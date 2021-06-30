You are here

Up to SR2,000 fines for littering in Saudi national parks

Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000.
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (SPA)
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (SPA)
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (SPA)
SPA

Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
  • Camping at Saudi national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi laws strictly deal with those who litter in national parks and vegetation cover, which are considered natural wealth.
Fines for littering can reach up to SR2,000 ($533) and the perpetrator is instructed to fix the damage and pay compensation.
According to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, starting a fire outside the allocated areas in national parks, or by means that are not authorized by the center, carries a fine of up to SR3,000.
Camping at national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000 while unauthorized construction activity at these sites carries fines up to SR20,000. Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. 

Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
AMEERA ABID

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
  • The eating broadcast is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers
  • A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Mukbang is an internet phenomenon that has been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years. The eating broadcast originating in South Korea and quickly circulated the globe. It is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers.

Among Arab YouTubers who regularly upload Mukbang videos are Moe ASMR, with 188,000 subscribers; S7S, with 6.85 million subscribers; and Ameer Bros, with 7.08 million subscribers. Their content revolves around finding new food places in their countries that reflect their typical cuisine. S7S, for example, is known for trying out different restaurants in Jeddah and eating large meals.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. The word is a combination of “muknun,” meaning eating, and “bangsung,” which is the Korean word for a broadcast; together, they form a word that translates to “eating show.” The trend started in 2010 on the streaming platform AfreecaTV and was intended to be a subset of the popular content known as ASMR. The acronym stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and videos featuring ASMR aim to elicit this pleasant sensation. When it comes to mukbang videos, the sounds of eating paired with the large amounts of food are found relaxing by some people.
These videos are rather simple, but they boast a huge viewership. The broadcaster eats large amounts of food while chatting to his or her viewers. Sometimes, this involves eating single food items, such as ramen or fried chicken, for the duration of the video. Other challenges involve consuming thousands of calories worth of junk foods, like chips or donuts.
However, the trend has health experts concerned, considering that healthy eating and portion control are essential to maintain optimal health and weight. Consuming large amounts of food can lead to a range of health problems, and studies have shown that the trend promotes disordered eating: Many broadcasters will eat abnormally large portions of food only to severely restrict their intake while off-camera.
Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist in Jeddah, told Arab News that such yo-yo diets can have grave consequences. “A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health.
“The burn-and-refuel mentality is dangerous. If you burn 600-800 calories boxing, in a HIIT session, or while running then treat yourself to a double cheeseburger, then your fat loss has just become a Herculean struggle,” she said.
Idrees explained that eating should be planned according to the needs of one’s body — factoring in age, sex and physical activity — and that while the number of calories should be taken into consideration, it is equally important to consider the source of the calories.
“What you eat signals your hormones to store or burn fat, boost or crash metabolism, and build or break down muscle. Not all calories are created equally. You’d never say that the calories in spinach are the same as the ones in a pint of ice cream, right? The calories in spinach trigger different reactions in your body.”
Eating unhealthy food and burning it in the short term contributes to stress and fatigue and depletes the energy needed for normal activities, like work. In the longer term, it can contribute to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, eating disorders and depression.
The physical effects on the broadcasters are alarming, but mukbang shows also trigger eating disorders in viewers. Mattias Strand, a senior consultant psychiatrist from the Stockholm Centre for Eating Disorders, has conducted the first-ever study into mukbang shows and eating disorders and has said that these videos can be a destructive force.
“We found that watching mukbang could certainly be problematic for people who already suffer from disordered eating, in that it could trigger binge eating or serve as an inspiration for eating too little,” the psychiatrist explained. “Some people seem to keep coming back for more, and some of them probably have their own issues around eating.”

Parents register their children for COVID-19 jabs across Saudi Arabia

Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18.
Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
  • Saudi health ministry reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: As the health authorities in the Kingdom expanded the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to include children aged 12-18, a large number of parents are registering their children through the ministry’s Tawakkalna app.
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
The ministry also warned that COVID-19 infections have increased lately, mainly spread through social gatherings. Authorities continue to urge residents to adhere to social distancing measures, wearing masks, and adhering to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.
A total of 1,567 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, meaning 486,106 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
There were 11,724 active cases, 1,406 of them critical, a decline by 32 patients in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 1,032 new recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 466,578, while 15 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 7,804.
Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is currently at 95.9 percent.
The Kingdom has administered more than 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 50.6 doses per hundred. More than 50 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 109,199 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 21.7 million.

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja's statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
Saudi crown prince launches national strategy for transport and logistics

Saudi crown prince launches national strategy for transport and logistics
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches national strategy for transport and logistics
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Tuesday a national strategy for transport and logistics.

— More to follow.

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

As part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector.
Huda Al-Shair

  • Agreement by MAS Company, Argentina’s Biogénesis Bágo will see plant complete within four years
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based veterinary service provider MAS Company has signed a $60 million deal with Argentinian biotechnology company Biogénesis Bágo to build the Kingdom’s first foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine manufacturing plant.

The official ceremony took place on Monday and was endorsed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and hosted by Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, president of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FMD is a contagious virus among livestock animals that can affect humans, and the new agreement aims to help Saudi Arabia become the first Arab country to be rid of the disease.

The new manufacturing facility will be built in three phases and is due to be completed within four years. Once it starts operation, it will create more than 400 job opportunities and will have the capacity to produce 200 million vaccines doses per year, Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO of Bioegénesis Bagó, told Arab News, adding that the agreement was part of its expansion plans.

“We are considering additional facilities for new animal vaccines needed in the country and wider region,” he said.

Biogénesis Bágo has more than 80 years of experience in biotechnical development and manufacturing and was selected to partner on the project after it successfully helped to eradicate FMD in Latin America and Asia. The company is a supplier for the FMD bank in the US and Canada.

“Biogénesis Bagó has current operations in KSA and the wider region. We are exporting from our main site in Argentina, from where we supply the US antigen and vaccine bank, seven countries in Latin America and four in Asia,” Turic said.

Nawaf Al-Ibrahim, CEO of MAS Company, stated that this project is part of a reforms program as part of Vision 2030 that aims to make the Kingdom self-sufficient and sustainable in food security.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. Authorities issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year, a 27.92 percent year-on-year increase. However, in terms of dollar investments, the amount surged by 428.6 percent to SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical drugs market is a vital part of this growth. It was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
  • In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene has gone through a major turnaround in recent years as many of its talented designers have found innovative ways to blend their art and culture.
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that “being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.”
He added: “We are very much tied to our rich past and traditions, and I value those very dearly as is reflected in most of my designs.
“There is so much potential and room for growth within the Saudi fashion industry and I have absolute confidence that it will become one of the main industries in the Kingdom’s future, especially considering the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and the fashion commission, and the enormous and valuable role they have played.”
Several of Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition.
In the past week, his “driving jacket,” designed in 2018 to commemorate women being allowed to drive in the Kingdom, went on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, becoming the first contemporary piece from a Saudi “creative” to feature in the museum’s collection.

“The exhibition is generally a reflection or a tool in storytelling and portrays important designs from our current generation. I am honored that my ready-to-wear collections have had the sort of impact and been selected by the curators of these two prestigious museums,” Khoja said.
“It’s always been my intention to reflect new aesthetics within my designs but to also go further and potentially convey a storyline or a positive message.”
The provided support means many share the same sentiment that “it’s the right time to build the Kingdom’s fashion industry,” with incubators, mentors, centers and initiatives launched to promote talent and bring international experience to the Kingdom in order to strengthen proficiency and capability.
With that support, Khoja is moving on to his next project with his new season coming out in August.
“It will present a positive outlook, especially in our post-pandemic world, which also very much feels like the equivalent of the 1960s ‘youthquake’ in the US from an aesthetic point of view,” he said. “But we have also learned many important lessons to take care of our planet, which is all that I’m able to share for now.”

