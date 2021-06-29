You are here

  • Home
  • Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021

Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021

Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
An empty neighbourhood is pictured in the Omani capital Muscat amid a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rq84s

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021

Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
  • The Omani economy contracted in the first quarter, affected by the negative performance of the oil sector
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman's non-oil economy increased by 5.7 percent during the first quarter of this year 2021, amounting to 5.7 billion Omani riyals ($14.8 billion), Asharq reported citing an official statement issued today.

Oil activities contracted by 20.6 percent, reaching 1.9 billion Omani riyals, and the total natural gas activities decreased by 10.4 percent to reach 320.8 million Omani riyals.

The Omani economy contracted in the first quarter, affected by the negative performance of the oil sector.

The Sultanate's GDP recorded a contraction of 2.5 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 at current prices, amounting to 7.389 billion Omani riyals, according to statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics & Information.

Oman has updated the methodology used in preparing and estimating the GDP in line with international practices, according to the statement.

The Sultanate adopted the United Nations System of National Accounts for the year 2008, the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC4), and the base year was changed from 2010 to 2018.

Topics: Oman non-oil economy

Related

Oman issues Omansat-1 satellite tender
Business & Economy
Oman issues Omansat-1 satellite tender
Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency
Business & Economy
Oman to grant foreign investors 10-year residency

Saudi mortgage firm buys portion of ANB’s housing finance portfolio

Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mortgage firm buys portion of ANB’s housing finance portfolio

Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
  • The move is part of the Saudi government’s wider Vision 2030 goal to increase long-term liquidity in the housing financing market and boost the rate of Saudi homeownership to 70 percent by 2030
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), the mortgage finance giant owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said on Tuesday that it had bought a “significant portion” of the housing finance portfolio owned by Arab National Bank (ANB).

According to an SRC statement, the agreement will “provide liquidity to ANB, which in turn provides greater homeownership opportunities for over 2 million of the bank’s customers.”

The move is part of the Saudi government’s wider Vision 2030 goal to increase long-term liquidity in the housing financing market and boost the rate of Saudi homeownership to 70 percent by 2030.

“SRC will continue to cultivate partnerships to help realize the objectives of the housing program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs, through facilitation of liquidity provision to originators and enabling affordability of home financing to Saudi families,” Fabrice Susini, CEO of SRC, said.

Salah Bin Rashid Al-Rashid, ANB chairman, added: “We are proud of our partnership with SRC which will enable the bank to recycle the liquidity resulting from the sale process and inject it back into the real estate financing market. This will also stimulate the bank’s refinancing activity.”

The SRC in March issued a SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) domestic sukuk — the Islamic equivalent of a bond. Susini told Arab News in May that the SRC’s current balance sheet had more than tripled between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020, but did not rule out going back to the market for another capital injection.

Established in 2017 and fully owned by the PIF, the SRC is often referred to by Reuters as the Saudi equivalent of US mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae. In its review of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programs earlier this year, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs pointed out that the rate of homeownership in the Kingdom had increased to 60 percent, compared with 47 percent five years ago.

Topics: Arab National Bank

Related

Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Business & Economy
Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu
Business & Economy
Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
  • Agreement by MAS Company, Argentina’s Biogénesis Bágo will see plant complete within four years
Updated 29 min 27 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based veterinary service provider MAS Company has signed a $60 million deal with Argentinian biotechnology company Biogénesis Bágo to build the Kingdom’s first foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine manufacturing plant.

The official ceremony took place on Monday and was endorsed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and hosted by Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, president of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FMD is a contagious virus among livestock animals that can affect humans, and the new agreement aims to help Saudi Arabia become the first Arab country to be rid of the disease.

The new manufacturing facility will be built in three phases and is due to be completed within four years. Once it starts operation, it will create more than 400 job opportunities and will have the capacity to produce 200 million vaccines doses per year, Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO of Bioegénesis Bagó, told Arab News, adding that the agreement was part of its expansion plans.

“We are considering additional facilities for new animal vaccines needed in the country and wider region,” he said.

Biogénesis Bágo has more than 80 years of experience in biotechnical development and manufacturing and was selected to partner on the project after it successfully helped to eradicate FMD in Latin America and Asia. The company is a supplier for the FMD bank in the US and Canada.

“Biogénesis Bagó has current operations in KSA and the wider region. We are exporting from our main site in Argentina, from where we supply the US antigen and vaccine bank, seven countries in Latin America and four in Asia,” Turic said.

Nawaf Al-Ibrahim, CEO of MAS Company, stated that this project is part of a reforms program as part of Vision 2030 that aims to make the Kingdom self-sufficient and sustainable in food security.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. Authorities issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year, a 27.92 percent year-on-year increase. However, in terms of dollar investments, the amount surged by 428.6 percent to SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical drugs market is a vital part of this growth. It was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

More than 17.4 million vaccine doses have been administered at 587 vaccine centers across 13 regions of Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry: Second jabs open in two weeks for people between 40-50
Update Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference

IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX

IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX

IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX
  • Alpha Dhabi has a diverse portfolio of companies under its belt, particularly in five major verticals
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Alpha Dhabi Holding, an investment company based in Abu Dhabi, has been listed on the UAE capital’s bourse.
A subsidiary of the International Holding Company, Alpha Dhabi has a diverse portfolio of companies under its belt, particularly in five major verticals – industrials, healthcare, capital, construction, and hospitality.
“Today’s listing is a resounding  vote  of  confidence  for  Alpha  Dhabi  in  our  journey  of  becoming  a  globally recognized  investment  holding  company  and  to  support  our  growth  plans  into  our  key  verticals,” the company’s chairman, Mohamed Thani Murshed Al-Rumaithi, said.
Alpha Dhabi in March acquired a 12.1 percent stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties, the builder of the emirate’s Formula One race track.

 

Topics: IHC Abu Dhabi Alpha Dhabi

Related

Abu Dhabi has announced that a wide range of public places will soon be accessible only to those vaccinated against the coronavirus. (Courtesy: Abu Dhabi SEHA/File Photo)
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces from Aug. 20
JPMorgan sets up legal entity in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM
Business & Economy
JPMorgan sets up legal entity in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu
  • ATC storage and blending facilities at Yanbu are capable of supplying up to 150,000 metric tons of bunker supplies per month
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Trading Co. (ATC), the Saudi energy giant’s commercial trading arm, on Tuesday commenced bunkering operations at Yanbu industrial port.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Customs Authority, and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), ATC has commissioned a 6,000-deadweight tonnage (DWT) barge, the MT Halki. The first delivery of 1,600 metric tons of very low sulphur fuel oil was made to the MT Lake Trout.

ATC storage and blending facilities at Yanbu are capable of supplying up to 150,000 metric tons of bunker supplies per month.

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, CEO of ATC, said: “ATC intends to offer a world-class bunker supply service, adopting industry best practices to ensure a safe, reliable, and competitive package to ship owners in one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

“Yanbu is strategically located southeast of the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and we seek to provide ship owners with certainty around pricing, availability, quality, and logistics to develop Yanbu’s potential as a bunkering hub in the region,” he added.

Topics: Yanbu Aramco

Related

Update Reliance expects Aramco deal to formalize this year amid $10bn energy push
Business & Economy
Reliance expects Aramco deal to formalize this year amid $10bn energy push
Global consortium completes $12.4bn stake sale in Aramco unit
Business & Economy
Global consortium completes $12.4bn stake sale in Aramco unit

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook
  • OPEC’s demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter global oil supply will fall short of demand by 2.2 million barrels per day
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus sparked new mobility restrictions around the world.
Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.52 a barrel by 1100 GMT, after slumping 2 percent on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $72.58 a barrel, extending a 1.5 percent loss on Monday.
Despite the virus flare-up, the market still broadly expects vaccine rollouts to brighten the demand outlook, analysts said.
“The narrative of the past few months has not changed: the war against the virus is being gradually won, the global economy and oil demand are recovering,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.
“Oil supply is being effectively managed therefore dips are probably viewed by ardent bulls as attractive buying opportunities.”
The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to meet on July 1 to discuss easing their supply curbs.
OPEC’s demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter global oil supply will fall short of demand by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), giving the producers some room to agree to add output.
Analysts expect OPEC+ to step up supply in August as the market has tightened on strong growth in fuel demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.
Spain and Portugal, favorite summer holiday destinations for Europeans, imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated Britons on Monday, while 80 percent of Australians faced tighter curbs due to flare-ups of the virus across the country.
Talks on a travel corridor between the United States and Britain also slowed, partly on concerns about a rise in cases of the Delta variant in Britain, the Financial Times reported, citing officials.
Investors will be looking to the latest US inventory data for cues on the outlook for demand. Crude stocks likely extended their fall for a sixth straight week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

Topics: Oil COVID-19

Related

OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market
Business & Economy
OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market
US shale industry tempers output even as oil price jumps
Business & Economy
US shale industry tempers output even as oil price jumps

Latest updates

Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
Oman non-oil economy up by 5.7% to $14.8bn in first quarter of 2021
Saudi mortgage firm buys portion of ANB’s housing finance portfolio
Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP file photo)
Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia ranks No. 2 globally in its commitment to cybersecurity
Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.