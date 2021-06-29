RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,567 new infections on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 403 were recorded in Makkah, 328 in Riyadh, 326 in the Eastern Province, 173 in Asir, 94 in Jazan, 73 in Madinah, 42 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 19 in Hail, 19 in Tabuk, 13 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 466,578 after 1,032 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 17.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/65w44
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 466,578
- A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,567 new infections on Tuesday.