill.
Repeat offenders, meanwhile, could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 300,000 pounds, with additional breaches of the law facing even harsher sanctions of double the above penalties.
The bill stipulates that if the offender has occupational, family, or educational authority over the victim, or if they exert any pressure on them, or if the crime is committed by two or more people, or at least one of them carries a weapon, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than seven years and a fine of no less than 300,000 pounds, and no more than 500,000.
Former Egyptian President Adly Mansour issued a decree in 2014 to increase the penalty for sexual harassment.
It stipulated that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no more than 5,000 pounds, or one of these two penalties, could be imposed on anyone who harasses another, according to Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk, with similar doubling of penalties for repeat offenders.
Protesters’ coalition defeats parties in power in Engineers’ Syndicate elections
Power outage hampers vital facilities in Lebanese institutions, paralyzing operations amid economic crisis
Updated 29 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Street protests over worsening living conditions in Lebanon continued on Monday as roadblocks moved from one city to another.
Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis called one of the worst depressions in modern times by the World Bank.
The parties in power in Lebanon have been in disagreement for eight months over the formation of a government.
The parties — the Free Patriotic Movement, the Future Movement, Hezbollah, the Amal Movement and the Lebanese Forces, outraged public opinion on Sunday by collaborating to maintain their control over the Engineers Syndicate in Beirut, which witnessed fierce elections to choose its delegates to the General Assembly of the Syndicate.
The parties lost in front of candidates of the “Syndicate Revolts” coalition, which represents the gatherings formed during the Oct. 17, 2019 revolution.
The elections continued in the Syndicate of Engineers headquarters until Sunday night.
A study of the results showed that the forces of Oct. 17 won 220 male and female delegates out of 283 seats.
Nealy 79 percent of the engineers’ votes were in favor of the uprising, and the rest of the votes were distributed among the parties in power.
Political and social activist Dr. Ziad Abdel Samad said: “The importance of what happened is that this syndicate includes about 60,000 engineers from different social classes from all of Lebanon and all political trends.”
“It is a good sample of what the upcoming parliamentary elections may look like,” he told Arab News.
“It seems that people have abandoned their parties and moved in the opposite direction, meaning that the parties in power no longer have solid bases.”
Sunday’s elections are a prelude to a second battle, which is the elections for the Syndicate Council and the president, which will take place on July 18.
So, have the parties in power not used their full weight in the primaries, waiting for the decisive battle?
Dr. Abdel Samad said that “the parties in power won one branch in the elections on Sunday, which is the branch of engineers who are state employees.
“It means that the parties that brought them through electoral recruitment forced these engineers to elect them (the parties in power) on Sunday.”
He added: “It is well known that the Syndicate of Engineers is not just a professional syndicate but rather has a long syndicate history and a role in political work, as this syndicate intervenes in drawing up reconstruction plans, the file of encroachment on marine property, transportation plans and the construction of dams.”
Dr. Abdel Samad said that “the mood of public opinion has lost its enthusiasm since the explosion of Aug. 4 and the coronavirus pandemic.
“However, these elections have been used to achieve change, which means that there is still hope for change.”
Dr. Abdel Samad spoke about “the revolution’s tendency to unite and not remain divided through the multiplicity of civil bodies. “This is the result of a strenuous effort made during the past period to push everyone to join a large, unified coalition.”
In November 2019, the head of the Bar Association, Melhem Khalaf, won the presidency of the Bar after he ran in the elections at the head of a revolutionary list in the face of traditional political parties.
Also on Monday, all transactions were halted at one of the main Lebanese public security centers in Beirut due to a power outage and a malfunction in alternative generators.
The computer systems of the Ministry of Finance in Beirut’s Palace of Justice malfunctioned due to a lack of maintenance, which caused the suspension of all fee collection transactions.
At Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, customs offices stopped receiving fees due to the lack of papers and inkwells, which led to a problem in freight movement.
The director of Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, announced the decision to “switch off the air-conditioning devices except in medical departments, despite the heatwave, because the power outages exceeded 21 hours per day, fuel is not available, and patients cannot cover the differences.”
“There is no need to use imagination or exaggeration ... we are really in hell,” he said.
These are some of the manifestations of the collapse of vital sectors in Lebanon that have been occurring since last week, together with the chaos that prevails in the fuel, medicine and food sectors.
These developments are taking place as the ruling authority recently decided to use part of the mandatory reserves in the Banque du Liban in a desperate attempt to keep the heart of the state beating.
The dollar exchange pricing platforms on the black market returned to trading at 17,700 Lebanese pounds to the dollar earlier this week.
Peacefulness or crisis fatigue? Slight downward trend detected in Middle East conflicts
MENA region as a whole improved, but Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon and Yemen saw declines in recorded peacefulness
Think tank’s assessment may come as a surprise to those who view the region as a place of seemingly endless wars
Updated 29 June 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: For six consecutive years, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) had ranked the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as the world’s least peaceful region. But over the past year, according to the think tank’s 15th Global Peace Index (GPI) report, MENA experienced the biggest improvement in peacefulness compared with other regions in the world.
Given the fighting that erupted in May in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in addition to low-intensity conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya, the IEP’s assessment may come as a surprise to many who have come to view the region as a place of seemingly endless wars.
“Obviously, over the past decade, there has been a very high level of conflict in the region,” Thomas Morgan, an IEP associate director of research who contributed to the report, told Arab News. “There have been a high number of deaths from conflict, a high intensity of internal conflict and a high number of total conflicts in the region.”
However, this year’s report identified a fall in the intensity of these conflicts, a reduction in the number of resulting deaths and a decline in the total number of ongoing wars in the region. “There was an increase for much of the past decade, but we are starting to hopefully see that trend reverse and a fall in the level of conflicts in the region,” Morgan said.
Improvements were recorded in the peaceful rankings of 15 out of 20 countries, with an average overall increase in peacefulness of 0.81 percent. The primary driver of this increase was recorded in the “Ongoing Conflict” domain.
The five MENA countries that recorded a deterioration in peacefulness were Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon and Yemen, although Qatar still ranked first for peacefulness, followed by Kuwait, the UAE and Jordan.
Yemen, having recorded falls in peacefulness every year since 2008, is now the least peaceful country in the region — a position previously held by Syria since 2014.
The country recorded deteriorations in both the “Militarization” and “Safety and Security” domains, with the largest deterioration occurring in the indicators for refugees, internally displaced persons and violent crime.
Syria was found to be the second least peaceful country in the region and the third least peaceful country in the world, having experienced a very slight improvement in political stability as a result of Syrian President Bashar Assad securing his hold on power with Russian and Iranian support.
Although the intensity of the conflict in Syria has decreased in recent years, the country suffered sustained attacks by Daesh and Al-Qaeda throughout 2020, particularly in the northwest province of Idlib. However, the number of deaths from internal conflict has fallen slightly compared with the previous year.
Iran recorded an improvement in the “Safety and Security” domain, primarily the result of a reduction in incarcerations and terrorism, but it also saw a deterioration in the “Militarization” domain.
“Although military expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) fell, there was a significant reduction in commitment to UN peacekeeping funding, as well as a slight increase in the armed services personnel rate,” the study said of Iran.
“Moreover, while there was no change in the country’s nuclear and heavy weapons indicator, the country started to produce enriched uranium at levels three times more than was allowed by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.”
Iraq registered the biggest increase in peacefulness in the region and the second largest improvement overall — by 4.3 percent on the GPI. Iraq has recorded improvements in peacefulness for three of the past four years, although it remains one of the least peaceful countries in the world.
“The largest changes occurred in the ‘Militarization’ domain, with improvements in military expenditure, UN peacekeeping funding and weapons imports,” the study said. “The level of ‘Militarization’ has fallen steadily in Iraq over the past five years and is now at its lowest level since the inception of the index.”
Saudi Arabia has climbed two places in this year’s index, earning an overall score of 2.376 in peacefulness (the lower the score, the more peaceful the country). The IEP attributed the improved ranking in part to a reduction in the scale and frequency of terrorist incidents, mirroring a wider global trend in which the number of terror-related deaths has fallen year on year since 2015.
The primary reason for the shift, though, appears to be a reduction fall in military expenditure as a proportion of GDP. The Kingdom spent $57.5 billion on defense in 2020, according to SIPRI. By contrast, total US military expenditure stood at $778 billion in 2020, higher than the next 10 top-spending countries combined, including China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France and the UK.
“The trend in most countries was the opposite of what we saw in Saudi Arabia,” said Morgan. “A great number of countries actually increased military expenditure as a percentage of GDP.
“Part of that is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic because it had such a strong economic impact, so it meant that military expenditure as a percentage of GDP was just relatively higher than it had been in previous years.”
INNUMBERS
* 87 - Countries more peaceful in 2021 compared to 2020.
* 73 - Countries less peaceful in 2021 compared to 2020.
* 0.07% - Fall in global GPI average from 2020 to 2021.
According to polling data gathered for the study, Saudis were also found to feel safer compared with citizens of other countries. While a global average of 60 percent said that they worried about falling victim to violent crime, that number is considerably lower in Saudi Arabia, at just 22 percent.
Meanwhile, only 19 percent of respondents in the Kingdom said that they had experienced violence or knew someone who had experienced violence in the past two years, compared with the global average of 23 percent.
Also, while a quarter of the world’s population on average said that they felt less safe today than they did five years ago, while a mere 12 percent of Saudis said they believed the world had become less safe.
“That is a data set that we will be continuing to look at over the next few years and it will be updated,” Morgan said. “It will be very interesting to see what trends there are with data collected pre and post-COVID-19 and whether that changes people’s perceptions of risk and their assessment of violence.”
For Morgan, the biggest challenge for the region is building what he calls “positive peace,” which entails attitudes, institutions and structures that help build and maintain peaceful environments.
These include well-functioning governments, sound business environments, low levels of corruption and other factors associated with building peaceful societies, which are particularly important in the post-conflict environments of many MENA countries.
“For the Middle East, as for the world, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the aspect of positive peace that is most crucial at the moment is economic recovery,” Morgan said.
“Because the pandemic had such a strong economic impact in so many countries, that is the most important factor at this present time, in terms of bolstering peacefulness in the next few years.”
For Steve Killelea, founder and executive chairman of IEP, the pandemic has accelerated shifts in global peacefulness. “Although there was a fall in the level of conflict and terrorism in 2020, political instability and violent demonstrations have increased,” he said.
“The economic fallout from the pandemic will create further uncertainty, especially for countries that were struggling before the pandemic.”