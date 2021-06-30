You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism
King Salman chaired the session virtually from Neom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z96g8

Updated 30 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism
  • The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stand on security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world
Updated 30 June 2021
SPA

NEOM: The Saudi government reiterated its support for confronting terrorism in all its forms at a weekly Cabinet session on Tuesday.
Ministers echoed the Kingdom’s support for international efforts aimed at fighting terror, disrupting its financing and combating the ideology that justifies it.
The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s statements made during the conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies as well as the meeting of the foreign ministers of the global coalition to defeat Daesh.
The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stand on security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. In addition, the ministers also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s support for peace, coexistence and sustainable development as well as finding meaningful solutions to environmental and climate issues.
Solution such as ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ and ‘Green Middle East’ initiatives that will contribute to achieving global goals.
Ministers also approved changing the name of the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.
On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a national transport strategy aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.
The Cabinet also noted Saudi Arabia’s ranking of second in the world among countries committed to cybersecurity at a global level.
The ministers consider that the achievement reflects the progress in the maturity and governance of the system since the launch of Vision 2030, the country’s national reform program. Saudi Arabia ranked 46th in the world at the time of the program’s announcement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Cabinet authorizes finance ministry to issue licenses to STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet authorizes finance ministry to issue licenses to STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drone attack on southern region

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drone attack on southern region
Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drone attack on southern region

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drone attack on southern region
Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi air defense has intercepted an armed Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom's southern region, the Arab coalition said Wednesday.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
  • The eating broadcast is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers
  • A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health
Updated 30 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Mukbang is an internet phenomenon that has been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years. The eating broadcast originating in South Korea and quickly circulated the globe. It is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers.

Among Arab YouTubers who regularly upload Mukbang videos are Moe ASMR, with 188,000 subscribers; S7S, with 6.85 million subscribers; and Ameer Bros, with 7.08 million subscribers. Their content revolves around finding new food places in their countries that reflect their typical cuisine. S7S, for example, is known for trying out different restaurants in Jeddah and eating large meals.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. The word is a combination of “muknun,” meaning eating, and “bangsung,” which is the Korean word for a broadcast; together, they form a word that translates to “eating show.” The trend started in 2010 on the streaming platform AfreecaTV and was intended to be a subset of the popular content known as ASMR. The acronym stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and videos featuring ASMR aim to elicit this pleasant sensation. When it comes to mukbang videos, the sounds of eating paired with the large amounts of food are found relaxing by some people.
These videos are rather simple, but they boast a huge viewership. The broadcaster eats large amounts of food while chatting to his or her viewers. Sometimes, this involves eating single food items, such as ramen or fried chicken, for the duration of the video. Other challenges involve consuming thousands of calories worth of junk foods, like chips or donuts.
However, the trend has health experts concerned, considering that healthy eating and portion control are essential to maintain optimal health and weight. Consuming large amounts of food can lead to a range of health problems, and studies have shown that the trend promotes disordered eating: Many broadcasters will eat abnormally large portions of food only to severely restrict their intake while off-camera.
Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist in Jeddah, told Arab News that such yo-yo diets can have grave consequences. “A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health.
“The burn-and-refuel mentality is dangerous. If you burn 600-800 calories boxing, in a HIIT session, or while running then treat yourself to a double cheeseburger, then your fat loss has just become a Herculean struggle,” she said.
Idrees explained that eating should be planned according to the needs of one’s body — factoring in age, sex and physical activity — and that while the number of calories should be taken into consideration, it is equally important to consider the source of the calories.
“What you eat signals your hormones to store or burn fat, boost or crash metabolism, and build or break down muscle. Not all calories are created equally. You’d never say that the calories in spinach are the same as the ones in a pint of ice cream, right? The calories in spinach trigger different reactions in your body.”
Eating unhealthy food and burning it in the short term contributes to stress and fatigue and depletes the energy needed for normal activities, like work. In the longer term, it can contribute to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, eating disorders and depression.
The physical effects on the broadcasters are alarming, but mukbang shows also trigger eating disorders in viewers. Mattias Strand, a senior consultant psychiatrist from the Stockholm Centre for Eating Disorders, has conducted the first-ever study into mukbang shows and eating disorders and has said that these videos can be a destructive force.
“We found that watching mukbang could certainly be problematic for people who already suffer from disordered eating, in that it could trigger binge eating or serve as an inspiration for eating too little,” the psychiatrist explained. “Some people seem to keep coming back for more, and some of them probably have their own issues around eating.”

Topics: Mukbang Saudi Food

Related

After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
Saudi Arabia
After steering clear of the pandemic, Saudi food trucks have the recipe for success
Saudi YouTubers break world record for largest virtual iftar
Lifestyle
Saudi YouTubers break world record for largest virtual iftar

Parents register their children for COVID-19 jabs across Saudi Arabia

Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
Updated 30 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Parents register their children for COVID-19 jabs across Saudi Arabia

Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
  • Saudi health ministry reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine
Updated 30 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: As the health authorities in the Kingdom expanded the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to include children aged 12-18, a large number of parents are registering their children through the ministry’s Tawakkalna app.
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
The ministry also warned that COVID-19 infections have increased lately, mainly spread through social gatherings. Authorities continue to urge residents to adhere to social distancing measures, wearing masks, and adhering to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.
A total of 1,567 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, meaning 486,106 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
There were 11,724 active cases, 1,406 of them critical, a decline by 32 patients in the past 24 hours.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 1,567 new cases on Tuesday.

• The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently at 95.9 percent.

• The Kingdom has administered more than 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, 1,032 new recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 466,578, while 15 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 7,804.
Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is currently at 95.9 percent.
The Kingdom has administered more than 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 50.6 doses per hundred. More than 50 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 109,199 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 21.7 million.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance carried out 23,366 inspection tours in the Kingdom’s mosques during the past week to follow up on the implementation of precautionary measures adopted by the ministry to prevent the spread of the virus, and to achieve the highest safety standards.

On Tuesday, the Najran Municipality carried out an intensive campaign that included markets and commercial centers, to ensure the application of precautionary and preventive measures, which resulted in the closure of 13 facilities that’d not meet the precautionary measures.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Updated 30 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
  • In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition
Updated 30 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene has gone through a major turnaround in recent years as many of its talented designers have found innovative ways to blend their art and culture.
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that “being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.”
He added: “We are very much tied to our rich past and traditions, and I value those very dearly as is reflected in most of my designs.
“There is so much potential and room for growth within the Saudi fashion industry and I have absolute confidence that it will become one of the main industries in the Kingdom’s future, especially considering the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and the fashion commission, and the enormous and valuable role they have played.”
Several of Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition.
In the past week, his “driving jacket,” designed in 2018 to commemorate women being allowed to drive in the Kingdom, went on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, becoming the first contemporary piece from a Saudi “creative” to feature in the museum’s collection.

HIGHLIGHT

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that ‘being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.’

“The exhibition is generally a reflection or a tool in storytelling and portrays important designs from our current generation. I am honored that my ready-to-wear collections have had the sort of impact and been selected by the curators of these two prestigious museums,” Khoja said.
“It’s always been my intention to reflect new aesthetics within my designs but to also go further and potentially convey a storyline or a positive message.”
The provided support means many share the same sentiment that “it’s the right time to build the Kingdom’s fashion industry,” with incubators, mentors, centers and initiatives launched to promote talent and bring international experience to the Kingdom in order to strengthen proficiency and capability.
With that support, Khoja is moving on to his next project with his new season coming out in August.
“It will present a positive outlook, especially in our post-pandemic world, which also very much feels like the equivalent of the 1960s ‘youthquake’ in the US from an aesthetic point of view,” he said. “But we have also learned many important lessons to take care of our planet, which is all that I’m able to share for now.”

Topics: saudi fashion

Related

Driving the future of Saudi fashion toward sustainability, diversity, innovation photos
Saudi Arabia
Driving the future of Saudi fashion toward sustainability, diversity, innovation
The event, which will take place simultaneously in the Kingdom and the US, will be streamed online to participants through a specially designed, interactive virtual platform. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi fashion forum to launch next week with live event in New York and Riyadh

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning met Indonesia’s minister of national development planning on Tuesday.

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim assured Suharso Monoarfa of the Kingdom’s support for Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 in 2022, as the two men discussed a number of prominent issues of common interest.

They met on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from G20 nations in Matera, Italy. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time the foreign ministers had gathered in person for two years.

Saudi Arabia held the presidency of the G20 in 2020. It is held this year by Italy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi unemployment drops to 11.7 percent as women in the workplace rise
Saudi unemployment drops to 11.7 percent as women in the workplace rise
Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK
Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK
Russia launches cargo ship to space station
Russia launches cargo ship to space station
Egypt current-account deficit surges as tourism revenue collapses
Egypt current-account deficit surges as tourism revenue collapses
Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue
Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.