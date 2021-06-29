You are here

Envoy highlights Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect children in war zones

Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi attends second UN High Level Conference of Heads of Counter Terrorism Agencies of Member States on June 28, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi attends second UN High Level Conference of Heads of Counter Terrorism Agencies of Member States on June 28, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

  • Kingdom’s representative to the UN tells Security Council session that concerted, collective efforts are needed to confront causes of the issue and its repercussions
  • The international community must deal with children affected by armed conflict with great care, Al-Mouallimi said
LONDON: Saudi Arabia believes the need to protect children threatened by armed conflicts worldwide is a responsibility shared by all in the international community, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN said on Monday.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said his country has joined many international frameworks that aim to address this issue, as he called for concerted, collective efforts to confront its causes and repercussions.
Speaking during a virtual session of the UN Security Council, titled Children and Armed Conflict, the Saudi ambassador said: “Protecting children in armed conflicts is of paramount importance to the concept of peace building, and to creating balanced generations that can build a more stable and prosperous future for countries affected by conflicts.”
The international community must deal with children affected by armed conflict with great care, he added, in ways that can create a new reality for them in which the cycle of violence is broken, the negative effects on the young of wars are addressed, and steps can taken to prevent the creation of an environment that becomes an incubator for extremism or violence.
Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom welcomes the recent report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on children and armed conflict, which affirmed the commitment of the Arab coalition in Yemen to protecting children and the important steps it is taking to enhance this protection in accordance with international references. The envoy added that the report reflects the fact that the efforts of the coalition to achieve this can serve as model for the protection of children by similar coalitions in other conflict zones.
“The results of the secretary-general’s report, despite reservations about the number of incidents attributed to the coalition, prove the invalidity of the malicious claims made by some parties in an attempt to distort the true image of the coalition for political purposes that have nothing to do with the protection of children, but aim only to use lies to create a virtual reality that diverts attention from the real and constructive role of the coalition in Yemen,” Al-Mouallimi said.
He reiterated the Kingdom’s support of the mandate for Virginia Gamba, the UN’s special representative for children and armed conflict, and her positive role in protecting children worldwide.
“We look forward to continued constructive cooperation between her and the coalition to develop mechanisms to protect children in the armed conflict in Yemen,” he added.
Al-Mouallimi also said the secretary-general’s report “once again demonstrated the destructive role of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, as it proves, among much other evidence, this militia’s unwillingness to end the conflict, and its perpetration of horrific crimes against Yemenis and their children.”
The envoy added that the rejection by the Houthis of peace initiatives and the escalation of attacks against civilians, most recently in Marib, is evidence of their hostile ideology and ambitions for power with no regard for the effects their coup against the legitimate Yemeni government is having on the people of the country, the draining of national resources, or the chaos, hunger and disease it has caused among the population.
He said it also illustrates the negative role of Iran in the region as it seeks to impose its expansionist policies with no concern for the devastating consequences on the peoples of the countries in which it has intervened.
Al-Mouallimi called on the Security Council and the international community to take all necessary action to compel the Houthis to choose the path of peace in support of UN efforts to find a political solution that will spare the Yemeni people, and children in particular, more suffering.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations Virginia Gamba Abdallah Al-Mouallimi Saudi mission to UN Children and Armed Conflict UN report on Children and Armed Conflict

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s regional allies on Monday strongly condemned the continued Houthi attacks on the Kingdom targeting civilians and strategic infrastructure.
They called on the international community to take immediate notice of the situation and help prevent further attacks on the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones and four ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region within 48 hours, state TV reported on Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the drones and missiles were targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt.
The coalition said that the Houthi militia deliberately targets civilians and civilian objects, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, said these attacks pose a challenge to the international community and are a rejection of all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Yemen.
Al-Hajraf commended the coalition forces and Saudi air force for moving swiftly for the protection of civilian lives and properties.
Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh also condemned all terrorist and criminal attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthis.
He praised the Arab coalition’s role in supporting Yemen.
In a strongly worded statement, Kuwait said the continued Houthi attacks undermine international efforts to find a political solution to end the conflict in Yemen.
It urged the international community to take swift action to stop the Iranian-backed group from violating international law.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said these actions against Saudi Arabia are aimed at destabilizing the entire region.

BACKGROUND

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones and four ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region within 48 hours, state TV reported on Sunday.

The ministry expressed Kuwait’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to ensure its security and stability.
Calling on the international community to take decisive action against the Houthis, the UAE said any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
It said these Houthi attacks not only threaten Saudi Arabia but also pose a grave challenge to the security of global energy supplies and the economy.
Alawi Al-Basha, head of the Human Rights Committee of the Arab Parliament, warned against the danger of aggravating the situation in Yemen in the wake of these terrorist attacks.
He also denounced the massacre committed by the Iranian-backed group in the Marib governorate in Yemen.
In a statement issued on Monday, he said the aggressive actions have become a hallmark of the terrorist group, which targets civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
He called on the international and regional community to take firm legal measures to hold the Houthis accountable for these actions.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Iran

Saudi health ministry: Second jabs open in two weeks for people between 40-50

More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers across 13 regions of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers across 13 regions of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Updated 29 June 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi health ministry: Second jabs open in two weeks for people between 40-50

More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers across 13 regions of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
  • Saudi authorities approve Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 12-18
Updated 29 June 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Second doses of coronavirus vaccines will be provided for people between 40 and 50 in two weeks, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said.

Those above the age of 50 were now receiving their second shots, it added.
Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Sunday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12-18 age group, with the first batch of children going to vaccine centers on Monday after appointments were made available through the ministry’s Tawakkalna app.
The move is part of efforts to expand the country’s vaccine rollout and expedite herd immunity.
The Kingdom recorded 1,318 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 484,539.
There are 11,204 active cases and 1,438 people are in critical condition.
The highest number of new cases was recorded in the Makkah region with 345, the Eastern Province had 302, the Riyadh region recorded 247 cases, and Asir had 161. Other regions reported case numbers below 100, while the Northern Borders had seven and Jouf just five.
There were a further 1,290 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total to 465,546. There were 14 more deaths, raising the death toll to 7,789.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Kingdom recorded 1,318 coronavirus cases on Monday.

• There are 11,204 active cases and 1,438 people are in critical condition.

• Fourteen more virus-related deaths were recorded in the Kingdom.

• More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers.

More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers across 13 regions, with 50 percent of the population having now received at least one dose.
The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.
The Takkad centers offer COVID-19 testing for people with no or mild symptoms, or who believe they have come in contact with someone infected. Tetamman clinics provide treatment and advice to those with more severe symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
The ministry and other authorities continue to highlight the importance of maintaining social distancing and following all health and safety protocols as part of the community effort to slow the spread of the disease.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi authorities review Hajj preparations at Prophet’s Mosque and other sites in Madinah

Saudi authorities review Hajj preparations at Prophet’s Mosque and other sites in Madinah
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities review Hajj preparations at Prophet’s Mosque and other sites in Madinah

Saudi authorities review Hajj preparations at Prophet’s Mosque and other sites in Madinah
  • Madinah governor highlighted the need to follow up on preparations for a field hospital in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque
  • Authorities will continue to develop and expand health infrastructure in Madinah in line with the increased numbers of visitors expected in the post-pandemic era
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Faisal bin Salman, the governor of Madinah region, has tasked all agencies involved with Hajj to review and enhance their preparations for welcoming pilgrims to the Prophet’s Mosque, and to other mosques and Islamic sites in the region.
He said his call is based on directives from the Saudi leadership designed to ensure that all possible efforts are made to help pilgrims and provide the services they require.
The prince was speaking as he presided over a meeting to provide updates on Hajj preparations by the authorities, along with developments in the health situation in the region.
He highlighted the need to follow up on preparations for a field hospital in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque, which will provide medical services until the new Al-Salam Hospital, close to the mosque, is fully operational. Prince Faisal said the hospital will enhance the health services provided to worshipers and visitors. The construction of Al-Salam Hospital for Emergency and Critical Care in Madinah was announced by the Ministry of Health in October last year. It will have a capacity of 61 beds.
The prince said authorities will continue to develop and expand health infrastructure in the Madinah region in line with the increased numbers of visitors expected in the post-pandemic era.
He was also briefed during the meeting on the efforts made by the authorities to implement precautionary measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, along with the latest figures for violations of the regulations discovered by inspections. He praised the work that has been done to combat the pandemic and control the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
Mohammed Al-Khilawi, the director of health affairs in the region, told the meeting that the number of coronavirus infections in Madinah has decreased. He added that the intensive-care departments at Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah General Hospital have resumed operating at full capacity after resolving technical problems that caused them to suspend the admission of patients.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah hajj COVID-19 Coronavirus Prince Faisal bin Salman Al-Salam Hospital for Emergency and Critical Care in Madinah

Saudi, US ground forces conclude ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise in Saudi Arabia

The Royal Saudi Land Forces and US forces conclude a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Land Forces and US forces conclude a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi, US ground forces conclude ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise in Saudi Arabia

The Royal Saudi Land Forces and US forces conclude a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
  • The joint military exercise was held in the Kingdom’s northwestern region
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) concluded a joint military exercise with the US forces on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said.
The “Falcon Claws 4” exercise, which began on June 9, was held in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
The two-week exercise concluded with a cultural day, the ministry said.
The “Falcon Claws 4” joint exercise was aimed at raising the level of combat readiness of officers and personnel of the ground forces, the ministry added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Falcon Claws exercise Royal Saudi Land Forces US forces saudi ministry of defense US forces in Saudi Arabia RSLF

Saudi aid chief visits UN Food and Agriculture headquarters

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah during a visit to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s headquarters in Rome on Monday. (SPA)
KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah during a visit to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s headquarters in Rome on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi aid chief visits UN Food and Agriculture headquarters

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah during a visit to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s headquarters in Rome on Monday. (SPA)
  • Al-Rabeeah briefed the FAO chief about 1,616 humanitarian projects carried out by KSrelief in 68 countries
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

ROME: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Monday visited the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the Italian capital Rome.
He held a meeting with FAO Director General Qu Dongyu during which they discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts across the world. The talks focused on food security and nutrition.
The two officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation to help people in disaster-hit areas recover quickly and lead decent lives. Al-Rabeeah briefed the FAO chief about 1,616 humanitarian projects carried out by KSrelief in 68 countries. Of the total, 652 projects are related to food security and nutrition.

The FAO official praised the humanitarian efforts of Saudi Arabia through the center. He lauded KSrelief for its role in helping alleviate the suffering of humans without any discrimination.
The center has carried out five food and agriculture projects in Yemen in cooperation with FAO. The total cost of the projects is $33 million.

Topics: UN Food and Agriculture Organization King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

