Up to SR2,000 fines for littering in Saudi national parks

RIYADH: Saudi laws strictly deal with those who litter in national parks and vegetation cover, which are considered natural wealth.
Fines for littering can reach up to SR2,000 ($533) and the perpetrator is instructed to fix the damage and pay compensation.
According to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, starting a fire outside the allocated areas in national parks, or by means that are not authorized by the center, carries a fine of up to SR3,000.
Camping at national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000 while unauthorized construction activity at these sites carries fines up to SR20,000. Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000.
