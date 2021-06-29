You are here

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE
Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from Oman and UAE
  • A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most countries in South Asia, to ward off highly contagious COVID-19 variants
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday.
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the UAE and most countries in South Asia, to ward off highly contagious COVID-19 variants.
Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.
Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in the capital region and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at up to 40 percent capacity.
But 21 cities and provinces outside the capital remain under tighter measures to contain the virus.
Local officials have two days to appeal to the president over the restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Philippines has fully vaccinated only 2.5 million people, or just 3.6 percent of the 70 million targeted for immunization this year.
It has received 17.5 million vaccine doses, mostly those of Sinovac, among 40 to 55 million doses of various brands on order for June to September.
In a weekly national address, Duterte told local officials to prepare cold storage facilities for the vaccines.
With more than 1.4 million cases and 24,456 deaths, the Philippines has among the most coronavirus deaths and infections in Asia.

Topics: Philippines COVID-19 Oman UAE

$2.55 billion drive boosts hopes of Egypt’s slum dwellers

The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds. (AFP)
The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

$2.55 billion drive boosts hopes of Egypt’s slum dwellers

The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds. (AFP)
  • The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds
Updated 29 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The bill for eliminating slums in Egypt will be 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.55 billion), and the completion of the scheme will be celebrated on Wednesday, Director of the Slum Development Fund Khaled Siddik has announced.

Siddik said that 357 areas and 1,105 markets had been identified for redevelopment, and construction of the last 45,000 housing units would be completed within two months.

The fund director said that 21 percent of the residents of the Maspero Triangle had elected to return to the area and they had been given a choice of three housing options.

Siddik said that a future plan had been drawn up to develop the unplanned areas and Islamic Cairo.

A study was also underway to change the name of the fund to the Civilization Development Fund, and an initial cost of EGP 17 billion had been set aside for eliminating slums, he said.

With the start of slum redevelopment there had been a stronger desire to provide improved facilities — characterized by all the services that citizens needed to lead a decent life. This had raised the cost of the scheme to 24 billion Egyptian pounds.

The flotation of the pound had caused an increase in cost to 32 billion Egyptian pounds, and the bill for eliminating slums and unsafe areas had eventually amounted to 40 billion Egyptian pounds.

As for the alternative housing projects for the slums that had been completed, Siddik said that the Al-Asmarat project — with its three phases — had a total of 18,200 housing units, costing 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds.

He also listed Al-Mahrousa project, which included 4,912 units, costing more than 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds, and Rawdat Al-Sayeda Zeinab project (formerly Tel Al-Aqrab) which included 816 units, costing 330 million Egyptian pounds, and the Ahalina 1 project, which included 1,096 units, costing 640 million Egyptian pounds.

Sadik said that the (Ahalina 2) project included 1,400 units, costing 840 million Egyptian pounds, and the (Bashayer Al-Khair 1, 2, 3) project included 15,000 units, at a cost of more than 4 billion Egyptian pounds.

In addition, the fishermen’s village in Ras El-Bar area, and the Red Sea projects in Safaga, El-Qusair, Ras Ghareb and Hurghada, had 1,600 units, costing more than 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds.

He also referred to the Tabia project in Marsa Matrouh, Lemital in the New Valley, and Halayeb and Shalateen with 2,000 housing units.

The development of Islamic Cairo has recently been commissioned, and plans and consultations have begun to start implementation on the ground.

Topics: Egypt

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami
Updated 29 June 2021
Frank Kane

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami

Riyadh awaits IPO tsunami
  • Up to 30 companies in talks to launch listings by the end of this year
Updated 29 June 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Monday approved a request by Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (STC Solutions) to float a 20 percent stake as part of an initial public offering (IPO).

The STC Solutions approval remains valid for six months from June 28. On the same day, the CMA also approved applications from Banan Real Estate Co. and Canadian Medical Center Co. to register shares for a listing on the Nomu Parallel Market.

Monday’s announcements come as anecdotal evidence indicates that there is a veritable tsunami of IPOs lined up for Tadawul later this year.

“It’s unprecedented. From September onwards they will be coming thick and fast,” said one financial consultant who asked not to be named.

Anecdote aside, it appears to be part of a growing trend of Saudi dominance of regional new equity issues. Tadawul was the venue of choice for regional IPOs last year, accounting for more than three quarters of the value of new listings. In the first quarter of 2020, even though the overall values of IPOs were well down on last year, that proportion grew to a staggering 98 percent, accounted for by two big Riyadh listings — Alkhorayef Water and Power and Thebe Rentacar.

That looks set to be overtaken by the flood of listings on Tadawul in the second half. 

Mazin Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh investment bank Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News: “We don’t know the numbers for sure — there are so many we have not been able to quantify it.”

The anonymous financial consultant said he was aware of 30 companies talking to the Capital Markets Authority, the stock market regulator, with a view to getting a slot for an IPO later this year. “Of course, some might not make it, but even so it looks roughly like an IPO per week in Riyadh from September onwards,” he added.

In comparison the other big financial market in the region — the UAE — is much further down the curve.  

The recent decision by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala to float its satellite business Yahsat will be the first IPO since 2017. In Dubai, the trend seems to be the other way, with several big quoted companies seeking to delist their shares.

Why should this be happening now in Riyadh? There appears to be a confluence of benign factors that make this a good time for Saudi private companies to be looking to sell shares.

First, valuations are historically high on Tadawul. The index hit a multi-year high on the back of post-pandemic economic recovery and rising oil prices, and valuations are around 35 times earnings, much more than regional rivals.

The Saudi market has always been the biggest and most liquid in the region, while Saudi citizens and residents — a big target in any retail tranche of forthcoming offerings — have accumulated investable capital during the lockdown months.

At the same time, the private equity industry in the Kingdom has matured, and some big investments are ready for exit. “More family businesses and entrepreneurs have got bigger and are more aware of the attractions of public-listed status, like governance and succession,” said Al-Sudairi.

Finally, there is the background of economic diversification underway in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. This seeks to encourage the private sector, a natural breeding ground for IPOs.

The government took the lead in the market flotation process with the historic 2019 IPO of Saudi Aramco, which has encouraged others to explore equity markets as a fundraising source. “There are a lot of companies flourishing outside the government sector, in internet and e-commerce for example, that are potentially very interesting for investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East.

Who is leading the charge to IPO in Riyadh? Some have already declared their interest, like the internet services arm of telecom giant STC, which earlier this year said it was considering a plan to float shares on Tadawul. There have also been recent reports that Bahraini telecom group Batelco was considering the possibility of a dual listing of shares in Manama and Riyadh, in what would be a first for the region.

And, of course, there is Tadawul itself. Plans are advanced to float its own shares, possibly by the end of the year, in a milestone event for the exchange and for the Saudi financial industry.

Topics: Riadh IPO Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Jeddah’s Tamer Group acquires stake in Dubai’s Mumzworld

Jeddah’s Tamer Group acquires stake in Dubai’s Mumzworld
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Jeddah’s Tamer Group acquires stake in Dubai’s Mumzworld

Jeddah’s Tamer Group acquires stake in Dubai’s Mumzworld
  • Mumzworld plans to use the new resources to fund its continued expansion into new regional markets and compete with larger companies such as Amazon and Noon
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Jeddah-based Tamer Group has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dubai-based Mumzworld, the Middle East’s largest mother, baby and child e-commerce platform, it was announced on Monday.

Mumzworld was co-founded in 2011 by CEO Mona Ataya and has grown tenfold in the last five years to 2.5 million customers. The largest website of its kind in the region, it offers 250,000 products aimed at mothers and children. The value of the deal with Tamer Group was not disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to announce our acquisition of Mumzworld. The deal coincides with our 100 year anniversary — operating as the largest health care distributor in the region, and major player in fast moving consumer goods, logistics and beauty care. This is a further, hugely significant, milestone for Tamer Group,” Ayman Tamer, chairman, said in a press statement.

“We believe that e-commerce is the future for the Gulf Cooperation Council (region). The world has shifted to a customer-centric model with consumer behaviors, trends and data having become the new gold. Players in the space need to understand their customers, and adapt to their changing needs. Mumzworld will be a steppingstone toward ‘Tamer Digital’ — a very ambitious vertical we intend to build to serve the nation, working toward delivering on Saudi’s Vision 2030.”

Mumzworld plans to use the new resources to fund its continued expansion into new regional markets and compete with larger companies such as Amazon and Noon. “Tamer Group are progressive thinkers and our values and ambitions are aligned. We are intent on digitizing the regional ecosystem, particularly in Saudi Arabia. With Tamer Group’s scale, size, reputation and regional knowhow — our combined complementary entity will be transformative for the region,” Ataya said.

According to a statement by Mumzworld, the mother, children and baby goods market in the region is worth over $10 billion, and the estimated growth of the segment is 39 percent per year. Ataya said that the biggest markets for Mumzworld are currently the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 1922, Tamer Group is one of the largest regional health care distributors, with an annual turnover of SR9.2 billion ($2.45 billion) and a compound annual growth rate of around 11 percent.

Topics: Mumzworld Dubai Tamer Group

Startup of the Week: Firnas Aero; Advancing toward modern technology, one drone at a time

Startup of the Week: Firnas Aero; Advancing toward modern technology, one drone at a time
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Firnas Aero; Advancing toward modern technology, one drone at a time

Startup of the Week: Firnas Aero; Advancing toward modern technology, one drone at a time
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Firnas Aero is a startup business investing in drone technology — and the brain behind it is 39-year-old Saudi entrepreneur Tariq Nasraldeen.

The company provides services in three different core areas. The first is surveillance, where instead of patrolling a site with a car, Firnas Aero offers drones as an alternative. “We can have a drone station fixed in a location and it will automatically fly according to the client’s needs and will give a live feed.”

The second service offered is inspection, which is like surveillance but where the drones do image analytics, which identifies potential problems and generates a report, saving the client from searching through thousands of images.

“The third application is something we have been exploring recently — delivery. For now, deliveries need some form of infrastructure. We are hoping that in the coming three years it will be more common,” the CEO told Arab News.

The business started in January 2020 but Nasraldeen’s inspiration for the company began years before when he was working as a commercial pilot with an enthusiastic interest in aviation. “My background is in all things man-made that can fly,” he said. While working at Jeddah airport in 2016 he frequently observed the cargo inspectors as they manually looked over objects across a vast area. “I thought it would be much easier to locate the objects using a drone instead of wandering aimlessly, so this was the main inspiration. When we started, we were just going to focus on airports, but that was too narrow, so we started to expand to other places like factories and industries,” he said.

The company faced some early challenges as there was no clear legislation or approval process yet regarding drones. Finding local talent was also a struggle initially. “At that time it was just seen as a toy that can fly and take cool pictures, so finding someone who can see the limitless things we can do with drones was a challenge,” he said. Nasraldeen would like to launch his own manufacturing facility by the end of the year, instead of importing drones into the country.

Topics: Start-up of the Week

World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules

World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules

World’s biggest mobile fair opens in Spain with tight virus rules
  • Huawei will be the top handset maker with a physical presence at the event
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: A scaled-back version of the world’s biggest mobile fair got underway Monday in Spain under tight virus controls, with top firms avoiding an in-person presence after the pandemic derailed last year’s edition.

Spain’s King Felipe V and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were on hand for the opening of the four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, one of the first big technology conferences staged in Europe since the start of the pandemic.

“We are back to business, we are back to Barcelona, we are back together,” Mats Granryd, director general of the industry association that stages the congress, the GSMA, said in an opening address.

The event, which is usually held in February, is taking place this year both in-person at Barcelona’s main conference center as well as digitally, with an online appearance by tech billionaire Elon Musk among the highlights.

Participants will only be allowed into the congress if they have a negative COVID-19 test result which is less than 72 hours old and will have to sign a daily declaration that they are in good health.

Dozens of people lined up outside a testing site on Monday morning to determine if they could be allowed in.

Once inside they must wear medical-grade FFP2 face masks at all times and follow a one-way walking system, although arrows on the floor indicating which direction to follow were largely ignored.

Organizers have limited attendance to 50,000 as part of virus control measures, compared with a normal attendance of around 100,000. They expect 30,000-35,000 people to actually attend.

The congress occupies just three halls of the congress center this year, compared to eight in the past, with more space between booths than in previous years.

Many major firms like Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, Nokia, Google and Facebook have pulled out of the in-person event, citing virus concerns although some will take part virtually.

China’s beleaguered Huawei, whose smartphone business has been battered by US sanctions, will be the biggest handset maker with a physical presence at the show alongside telecoms operators such as Orange and Telefonica.

Unlike in other years, no major phonemaker is scheduled to present a new flagship device at the event, which comes as global smartphone sales are rebounding after slumping in 2020 due to the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Global tech show CES, held annually in January in Las Vegas, was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

Topics: Spain Mobile fair COVID-19 pandemic

