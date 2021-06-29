You are here

  Ethiopia declares Tigray cease-fire as rebels enter regional capital

Ethiopia declares Tigray cease-fire as rebels enter regional capital

In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
AFP

Ethiopia declares Tigray cease-fire as rebels enter regional capital

In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP)
MEKELE, Ethiopia: Ethiopia’s federal government on Monday declared a “unilateral cease-fire” in its war-torn Tigray region, state media reported, as rebel fighters entered the regional capital Mekele sparking celebrations in the streets.
The dramatic reversal for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces signalled a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict in Tigray, which the UN says has pushed 350,000 people to the brink of famine.
The cease-fire announcement came as the rebels, who have branded themselves the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), marched into Mekele, where residents danced as local officials fled the city.
“An unconditional, unilateral cease-fire has been declared starting from today, June 28,” read a statement published Monday night by state media.
The cease-fire will last until the end of the current “farming season” and is intended to facilitate agricultural production and aid distribution while allowing rebel fighters “to return to a peaceful road,” it said.
There was no immediate reaction from the TDF to the federal government’s cease-fire declaration.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he had spoken with Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, and was “hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place.”
He called recent events in Tigray “extremely worrisome” saying they “demonstrate, once again, that there is no military solution to the crisis.”
The British embassy in Ethiopia said the cease-fire was an “important development” and called on all parties to respect it.

The war in Tigray began last November, when Abiy sent troops in to oust the dissident regional leadership.
He said the move came in response to attacks by the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on federal army camps.
Abiy promised a swift victory, and federal troops took control of Mekele in late November.
But intense fighting has persisted throughout the region amid mounting reports of massacres and widespread sexual violence.
The TDF launched a major offensive last week coinciding with Ethiopia’s highly anticipated national elections.
An interim government official told AFP Monday that the TDF fighters had entered Mekele.
“TDF has taken control of the city,” the official said. “They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing.”
The official said Tigray’s Abiy-appointed interim government had earlier opted to leave their posts in Mekele as TDF fighters closed in “on every side.”
“Everybody has left. The last ones left in the afternoon... The region doesn’t have a government,” said the official, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.
A humanitarian official confirmed the interim government’s departure.
Abiy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate earlier reported that the head of Tigray’s interim administration had asked the federal government to declare a cease-fire.

Earlier Monday, witnesses reported that federal soldiers and police were fleeing Mekele, with some raiding banks and commandeering vehicles belonging to private citizens.
“The federal police and Ethiopian forces are fleeing the city in cars they took from individuals. They seem to be going east,” one witness said.
A UN official said that soldiers had dismantled the satellite communication equipment of multiple UN agencies in Mekele in an apparent attempt to cut communications out of the city.
“This act violates UN privileges and immunities and the rules of international humanitarian law regarding respect for humanitarian relief objects,” the executive director of the UN children’s agency, Henrietta Fore, said on Twitter.
“I condemn this action in the strongest terms.”
Multiple witnesses described celebratory gunfire in Mekele on Monday night as residents took to the streets hailing the TDF’s arrival.
“Everybody is out of their house. Everybody is excited and they have music on the streets,” one Mekele resident said.
“Everybody has their flags out and music is playing. Everybody, I don’t know how they got it, but everybody has fireworks.”
 

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Experts sound alarm as drones breach Jammu security for second day

Experts sound alarm as drones breach Jammu security for second day
Updated 29 June 2021

Experts sound alarm as drones breach Jammu security for second day

Experts sound alarm as drones breach Jammu security for second day
  • Troops fired shots to prevent another attack on a military station in the area, army says
Updated 29 June 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after two drones dropped bombs at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in the northern city of Jammu, the army said on Monday it had thwarted more attacks by firing at two drones at a military station on the outskirts of the area.

“On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Troops fired 20-25 rounds at the drones ... Both the drones flew away,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“A major threat thwarted by the … proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert, and the search operation is in progress,” it added.

This marks the second such incident in 24 hours after two explosive-laden drones attacked the IAF base on Sunday, injuring two security personnel. Media reports said the explosions were so loud they could be heard over 1 km away.

Initial reports suggest that at least 2 kg of explosives were used to operate the improvised explosive device at the Jammu airbase, with the target believed to be a helicopter hangar at the technical airport.

This is the first time drones have been used to target Indian defense establishments, which experts termed as “something new.”

“It’s something new that terrorists are using, and we need to find some quick countermeasures to react to the drone attacks,” former Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda told Arab News on Monday.

“Currently, we don’t have the technology to counter drone attacks,” Hooda, who served as a general officer of the Northern Army Command in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, added.

Others said that the attack was an attempt to derail “an evolving peace process” between India and Pakistan.

“It might be the case that some nonstate actors want to derail the peace process,” Laxman Kumar Behera from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, a New Delhi-based defense think tank, told Arab News.

“Enemies are always looking at new ways to harm India,” he added.

Indian security forces launched an investigation into the drone strike on Sunday with Jammu and its surrounding areas put on high alert.

The Jammu airbase is a dual-use facility under IAF control. It also operates passenger flights.

“Jammu is not a big airbase; it has only helicopters,” Kapil Kak, a former air vice-marshal, told Arab News on Sunday.

“It is located just 15 km away from the Line of Control that divides India and Pakistan. The possibility is that somebody from our side has come over and launched his drones from Indian territory. There is uncertainty in Kashmir today. Whether that has caused the drone attack, I cannot say right now,” he added.

Topics: Indian Air Force (IAF) Jammu Jammu security Drone attack

30 doctors in 27 days: Indonesia counts its losses as COVID-19 claims more lives

30 doctors in 27 days: Indonesia counts its losses as COVID-19 claims more lives
Updated 29 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

30 doctors in 27 days: Indonesia counts its losses as COVID-19 claims more lives

30 doctors in 27 days: Indonesia counts its losses as COVID-19 claims more lives
  • Government urged to impose large-scale restrictions across Java
Updated 29 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia grappled with a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday, losing 30 doctors to the disease in nearly a month, amid a surge in infections which health officials predicted would occur after millions flouted health protocols during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in May.

So far, 57,561 people have lost their lives to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year, including 423 on Monday, according to official data.

Among the total fatalities are 405 doctors, and hundreds of healthcare workers at the front line of the pandemic, while hospitals and community health centers continue to be overloaded with patients.

“Four more doctors died today due to COVID-19,” Dr. Adib Khumaidi, head of the Indonesian medical doctors’ association (IDI) mitigation team, told reporters on Sunday. “That brings the total number of doctors who died in June to 30.” 

Infections are spiking across Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, with Khumaidi saying they were also receiving reports from across the country.

He added that in the Kudus regency of Central Java, 853 doctors had been exposed to the disease and 231 were being treated, while five doctors were in a critical condition after being exposed to COVID-19 in East Java.

Yogyakarta and Jakarta – two special regions in Java – are also among areas where doctors had died after being infected with the virus, he said.

The pandemic has also taken a toll on nurses and healthcare professionals in the country, where the ratio of physicians per population is 0.4 per 1,000, according to a 2018 World Bank report.

According to Nursalam, a professor in nursing at Airlangga University in Surabaya, the provincial capital of East Java, at least 277 healthcare professionals in the province had succumbed to the disease, out of which 177 were nurses, including nine who died in June.

“Almost all of them have been vaccinated, but they were still exposed to the disease,” Nursalam told Arab News on Monday.

He cited several factors, including a weak immune system, comorbidities, and health workers dealing with patients exposed to the delta variant, especially Indonesian migrant workers who returned home to Bangkalan, a regency in East Java on the western side of Madura Island near Surabaya, where clusters of locally transmitted coronavirus emerged after the Eid holiday.

As of June 21, the number of healthcare professionals who had been fully vaccinated stood at 1,405,320 or almost 100 percent of the target population, according to official data.

Khumaidi said the grim numbers should act as a warning to the government to take drastic steps to prevent a collapse at the downstream level of the pandemic response.

“It is imperative to ensure optimal protection of health workers to reduce the burden to the health system,” the World Health Organization said in its weekly report on Indonesia issued on June 23.

Khumaidi acknowledged that clips on social media showing patients waiting outside hospital parking lots or in emergency tents portrayed the real situation.

“Those clips that went viral showed the factual condition on the ground,” he said.

On Friday, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that three major hospitals in Jakarta had been fully converted to treat COVID-19 patients, while five towers at a low-cost apartment complex in East Jakarta could accommodate asymptomatic patients who needed to self isolate as the Kemayoran Athlete’s Village emergency hospital was also full.

Sadikin also said the government was adding more beds, including 7,000 in Jakarta, and deploying more healthcare workers in regions where cases had spiked.

“But adding more beds and nurses would be meaningless if the number of patients continues to rise because people keep flouting health protocols. We need more stringent and stricter measures to control the outbreak,” Nursalam said.

During Sunday’s press conference, the medical association repeated its call to the government for the imposition of large-scale social restrictions simultaneously across Java for at least two weeks.

“The authorities must ensure that the restrictions are fully implemented to ensure its maximum result,” Khumaidi said.

In its June 23 report, the WHO also highlighted that “stricter implementation of public health and social measures including large-scale social restrictions may help.”

The government, however, is adamant that tightened micro curbs remain the best option.

“The government has decided that the micro scale public activities restrictions remains the best policy to curb the spread of the COVID-19 down to the village level, or the root of the problem at the community level,” President Joko Widodo said on June 23. “(Large-scale) lockdown and the micro curbs are essentially the same, to restrict public activities. There is no need to contradict them. We should be able to control the exponent rise of cases if the micro curbs are well implemented.”

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19 Java

British neo-Nazi teen who planned attacks on refugees admits terror offenses

A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack Muslims, refugees and migrants has pleaded guilty a number of terror offenses. (AFP/File Photo)
A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack Muslims, refugees and migrants has pleaded guilty a number of terror offenses. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

British neo-Nazi teen who planned attacks on refugees admits terror offenses

A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack Muslims, refugees and migrants has pleaded guilty a number of terror offenses. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 15-year-old suggested he would use Molotov cocktails and metal bats to attack Muslims and migrants
  • He possessed a significant amount of far-right propaganda, including footage of the 2020 Christchurch mosque attacks
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack Muslims, refugees and migrants has pleaded guilty a number of terror offenses.

The British 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, discussed a proposed attack with other members of a far-right online group he had created on encrypted messaging app Telegram.

“I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety. If you’re interested tell me now,” he wrote in September last year.

When other group members asked about his proposed methods and what weapons he would use, he suggested Molotov cocktails and “metal bats” and advised any other participants to wear thick clothing to protect them from Tasers.

He pleaded guilty on Monday, the first day of his trial, to encouraging terrorism and to possessing and disseminating a terrorist publication. A London court heard he has a previous conviction for threatening to blow up a mosque in January last year.

The teenager appeared in court alongside a 16-year-old boy who admitted disseminating terrorist publications. Prosecutors said both teenagers possessed “a large quantity of extreme right-wing propaganda,” including photos, videos and documents.

The material included footage of the March 2020 terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed. The massacre was live streamed over Facebook by the killer.

The older boy had carried out numerous internet searches relating to guns, weapons and bombs, while the younger had made significant online efforts to recruit others to their cause. When the 15-year-old was arrested, he told police: “Basically, I’m far right and you guys don’t like it.”

The number of terrorism cases involving children in the UK has been rising. Official figures released this month indicated that more than one in 10 terror suspects arrested in the country is categorized as a child. It is part of a wider rising tide of far-right extremism in the UK and Europe.

Islamist extremists are still more likely to attempt attacks than far-right extremists, but by November last year the number of deradicalization referrals received by the UK’s anti-terror watchdog relating to right-wing and Islamist extremists reached the same level for the first time.

Islamophobic propaganda and messaging by far-right groups is often a major driving force behind their recruitment efforts, and experts have warned that the increased isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a dangerous development that increased the risk of radicalization for individuals most vulnerable to it.

Britain’s senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, Dean Haydon, said: “COVID-19 has driven huge numbers of people to spend a lot more time online and we have seen an increase in the volume of online extremism — much of which sits below a criminal threshold, but which creates a permissive environment which makes it easier for extremists to peddle their brand of hatred.”

Topics: UK neo-Nazis terrorism Islamophobia migrants

‘Alms’ not ‘arms’: Muslim boy, 11, reported to UK terror watchdog after teacher’s mixup

The boy’s teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain’s anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the “alms” for “arms.” (Screenshot)
The boy’s teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain’s anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the “alms” for “arms.” (Screenshot)
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

'Alms' not 'arms': Muslim boy, 11, reported to UK terror watchdog after teacher's mixup

The boy’s teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain’s anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the “alms” for “arms.” (Screenshot)
  • ‘Highly intelligent’ boy’s desire to give to charity was misunderstood by a teacher, who thought he sought to buy weapons
  • Britain’s Prevent program is regularly accused of excessive Muslim focus
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An 11-year-old Muslim boy has been reported to Britain’s anti-terrorism watchdog after he told his class he wanted to give “alms” to the needy, which his teacher mistook for “arms.”

A legal challenge issued by the parents against the school states that the teacher had asked what members of the class would do if they received a large sum of money.

The boy, whose family said he is deeply interested in medieval history and described him as “intelligent” and “widely read,” said he responded by saying he would “give alms to the oppressed.”

Alms is another, somewhat archaic, way of describing charity, and it is often understood as being provided by religious people to the most vulnerable and needy in society.

However, the boy’s teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain’s anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the “alms” for “arms.”

Despite the school acknowledging that the boy is “highly intelligent,” the report appears to focus on the fact that his comments are “non-typical” for a boy of his age.

Police quickly closed the case after determining there was no substance to it, no sign of radicalization or extremism, nor any threat to national security.

The parents’ legal challenge against the school is demanding a written apology, damages, and the expunging of the Prevent referral from the boy’s record before he moves on to other schools.

They claim that the teacher broke anti-discrimination laws by applying a stereotype about his racial and religious background in their treatment of him.

Attiq Malik, director of Liberty Law Solicitors, who is representing the boy’s family, told MailOnline: “Yet again we see another example of a ‘fail’ by the Government’s Prevent program on vulnerable impressionable children, highlighting why the program is potentially harmful and needs to be scrapped as it simply does not work.”

Malik also warned that despite the accusation being completely unfounded, the Prevent referral could still come back to bite the family.

He told The Guardian: “Every time a Prevent referral is made, it generates a record with the Home Office and various other intelligence agencies.

“And it’s very unfair that a child, who has done nothing wrong, is suddenly having data created about him which may not ever be deleted.”

Britain’s Prevent program was established to identify and support people deemed as vulnerable to any form of radicalization and in danger of becoming terrorists. It forces staff in schools and hospitals to report issues they consider concerning.

While the number of potential far-right extremists referred to the program has been steadily increasing, Prevent is still regularly accused of concentrating on Muslims.

The referral, the boy’s father said, is “especially distressing” because the school failed to discuss it with the family beforehand as required.

It is “having a massive impact on us as a family,” he said, adding that his wife “hasn't slept properly since this happened.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia

Big fire breaks out near London’s Elephant & Castle station

Over 100 firefighters brought under control a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital Monday afternoon. (Reuters)
Over 100 firefighters brought under control a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital Monday afternoon. (Reuters)
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

Big fire breaks out near London's Elephant & Castle station

Over 100 firefighters brought under control a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital Monday afternoon. (Reuters)
  • London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and their crews battled the blaze at railway arches near the station
  • Three commercial units below the railway arches were completely on fire
Updated 28 June 2021
AP

LONDON: Around 100 firefighters appeared to have brought under control a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital on Monday afternoon.
The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and their crews battled the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.
It said that one man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.
The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches were completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.
Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.
Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
No further details were immediately available.

Topics: London fire Elephant and Castle station

